crispy spiced lamb and lentils

I made these lettuce cups on a whim for dinner last night and I’m so glad I did because I could see them going immediately into a regular rotation. I don’t know about you, but I think ground meat is underrated in the quick dinner category and am always looking for more things to do with it. This cooking technique, in which you flatten it out in a very hot pan and cook it until it’s browned and crisp on both sides, is like the best part of a Fake Shack Burger, amped to 12. I’m pretty sure, like the time I discovered the crispy egg and could not stop talking about it, I’m only going to want to cook it like this for now on.





It’s then mixed with a larger amount of cooked lentils, which is ideal if you prefer to eat less meat or are hungry enough to eat a few lettuce cups and don’t want to eat a burger and a half along the way. Or if you figure if you’re going to eat a burger’s worth of meat, you’d like to at least have fries with it. Come sit down, you’re among friends.





Finally, I often find lettuce “wraps” and to be embedded in stories of healthfulness and restraint and while neither are bad things, what I liked most about this is that we didn’t scoop this mixture onto crisp leaves because we think carbs are evil, but because we found it more refreshing there that it seemed in a pita. If serving a crowd, I’d definitely put out both. In fact, I’d expect this to scale well, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to have people over soon but don’t want to spend more than 30 minutes making dinner, I think you know exactly what needs to be done.