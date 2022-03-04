Every Saturday morning, which is blissfully later each year that my children have grown old enough to fend for themselves for a couple hours, we stumble out of bed and do these exact things in this exact order: Make Americanos in the Moka pot. Hard-boil several eggs and plunge them in very ice water so they’re not warm-centered (shudder) by the time we sit down. And then I mix up a simple wholegrain soda bread but bake it as scones, so it can be done in 15 minutes. We use these minutes to pull out all the fruit left in the fridge and cut it up; fanning it out on a platter makes us feel fancy, and not like it’s the dregs that were left at the bottom of the produce drawer. If we’re feeling ambitious, we juice a couple oranges. If we have grapefruits, I loosen the sections of a few (I’m team grapefruit knife, not spoon, not that you asked) halves. I’ve been known to slice up pears and blue cheese with walnuts when the craving hits in the winter, and or apples with sharp cheddar in the fall. In the summer, it’s an abundance of berries or stone fruit or melon, sometimes with homemade ricotta if I have it. If we have avocados, I like to slice them.* Then we nudge the kids to set the table, which always includes salted butter and apricot jam (my favorite), and, because I do not have any argument left in me by Saturday, Nutella and raspberry jam (everyone else’s).
We call it Castle Breakfast and we started this weekend ritual a few years ago when we stayed at a couple castles-turned-hotels in Ireland. I love fancy hotel breakfasts; the teapots and civility, the sunny rooms, the little jars of jam, the fresh fruit, so ideal for grazers like me. And I realized I wanted this very much to be part of every weekend, something to look forward to after the cold cereal and rushed mornings during the week. But only if I could do it in, like, 30 minutes tops. I’m neither a domestic goddess nor a morning person, although I bet they often come in the same package.
When we came back from Ireland, I began my soda bread studies and I could go on and on but suffice it to say that some are darker, some are lighter, some are poured into loaf pans, some are baked as boule/rounds and I love them all. But when it came to my weekend breakfasts, the simplicity of the traditional formula* we’d learned taking a class at Ballymaloe Cookery School best suited my needs. It’s just flour, baking soda, salt, and buttermilk. I swap half the white flour with coarse wholemeal (whole wheat) flour (more about this in a moment). I like that we’re getting a dose of whole grains in the morning and don’t need it to be sweet since they’re going to slather it with sweet stuff regardless. It’s also absolutely perfect with a pat of salted butter. We do not make these in advance. They’re fine the next day, I guess, if rewarmed. But they’re best right out of the oven, so why deny ourselves?
If we’re not making brown bread scones, I’m making pancakes, crepes, dutch babies, or one of two recipes I owe you: popovers or a new waffle. This is because Castle Breakfast isn’t as much a recipe as it’s a philosophy. It’s about making days off feel special, about feeling as calm and doted on at home as you would in a fancy tearoom. It’s about feeling a tiny bit royalty, regardless of budget. I hope it feels good.
A few things:
Ukraine I do not need to tell you how devastating the news is out of Ukraine right now. I’m forever inspired by the work of World Central Kitchen, who gets on the ground as soon as possible when there are humanitarian or environmental catastrophes anywhere in the world, set up mobile kitchens, and make sure people get hot meals, which we all understand the essentialness of. They’ve been on the ground at different border border points feeding those fleeing Ukraine for the last week and I wish it wasn’t necessary, but I am proud to support their work. [They also have a Charity Navigator rating of 100.] I set up fundraisers last weekend through the Smitten Kitchen Facebook and Instagram pages [who charge no processing fees and do not hold the money before dispersing it], hoping we might raise $5000 but I magnificently underestimated the kindness and generosity of SK readers. We’ve currently raised a combined $343K, and I am humbled and overwhelmed, watching this climb. These SK fundraisers run for another 3 weeks, should this sound like the kind of charity you, too, would like to support, but you can give through their website indefinitely, of course. [Donate to World Central Kitchen directly through their website, through the SK Facebook fundraiser, or through the SK Instagram fundraiser (you’ll need to open this post in the app to do so).]
Where else have I been? London! We did not, alas, stay at any castles but we sure did a lot. You can read about our week here.
Newsletter subscribers: If you are a subscriber to the Monday newsletter — and oh, I think you’d love it — I need to extend the hiatus by one more week (i.e. two weeks total) while I make some adjustments. Bear with me; these long-overdue changes are good ones.
Brown Soda Bread Scones
- 1 cup (145 grams) Irish coarse wholemeal flour (see Note up top for swap; see Note at end for description)
- 1 cup (130 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup (225 grams) buttermilk, plus another splash if needed
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) unsalted butter, cold
Dollop dough in four big mounds on prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, until just lightly golden brown at edges and dry to the touch. Eat right away, split in half and spread with butter, jam, or chocolate.
Sleepy Deb Method: Use a 1/2-cup measure (twice) to measure the 1 cup each of wholemeal and all-purpose flour. Use it again (twice) to measure 1 cup buttermilk. Use it again, still wet from the buttermilk, as a scoop to loosely shape the four scones into pucks. The leftover buttermilk in the cup makes it easier to shake out the scone. 😉
Let’s talk about coarse wholemeal (whole wheat) flour: The magic ingredient in most wholegrain or brown soda breads is Irish wholemeal flour. Irish wholemeal flour is coarse and gritty, high in fiber, and has a wonderful nutty flavor. It is not the same as our whole wheat flours here, which are milled fine and smooth, and I do not like the result when I use them as a full swap. Although I think I’ve come up with a solid copycat, it requires extra ingredients, which likely takes this out of the running for an easy breakfast baked good for others. Here’s my advice: If you find you like these scones and want to make them more often, you could mix up a jar of my Irish flour swap and have it at the ready for your weekend mornings. Or, you could splurge on a bag of the imported flour. Prices range significantly (blame a supply chain crisis) but even when it’s overpriced, it is amortized over 56 scones, i.e. my favorite way to justify things. Here are some places you can find the Odlums brand I use online: Amazon, Food Ireland, Mercato. It comes in Coarse and Extra-Coarse; both work. Note: I know that King Arthur Flour also makes an Irish-style flour but it was out of stock when I was working on this recipe so I wasn’t able to test it. If it’s coarsely milled, you’ll be set.
[* Want to add butter, sugar, raisins, or caraway seeds? Technically you should it “tea cake” or The Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread might come after you.]
I swear there must be a psychic link out in the world, as I was looking for a wholemeal soda bread recipe Wednesday and found one from Paul Hollywood but couldn’t find a decent wholemeal flour in my small town! Thank you.
Just here to say apricot jam is the best jam. All other jams need not apply. Thank you.
(Also this looks amazing and I can’t wait to try this!)
With salted butter! I need the balance. Here’s a photo that didn’t make the cut.
Is Einkhorn flour a substitute?
Is it coarse? I won’t know without testing it but I wouldn’t discourage playing around with what you have. You’re looking for 145 grams. I’d start with 1/2 cup whole wheat flour and then add more coarsely milled flours until get the full weight. Instant oats, ground down slightly, but not into flour, would probably work too.
I had the absolute delight to travel in Ireland 20 years ago but I still think about the soda bread available every morning for breakfast at the B&B, and the spread of jams and butter and fresh fruit and (not as sweet!) yogurt and strong tea to go with it. Thank you for bringing back those memories!
Sounds amazing! I am also impressed that you have such a variety of fruit in the refrigerator :)
We tend to splurge a little in the winter; I need the color. Plus, knowing we will stretch a kiwi or pomegranate so far makes it more fun to grab at the store.
This sounds delightful! Would rye flour sub well for Irish whole meal flour? King Arthur accidentally sent me a package intended for someone else and graciously let me keep it when they fixed the error and resent my order. Anyway, now I have lots!!
I would find it too smooth here. Maybe some rye and slightly ground up oats?
I can’t wait to try this with rye flour…I love the taste and my stomach handles it better than whole wheat. Although store bought is ground pretty fine….I might need to dig out my old grain grinder. I haven’t had a reason to use it in years, but this might be it!
I love this idea of making Saturday’s breakfast special! We adopted a similar tradition in march 2020: crêpes for breakfast every Saturday.
At the time, it was meant as a way to mark the (subtle) difference between the week and the weekend during the first weeks of the C”/@;&(€ when the 4 of us where stuck at home.
Cheers from Belgium!
Do you think grinding whole wheat berries in a heavy duty blender would be close to the Irish whole meal flour?
I think so. It’s gritty, not chunky, but wheatberries are probably where it begins!
This seems like a delightful routine. I live alone so think I’m going to try quartering the scone recipe! I have some locally milled whole grain flour that’s definitely coarser than store-bought WW flour. And my fruit selection is a bit sad (might just be an orange and some frozen berries) but I do have homemade apricot jam from last summer.
And it’s meant to be a warm-ish spring day here tomorrow so if I bundle up, maybe I can even have this on my patio tomorrow. While dreaming of cozy breakfasts in an Irish Castle…
I haven’t tried with this particular recipe, but Deb’s original Soda Bread Scone recipe freezes raw beautifully. Just form the rolls like they’re going in the oven and freeze them instead. Then transfer them to a quart size ziploc bag and keep in the freezer. You can take out one or however many you need at a time. Add a couple of minutes to the baking time and they taste perfectly fresh and just baked.
I agree with Elaine. Whenever I make scones, most go straight into the freezer (raw). My toaster oven later gives me fresh scones w/little effort.
I endlessly love and appreciate you and your work. Thank you for being real and honest and also sparking simple joy. You rock!! And these look so tasty!
I love soda bread and can’t wait to try these! Do you have amounts in grams for the copycat ingredients?
Love this recipe, and support for Ukraine – thanks, as always.
My ‘scone’ recipe is actually soda bread as well, I have whole wheat and white flour versions. Also sometimes add raisins or currants, blueberries, cheese and herbs, etc. And you can mix the flour and butter up the night before, leave the bowl in the refrigerator and add the buttermilk first thing in the am for a slightly easier morning.
Odlums EXTRA coarse is the best sub for Irish Flour. Did you try Macroom flour when you were there? Heaven I bring it home
When I go. But Odlums a fine sub. Looking forward to trying your recipe! My cousin Louise’s brown bread is amazing if you want to try it just email me rychliks@gmail.com
Louise brown bread is amazing with smoked salmon and ham, cheese etc great fresh or as toast different than the sconey soda breads also delish but different crumb . My family are like vultures when I make it
Buttermilk is weirdly hard to find here in the U.K. – I’m assuming the usual trick of milk plus lemon juice will work? (Thought for the day – does that work with soya milk also??? I will investigate and report back!)
Worked just fine for me this morning (also in the UK and thus not routinely in possession of buttermilk!)
For nondairy, I think it can be better to start with a nondairy yogurt and thin it a little.
I need a buttermilk sub bc I’m planning to make these first thing tomorrow morning and don’t currently have buttermilk…do you think the milk+vinegar version, or sour cream/yogurt mixed with milk would be better?
Either will work. For milk and vinegar, give it 10 minutes to really clabber if you can.
was there meant to be an avocado footnote?? eagerly awaiting
Yes, but I forgot to remove the asterisk when I removed the note. It would have said that there’s a few breakfast salads coming in my next cookbook (this fall!) that fit right on this table, including one with avocado. But, there were too many side-notes here so I removed it.
How well do you think oat bran would swap for wheat bran? It’s all bran, right?! I have oat bran in my pantry already and would love to use it up.
I think it will be just fine. I’d look towards the total weight for guidance (a 145-gram cup).
I love the idea of Castle Breakfast! The irony is, I’ve been making whole grain scones for years (usually a combination of rolled oats and whole wheat flour) which my family begrudgingly eat, but their absolute favourite is your Irish Soda Bread Scones, probably because they’re made with cake flour and white flour, so they’re nice and fluffy! I feel vindicated to see that you feel the same way as I do about getting whole grains into our families.
Florapie – have you tried substituting in some white whole wheat flour? It’s lovely stuff, and (in my experience) ‘white flour only’ types don’t notice it’s there.
Is there any reason why I shouldn’t make the dough the night before and either fridge or freeze it so I can just stick it in the oven in the morning? I have three kids under 5, so things that should theoretically take ten minutes take closer to an hour most of the time. Plus, other people before coffee is equivalent to me before food in the morning, so speed is of the essence.
No: the soda (alkaline) reacts really quickly with the buttermilk (acid) and all the aeration will take place in the first 10 or so minutes, so you will be left with stones, not scones. It’s the same with all scones/’quickbreads’ – hence the name. You can mix all the dry ingredients the night before (up to rubbing in the butter) and add the liquid in the morning while the oven heats up; or, I don’t know if Deb has tried her other staple of flash-freezing these to reheat from frozen in the morning?
Also a UK commenter: haven’t yet tried with this recipe, but if I can’t get buttermilk, I use equal quantities of Greek yoghourt and water – that’s what I have in the house.
Brilliant idea for the weekends: will be implementing this one.
Thanks
Also: I see you have Bonne Maman Apricot jam. Have you tried their Damson? It’s a sharper fruit and an even better jam.
Badly explained: it is the LIQUID that makes the rise immediate, not the interaction of acid and alkaline – so dry ingredients are safe, but adding liquid in any form will start the rising process.
Sorry: I’ve not had any coffee yet this morning…
You had it right the first time – it’s adding the acid that creates the gas-generating reaction that makes the dough rise.
Here, the acid comes in as the liquid – buttermilk.
Coffee is a miracle ;) Enjoy!
This looks amazing! I think my kiddo would love castle breakfast (if for no other reason that it’s called “castle breakfast”) Question: would the scone recipe work identically as a traditional soda bread loaf? A longer baking time, obviously, but if you have any other tips, would so appreciate!
Yes, absolutely. My notes say it bakes for 40 to 45, but it sounds long to me. Don’t forget to poke the corners to let the faeries out!
Thank you for this recipe and the lovely story behind it. Can you use regular milk with a tablespoon of lemon juice in place of buttermilk?
I see others have asked this question so I will watch a reply to one of them.
If I only use white flour this would be a light soda bread, right?
Love this! We spent a summer in Ireland, and I made soda bread all the time, just to slather on that delicious Irish butter, but tried making it a few times here, and it wasn’t the same. Can you give the Irish flour substitute ingredients in grams?
I just made these. Had no whole meal flour so I used 1/2 C of oatmeal, which I ran through the food processor and 1 & 1/2 C of white flour. Also, I always keep Saco Pantry dried buttermilk blend in the fridge. It is a perfect substitute for fresh buttermilk, and is always on hand. Otherwise followed the recipe, though I used a non stick cookie sheet and skipped the parchment paper. Smeared these with wild Maine blueberry jam, and marveled at how much these tasted like my mother’s (she grew up in Ireland) Irish Soda Bread. Thank you for the recipe and Saturday morning inspiration. Top of the morning to you!
I just received a package of the dried buttermilk powder that you mix with water from Bob’s Red Mill that I will use to make these once I get the wheat germ. I love their stuff and here in Phoenix finding buttermilk (and plain 2%) can be a crapshoot. Strange what’s missing from shelves. My order came very very fast regardless of their caution of possible delays. I’ve been on a UK romance book reading binge filled with scones jam and tea. Can’t wait to make these soda bread scones to enjoy with my Julie Caplin books. Thanks Deb for great recipe and wonderful writing you always make me smile.
Hi Deb, loved this post and the beautiful phots as well! Apricot jam is my favorite jam as well! May I share my recipe for homemade apricot jam with you?
Made these this morning – they were quick and wonderful! I didn’t have wheat germ so used a higher proportion of wheat bran and mix of flours, knowing that it would be a bit less coarse. Still delicious! Although now that I’ve read more comments, I’d be inclined to try adding in some oats if I were in a similar situation again, and I’m looking forward to picking up some wheat germ to try the recipe as written. I often prefer baked good just with some butter on top, so the next time I may try adding a bit of sugar into the dough.
A mouthwatering, delightful read!