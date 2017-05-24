I’m sorry, I know I have a broccoli rubble problem. But you see, broccoli rubble in itself was a solution to another problem and perhaps we’ve created a monster, but it’s a delicious monster. We are going to keep it.
Let me rewind and explain. Problem: Two children (not the aforementioned monsters, or at least not yet today) who do eat different vegetables at different times but really only reliably both eat broccoli each time. Plus two parents who are growing bored with eating steamed (because they haven’t yet seen the light of crispy roasted broccoli, although they are wrong and we tell them this often) broccoli all the time. Solution: Give it a fine chop (rubble it, if you will) and sauté it in olive oil with a heap of garlic, as many red pepper flakes as we can get away with, lemon zest, salt, and black pepper and then finish it with fresh lemon juice and a fistful of grated pecorino romano (particularly excellent here for its pungent saltiness) for a mixture that’s zinging with enough flavor you’d eat it from a fork with nothing else.
But it’s so good, we prefer to stretch it into dinner as often as possible. We’ve finished it with these pangrattato crumbs and a crispy egg, or when at room temperature, a ball of burrata. (Which is becoming the new #putaneggonit, at least when we find it for a reasonable price.) We’ve tucked it between a piece of toast and slice of provolone for broccoli melts. We’ve put it on top of a slick of garlicky béchamel with torn mozzarella on top for broccoli pizzas. And now there’s this: a farro salad that’s as good warm as it is at room temperature, which means it can be ready for all the weekend picnics and potlucks to come, or for dinner any night of the week. Such as this one.
Broccoli Rubble Farro Salad
I like broccolini for this because it gets and stays more green when you cook it, even when it’s hit with lemon juice. Regular broccoli works just fine, however, there’s just more risk of discoloration once you add lemon juice. When using regular broccoli, I like to peel the stems so that they cook as quickly as the florets.
I boil the broccoli here for ease — so you don’t have to turn on the oven and use the stove — but you can definitely approach the broccoli prep as we did here and then give it a chop.
This is the easiest way to make farro — boiling and draining — second only to a rice-cooker. If mine hadn’t been broken at the hands of a small, possibly well-intended child, I’d have used it.
- Salt
- 1 cup semi-pearled farro
- 2 pound broccolini or regular broccoli
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
- Finely grated zest, then juice, of 1 lemon (juice before zesting only if you enjoy being grumpy)
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 ounces pecorino romano, grated or ground in a food processor
Add farro back to same pot (I’m totally okay with some errant leftover broccoli flecks and vitamins here, if you’re not, use another pot of salted water) and cook, simmering, for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender. (Since there are so many varieties of farro, however, if your package suggests otherwise, it’s best to defer to its cooking suggestion.) Drain and tip into a large mixing bowl; cool to lukewarm.
Pat drained broccoli dry on towels, trying to remove as much excess moisture as possible. Chop into small (roughly 1/2-inch) bits. In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add garlic and pepper flakes, to taste, and cook for 1 minute, until garlic is faintly golden. Add chopped broccoli, lemon zest, and salt (I use a full teaspoon kosher salt here, but adjust the amount to your taste) and cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 more minutes, until broccoli is well-seasoned and slightly more tender.
Add broccoli and every bit of garlic and oil from the pan to the bowl of farro and stir to combine. Add lemon juice, black pepper and more salt to taste (but 1/2 teaspoon of each is what we used) and stir to combine. Stir in cheese.
Serve warm or at room temperature as-in, with an egg on top, burrata, and/or seasoned breadcrumbs.
I have a broccoli and farro salad that I keep coming back to, again and again. Something about that partnership, not quite pb+j or chocolate and pb, but close enough for a quick weeknight meal. I actually prefer mine with roasted broccoli, and it sounds like you would, too.
Both my girls USED to eat broccoli like it was going out of style. Lilli won’t even let it on her plate these days, but Beatrix still finds it acceptable. Oh, I miss having children who eat food. Thankfully berry season is almost here and there are bushes galore in the back.
Oh man, I’m such a super fan of the crispy broccoli recipe. I never would have thought to put it with farro and an egg! That makes it much more reasonable for a meal instead of just, uh, eating both pans like I usually do.
Ooh, that looks good. I think I’d throw some walnuts in there, too.
We adore the bakes cauliflower and farro recipe and this one looks just as delicious. Can’t wait to give it a go!
I can’t wait to make this! I’m eating farro this very second – a riff on a recipe from a beautiful plate blog. It’s DELICIOUS. Basically, make farro (from 1 cup dried), toss with pesto, add chopped tomatoes, strawberries, baby kale, and toasted pine nuts, and a few ounces (I prefer about 3) of mozzarella pearls. Add salt to taste. HIGHLY recommend.
That sounds amazing
YES! It was. And so easy – I prepped the pesto the day before, so chopped while the farro was cooking, and voila – DELICIOUSNESS. You could also just use store-bought pesto… Try it!
I am obsessed with Pesto and was just today trying to come up with more ways to eat it. I would never think to put strawberries and tomatoes together but I LOVE them both separately (and everything else in the list besides kale) so I’m going to trust you on this and give it a try!
Apparently I’m so obsessed I subconsciously proper-nouned pesto with a capital P! Ha!
Try it, Beth! I really preferred it with greens (I made it without the first time), so maybe add some baby spinach, chopped? I love Pesto too :)
Ohh yes I could definitely do spinach. Putting on the list for next week! Thanks :)
You are so smart to use the broccoli water for the farro!
I do these kinds of salads all the time (today at noon, for example), and to me the more vegetables the merrier. Red peppers, tomatoes in season, dried tomatoes out of season, leftover green beans or peas, cucumber, carrots (grated goes down better with my kid because I don’t blanch them). The grains can range from farro to quinoa to bulgur to couscous to brown rice. Or sometimes red beans/lentils/chickpeas. The options are endless.
If you were to use a rice cooker for the farro, is it the same 1:1 ratio as sushi rice? Thanks!
If your package has a water to farro suggestion, use it as written. Otherwise, 3 cups liquid to 1 cup farro is generous and you might have excess, but is a good ballpark. You might be fine with 2.5 cups.
What setting do you use on your rice maker? Mine (which I think is the same as yours) has settings for brown rice, sushi rice and white rice.
Quick, always quick. I am sure that the difference between quick and the other settings is noticeable if you have more discerning tastes in rice, but after brown rice was taking 60 to 90 minutes, I couldn’t deal. Quick works great.
Perfect timing – I have a bunch of broccoli to use up, so this will be dinner!
This sounds worlds better than the pizza we will be eating tonight between tee ball games. Tomorrow, extra vegetables!
This looks great! What should I do with the broccoli before boiling? Roughly chop? Thanks!
If broccolini, only if you need to to fit it in the pan. If regular broccoli, I separate the stems, peel them, cut into 1/2-inch segments (might as well do it now) and then throw in the florets in bigger chunks, or however they separated from the stems, doesn’t matter.
Do you think this would be good w/ a different grain? Quinoa? No farro in the house, save a trip to the store?
I was wondering that myself! I have some bulger that needs using up and I was thinking it might work here pretty well
Yes, I meant to mention that other grains should work just fine. 1 cup dried farro yields about 2 to 2 1/2 cups cooked, so you could swap with the same volume. Quinoa has that fluffy thing going on and might need more or less dressing because of it. This is also quite vegetable-heavy so you might wish you had more of a lighter grain to go with it, to anchor it better.
Is there a gluten free substitute for farro?
This site has a list of gluten-free grains. Where strict sensitivity to gluten is a concern, you’ll need to look out for a specific gluten-free label, even if the item is naturally gluten-free, to ensure they’re packaged in a facility where cross-contamination isn’t an issue.
Would it work just to sauté the raw chopped broccoli without cooking it first?
I’ve definitely done this approach and with enough time, it works. But I find that steaming or boiling it first gives it less of a crunchy, uneven cooking.
This seems to be the week of delicious broccoli salads!! YUM! I am a huge fan of farro in salads so it makes me happy to see a fellow farro fan;)
My grandma swears on a pinch of bicarbonate of soda to keep your broccoli green and reduce cooking time. I wanted to pass this on to everybody whise supermarkets do not sell broccoloni as rarely and as expensively as mine.
Will definitely try this recipe!
If using regular broccoli, do you think you could chop it in a food processor? Give it a few hacks to break it into manageable chunks and then pulse in the processor?
Sure. I don’t usually chop it, say, food processor-sized small, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be or wouldn’t be enjoyable that way. I wonder if you began with the slicing blade and then just pulsed those slices once or twice, you’d get a good chop.
I’d love to hear the story of how the possibly well intentioned child broke your rice cooker, as a cautionary tale. My eldest is Jacobs age and she used the 1100 watt blender the other morning unbeknownst to me as I tried to sleep past 6:30am (she was trying to make me “breakfast in bed”)
Lol, I have this model (you know, one of the ones that sings Twinkle Twinkle) and whenever it’s out a certain child likes to press the button open and closed and open and closed and open and at some point, maybe the inner lid wasn’t secured, managed to snap a little foot off of it and I have found the spare replacement part but instead of being happy about this, balked at the $26.40 price tag even though a) it’s absolutely worth it because the rice cooker is fantastic, b) the shipping is free, and c) okay thanks for reminding me, I finally ordered it.
I saw this recipe as I was leaving work today – I stopped at the grocery store on my way home and now I’ve just finished one of the most delicious dinners I’ve made in a long time! I was out of farro so I used freekeh, and added a bit of fresh mint.
Only problem is that I didn’t make enough!
This loooks amazing! I’ll have to try it soon!
don’t know if you care, but a couple of typos in the word broccoli in this recipe (which looks delicious)! Check out the title missing an “i” and another in the recipe body.
Thank you for letting me know, now fixed.
Deb, you are such a sneaky genius! I have NEVER made one of your recipes and not fallen head over heals in love with it. I can’t wait to make this — I know it will be a hit with our family too.
I have just made this recipe and the result was outstanding. It is a “do again” winner. Congrats Deb. I can’t wait for your new book.
This recipe looks great! So fresh and just in time for summer.
I don’t know if I can get my hands on broccoli rubble but if I can, I am going to give this a try for sure!
Keep the good recipes coming! Thanks!
Bea
Hi Deb, I live in London and I can’t seem to find farro anywhere – is there another grain that you might recommend for this recipe? Thanks!
Can you get freekeh or wheat berries or barley? They work similarly here, just varied cooking times.
Sarah, Camisa deli in Old Compton Street in Soho sells faro – it’s a very italian thing to use so probably any other italian deli will sell it.
Also, spelt is very similar and would work well.
I have all of these ingredients and was wondering what to make for dinner. Dinner now done! I think I’ll add some feta because, you know, feta.
To speed it up, what about using thawed frozen broccoli (jump right to the chopping/saute step) and using Trader Joe’s 10 minute farro (or barley)?
I don’t see why not, sounds like a good plan.
> who do eat different vegetables at different times but really only reliably both eat broccoli each time
Seems like a really good parent problem!