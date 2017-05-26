the red and black

For many Junes, this was my favorite cocktail. Yes, I realize that I sound particularly like a weird food writer person and not a person who lives among other people because most normal, sane people do not have a favorite cocktail for each month of the year, even if you agree with me — you do, right? –that a Perfect Manhattan is the ideal way to warm up on the first cold September day and a Porch Swing is the most refreshing way to endure a sultry July afternoon, but hear me out: this is squarely June or the weeks leading up to it because it’s a celebration of strawberries, so we might as well wait until they’re overripe the moment you turn your head and muddle them in a glass.
The core flavor comes from fresh strawberries, black pepper, and lime, a combination I find so likable, I turned it into a popsicle, but at times when you’re not expected to share with kids, you should definitely add some white tequila. The drink was on the menu at Back Forty on Avenue B, an early locavore restaurant that abruptly, and with absolutely no notice, closed and never came back a couple years ago. Like all breakups you didn’t see coming, I’m still a little raw about it. Was it something we did? Something we could have done? But I’m sure they’re not somewhere pouting over us.
I was so obsessed with this drink and the fleeting window of it each spring that I attempted to reverse engineer it in my first cookbook, but I think I did just an okay job. Little did I know the restaurant’s owner, Peter Hoffman had shared his bar manager’s recipe with Food & Wine (in fact, one of you told me, thank you) and we made it this week and, look, nothing is as good as having someone else make you your favorite drink (and then wash all the dishes involved and also can we have some rosemary and sea salt fries to go with that?) but if there could ever be a downside, it’s that those freshly muddled strawberries in the bottom of the glass of ice are the most delicious part and though I’ve tried and tried anyway, there’s no graceful way to get them out (it requires a fork) at a bar. At home, there’s nobody to judge you. I think we know exactly what needs to be done.
The Red and Black (Cocktail)
Key here is that sparkly black pepper simple syrup, so please don’t skip it. Make more, even, you won’t regret it because it keeps for ages in the fridge. I made it twice; the first time I used 2 solid tablespoons of coarsely ground black pepper and it was so spicy, even smelling it could make you cry. (I was using peppercorns a friend had brought me from Cambodia, lucky me, which might have had more kick.) The second time, I used whole peppercorns and the kick was a bit too mild. Thus, I’ve written it below for something in-between.
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon (7 grams) coarsely ground black pepper (see Note up top)
- 4 ounces ripe strawberries, hulled and halved
- 5 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 5 ounces (10 tablespoons) blanco tequila
- 1 lime wedge
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Ice
To finish
Make drinks: Muddle strawberries a medium-sized jar. Add lime juice, 1/2 cup of cooled syrup (if you’re nervous about sweetness, you can hold a little more back), and tequila and stir to combine. You can chill this mixture in the fridge until needed, up until 2 days.
To finish: Swipe rims of 2 rocks or equivalent 11 or 12-ounce glasses with lime. Combine 1 tablespoon sugar, 3/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper, and salt in a shallow plate and dip rims in it to coat them. Carefully fill glasses with ice. Divide strawberry-tequila mixture between glasses, including the muddled strawberries. Drink slowly and have no shame about using a spoon to get all of the strawberries from the glass to your mouth.
28 comments on the red and black
Also still in mourning over the loss of Back Forty :( Those brunch time grits with the chipotle maple butter were too good for this world. They also had a red wine + tequila drink that was outstanding.
You’ve gotten us hooked on Porch Swings, and we are happy to add a new summery cocktail to the mix – thank you! A quick question, though… Do you need to strain the black pepper or does it just go right in with the strawberries, etc.?
Yes, you should. Now fixed. Sorry about that confusion.
A few Junes back Bon Appetit ran a strawberry shortcake recipe topped with strawberries that had been macerated in balsamic vinegar and black pepper. This cocktail now has a companion dessert.
This looks like the perfect summer drink to hang out on the back deck with. Can’t wait to try.
That looks lovely! I think you meant sultry, not sulty (or maybe you meant salty, as in July, the latter is way possible…) in the first paragraph. Either way, as I say, looks scrumptious!!
I did, thanks. Now fixed. I also had a 15-minute debate with myself over whether the b definition of sultry (passionate/seductive) has usurped the a definition (hot/humid/muggy).
July is when plants are busy seducing each other in the humid heat, so… that’s what I thought of first. Which is both a/b. But what I don’t know is if a non-biology-nerd would immediately think that. They might not, and instead go straight to a “Chicago – Cell Block Tango” definition of sultry. This is probably not helpful to your definition dilemma, though…
Hi! I’m not sure if it is like this for everyone, but your recipe notes show up twice for me.
Nevermind, it appears to be fixed.
My husband just texted me about it so I was probably fixing it as you typed. :)
I don’t drink but this tempts me …I love everything about this..maybe it isn’t too late 😄
DO IT JEAN!
This looks perfect for the weekend! One question – the ingredient list calls for 4 ounces of strawberries, but I only see that 2 ounces are muddled and I don’t see where the other 2 ounces are used…am I overlooking this?
Sorry, you use all four. I originally had us putting 2 ounces per glass to muddle but it doesn’t work if you also want to rim the glass. Now fixed.
The Back Forty is gone?! Booooo! (cry)
I got everything needed for this recipe and this looks so damn tasty but.. 50g sugar for a glass of drink is way too much..hmmm
I guess this is sort of a love letter. It’s not to declare my undying devotion, or anything so dramatic (and perhaps creepy) as that, but rather just to say that I’ve been reading your blog for a lot of years, and I’ve made a lot of things from it. And they’ve always been delicious and filled a hole in our menu, or our week, or sometimes, a little, our souls.
But I’ve also, well, not made a lot of things from it, and that’s been good, too. Because sometimes just reading about the delicious thing that feels like spring or summer or fall or winter, and that you’ve taken the time to figure out, and perfect, and share with us – sometimes that’s enough.
So I wanted to write and say thank you, and to say that I love you, even though you don’t know me. Because how could you not love someone, at least a little and from far away, anonymously, who brings good things into your life and asks nothing more than that you share them? (Or even, sometimes, encourages you to keep them for yourself, if that’s what you need.)
So thank you, for sharing these small, thoughtful, honest pieces of your life with us – pieces that also turn out to be delicious.
The world is better because you’re in it.
Ahh I make that same simple syrup for a cantaloupe cocktail, but this looks even better!!
Seconding Claire, because I could never have said it better! Deb, you’re part of the fabric of our lives and our families. We love you for it. Cheers to that and happy weekending!
This looks so yummy, but I can’t do tequila and am thinking vodka unless you think something else would be better. BTW, I’m making your mango slaw with cashews and mint this afternoon to go with salmon tonight for friends, excellent start to the holiday weekend!
What could I substitute with in place of the tequila for a non alcoholic version?
Also wondering the same along with any thoughts on an alcohol swap out…for those of us unfortunately allergic to tequila 😭😭😭
Try one of each!! 😉 I was thinking rum might be nice.)
This sounds fantastic! One of my all time favorite ways to eat strawberries that isn’t with whipped cream is with a balsamic vinegar and black pepper dressing. This is so close to that, I know I must try this. Thanks for sharing!
This may be heretical but could I use the last of last year’s frozen strawberries?
Half a cup of simple syrup seems like a lot. I might pull back a lot on that. Otherwise it sounds delicious!!!
Your timing on this post was fantastic. Just enough time for me to run to the store for strawberries and extra peppercorns and tequila before the Friday night BBQ. It pretty much made our Friday night. Though I will say they were plenty strong and a splash of club soda was a lovely addition.