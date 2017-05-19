I have expressed in the past — oh, one, two, three, four, five, or perhaps 500 times — my adoration of cakes where the layers are thin and many and you have my word that one day, I will get to all of them so please tell me about your favorite here and now. For many years, I fiddled with ways to make cake layers thinner and thinner until I probably exasperated everyone, so it was just in the nick of time that I realized if I began with cookie-ish layers (say, soft macaroons or icebox cookies the size of cakes), and filled them with something fluffy that would soften them into “cakes” (whipped cream and its variants), it got easy enough that we could make them more often, which, after all, is the goal. Cookies aren’t limited by the number or size of your cake pans. Cookies can break and still stack into an excellent cake.
Thus, I don’t know how it took me so long to make this — a graham-cracker cookie cake filled with a lightly cheesecake-d filling and paper-thin layers of fresh strawberries, which soften quickly into the happiest summer thing. I’m not even sure it’s going to survive day two in our household (to be fair, we had guests last night, but to be honest, that only accounts for 6 slices) but this, too, might be for the best because if you’d like to go the fresh berry route with this, it’s really best in the first 24 to 36 hours — that is, once assembled. When it’s still just cookies, they in fact can last a week or longer in an airtight container, as most cookies do, and I know that because due to a busy week, that’s how long it took me to finish assembling this cake. If — and hey, I’m just thinking ahead here, I’m thinking of us — you were to go ahead and make two batches of these cookies, you could make this cake twice in the next couple weeks and I don’t mean to oversell it, but it’s definitely going to be one of the best decisions you’ve made, at least about summer weekend cakes.
Strawberry Graham Icebox Cake
Let’s talk about the fruit: You want to slice your strawberries paper-thin so they act like a skinny layer of jam. Because fresh fruit imparts a lot more juices than jam, if you go this route, the cake is best in the first 24 hours before it might seem overly soft, which might not be everyone’s thing. You have two other options: 1. Use a thin layer of actual jam (instead of fresh fruit) applied directly to the cookie tops before swooshing the cream over. 2. Or to cook chopped berries into a light sauce as we did here, letting it fully cool, then dolloping it in tiny dabs on top of the cream throughout each layer. The first strawberries we brought home from the market were too sweet and beautiful to cook, though, I couldn’t bear it.
Skip the cinnamon if you’re not looking for a cinnamon-flavored graham.
This makes 1 6-thin-layer 7-inch round cake. If you’d like to double everything, it will make a 7-layer 9-inch cake.
- 1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons (230 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of ground cloves
- 1/3 cup (65 grams) granulated sugar
- 2/3 cup (125 grams) dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) honey
- 1/2 cup (115 grams) unsalted butter, cold is fine if using a food processor, softened otherwise
- 1 large egg
- 6 tablespoons (75 grams) granulated sugar
- Finely grated zest of half a lemon
- 8 ounces cream cheese, very soft
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) vanilla
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 1/2 cups (355 ml) heavy or whipping cream
- 3 1/2 to 4 cups (to be safe) fresh strawberries, hulled
Cream and assembly
Make grahams without a food processor: Beat softened butter with sugars until combined. Add egg and honey, beat until smooth. Sprinkle mixture with spices, baking powder, and cinnamon and beat until very well combined. Add flour and mix only until it disappears. You’ll want to cool this dough slightly if it’s very soft before rolling it out; you absolutely don’t want it as cold and firm as a regular roll-out cooke dough but if it’s, say, as soft as frosting, it will be too mushy to roll easily.
Both methods: Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Get out 4 sheets of parchment paper and locate a bowl or plate with a 7-inch diameter. Divide dough into 6 balls. Roll out first ball between two sheets of parchment paper until it is slightly larger than the 7-inch rim. Do not trim. Remove the top sheet carefully (if it gives you any guff/sticking, just slide this dough sheet into the freezer for 2 to 3 minutes to firm up before trying again; I didn’t find this at all necessary).
Bake grahams: Slide graham round and the paper it is on onto a baking sheet and bake for 8 minutes, until it’s a shade darker on top and browned at the edges; don’t be afraid of a medium-brown color in places; it provides crisp.
The moment it comes out of the oven, place the 7-inch plate or bowl right on top of the hot cooking and use a sharp knife or pastry wheel to cut the cookie into a circle. Remove the bowl or plate, leave edges attached to cookie; they’ll remove easily once it has cooled for a minute or two. Slide parchment sheet with cookie on it onto cooling rack. In a couple minutes, it will be cool enough to remove the parchment sheet. Reuse it for other cookies.
Meanwhile, use additional sheets of parchment to create an assembly line so that as soon as the first cookie round is baked, you can slide the next one in. (Or, if your oven is bigger, bake two at a time, lucky you.) Reuse all parchment rounds. Don’t forget to trim the cookies while they’re hot, it’s much easier this way. Once cookies are cool, you can stack them to save space.
To finish and assemble cake, ideally a few hours before you want to serve it: (No need to rest this overnight, as you would with other icebox cakes; it softens much faster.) Slice your strawberries paper thin with your sharpest knife. Set aside.
Place sugar in the bottom of a large bowl and sprinkle zest over it; rub zest into sugar with your fingertips so that it releases the most flavor. Add cream cheese and beat until combined, light, and fluffy. Add vanilla and salt and beat again. Add heavy or whipping cream just a spoonful at a time at first. You want to stretch the whipped cream cheese very slowly or it will take on a lumpy appearance. Once enough cream has been added that the mixture is liquid, add the rest. Beat cream and cream cheese together until it holds soft peaks.
Assemble cake: Place a small dab of whipped cream on the center of serving plate and place first cookie on top; in a few minutes, it will soften it enough that it doesn’t slide around so much. Scoop 1/6 of cream onto first cookie layer and spread it almost completely to edges. Arrange strawberry slices in a single layer, not so close that they touch, but so the top is as well-pebbled as you see in these pictures. Repeat 5 more times. Rest cake in fridge for 3 to 4 hours before serving.
Do ahead: Baked, cooled cookies keep for a week, if not longer, at room temperature in a tin or loosely wrapped. Cake with fresh berries, once assembled, is best in its first 24 to 36 hours. See suggestions up top for alternatives that might hold up longer.
I love that summer weekend cakes is a thing, just like weekday afternoon cakes are a thing. Any idea if this would work well with “alternate flours?” (Ugh, and I hate that I’m now that person who has to seriously ask that question.)
Congratulations on the new book. Hope your book tour takes you to Western Mass. Regardless, hopefully our little girls’ paths will cross now that we’re closer to NYC and deadlines aren’t looming. :)
Thank you. I can’t be positive but it’s my hunch that these cookies will adapt well to a partial whole wheat swap and possibly (possibly!) a good gluten-free baking blend. The worst thing that happens is that you still have cookies, right? Just less perfect ones. Still delicious with cream and berries.
If I make these grahams, I will use all-purpose whole wheat flour. It’s made by Daisy Flour and I swear by it for whole grain baking. It’s a blend of hard and soft wheat, so you don’t get the over-tenderness of whole wheat pastry flour (soft wheat) baked goods, nor the aggressive dry texture of high gluten (hard wheat) flour.
I want to try this with Bob’s Red Mill One for One Gluten-Free Flour. It has worked well for me in other recipes including Deb’s Strawberry Summer Cake.
Ok, so am I crazy to think this could be really awesome with lemon curd or lime curd instead of jam between layers?
No, I absolutely debated doing more of a key lime or lemon curd “cheesecake.” I’d probably just dollop it on or maybe spread it very thinly under the cream.
Not crazy at all. I am absolutely doing that!
FUN! I’m going to try to veganize it (sorry if that sounds like blasphemy). coconut cream, strawberries, graham…It’ll all workout after a few delicious educational failures. Thanks for the inspiration! Is there a trick to cutting it so perfectly?
Nope. It’s quite soft and from the fridge, won’t be hard. That said, a thin sharp knife, wiped between cuts, never fails.
If you veganize it, what would you use to replace the egg? I have a grandkid who’d love this but has an egg allergy. I have flax meal but is that enough of a binder? Thanks!
I’m a big fan of aquafaba (the liquid drained from a can of chickpeas (usually 1:1 replace for eggs works in many baked goods). I don’t like the powdered egg replacers personally since I think I can detect them in the finished product. Ground flax pre-mixed with warm water might work here since it hides in the graham flavors, but I think it can mess up the texture of cakes. These are flat cookies though, right? Good luck! If you beat me to trying this, post how it went!
Any recipe with strawberries is a must for me. This one looks outstanding!
I know this might change the cake totally, but, why not use cinnamon crepes? Or does this defeat the texture/taste that you are looking for. Also, why are you not slicing your strawberries with a egg slicer? mine does mushrooms, strawberries and, of course, eggs!
You could, but I was going for a different texture. The cream might be a little heavy for crepes as written because it’s not going to absorb. I think crepes to better with more of a thicker pastry cream. Re, egg slicer, I actually want them thinner, and mine were from the market and already too soft to hold up.
Way, way back in the 1970s, I think, there was a recipe in one of the Chicago newspapers for Frosted Salerno Butter Cookies. The cookies were stacked with layers of buttercream in between then the entire stack was frosted. They had to sit overnight to soften up. I never made them or even tasted them – but I never forgot the idea of that recipe!
Looks delicious :)… Just one thing, Can it be made without egg? Or is there any substitute for it?? As I am a vegetarian, and I really want to try this out. Thank you!
This reminds me of your Russian Honey Cake. Which was equally beautiful, and surely equally delicious. :)
This is going to be an awesome cake for July 4th with a mix of blueberries and strawberries on top.
Is this cake nicer than the fabulous Russian honey cake, or just different?
Easier, faster. More American-style graham flavor.
I love that Russian cake. It’s labor intensive but worth evety ounce of effort ❤
This reminds me of an Appalachian stack cake. My mother in law requested one for her birthday a few years ago (she remembered them from childhood in Tennessee) and I discovered a recipe in Vintage Cakes that matched her description — thin cake layers + jam between each layer. If you have two cake pans, it’s quite quick and easy…you just bake 2 very thin cake layers at a time (less than 15 minutes). It’s not my personal favorite, but I figured you’d want to know. They also have a charming backstory (per Vintage Cakes) – wedding guests would each bring a layer to add to the cake, making it huge or small.
oh my GOSH I adore icebox cakes above any other dessert! And I am expecting strawberries to hit our market next week.
Do you think the filling could be tweaked to incorporate chocolate (like a s’more!) or nutella?
You should make this chocolate icebox cake, you can use that filling or this one or another. Btw, this shaping technique is simpler (because I learn something new each time), cutting it after you bake it rather than before (harder because you’re working with a soft dough).
Do you know Millefoglie (literally, “a thousand leaves”)? It’s a quite popular italian dessert made (I think!) with the thinnest possible layers of puff pastry and a chantilly cream (or whatever you call crème patissiere + whipped cream) with chocolate drops. It has to be eaten shortly after it’s assembled and…. well let’s just say it has it’s fans!
Or the very similar Russian version, the Napoleon cake!
OK. I’m really lazy. Can I use graham crackers to make the baked cake layers?
I’m so glad you asked–I had the same thought but wasn’t sure if it was too blasphemous, lol!
My family has long made a version of icebox cake with graham crackers, applesauce, and whipped cream. (We stacked in squares, and make mini cakes.) I think this recipe would be okay with regular graham. Maybe not as delicious and amazing as the homemade, but still good.
One edit: “the moment it comes out of the oven…on top of the hot cooking”. It will be one hot cookie! Neat recipe…reminds me a little bit of Cook’s Country’s strawberry stack cake. I know there is an apple version too. Thank you for all your hard work and looking forward to getting my hands on a copy of your new book! Congratulations!
My husband raves about his great grandmother’s Apple Stack Cake. As far as I can tell, it’s super thin layers of cake and apple butter in between. If you ever attempt it,I’d love a recipe!
Looks wonderful, anything cream+strawberries + crisp layers can´t go wrong! I´m German, so Graham crackers are something I have read about many times, but never tried, and this recipe is tempting enough I think I should !
As of your question, totally different, but thin layers, too: Baumkuchen (“tree cake”). You bake spoonfuls of dough, spread to thin layers, at a time, on on top of the other, resulting in a cake that when sliced has multiple layers reminding of the year rings of a tree.
Deb, think I could make the dough in my Vitamix?
I’m surprised you haven’t made a doberge cake. Lots of thin layers stacked high.
I loathe cream cheese in anything, but I bet the Serious Eats whipped cream with freeze dried berries would be delightful here and would only amplify the strawberry flavor. http://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2016/08/super-thick-fruity-whipped-cream-recipe.html
I was just going to ask about what else can be used instead of cream cheese. I do not like cream cheese. Would mascarpone work here?
Can this be made with other summer fruits e.g. Mango/peaches/nectarines? I’m in Israel and strawberries are almost gone by now – but this looks so delicious!
This is like the summer version of smores – I’m so into it!!
As a child in England we used to put whipped cream between Ginger Nuts ( a hard biscuit not a cookie) to form a log which was then covered in the cream. Eaten once the biscuits had softened but it was difficult to wait for that! I even remember making it for a bistro I worked in when the staff could make pudding suggestions and the customers loved it!
How about trimming the dough after rolling it out, before baking? Would that work?
How do you always inspire me to do a massive amount of work?
As soon as we eat our way to some freezer space (might take 2 weeks), I’m making this exactly as you wrote it for my partner. He will love it.
Then, I think I want to draft a vegan version of this for my roommate. I am pretty comfortable with veganizing cookie recipes at this point, but I think the filling could be tough. I already add fresh lemon juice whenever I buy a premade vegan cream cheese product because I think it imparts a bit more of that flavor we love in cream cheese (tho I can never get it to be perfect–probably not possible). I became allergic to dairy in my tweens (the hives and throat-closing kind, not lactose intolerance, or else I’d just eat a bunch of lactaid tablets and go to town), so I’ve learned to get creative in the kitchen to compensate. I somehow still vividly remember how awesome cream cheese is, which I’ll blame on all the red velvet cakes I made with my father when I was little. My roommate loves food but doesn’t like cooking or baking, so I think he’ll be super appreciative if I can pull it off.
I know a raw food chef here in Philly who makes raw vegan cheesecakes out of nuts and other things. They have no right to be as incredible as they are–she is a genius (she’s also the one who invented all of the recipes for those Brad’s raw kale chips you see at Whole Foods). I think if she’ll tell me some secrets, going full homemade-from-scratch for a dessert cream cheese alternative might be the ticket to nailing a perfect vegan version of this recipe.
I wonder if you could use food processed matzos. They also make a gluten free version. Blank slate for almost any flavor, including perhaps a shortcake type flavor for the strawberry/cream cheese perfection. They are certainly absorbent. Maybe too much? I am alway looking for new things to do with leftover matzo. Thanks.
I was looking for a birthday cake to make for a friend at work next week – this is perfect. I think it will be easier to bring the components to the office and assemble there. Can I make the cream cheese whipped cream the night before and put in the refigerator?
So, here’s my trick for this whipped cream: If you want to get a lead on it, get the cream cheese very soft and proceed as written with adding the cream slowly, but then stop short of whipping it. You can keep this thick but loose mixture in the fridge until needed (I actually had 4+ days before I got to it). Then, when you’re ready to put everything together, finish whipping it and assemble away.
So many yummy looking layers and such a lovely way to celebrate the season of strawberries! Congrats on the new book Deb, you can always be relied upon!
As a Brit, I’m puzzled by the term “icebox” in front of certain cakes. Does it mean you have to keep them in the fridge?
Indeed! Very old-fashioned. :)
I am SO pumped about the new book-would you include the Hartford area as part of a tour? there is a very cool independent bookstore in West Hartford where I think you would have lines out the door.
keep breathing, and keep having fun!
Thank you — I’d love to!
This is one heck of a beautiful cake and right off the top, I can envision its versatility and newly anointed place in the dessert world!
Seriously Deb, just when I think you can’t top yourself, you do! The amazing depth of your cooking/food prep analysis and communication style keeps me a rabid fan. Thank you! Oh, BTW, your recipes are pretty good too. ;)
When we saw this on the website yesterday, my eleven-year-old daughter canceled all plans and made this instead. Fantastic! We are a huge fan of the very thin layer cakes. My daughter has made the hazelnut macaroon cake not only for Passover, but it has been requested for many friends’ birthday parties as well. This cake is as fabulous as that one, just the right flavor combinations, and it came together just as described. Five stars!
I’m not a fan of cheesecake, but this would be so easy to adjust. I was just thinking how amazing it would be with a gingersnap cookie, whipped cream and lemon curd…
I, too, was thrilled to read about the new book! My son called this week to pick my brain for birthday gifts (tomorrow is the big 66!) Happily, I told him I wanted your new book. Happy son, happy happy Mom! Can’t wait!
So a little bit back I bought a bag of graham flour for making your graham crumbles (which are always a hit!) and somehow I ended up buying 3 bags…I’m still not sure how I did that…so much graham flour…anyhoo…
Do you think I could sub out the AP flour for graham? And do you think it should be a 100% sub or just a partial? Always looking for options for the graham flour…so much graham flour.
I love it, looks delicious :D