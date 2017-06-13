easy drop berry shortcakes

A couple weeks ago, and because I admittedly ask my husband to pick up strawberries on his way home far more often than I have an exact “agenda” for them besides, you know, breakfast, lunch, and dinner — I made the strawberry shortcake recipe in the archives. These famed shortcakes — my version is adapted from Claudia Fleming and Russ Parsons, but this same approach was favorite by James Beard and more, I suspect they all hung out together — are unique in that instead of using eggs or just egg yolks, they use the yolks of two hard-boiled eggs. This allows the yolks to do their wonders (golden color, velvety texture) without ostensibly toughening the dough. It’s all very sound. It tastes very good. And it is the reason that I make shortcakes approximately once every four years.
Shortcakes, in the biscuit/scone category of “bakes” (so help me, I’ve fallen into a GBBO rabbit hole and I never want to leave), are quick things, or they should be. They should take 5 minutes to assemble, 15 minutes to bake, and once they’re cool, they should be split and immediately heaped with macerated fresh berries and an unholy amount of whipped cream. This recipe in the archives — requiring that you’ve already made, cooled, and stashed away hard-boiled eggs — begs to differ. Still, a little extra work isn’t always a deal-breaker if the results are otherworldly, but this time, everything bothered me: the taste of baking powder, which isn’t usually an issue, was overwhelming. The cakes weren’t very tall, but quite crumbly. They didn’t have much of an edge or color to them at all, and to top it all off, I’m sorry to any person I’ve left wanting in the past, but half a pound of strawberries is woefully insufficient for kinds of shortcakes I like to eat and share. I like ones that spill, that cannot and will not be limited to the confines of a biscuit half.
I went back to the kitchen and tried again. A few rounds later, I have found the shortcake I want us to take into the next generation, but especially this weekend: a tall, craggy, crunchy-edged shortcake that’s a cinch to make, requiring no rolling pins, round cutters, unusual ingredients, or more pressingly, advanced planning to put together and manages to be both soft and moist inside but sturdy enough to not dissolve into soggy nothingness under berry juices. Or at least not before you can eat them.
Easy Drop Berry Scones
Quite often, when a recipe calls for 2 egg yolks, it can be replaced with 1 whole egg. However, I never tried it here. I wanted the richness and color. But, I suspect it will not ruin anything if you want to find out how it goes.
Note: The photos above show a half-recipe.
- 2 1/4 cups (295 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 tablespoons (40 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 6 tablespoons (85 grams or 3 ounces) unsalted butter, cold, cut into chunks
- 2 large egg yolks
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (205 ml) heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons (35 grams) raw or turbinado sugar
- 1 pound (455 grams) strawberries or mixed berries, hulled and halved if large
- 2 tablespoons (25 grams) granulated sugar, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh lemon juice (optional)
- 1 cup (235 ml) heavy or whipping cream
Shortcakes
To finish
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, granulated sugar, and salt until thoroughly combined. Add butter and using your fingertips or a pastry blender, break it into small bits, the largest should be no bigger than a small pea. In a small bowl, whisk yolks with a splash of cream, then pour rest of cream in and whisk to combine. Pour into butter-flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to mix and mash it together into one cohesive dough.
Divide dough into 6 (for large, 3 1/2 to 3 3/4-inch wide and up to 2-inch tall) shortcakes or 8 smaller ones. I do this by pressing the dough somewhat flat into the bottom of the bowl (to form a circle) and using a knife to divide it into pie-like wedges. Place raw or turbinado sugar in a small bowl. Roll each wedge of shortcake into a ball in your hands and roll it through the raw/turbinado sugar, coating it in all but a small area that you should leave bare. (I found that the sugar underneath the shortcakes would burn, so better to leave it off.)
Place it, bare spot down, on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining wedges of dough. Bake for 15 minutes, until lightly golden all over. Let cool completely on tray or on a cooling rack.
While cooling, prepare fruit and cream: Mix berries, 2 tablespoons sugar (more or less to taste), and lemon juice, if desired, in a bowl and let macerate so that the juices run out.
In a larger bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. Add sugar to taste, or leave unsweetened, if that’s your preference.
To serve: Carefully split each cooled shortcake with a serrated knife. Spoon berries and their juices over bottom half. Heap generously with whipped cream. Place shortcake “lid” on top. Eat immediately and don’t forget to share.
Do ahead: Shortcakes keep well for a day at room temperature. I prefer to keep them uncovered. I found on the second day, they were a little more firm but not half-bad, but they’re definitely “best” on day one.
You are so timely! I can’t wait to pick strawberries – later than usual in MA b/c of our non-existent spring. Next week, I hope…
Man alive. I saw the notification on my phone, but it was cut off after ‘drop…’ and I thought “do I really need another biscuit recipe?” But then I clicked and THEY WERE SHORTCAKES NOT BISCUITS. And now I need to go buy all the strawberries, immediately. (Not exaggerating; actually am this hyped about this recipe.)
Have you ever tried this with self rising flour instead?
I haven’t but it might be just fine.
Dude, I’m in GBBO rabbit hole as well and I don’t want anyone to send help.
This is a keeper. And a doer, stat.
I have a no-oven alternative (not a cake, but yummy): mascarpone + egg yolks + vanilla sugar (or vanilla and sugar). Just stir it all up. Make a parfait with sliced or diced strawberries. The mild mascarpone lets the berries shine.
Mary Berry for Queen of the Universe!!
Thank you!! I was just pursuing your archives earlier this summer looking for an easier short cake recipe. I wound up making a white cake, cutting it in half, and stuffing it with strawberries and whipped cream, but this looks like just what I needed. I’ll be trying out this recipe soon!
I fell down the GBBO rabbit hole too and I have no intention of leaving either. It has become so bad that I now bribe my three year old with a cookie or cracker so that we can watch a GBBO episode instead of whatever he wants to watch. Yeah, it’s that bad.
YES! Thank you for this! I decided I wanted to make spur of the moment strawberry shortcakes about a week ago and was totally dissuaded by the hard-boiled egg situation. Bought those crappy angel food cake-like disks instead. Can’t wait to make these!
GBBO is my all time favorite!! In honor of the premier this week on PBS, I have coerced my whole family to watch it with me with promises of a “tray bake” and tea. I’ve gone deep into the Master Class archives as well – Mary and Paul are the best teachers I have seen!
I want to make everything, swiss rolls and yeasted loaves and couronnes and it’s just wild that I haven’t heard of 1/4 of these things. And everyone is so nice.
Oh I know! I think that is why I love the show so much – everyone truly is nice to each other, which is so refreshing compared to American shows. I feel like I genuinely want everyone to win!
Wait, I’m missing the kid picture! Did you forget?
I did forget! Here you go.
OMG, he’s so big. I remember the day he was born (or at least when you announced it) – how can he be that big already?!
He’s going into THIRD GRADE. Like, here’s your baby and then boom, you’re at his high school graduation!
Where are your cool sunglasses from? Sweet photo of you and Jacob.
I looove the Great British Baking Show, and I admit that I often find myself thinking while watching, “Deb would be so great on this show” :)
Oooh I agree! Deb, go be British for a bit, and then go on that show! You’d rock it! haha
Do shortcakes freeze well? I’m making a dinner party sized strawberry shortcake situation with two shortcake layers, a layer of ice cream, and, of course strawberry and whipped cream layers. Wondering if I can make and freeze those shortcake layers a couple of days ahead of assembling the thing…
Excellent timing! I have a ton of fresh little strawberries from my CSA that need a shortcake! Side question: do you think that things could be added directly to the dough to make it more of a scone?
I feel like it would work well. I tested these a bunch of times and so I had them around for a couple weeks, found myself eating them with coffee, scone-style. It’s quite similar if not the same.
Why is the bowl with the whipped cream so clean?! ;)
Heheh. Because you need a big bowl for whipping and a small bowl for serving, so I switch them. :)
Hey Deb,
Can I make a suggestion? (am not waiting until you say yes/no ;) I know you prefer to use the W3C standard of not opening links in new tabs but can you make an exception for the ads? I was looking at the blueberry bread pudding recipe yesterday ( I made it and it was so delicious I ate 1/4th for breakfast today (!)) and I saw a price drop ad (yours is the only website I disable ad blocker on :)) for items I was looking at last week and clicked on it to complete my purchase and in my usual absent mindedness I closed the tab and forgot about the recipe. I just thought it might work better for user engagement if you automatically open ads in new tabs and I’ve noticed that all major websites (FB, new sites, tech sites etc.) do it now and not just for ads.
Could I make the dough for these at night and bake them in the morning? Thinking about bringing them to work
To be honest, I opted out making your original strawberry shortcake recipe last week because of the hard boiled egg… thank you for this recipe! I’m currently out, buying all the needed ingredients :)
Oooooo!!! I happen to have a bunch of leftover berries from a jam making binge AND 2 egg yolks in my fridge all waiting to meet this, their ultimate destiny. Thanks Deb!
One reason you might have found the previous recipe less successful than you would have liked was the instruction to allow the dough to rest before baking. Chemical raising agents work on the interaction between acid and alkaline, and they start to work immediately liquid is introduced into the mixture. Resting the dough for 20 minutes would allow most of the air to go out of the mixture. For scones (biscuits, whatever) you need the oven to be hot before you start and to work as quickly as you can to get them into the oven and baking so that the air you have introduced with your chemicals is trapped in the finished product. Even rolling these in sugar might be a delay that will cost in the finished texture of your scone. The instruction to allow a dough to rest usually means that somewhere in the past the recipe called for yeast, which did need time to rise. I’ve never got on with the previous recipe, although I’ve wanted to: this one I will be sampling at the earliest opportunity.
Yep, agreed to all that! The oven has to be super hot too for the same reason, you want all that lift right the very minute you put them in.
For no-egg types too, your classic English scone (which this is close to) has no egg. My version is more cream, no butter and a cup of lemonade – fluffy and soft inside, crispy on the edges – sublime.
To do ahead – I have made them and frozen extra, then reheated in the oven. They aren’t QUITE as fluffy, but they’re pretty good. Put on extra cream and jam and she’ll be apples.
Lemonade in your scones? How unusual. I’d love to sample that one.
This is close to my scone recipe that I have made so many times I think I could make it in my sleep! I actually love the scones..er, sorry..shortcakes, reheated even the next day, 350 oven for about 10 minutes. The outside gets crunchy and the inside stays soft and delicious! So so good!
No rolling pins or cutters? I’m sold!
I love the idea of breakfast shortcake! Quick question though: where does the word “drop” in the name come from? I typically think of drop biscuits as pushing a spoonful of dough right off the spoon onto the baking sheet.
Hmmm…have been doing a biscuit recipe with melted butter (foolish, not screaming hot) stirred into very cold buttermilk – causes the butter to form very small balls -than stirred gently and quickly into the dry ingress, and making drop biscuits. Has worked very well with everything from sweet biscuits to savoury cheese. May have to try that method with is recipe…