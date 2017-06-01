This salad is not here to break the internet. Even among my friends, roasted sweet red peppers seem to be a perplexingly hard sell, although I hope all roasted pepper resistors are not basing their impressions on the jarred ones — those slippery things shouldn’t even rank. Because it’s the year 2017, I’m sure at least half of the people we know at any given time aren’t eating bread, so that’s not going to go over well either. I’m not sure why people — even my own father — loathe capers, but I bet I will soon find out. I understand that lots of people don’t like onions, even marinated and grilled lovelies, in salads. I know we all agree on mozzarella, at least. (Phew.)
But if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years writing recipes and sending them out into the world, it’s that not all dishes will stop everyone in our tracks and cause us to reroute our entire day to ensure it ends with this. Not all dishes elicit, or need to elicit, popular fervor.
But do know that I love this enough for me and you and everyone else. This is one of my favorite things I’ve made in quite some time and in the years before I finally got this the way I wanted, it gnawed at me. I just couldn’t figure out how I wanted to put it together. It’s one part my mother in-laws pickled garlicky red peppers. It’s one part this mozzarella roasted red pepper salad we used to get at a local restaurant before they changed it. It’s one part panzanella, a Tuscan salad with croutons that usually shows off summery things like tomatoes. And it’s one part this Alison Roman (anyone else excited about her book? I am, I am) recipe from Bon Appetit, which is how the chives and sherry vinegar got here. And it’s one part that time of the year when all meals cooked outside taste infinitely better than those cooked on a stove. I hope you agree. And if you do not, I will take all of your leftovers in a heartbeat. I’m going to be eating this all summer.
Grilled Pepper and Torn Mozzarella Panzanella
- 4 1-inch slices bread, country-style
- 3 large red bell peppers, halved, seeds removed
- 1 medium red onion, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoons capers, drained (rinsed if salted)
- 4 ounces mozzarella, torn into bite-sized pieces, or 4 ounces bocconcini
- Fresh herbs — snipped chives, basil, or parsley or a mix thereof — to finish (optional)
To grill
To finish
To grill: Heat your grill to medium-high, or if yours is small and dinky like mine, high heat. Spread peppers and onions across grill grates and grill, lid down, flipping as needed, until onions are charred in spots (they’ll be done first) and peppers are blistered and blackened in many spots and beginning to soften. Transfer onions to a plate as they’re done; transfer peppers to a bowl. Use bread in bowl to swipe up any excess salt, pepper, and/or oil in it and place slices on grill. Grill until toasted on both sides. Transfer to plate with onions.
No grill? You can do all of the above under your broiler, or in your oven at 450 degrees F. Broilers vary wildly in how robust their heat is, so keep an eye on it. Vegetables tend to take longer in the oven, up to 40 minutes, but check in at 20 to be safe. In both cases, turn vegetables and bread as needed to get an even color.
Marinate peppers: Place foil or a lid over peppers in bowl to trap heat. Once they’re cool enough to handle, remove as much of the skin as you can. This is unquestionably the most annoying part so do only as much as would bother you to have to eat. (For me, this is almost every speck but you’re probably less crazy.) Cut peppers into 1/2- to 1-inch wide strips.
In the bottom of a large bowl, whisk together sherry vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, sugar, about 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt (and more to taste), and garlic. Add capers. Add peppers to bowl and let them marinate for as little as 5 minutes or up to a day, even. The longer they souse, the more pickled they’ll taste. After 5 minutes, however, they still have plenty of flavor.
To assemble and serve: Shortly before you’re ready to eat the salad, add onions to the bowl with the peppers. Tear bread into chunks and add to bowl, along with mozzarella. Mix gently, making sure the dressing coats the bread. Taste and add more seasoning if needed. Finish with herbs and serve in big heaps.
43 comments on grilled pepper and torn mozzarella panzanella
I’m definitely a lover of this one! So good for a summer BBQ…
This is so beautiful I’m going to try it despite several of the trepidations you mentioned in the first paragraph. It’s a summertime pepper adventure.
Yes! A panzanella with red peppers as it’s main veggie instead of tomatoes! I’m in.
This sings to me. It’s practically an aria.
The roasted peppers and mozzarella is a crowd favorite in our house. This takes it to 11.
So I’m “that guy” and everything about this sounds awesome EXCEPT the cheese. I’m off dairy for the foreseeable future and I don’t think the standard plant based cheeses would hold up subbing for good fresh mozzarella. Do you think throwing some tofu in to marinate with the peppers and grilling or baking it would work? Obviously I would have a different salad but I’m hoping it would be close to the spirit of the original.
I actually think this is 100% great without the cheese. It’s nice here, but there’s totally enough flavor without it. You can use tofu, of course, too.
I have to lol because I had exactly the same thought! Everything sounds lovely except the cheese! Where cheese is a cooling, creamy component I usually use avocado, but that doesn’t seem quite right here. Maybe a softer tofu? I’m eager for Deb’s thoughts, too, because this is otherwise my perfect salad (Bread! Pickled things! Grilled things! Capers!)
If you can get your hands on a block of mozzarisello (rice-based, dairy-free mozzarella substitute), it would probably work.
Or what about some big soft white beans?
I just had this in Okinawa, and it reminded me so much of buffalo mozzarella— it was soft and creamy but didn’t fall apart. If you are up for making it, it may be worth considering http://okinawaclip.com/en/detail/611
sorry, i should have clarified that it’s tofu— peanut tofu. it was to die for.
My husband is on a roasted red pepper kick and has been eating them out of the jar for the last 2 weeks, that’s how desperate he is. I promise to be a good wife and make this for him this weekend with the real deal fire roasted red peppers. I just know he’s gonna flip! Thanks for the inspiration.
Is this fresh mozzarella?
Mine was really soft, imported stuff. I’d use any ball that can be more easily torn.
Hi Deb, this sounds delicious. But I am puzzled about covering the peppers in a bowl. Can you explain that step? If I want to skin roasted peppers I usually place them skin down on a cool plate straight from the oven and it works rather well…?
Cheers,
Franziska
I honestly only do the bowl thing like 25% the time, but I know most people find it easier — that the trapped steam helps the skins come off. I’m usually roasting mine in the oven and just leave them on the tray until cool, then the skin comes off easily. Long story short: do what works for you.
Wait, you would you grill THEN marinate anything? Isn’t that kind of backwards…?
The marinade is the dressing (for the whole salad, and also to soak the croutons) and is also to lightly pickle the peppers. Pickled peppers will be hard to grill, and you’re not going to want to pickle them with the skins on.
I am that person who will stop in my tracks to prepare this recipe exactly as written! Always looking for variations on traditional panzanella, and being a tomato-hater, this is perfect. I think the cheese is a lovely addition. This has been an SK kind of week-made your tomato and sausage risotto Monday and the lentils with squash and burrata Tuesday. Yum!!
:) What are man spots on a red pepper?
“peppers are blistered and blackened in man spots”
Haha. That’s funny. I think Deb’s already corrected this, but it probably should be “many”.
What is country style bread? (Sorry if that’s a silly question) what other types of bread would work? Thank you.
This would stop me in my tracks! I love every single ingredient and am excited to see what it’s like.
Omg I cannot wait to try this!!!!
We LOVE red peppers in this house. Happily, they are fairly cheap in these parts (€1-⁄1.50 per kilo), and we grow our own in the summer.
We have a big grill, so I do peppers when we are grilling something for dinner and stick the peppers on when the main dish is done, and let them cook slowly over the fading (but still very hot) embers. It helps keep them from burning through in spots while not getting cooked enough in others to peel. They don’t get eaten right away anyway, because you have to let them cool (I find a paper bag works great for getting the skin to separate from the flesh).
This sounds delicious! I’m sure it will be delicious, even without the capers (I’m with your dad on that one!). Can’t wait to make it!
Oh my goodness – I loved this from the title alone. My family is going to go crazy for this!!
I usually cut the ends of the peppers and save them for something else, then flatten them and put them under the broiler for 10-15 minutes, they will blacken all over nicely. Then into a bowl with plastic wrap on top and steam for a while. The skin comes off easily.
Living in Australia, this recipe was published very early in the morning. So I got up and made it for breakfast. Delicious!
I didn’t have mozzarella so used Persian feta, but otherwise made it exactly as written and it was fabulous.
Quick question: if the peppers can be marinated up to a day, they have to go in the fridge; I’m assuming the rest of the ingredients would, too. So can this be served cold the next day? Sorry if that’s a dumb question! It just seems like a warm or room temp salad. And won’t the bread get soggy?
My parents always complained about what a fussy eater I was as a teenager. Really I was vegetarian but they couldn’t wrap their minds around not wanting to eat meat. I eat any vegetable and this looks incredibly delicious! As for giving up bread- hahaha! – no.
This looks amazing! I need this in my life!
Trust me on this one: add hazelnuts and call it romesco salad.
YES
Yes – this is your best and I can’t wait to make it! It’s all the good things together – perhaps add tomatoes when they are in season – but this is a whole other thing anyway – congratulations and thank you for sharing.
The new video ad is incredibly annoying. I wouldn’t mind if it went through once. But it runs continuously! I couldn’t find a way to shut it off. It’s now running two places on the post!
I’m sorry — it doesn’t sound like it’s working the way it should. I will have my ad guys take a look. In the meanwhile, they always tell me that the fastest way to get an annoying ad blocked is to let us know the clickthrough URL of the ad. This is because different ads show in different places, so we’re not getting a bad ad on our end this morning. If you don’t want to (understandably) click on the ad, what you can do is right-click on it and select “copy link address” to get the information. Thank you!
Two questions: Regarding the fresh mozzarella, you used the softer, imported kind. In your opinion, is the more expensive imported brand significantly better than the firmer kind? I usually buy the cheaper option but had the Italian one in my hand at the grocery yesterday. Alas, I couldn’t decide so didn’t purchase. #2: I pre-ordered your book. Followed the directive to send an e-mail to receive bonus recipe. Not in any kind of demanding rush for it. Just confirming that eventually one will be coming. Sorry so long. Thanks!
In reverse order: 2. Thank you! The cards we are sending out went to the printer this week. We had to wait until the “sweepstakes” (legal term) ended (5/30) so we knew how many to order. They’ll be in late next week and will go out very quickly after. 1. It depends on what you’re using it for. For pizza, I like firmer stuff, preferably not in water. The water adds too much wetness to pizza. For tearing, firmer stuff might be better too. For salads, I like the stuff in water that’s a little softer. And when I’m being extra indulgent, I made the mistake of buying important buffalo mozzarella two summers ago. I need to take a proper picture of it but you can see it faintly in the background in this one. It comes in 8.8oz/250 gram packages and has 5 oval balls inside and they are as almost luxurious and soft-centered as burrata but still sliceable and it’s ruined us. It was all wrong for tearing for this salad, though, too soft. Tasted great, though.
Well, I like everything in this and would be delighted to eat it. :)
I’ve actually never kept sherry vinegar at home though – is red wine vinegar a good substitute?
Red wine would be just fine. If it’s more acidic, you might need a pinch more sugar, but probably not.
(Most of it) looks delicious! Yes, I’m part of the “No capers, please” brigade. Thanks for a great summer recipe.
I’m not sure what is wrong with all the folks not eating roasted sweet red peppers! What a concentration of flavour, cool colour…..so many people missing out! I love panzanella and thanks for a new twist on it to jazz it up!