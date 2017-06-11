stovetop americanos

Last December, I announced to I’m sure at least ten thousand well-deserved eye rolls that after 10 years of food blogging and one cookbook I had finally learned how to make coffee. I mean, yeah, it was melodramatic. I, too, can scoop whatever the Maxwell House can says into the filter and press the on button, as I did most weekend mornings as a kid. What I meant was that I had figured out how to make the coffee I most liked to drink and spent too much money on at coffee shops these days, and I had found this delight with the simplest old-fashioned thing, a stovetop espresso maker.
I then promised you a tutorial. It’s been 6 months. I got nervous. It would be a little weird if I were suddenly an expert on something I’d been doing for 7 weeks. I thought I needed more time with it. In these 6 months, I’ve become one of those people who previously baffled me because they said they didn’t like to buy coffee out; they liked theirs at home better. But here we are.
A few nuts and bolts:
- This is not intended as a conversation about why one type of coffee-making apparatus is best. It does not matter; it only matters what works for you. For me: petite, hands-off, no electrical cords, no counter space required, no filters I have to keep in stock, and really really hard to mess up. I use a Bialetti Moka Express 6-cup but most of the other brands of stovetop espresso makers are very similarly constructed. It also comes in 1, which I imagine is cute as a button, 3, 9, and 12-cup sizes.
- This 6-cup stovetop espresso can be used to make 6 shots of espresso, but most mornings I use it to make two hot or iced Americanos. Americanos are American-style coffee (bigger cup, less strong) made with an espresso machine by adding hot water. The strength is similar to a drip cup but the flavor has the richness of espresso. How much water to espresso? Nobody agrees. For hot, I like a little less water than espresso. For cold, I add no water — the cup of ice provides just the right amount. (I’ll show you how in a minute.)
- Do not put your stovetop espresso maker in the dishwasher; it will ruin it. Don’t wash it with soap. I scrub mine lightly with a soft brush (easier to get in all the corners) under very hot water, removing any debris, let it dry before reassembling it, and that’s it. You can replace the rubber gasket or metal filter if you want, I have a couple spares, but I also know people have theirs for a decade without doing so. My manufacturer’s instructions also suggest you check the washer on the valve from time to time for wear.
- It’s almost impossible to talk about a stovetop espresso maker without hearing a story about one that exploded, a terrifying thought. From what I understand, just keep the valve (this little nut/screw on the side of the water compartment) clear and you’ll be fine. It’s there to release steam so you probably don’t want to keep it from doing that.
- I am sure there are a gazillion other more beloved espressos and less expensive out there, but just for reference I use this one. I opened the can, took a huff, and was immediately transported to long-ago trips to Italy, pre-husband, pre-kids, pre-life full of responsibilities and daily adulting, involuntarily yelled “Take all of my money!” and bought a case. I regret nothing. My pot’s instructions say, not terribly helpfully, “Use coffee ground specifically for a Moka coffee maker. Do not use too fine ground coffee.” And what it means is that espresso powder ground for stovetop espresso makers have a slightly more coarse grind than espresso used in coffee shop-style machines. How do you know your coffee is too finely ground? It shows up in your mug and annoys you. [Aren’t you guys glad you have me here to bestow such high-level expertise? Wait, don’t answer that…]
Stovetop Americano
- Water to fill pot without going over valve (about 1 1/2 cups)
- About 5 tablespoons ground espresso powder
Add coffee: Fill the funnel — this is the part with the perforated inside — and with ground espresso. Do not tamp it down, as it makes it harder for the coffee to brew, but you can tap the outside of the funnel to compress it slightly. I find it takes just shy of 5 tablespoons or 14/15 grams of the espresso I use to fill it. Making only one Americano? Use 2 1/2 tablespoons espresso or 7/8 grams. Sweep any excess espresso powder off the rim.
Assemble the pot: Make sure the flat filter disc and rubber gasket are in place, then tightly screw the upper part of the pot onto the base. I do not go crazy muscling it shut. I just twist it snugly.
Brew: Put it over your smallest burner. For gas stovetop, make sure the flame is not larger than bottom of pot; the flame should not come around the sides of the pot. I assumed that the handle was heat safe because it’s a stovetop espresso maker and gas stoves have been around forever… I was wrong. Mine is a bit mottled these days as a result. Medium heat seems about right but if your coffee tastes burnt to you, try a lower heat next time.
Heat until the water boils and coffee begins to come out of the center post. There will be a gurgling sound during this process. At this point, almost every demo I have watched says you can turn the flame off because it will continue to brew and too much “toasting” is at odds with the rich flavor you’re hoping to get from your coffee, however mine basically stops brewing when I do, leading to an inch, not two cups, of coffee in the pot, so I just turn the heat down. Some people insist upon brewing with the lid open, others leave it closed, and although it’s not supposed to make a difference in the final flavor either way, I leave mine closed or it sputters out all over the stove.
Meanwhile, ready your mugs/glasses: While you’re waiting (this takes 3 to 5 minutes to brew), get your cup ready. For two iced Americanos, fill two pint (16-ounce) glasses to the top with ice. Maybe you live with a toddler who is obsessed with ice and comes running every time you crack the tray? Be sure to leave some leftover for her, or suffer the auditory consequences. For two hot Americanos, pour 1/2 to 3/4 cup boiling water in each of 2 mugs. You’ll figure out your preferred level soon enough, but if this is your first time, begin with the lower amount. If you’re making one hot Americano, might you just use the full 1 1/2 cups of water (i.e. twice the water) and 2 1/2 tablespoons espresso (i.e. the amount for one Americano) instead of adding hot water at the end? Yes, and I do this too.
Finish and pour: When the top of the pot is full of coffee — you’ll hear a change in sound, or my pot’s instructions says “hazel brown foam appears just seconds before the coffee is completely done” but I’ve never noticed this — remove it from stove and immediately pour between two prepared cups. My pot’s instructions also say to give it a stir before pouring because the first stuff that comes out is more concentrated, but I just do a little pour at a time in each cup, switching between them, to ensure neither loses out if the first and second halves have different intensities.
Frappé it! If your other long-lost coffee memories, like mine, reside in the frappés in Greece, I then dump our iced cups into a cocktail shaker and shake some foam into it. This is a weekend thing. Weekends are lazier. Weekends are the best.
HERO 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
I TOTALLY FORGOT. People, look what I spotted on this lady at the beach yesterday. #onbrand #timely
Italian coffee junky. 🎉
Oh my, this is perfect. I’ve been wanting one of those moka pots for ages. Might have to get one now. And that first picture! Total food porn.
I think I missed something in the directions – how much milk/cream???
As much as you like! Unlike with lattes and cappuccinos, Americanos don’t have a set proportion — it’s what you like. My photo up top is a bit heavy for even me, but happens every time I try to take a photo while pouring cream. ;)
Thanks!!! 👍
My MIL has one of these that’s decades old, that we have begged her to replace, to no avail. I think one of us is going to inherit that old jalopy, and the amazing chicory coffee that it makes.
They’re supposed to last forever! The older the better.
Mine is 30+ years old. I recently set it aside and got one that works on my new induction stovetop. As you said, no electric cords, no filters. Simplicity.
Can you point me to your induction-friendly moka pot? I’ve seen a few out there but they tended to have mixed reviews…
It’s a Bialetti, the Venus model. Bialetti also has a Moka Induction model.
Thank you!
This is one of those unusual places where you and I diverge, food wise, as I hate the taste of coffee, but you bring back very fond memories of being in Italy. In the various rented houses we stayed in, you never could count on what might be in the kitchen; knives, or cutting boards or other seemingly essentials, but always a Moka! Often more than one size, one place had a veritable library of them; at least 5, if I recall! Clearly the Italians have their priorities!
Can I suggest making this with beans roasted and ground locally to you? Not because I’m a snob or anything, just because you’ll notice a difference. It introduces a bunch of additional variables and that increases the complexity, for sure. But when you get it right it’s downright orgasmic. The main difference is that the ratio of volatile oils in recently roasted and ground beans.
Not only that, but you’re contributing to local production. Local is always better (for you, your taste buds and tummy, for the planet)!!
Remind us, how many coffee plantations are there in New York??
There are none. But there are plenty of local roasters that provide the finished product.
Any special espresso you would recommend?
I like this one: http://www.illy.com/en-us/shop/coffee/espresso-and-moka-coffee/ground-moka-coffee/3369ST.html?cgid=57513 I buy it by the case on Amazon, not cheap but smells/tastes like heaven to me, or at least a well-caffeinated one.
looks so good. love coffee!
This looks so good! If I wasn’t a recovering coffee-holic, I would be all over this!
Oh man, this brought me back! This is how we used to make our coffee when I lived in France, on a farm in the middle of nowhere. Except we used to have to hand-grind the coffee in one of those wooden box grinders with a drawer, which we’d pass around from person to person because HOLY CRAP, grinding coffee by hand takes forever. I loved those tiny, bitter cups of coffee. Thanks for the walk down memory lane. <3
I live in Napoli (Naples) Italy, and sadly am moving back to the States in a month. I bought one of these Bialetti moka after being here for only 2 weeks, and have used it nearly every day for the past 3 years. Your directions are spot on, although I’m a Napoli Kimbo roast kinda girl. There are pounds of espresso coffee in my household goods shipment, and I also shipped an extra bialetti. My real one has only been washed with soap once, and it will most likely go with me in my suitcase just to make sure nothing happens to it. But no, that’s not my tattooed leg in your flicker pic. Coffee seems so simple, yet rarely is it this amazing. Thanks for the great post!
Just curious, we don’t have a gas stove….do you think you can use a Moka on a glas stovetop? Thank you.
You most certainly can – medium heat – it just takes longer to brew but there is no risk to the oven or the coffee pot
Thank you Liss!
I set my glass top a bit below medium and set the timer for 5 minutes in case I wander off. Sometimes it takes a little longer, not sure what’s up with that. I don’t add water to mine and use the whole pot in one cup with half and half and a bit of maple syrup – heaven!
I used to have a stove top pot that steamed the milk too, but it was very touchy with screwing it on and sometimes I ended up with a mess instead of a cup of deliciousness. I’m much happier with half and half anyhow!
You’re a legend! (and Anna is precious)
I can just direct people here when they need to be shown the way, far easier than teaching them to wrangle my moka before I’ve had coffee. Can’t even remember how I learnt, but after two years in Italy it’s integral to life (I’m more a Lavazza girl, but Illy is bueno).
Actually your iced Americanos are exactly what I ordered on the regular in Barcelona (‘Café con leche y hielo’); when we needed reviving after morning classes and the summer heat dragged up to Halloween. Haven’t had one in years, but can do it in house now.
A coworker shared his hand-roasted Ethiopian blend with me last week, so I will be rooting in my cabinets for my espresso maker stat. This post couldn’t be more timely.
This is kinda funny for me, because I’ve been living in Spain for 10+ years and this is just the type of coffeemaker that basically EVERYONE uses out here. I had never thought that it was better, just that it was cheaper and lasts for several years. Anyway, I make this coffee every day and it works for me.
When I was visiting Ireland, my travel mate and I stayed with a woman from Brazil; her roommate was from Spain. Our host didn’t drink coffee, but her roommate did, and she used a Moka-type pot to make it. My travel mate and I were interested, because in our travels we rarely saw American-style coffee pots and when we did, they were in coffee shops and specifically labeled “filter coffee”. We described the normal, American coffee brewing process to our hosts, who both shrugged and said they’ve never seen anything like that. It was fascinating to me, considering how commonplace it is in America! All that to say – yes, this really IS what they use in Europe! (or at least the parts I was in!)
Thank you for this. I received one of these in an office gift exchange a few years ago and been completely intimidated by it. Just not enough to get rid of it. Off to give it a try!
So funny that you posted this today because I just bought a 3-cup stovetop espresso maker a couple of days ago. My husband and I are ashamedly but self-proclaimed coffee snobs, but I missed having espresso on the regular, so I got one. The instructions on the package are almost no help to using this thing, but I figured it should be easy enough. The first time I used it, I put it on high heat, and the espresso shot out projectile, even with the lid on, and fortunately got all over the counter and stovetop and not on me. We currently have a glasstop stove so maybe that played into it, too. I learned my lesson so I put it on medium heat the second time I used it and had no problems. The third time, however, I wanted to test the boundaries of that safety valve and added water to just above it and left the lid open. This must’ve angered the safety valve because the espresso shot out projectile right onto me! I got a burn on my leg, but it is healing quickly. All this to say thank you for posting this even though you’ve only been using yours for some weeks. I was too proud to look at others’ tutorials, so hopefully others will read this before burning themselves or getting espresso everywhere. From previous comments, it certainly looks like they have!
Thank you for the reminder that moka pots can be used all summer. (I’ve been in a cold brew rut.)
Can you tell me where you glasses/cups are from/what size they are?
Sara, the post mentions the glasses are 16 oz, and they look to me like Duralex. You used to be able to get Duralex glasses at World Market (they’re made in France), but I’m not sure if they still sell them. I got a set from Sur La Table a bit ago, so that’s another option. If you can’t find Duralex, I think Crate & Barrel sells a really similar style.
This machine is honestly a godsend. If you’re going to buy one, you may as well just get a Bialetti. It’s excellent quality and so will last a lifetime (and gives killer bragging rights). In terms of coffee, I think Lavazza is on the same level as Illy, both major brands in Italy (and all of Europe for that matter). In terms of prep, my experience has been that despite preferences, the process is simple : fill with coffee, water, and then heat on low until it spurts and babbles, at which point the coffee is done and ready to enjoy. Italian coffee really is the only way to go.
Protip : if water rises into the filter when you place it in the machine, you have too much water. You shouldn’t see water rise into where the coffee goes. If you do, pour some off, and then you should be fine.
I tried to rate this tutorial five stars, but it keeps reverting to just four. Your tutorial is exactly what a novice needs, answering the odd niggling questions that can occur to an inquiring mind. Thank you!
Thanks for your tutorial!
I have 6-cup and wee tiny 1-cup (yes, it IS cute as a button) Bialettis, but haven’t used them a lot. The 6-cup is too big for 1 person – or so I thought. I never tried using it with less coffee/water because of the instructions, but if it works for you I’ll give it a try. Not long after I got the 1-cup, someone gave me a Krups steam espresso machine that I’ve been using ever since, and it’s a lot easier than dealing with the stovetop. But I’d like to use the moka pots, too.
As for using hot or cold water, I was given a tip to use boiling (or nearly boiling water), because then it starts brewing almost immediately when you put it on the stove, rather than trying to adjust the flame for the tiny pot and sitting there watching it. It does speed things up on the stove, and if I’m heating water in the electric kettle for an Americano anyway, it’s not any more work. But then it’s a little tricky to assemble the pot because it’s very hot.
Omg that little redhead with big hair! So awesome. (Also omg, she’s walking already???)
Deb, is that a stainless steel ice tray? Which is it and do you recommend it?
I am a recent convert to Nespresso for everyday use,but nothing NOTHING beats the coffee-making procedure you so eloquently describe here! A tip: be sure to clear the funnel completely of coffee by blowing hard into it once it is dry (after the washing), and the reason why you should never use machine-espresso-grinded powdery coffee is because it might clog up the little holes (been there,done that. Not good. ) I also make espresso ice cubes from decaffeinated espresso and shake regular espresso w a combo of icecubes and coffecubes for THE best shakerato!
Great espresso choice, Illy Coffee is amazing! I went to uni in the city where they have their HQ in Italy, Trieste, and there Illy is the backbone of the local coffee culture, which is one of the best in Italy!
So, which do you prefer: the cold brew iced coffee recipe from ages ago, or the iced americanos described here? It would be great to have an iced coffee recipe that I could make the day of!
Some of my fondest memories growing up are of my abuelita making cafe con Leche in a pot just like this. I got my own pot several years ago from a Publix in S FL and we picked up a second while wondering a Christmas market in Germany for just €10! We have no idea what size they are but make them for 1-2 servings (we always make a full pot and then just pour half into a glass to leave in the fridge for later if we don’t feel we need a lot of caffeine that day) We have always used Cuban coffee in ours (Cafe Bustelo to be precise) but whenever friends ask what we’d like for a gift from the States (we currently live in Europe) we ask them to send us roasted beans from a coffee shop local to them and grind them ourselves. It’s fun to taste the difference between blends and regions, but we always go back to our Bustelo.
We make our Cafe con Leche (literally coffee with milk) by adding the freshly brewed espresso to a cup to cup and a half of warmed milk with sugar to taste.
As for the exploding pot, I’ve only seen it happen twice – once when I was a little girl and Papaw filled the water to high and didn’t turn it tight enough, and funny enough just the other day, when my husband cleaned the pot put forgot to put the seal back in. I have pictures of what my stove area looked like after that one, but suffice it to say it covered an area far greater than I had thought possible and I was so thankful no one was in the kitchen when it happened!
This is exactly!! the way my boyfriend and I make iced coffee every morning, and I feel just the same way: that I finally cracked my own personal coffee code after years of fiddling with pour-over filters, big bulky coffee machines, and a brief stint of trying to switch to tea. Hallelujah.
I am so glad that you posted this today, as I was just reeling in shock at the cost of home espresso machines. I just started working from home full-time a couple of months ago, and don’t own so much as a Mr. Coffee, and I had resigned myself to a lifetime of buying $4 Americanos at the coffee shop down the street when I came across your post. I recently got a Vitamix, so I imagine there are some blended frappes in my future.
I read every word! Been wanting to experiment with making espresso at home. Will have to try. Thanks for the helpful tutorial at home.
Thank you for this post!! I’ve always wondered how those little stove-top espresso pots worked. I’m ready to take my coffee to the next level and I think this is the trick! Can’t wait to try this method.
Once again you knew what I wanted before I did. I’m stuck here in a hot apartment with a napping toddler (my Amalia is just a little younger than your Anna, I think) and wishing I’d made a batch of coldbrew yesterday, and lo and behold, this recipe came across my facebook feed. Your guidelines are absolutely perfect, too! I was worried that a full pint glass of ice would be too much for a 3-cup Bialetti’s worth of espresso, but the proportions came out just right. Now I’m enjoying my beautiful iced americano and scheming to buy some fancier espresso… Thank you for this!
Yep, I’ve been doing it this way for a while now, but as I’m the only coffee drinker in the house, I have the smaller one which I’ll pour once ready into unsweetened almondmilk heated in the microwave for a minute. Also good over ice with a tsp of sugar. This changed my morning pre-run routine and is something I look forward to setting up the night before (though it takes all of a minute to put together). The coffee grind matters more than the quality for me. Maybe I’ll invest in your recommended brand for weekend treats!
A Bialietti family member was recently buried in a large Moka pot:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/italy/12162786/Ashes-of-Italian-coffee-tycoon-placed-in-a-huge-coffee-pot-at-his-funeral.html
I have been a cold brew coffee addict since your post years ago. I’m going to try this as soon as I get one of these pots. And I have a Jack Russell that comes running for a cube whenever i get ice out of my freezer, but your ice lover is MUCH cuter than mine.
I love this and already have that pot. Can’t wait to try it
This machine does make good coffee – but two things: if you have one of these danged electric stove tops that are flat – it’s a problem to control the heat. Your pot size is supposed to match the ring shown on the stovetop.
But more, this coffee pot is made of aluminum. Folks seem so concerned about getting rid of aluminum pots, but then heat boiling hot water in acidic coffee every day. Is this a good thing?
I did not know there were specific grinds for the Moka. Yay for that!
I was taught by an Italian in Italy to put the Moka on medium heat, lid open. Once the coffee starts to pour into reservoir, turn flame down and watch until coffee starts to sputter, signaling it is almost done. Close lid and turn off flame. Leave a few minutes to allow it to settle, pour and enjoy.