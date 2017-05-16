potatoes anna + new cookbook preview

So, ahem [taps on microphone]… In the summer of 2014 I announced that I had not learned my lesson the first time and would be writing another cookbook. My editor and agent told me the second book always goes faster; it’s like they didn’t think I’d rise to the challenge. This 2015 release might have had some (tiny, adorable) effect on a rain-checked 2016 release, but as the first Smitten Kitchen Cookbook approaches its 5th birthday, the wildest thing has happened: this second book I promised you is (at last) out of my hands and headed to the printers.
Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites will be released on October 24th and I cannot wait to share it with you. I hope more than anything that it’s worth the wait.
Why triumphant and unfussy? Over the last 5 years, I’ve had a lot of “opportunities” (heh, we call it “Hangry O’Clock” and it’s quite loud) to think about what cooking more often with less time means but when I realized I didn’t want to write the book that is usually expected in this category — 20 minute meals, 7 ingredient fixes, and/or my suggested and swiftly rejected title, wait, didn’t we just feed you guys yesterday? I got stuck.
I didn’t want a book whose goal was to rush you out of the kitchen the second you began to unwind.
I didn’t want to operate from the assumption that cooking is drudgery, when for so many of us, it’s a much-needed escape.
I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time, but I also knew that a recipe that takes 10 minutes longer isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker if those 10 minutes make it infinitely better.
And I wanted to talk about the fact that the more we cooked, the more people we crowded around the table, the more fun we were having.
This is the result: these are the recipes for the food that makes us happy. This doesn’t mean that this book isn’t full of practical recipes that fit into a busy life, it simply means that they don’t do this before — they don’t prioritize it over — making food that we are really, really excited to eat.
It’s a Hopelessly Unapologetically Inauthentic Caesar Salad that we make almost every week of the year from a dressing that seems to keep in the fridge almost indefinitely, so we make a big jar of it. It’s a crumb cake that — even after 10-plus years of having cakes and other goodies around as I test recipes — has proven to be my match: I cannot be near it; it’s not safe. It’s breakfast-style sticky toffee pudding and potato skins, and this giant picnic sandwich that might be alone enough reason to become a person who picnics. There’s a succotash full of wanderlust and tacos from such exotic places as the Jersey Shore. There’s a whole section of soups and stews, and I hope not one of them is predictable. There’s a massive section of vegetarian mains, even more than last time, but also the kind of steak salad I make when lots of people come over. I hope you’ll find the last one-bowl, no-sweat birthday cake recipes you’ll ever need in unlimited shapes and at least 24 flavor combinations, and I bet you can imagine how just reading that last part makes me grateful for the cocktail and mocktail that cap off the book. There are so many recipes in there I’d been jotting in the margins for so many years, that it’s torture not to be able to share everything already.
As of today, the book is available for preorder almost everywhere books are sold.
U.S. Edition: Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Books-a-Million | iBooks | Hudson Booksellers | IndieBound | Other U.S. Retailers
Canadian Edition: Chapters | Amazon Canada | Kobo Canada
U.K. Edition, 2018: Amazon U.K. | Waterstone’s
A little something extra: I realize that 5 months is a bit long to wait for a book you’ve ordered, so — and I’m sorry, this is only something I can do in the U.S. — as a thank you, if you’ve preordered Smitten Kitchen Every Day, email me (at aaknopf@randomhouse.com) your address and confirmation number any time in the next two weeks (end date: May 30, 2017) and I’ll send you a bonus recipe, one we couldn’t make fit, no matter how we tried, in the mail. It is covered in sprinkles and that’s not even the best thing about it.
* And here’s some legal stuff I’m required to say about this.
Giving this as a gift?: We’ve created downloadable, printable certificates for anyone you’ve preordered the book as a gift for, to let them know. You can pick the look: This one has an outtake from the front cover. This is an an outtake from the back cover. (And yes that’s cake, so much cake.)
Now I want to talk about the cover: It’s a dish I call Cacio e Pepe Potatoes Anna and we love it for a great many reasons. The cacio e pepe part comes from becoming infatuated with the dish when we went to Rome a few years ago. The best cooking uses simple ingredients to create much more than the sum of its parts, and this pasta dish, whose flavor hinges on sharp, salty pecorino cheese and the sparkly heat of black pepper and absolutely nothing else, is one of the best examples I know. But I didn’t put it on pasta; I put it on something of a poor man’s pommes Anna. Potatoes Anna is a classic French dish of thinly sliced potatoes cooked in a significant amount of clarified butter, layered to form a cake that’s flipped in a pan on the stove every 10 minutes until the outside is golden and crispy. A potato galette is for people who live their lives outside restaurant kitchens — or, perhaps, have a curly-haired tyrant named Anna in their lives.
This version is far more hands-off but doesn’t skimp on the best part, which is that it looks like a crown of potatoes and tastes a tiny bit like a potato chip casserole, with deeply bronzed and crisp edges and a baked-just-so center, infused with salty cheese and a warming kick of pepper. With a salad of lightly dressed greens, it makes a pretty luxurious simple dinner. As a side dish, it steals the show. With an egg on top, well, I can no longer remember why I ever eat anything else.
Cacio e Pepe Potatoes Anna
- 1/2 cup (65 grams) finely grated aged Pecorino Romano
- 1 tablespoon (10 grams) potato starch or cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper, or a larger amount coarsely ground
- 3 tablespoons (45 grams) unsalted butter, melted, or olive oil
- 2 pounds (roughly 1 kg) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch-thick, ideally on a mandolin
- 8 cups (5 2/3 ounces or 160 grams) loosely packed arugula
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) white wine vinegar
Potatoes
Salad
Pour 1 tablespoon butter or oil into the bottom of a 9-inch-diameter cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, and swirl it up the sides. Arrange the potatoes in overlapping concentric circles in a single layer at the bottom of the pan. (This will use approximately a quarter of your sliced potatoes.) Drizzle with 1 teaspoon butter or oil, and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the cheese-pepper mixture. You’ll need to repeat this three or four times to use up your potatoes (depending on their size). At the end, you should have about 1 tablespoon cheese-pepper mixture left over; reserve this. Drizzle any remaining melted butter over the top.
To bake: Lightly coat a piece of foil with nonstick spray and cover the skillet tightly with it. Put in heated oven for 35 minutes, at which point the potatoes will be almost tender. Use potholdered hands to press firmly on the foil to compact the potatoes a bit. Remove and reserve the foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes more, until lightly brown all over. Press again with the foil, remove, then briefly run under the broiler for an even golden-brown finish.
To finish and serve: While the galette bakes, toss the arugula with the olive oil and vinegar, keeping the dressing very light.
Once the galette is out of the oven, let it rest in the skillet for a few minutes before running a knife around to ensure that it is loose. Gently tip the skillet over your sink to drain any excess butter or oil. Invert it onto a plate or cutting board, then flip right side up. Cut the galette into wedges, then top with the dressed greens, and sprinkle with the reserved cheese-pepper mixture.
Do ahead: This galette can be made up to 3 days in advance. Rewarm at 350 degrees for 15 minutes with foil on top.
I can’t WAIT for your new book. Your first one has been used, with joy, and I’m holding out hope for another book tour! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!
I love the potatoes cacio e pepe! Bravo! I really love your recipes. Congratulations on the release of your second book!! You must be really proud :-)
Darn it! I rushed to preorder and send the email for the extra recipe and failed to read the fine print re: including my mailing address. But multiple requests from the same email address are disqualified, so I guess I can’t send another email as a correction, either? This is what I get for rushing without reading the whole post first!
Don’t even worry about it, send it again. (Thank you!)
Congratulations! I am beyond excited for this book . Your first is a huge favorite in our house and this one sounds amazing!
Was wondering if you’ll be offering personalized signed copies of the new cookbook, like last time? I’ll order either way, but have a personalized copy in mind as a present for a dear friend’s BIG birthday.
Absolutely! We are still figuring out the logistics, but it will 100% happen. And thank you.
Yippee!!!!!!!! Every time I’m looking for a new recipe to make, I check here first (see last week’s Derby Pie Bars) because I know whatever it is I will be able to follow the unfussy, well-explained directions and the end product will be delicious. You have a gift.
Congratulations Deb! I was just thinking; I wonder when her new cookbook will be announced; especially since you said you weren’t pregnant! As a long follower/supporter/lover of SK; I actually tell everyone who asks for any recipe about you; October can’t come fast enough. I hope you will adventure out on another book tour; need another photo and signed copy!
Thank you! And a book tour: absolutely. I’ll probably announce dates and locations at the end of the summer but if you have a favorite bookstore in your town, please let me know.
Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane, WA, though I’ll drive to Seattle if I can pull it off… :-)
Auntie’s Bookstore in Spokane, Washington!
If you come to Spokane, you might as well come to Missoula, MT. Fact and Fiction Bookstore on Higgins!
I’ll put in a third vote for Auntie’s in Spokane, especially since I suspect a trip to Seattle or Portland just for a book signing might make for a too crazy weekend…
Park Road Books in Charlotte, NC. An awesome independent bookstore that does a great job hosting authors…?!!
Maureen, you read my mind! Please come see us down South, Deb.
Please come to McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, NC. It is not far from Chapel Hill. Has a huge finished “barn” that is used for Book Tours, 5 star restaurant, wonderful hotel and the best little bookstore you could ever want.
I’d love to! I made it to three towns in NC last time and I’d love to do the same. Everyone is so nice and I get to see an old friend. :)
Another vote for Pittsboro (or 9th St Books in Durham), NC!
It’s The Regulator Bookshop on 9th Street in Durham, NC!
Swing through beautiful Naperville, IL and make a stop at Anderson’s Bookshop – Malnati’s deep dish pizza is right down the block for a post-signing treat!
I second Andersons in Naperville!
Wellesley Books in Wellesley MA. THANKS!
I second Wellesley Books!
I THIRD Wellesley Books!
Powell’s in Portland, Oregon. It is the biggest bookstore in the country and Portland is an amazing food town!
Second Powells! What a place!
Third Powells vote! Please come to Portland! I read your blog with great joy and look forward to more SK in print!!❤️
Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill, NC–loved having you come to NC last time!
McNally Robinson Booksellers in Winnipeg, Manitoba (and you might say wait, what?! Winnipeg? Isn’t that place cold? And I would say, perhaps in the winter, yes, BUT: we LOVE you here, and have a pretty amazing food scene. And if you come in the winter I bet you could score tickets to the amazing dinner-on-the-frozen-river https://mobile.nytimes.com/2014/12/21/travel/in-winnipeg-a-skating-rink-that-doubles-as-a-sculpture-park.html)
Penn Book Center in Philadelphia! (130 S 34th St)
Would you consider a book signing at a Wegmans?! (I’ve seen other book signings there and one can only hope!) If so, I’ll promote Wegmans in Fairfax, Leesburg, or Sterling, Virginia. If not, then I’ll vote for Barnes and Noble in Fairfax, VA.
I don’t think we’re ruling anything out!
I’ll take anything in the DC/MD/VA area :)
Please come back to the UK! I learned you were in town a day too late! (had baby brain at the time tho!)
I think this is very likely in the works again! We’ll do our best.
Any chance you add Scotland to your UK travels? Congratulations on the new book and I cannot wait to get my hands on it. The last one is very well used and loved.
Please come to the UK again! If you do it would be amazing if you could come to Exeter, maybe for the food festival in April.
I would love if you came up to Vermont! City Market (our local co-op in Burlington) hosts cook book authors. Plus think of all the great cheese you can eat while visiting :-)
Oh, please do come to Vermont. Pretty please? :)
Northshire Books in Manchester, VT — yes, please!!
A second to Northshire! Amazing local bookstore that’s really great at hosting authors, plus some great restaurants very close by for before or after signing noshing! Plus, Vermont at any time of year is beautiful :-)
Thank you but realistically, I’ll be running around Legoland like a banshee while my son is off to the side reading books. :)
Ooh too many good bookstores in Chicago to choose from! I saw you at the signing at the Book Cellar, which was great. Though I will also mention, if you do any demos during your tour, the food-related non-profit I work for has a gorgeous, very large teaching kitchen that would be just lovely for such an event, and we’ve partnered with local bookstores to do signings and events.
(yes, hi again from the pickled cranberries and cookbook club woman :-) we’ve been waiting for your new book and are adding it to our calendar now!!)
I want to second the Book Cellar! That was wonderful last time and I love supporting them. :D
Oh! Please come to Colorado! Boulder Book Store is the most wonderful local bookstore. I’d also go to Denver :) I would love to meet you… I have read every single post on this blog since 2010, and love my copy of the SK Cookbook.
PS – is it weird to know you have so many groupies?
YES! Boulder Book Store, maybe you could sign my sticky, stained, well loved copy of your first book too. There’s a big contingent of SK Boulderites. I have made everything on your website with rhubarb in it; every single one a winner. Threw 4 more plants in this year after making that spice cake. Congrats on your new book.
You came to the Tattered Cover in Denver on your last tour. It would be lovely to see you there again.
Parnassus Books in Nashville TN. They have Shop Dogs!
I want to go there whether I’m invited or not! Such a fan.
Porter Square Books in Cambridge, MA!
Please please please come to the Curious Iguana in Frederick, MD. It’s an amazing town and a wonderful independent bookstore!!!
Rainy Day Books in Kansas City!!
Yes! Was looking to see if anyone made this suggestion. Please please come. And the folks at Rainy Day Books are great.
The love for bookstores, Smitten Kitchen, and Deb in this thread is so incredibly joy-giving.
Oh! If she came to KC, I might hyperventilate!! Meeting Deb is on the good ol’ bucket list for sure!! ❤️
The Bookshelf in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Canada loves Smitten Kitchen! Or Ben McNally Books in Toronto!
Better than McNally… come to Another Story Bookshop in Toronto. An independent with the most beautiful wall of showcased cookbooks!
I think we need to go there this summer regardless — my son is obsessed. I kind of imagine every customer has a 7 year-old in tow.
The Book Larder, or Elliott Bay Book Company, in Seattle! And if you announced via your newsletter email that would be great so we have a chance at getting tickets!
I should add that Grand Rapids is quite a cool city. If you come during spring-fall you can see an unbelievable farm to table food scene. And it’s been voted one of the best beer towns in the US and is in the middle of a wine growing area. And gorgeous beaches nearby.
Congratulations on the book! Can’t wait to buy a copy. I want to take the opportunity to tell your readers who may not know that there is a boycott underway of Amazon by consumers who wish Amazon would not advertise on Breitbart News. Many other companies have responded to customer requests by pulling their ads from Breitbart, but so far, Amazon has not.
We like to shop at our local bookstore and use the library for any books we’re not cooking out of (or drooling on).
The book looks great!
Yes, and as with last time, there are lots of different stores to choose from and we will add more as preorder links are up. Order from your favorite store. All the book information will be parked here: https://smittenkitchen.com/books/
Sarah,
Please let us keep this wonderful site free of your own personal political views.
This is not the place for you to push your agenda, it is Deb’s blog and an open and happy place to visit. Thank you!
Disagree completely. All this is is letting the rest of us know something to think about re: ordering from Amazon books vrs (as Deb put it: lots of different stores to choose from and we will add more as preorder links are up. Order from your favorite store).
I took it as informational as well as a plea. Now, we all can include that information as we make our decisions on who to order from.
I can’t wait to have this in my kitchen! I think you and your blog are a treasure. We have cooked our way through your first book a few times over and visit your blog every time we make a grocery list. My fiance and I joke that we should invite you to our wedding — your culinary presence is huge in our home! You always have the perfect thing for a Tuesday night at home or a special occasion dinner. Thank you x a million.
I am RIDICULOUSLY excited about this! The Jersey Shore taco intrigues me and I’m wondering if it’s inspired by MOGO? I’m way on board with the theme and inspiration behind the recipes you describe here. YES to delicious food that takes a little longer than a Dump Dinner (yikes) but not long enough to make you feel like it wasn’t worth the wait and effort. Pre-Ordering!
Ding ding ding. And it’s also one of the fastest recipes in the book. :)
The MOGO tacos sound wonderful!! Just reading their menu gave me lots of ideas.
Congratulations! Looking forward to buying your new book. I use your recipes frequently, and they are always wonderful. I made your big crumb rhubarb coffee cake this weekend for Mother’s Day and everyone loved it. Thank you for doing all of the hard work for the rest of us!
Hi Deb! Pre-order completed. You’re tucked into my Amazon cart cozied up next to Ottolenghi’s Sweet. I think you’ll get along just fine :)
How could I forget?! What a horrible week.
Would you know if majority of these recipes will be easily made kosher? I’d looove to get this book as I immensely enjoy your blog but I want to know if it would be practical for me.
Thanks!!
I think so. Excluding desserts, breakfast baked goods, breads, and drinks (because they’re vegetarian anyway), 46 recipes are vegetarian, and 16 are vegan. 51 recipes are gluten-free and 37 are dairy-free. I don’t have an exact listing of what’s kosher/kosher-able because it can be even more complicated, but hopefully that gives you an idea. Also, I’m just saying, there’s a vegetarian matzo ball soup. :)
VEGETARIAN MATZO BALL SOUP!!!!!!
I half-butt mine every year, but this, coming from you, will be so much better!
I would order it just for this! Vegetarian-ing matzo ball soup has defeated me every time. I miss it and all the wonderful memories of my grandfather’s family that it stirs up. I can’t wait to get this book!
Ohhhhh so excited!! I do a traditional chicken soup with matzah balls for the majority of my seder every year but then wing it to make a separate veg one for our one vegetarian – she seems to like it (and I think it tastes fine) but I never really know what I’m doing, and I am so excited for this!!! HAPPY DAY!!
Congrats on getting this out the door and I cannot wait to see your new book.
Congratulation on your book! Please tell me your preferred mandolin brand? I have yet to purchase one, but this recipe will push me over the edge. Thanks.
Thank you! I have this one and it’s perfect and it stores flat. They have a wider one now available; next time I buy one, I’m buying that instead. Also, not to keep throwing stuff to buy at you, but a lot of readers here swear by these cut-resistant gloves. I’m stubborn and haven’t bought them but my fingertips wish I would.
Please buy them Deb. I had an incident two years ago, lost the tip of my pinky. Even though it’s healed and looks normal, it feels different to me.
I got seven stitches in my finger two months ago when I sliced deeply into the finger as well as the onion. I still lack feeling on that side of the fingertip. I’ve been meaning to buy a mandoline, but I’m thinking the cutting gloves will be a must!
Congratulations, Deb! Your recipes never disappoint. Your zucchini pancakes are in regular rotation in our house and I was just printing your tall, fluffy buttermilk pancakes recipe to make next weekend. I can’t wait to get my hands on that new cookbook of yours. Also, as a Portuguese girl living in Portugal, let me just say it was wonderful reading your adventures in our tiny but very beautiful country!
Will small red potatoes work? Just bought several pounds of them.
I didn’t try it with red. I think, I’m not positive, they’re slightly less waxy than yukon golds, however, many pommes anna recipes use russets, which are more floury than all of the above. It’s worth trying. Worst case scenerio, it’s not as bronzed and crisp. It should still, I hope, taste great.
I will definitely head back to Toronto. I cannot get over what a fun event it always is.
Will the recipes contain equivalents in metric units (in the US or UK version)?
Absolutely. The recipes in the U.S. and Canadian editions have measurements in cups, spoons, and weights. The UK edition will skip the American measurements, of course.
Oh I’m so excited! And it comes out on my birthday :) What an excellent birthday present to myself. If you’re doing a book tour, you should look at some of the Tattered Cover bookstores in the Denver area. They’re cool bookstores and I would love to meet you in person!
“I didn’t want to operate from the assumption that cooking is drudgery, when for so many of us, it’s a much-needed escape.”
Yes, thank you! If this is anything like your last cookbook it’ll be covered in notes and splattered with sauce in no time. I can hardly wait for October.
I can’t wait for the book! It looks fabulous. Is this one going to be jacket-less? I feel like I remember you saying you wanted no jacket for your last book but were overruled.
You have a great memory. This time, get this, I pressed for the jacket! I know, it makes no sense, but I enjoyed, at the end, having two covers, the classic one you see here and a little surprise inside for those of us (like me!) who dislike jackets.
I took the jacket off my copy of your first book, but I didn’t want to get rid of it. I found it fit almost perfectly on my copy of Sky High, so it’s layered under that book’s jacket, so I can always change my mind. :) Can’t wait to see what the inner cover looks like for this one!
Specifically, I hope you return to Bookpeople in Austin ;)
I would love to! That was so much fun.
I would fly from CT to Austin (and visit my daughter!) if you came to BookPeople!!!
Although, R.J. Julia’s Bookstore in Madison or Middletown, CT would be AWESOME, too!! ;-)
:) I had fun there last time — maybe again!
Yes! We are planning it now. If you have a favorite bookstore in your town, let me know! It totally counts.
I second Wisconsin! I drove from Milwaukee to Chicago to meet you last time and would be happy to drive to Madison.
East City Bookshop in DC. Luisa Weiss spoke there last year so you’ll be in good company!
I got to go there last time and it was one of the most fun events of the tour (it helped that my awesome mom came). But there’s so much great stuff in DC; I’m open for anything.
Am willing to drive anywhere in LA except for Hollywood/Beverly Hills area (traffic! traffic! traffic!). I was so disappointed when your stop in LA for your first book was on a Friday in West Hollywood. So please consider a more accessible place or even better multiple stops in LA :) And am pretty sure there’s tons of people here ready to make it worth your while! Thanks!
I know, it was really hard to get there and I even have friends (friends!) in LA who were like “Nope! Not on a Friday!” We’ll do our best!
Vromans in Pasadena would be another good LA area option!
Come to Detroit! Its a really fun food city. Also there is a great bookstore called Literati in Ann Arbor! It would be so great if you came to Michigan.
I second this! Midwest is best. (But specifically, please come to Ann Arbor).
Pre-order: done. Excited: check! Now, you know you want to visit gorgeous Montpelier, Vermont on your book tour (or even as a one-off)! We have a spectacular independent bookstore here: Bear Pond Books. It has a large selection of cookbooks that occupy a prominent wall in the store. Between enthusiastic local cooks and the New England Culinary Institute here in town, they must be an easy sell. Maybe we could work out a recipe demo/signing…
Alright, where’s the picture of the curly-haired tyrant? !
And secondly, I don’t have a U.S. mailing address. … :-(
But I will try the Potatoes Anna nevertheless :)
Congrats on your New book! !!! Yay…..
How do I get my hands on a signed copy?
Welp, preordering this will probably be the easiest purchasing decision I’ve made in a long time. You could probably write a cookbook called “Smitten Kitchen’s 110 Best Recipes for Cooking Cardboard” and I would still buy it.
Congrats Deb! Can’t wait to get my hands on this book. I’m guessing it would be crazy to give you the address of the closest UPS store near the border and drive over to pick it up to get that one recipe? :)
So excited for the book!!! The crispy potatoes in this dish remind me of a persian potato tahdig. I am such a sucker for a good potato recipe!! This looks absolutely fabulous!
I can’t even get over the joy I feel about this! Your ‘middle eastern nachos’ has become *the* dish I make for big groups of friends, romantic dinners for my partner and I, and decadent dinners for one. Since then I have become an avid reader and lover of your blog, and signed up to the newsletter (dangerous for my tummy). Pre-ordering this dream of a physical cook book right now, also so excited because I somehow missed you already had one out! Buying it. I love love how so many of your recipes are vegetarian, without my even realising and feeling like I’m missing out somehow. If you want to do a U.K. visit and come to Bath, you will make all my food dreams come true. I’ll cook you the perfect fried egg! (As per your lots-of-oil instructions).
Oh my gosh, I’m so excited for you, and for all of us too! And I pre-ordered instantly because my second baby is coming any day now and my brain has stopped functioning for the most part.
Speaking of babies and kids…this new cookbook concept seems to be super family-friendly–YAY. Question for you if you have a minute: is there a tag on the site that would help me find the tried and tested foods that kiddos will actually eat and enjoy? Or a post that rounds up recipes of that ilk? It seems like your littles are pretty good eaters?! My almost 3 year old’s palate is limited to quesadillas, pizza, carbs, smoothies, and nuggets of all sorts, so I’m hoping I can convince his sister-to-be that vegetables are sort of OK, and often delicious! This is my biggest source of stress as a mom…I’m sure you can relate :)
First, thank you! Re, kids eating, I think someone else emailed me about this this morning so I owe a response but I don’t really have a section because I don’t have a very specific menu for them. I’d say overall, my son is a pretty good eater and my daughter throws food and occasionally takes a bite. If we (the adults) are going out or craving spicy Thai takeout or anything where our meal is separate, I will totally just make them pelmeni/vareniki (Ukrainian meat/potato dumplings, always in the freezer) or spaghetti and tomato sauce or simple pizza, total kid food. But if it’s all of us, I’m very selfish and I have a hard time motivating to cook anything but what I’m craving. I will leave the cayenne off the dish or put a particularly offensive ingredient on the side if possible, I will bait them to the table with plain rice or noodles with the dish, but I’m going to make what I want to make, i.e. the stuff you see here. I find it much less draining this way.
My kids are almost the same ages as yours (8 yo girl and 3 yo boy) and are generally decent eaters who eat a fair amount of non-kid stuff as I cook one meal for us all. But I will not lie – they will choose Annie’s Mac and Cheese over virtually anything I would make from scratch. And so we have the Annie’s test. I know it must be really a favorite (currently: chicken noodle soup for her, anything with tzatziki for him) if they would choose it over Annie’s. All that said, I keep hoping you’ll tag Jacob’s or Anna’s favorites, knowing that if one kid loves it, maybe another one will, too? (think about it! ;)
Also, I had to laugh at your proposed title. One of my lowest parenting moments was when it dawned on me that I was going to have to feed these people EVERY SINGLE DAY. It was not pretty!
And congrats on the book – can’t wait to order it!
I could have written any of the above, including the every single day part — I still haven’t recovered from this piece of parenting life I feel nobody warned me about. And thank you!
Congratulations on the book! Your cooking reminds me of an article in French Elle some years ago: the author (the hilarious Dr. Aga) asked whether a man could cook as well as a woman. She invited a famous French chef to a test: make a wholesome meal in 30 minutes (the average time French women said they spent making weeknight dinner). He came with a sous-chef. Dr. Aga explained that French housewives had no sous-chefs, and M. Chef would have to go it alone. He cut himself and despite blood it was hilarious. All to say that cookbooks for real people who cook real food in real life: perfect.
does the cheese come out gooey/is the cheese heavily present texture-wise? or is it more there for the flavor? i ask because this looks divine, but i have never been able to get over my aversion to melted cheese. (i know, i know — i swear my food tastes otherwise are extremely wide-ranging.) risotto with parmigiano reggiano (the real stuff) is as melty as i get, outside of pizza.
P.S. SO excited about the new cookbook! Can’t wait to get it!
Thank you and no, it totally doesn’t. Aged pecorino is a hard cheese like parmesan, it doesn’t get melty/gooey. It adds a salty funky kick.
I can’t wait for this! Your first book (and blog) is really my most trusted source for quality recipes that always turn out great! I wish I had a US address for that extra bonus! Maybe you can bring it in person to Toronto on your next book tour?! ;)
I’ll see what I can do! :)
I love pommes Anna, and have always made it in a regular pie dish. I was surprised when looking for a recipe online a few months ago that it’s apparently normally made in a skillet. Am I missing something, or is there a reason why it should be in a skillet (as in, it’s cooked on the stovetop)? Or maybe this is the reason why I need a new Le Creuset skillet?
Also, pie weights work really well over the tin foil while cooking- it compresses the potatoes and makes them so soft on the inside!
Despite repeated seasoning, my cast-iron skillet hates me. (That is, everything sticks to it.) Do you think this recipe would work in a cake pan or pie plate? I realize I’d have to melt the butter separately and pour it in, but I don’t see other steps that involve cooking on the stove-top. Thanks!
Yes, it totally will. Sometimes it doesn’t get as brown, but the broiler fixes most things. Most of the great color comes at the end.
As a Canadian temporarily living in the US, I’m curious to know if there are any differences between the Canadian and American editions. Thanks!
I will verify, but I’m 99% sure there aren’t except for who is sending it to the printers.
Congrats and Whew? I bet you are so relieved that this latest tome if finally final. However you did it, I’m sure I will be so appreciative of all your effort.
I have a request. Many of us won’t be able to be at a book signing but would love to have heard some of the discussions or some of the laughs. Could you podcast some of each so that we can at least get a feel for what went down? If not a podcast, a blog post of the best of the best in your amazing writing style would be a treat for everyone.
I think that’s a great idea! I’ll do my best.
I don’t know how it doesn’t thrill you to the core seeing “New York Times Best Selling Author” written under your name! WOW!
Thank you. [It makes me very, very nervous. No pressure or anything, Deb!]
I’m so excited to see a date for this new book! Please come back to the book larder in Seattle!
I would love to!
Congratulations! As for the book tour I think it’s about time you squeezed in a family trip to Australia. You can’t go past Readings Books in Carlton (Melbourne) which is an independent bookseller. I’ll also throw in free accomm and a foodies tour of Melbourne!!
I wholeheartedly agree — wait, do I have to bring the kids? Are there, like, services that will take a 20-something hour flight with your kids for you? Uh, asking for a friend :) — and believe me, we even discussed it last time but it was quite a bit of a stretch. Perhaps I’ll have more luck this time.
As someone who takes 22-24 hour trips with a toddler almost every year, I promise you it’s not as hard as it sounds, assuming you have atleast 1:1 kid to parent ratio(in your case it might be 1:3 seeing how Jacob looks more and more like an adult). Endless inflight entertainment and supply of snacks and juice keep them happy :) Sometimes I find am more cranky than she is. Heh.
It would be so great if you could come to New Zealand, we love you over here, and an Aussie/NZ summer would be the best for a family holiday! :)
Yes yes yes! I second, third and fourth this! I love your recipes, I can’t count how many of them are on my regular rotation and would love to see you IRL. Plus, if you timed it for New York winter you could get a lovely Australian summer break…. Congrats on your new book!
I was about to suggest the same but you beat me to it. You SO need to come and visit us down under. Wrangle yourself an invitation to the Melbourne Food and Wine festival. A book tour just isn’t a book tour if it doesn’t take in Melbourne. That’s Melbourne Victoria, not Melbourne Florida. I’ll baby sit :D
I love this concept for a cookbook. I’m not new to cooking so I usually skip the “20-minute whatever’s-in-your-fridge” style books, because that’s just everyday cooking. I use a cookbook because it has things that I wouldn’t normally think of or that are a little tricky or just really nice.
I don’t generally buy cookbooks that aren’t vegetarian but I’m making an exception. It might be because of those potatoes on the cover.
I am sooooo thrilled that SK2 is finally coming out! I’m sorry, however, that your Canadian friends are excluded from the bonus. Still, I consider it pretty awesome that your good humo(u)r and great recipes will soon join SK1 and the rest of my cookbook collection. Hoooray! It’s a good day. Thanks for all the good cheer and delicious recipes you bring to us, your faithful readers.
It’s one of life’s great tragedies that I have to wait until 2018 for this to reach the UK 😭. Patience is not one of my greater virtues! So unbelievably excited to get my hands on this.
I am so so excited for this book Deb. Can I please request an Australian book tour this time around too? I promise it will be worth it! Also, that hair is so adorable.
Is there any chance 8 cups rocket in the salad is a typo – seems like a lot and would weigh more than 160grams?
Deb-I just have to know, if you ever pinch yourself, when noticing the subscript on the cover of the book, ‘New York times bestselling author’. Seriously? Your recipes and writing inspire thousands of us each day, and for that we thank you. I love a great success story, and few are greater than yours. Congratulations!
I am so excited about the new cookbook. I actually placed my order for both of your cookbooks just now, so I will get one soon, and one as a lovely surprise in the fall.
Any idea what NYC event(s) there might be? I want to preorder because who doesn’t want a bonus recipe and to get the book ASAP, but if there’s some sort of release day event/buy the book there type thing I don’t want to end up with two copies (though that’s probably not the worst thing in the world). Either way, I’m very excited for the book!
Two questions actually: who is your publisher? I own a gift store and want to bring it in for Christmas gift giving. Is it available for order now through your publisher. If I order copies through the publisher now do I get the freebie if I send you a copy of the order? Can’t wait to get it!!!
The book is published by Knopf. I have contact information for the people working on the book on this page: https://smittenkitchen.com/books/ And thank you!
I was just sharing on Facebook how excited I am that I just pre-ordered the book. A friend asked the question, if we go to a book signing (we did last time, so fun!!!), do we need to purchase the book at that bookstore, or can we just show up with our own copy?
Great question! We are in the early stages of planning now, however, last time, mindful of all of the people who had preordered the book, we worked with bookstores and venues that were totally okay with people bringing in previously purchased books. I’d like to do exactly this again. It is only fair to everyone here.
I completely understand the predicament that the bookstores are in (we want them to be around, they need to sell books, etc.) but preorder enthusiasm is also used by stores to gauge whether they want to even host me/us. :) Plus, people often buy other books while they’re there.
That little one calling her brother is so precious. He must have a lot of patience with her, and with any luck he will be able to maintain that level of “connectedness”. That should allow him to ease past her “crazy years”; which will definitely come, your mom is right. She is a darling ticking time-bomb! 8th grade girls are the worst. If she were that age now you would have chosen another recipe for the cover… one without the name Anna in it. ;)
The tomato story reminded me that the recipe on the front of the “old” cookbook is one of my all time favorites! Fabulous combination of flavors. I think I ate 3 at one sitting the first time. Tough not to.
PS. Are you aware of any vegetarian substitutes for pecorino Romano? I love it but don’t want to eat it since it’s typically made with lamb rennet.
Will immediately go order your new cookbook, since I loved your first and use it often. I also love your suggested title for the new book – why did they reject it?
Since we are all adding where you must visit, consider Square Books in Oxford, Mississippi. It’s a delightfully open minded town just 1 hour south of Memphis. I think you’ll love it and be surprised at how much you may like it.!
Deb, this is a PHENOMENAL premise for a cookbook. So often I dislike recipes touted as “quick!” and “dinner in 20 minutes!” and the like, because they taste like shortcuts. An extra ten minutes for a delicious recipe is, I believe, well worth it. Thanks for the awesome upcoming book:0)
Yay!! I’m really excited for this. I can’t eat gluten, my daughter can’t eat dairy, and sometimes I substitute the heck out of your recipes, and still they work. Congrats on the second book! :)
I made your Alfredo pasta tonight, and added homegrown asparagus, chopped, and dry- smoked salmon on the side.
Your sauce is delicious, and was easy to make and eat.
Yay, Deb!! This is exactly the Smitten Kitchen kind of cookbook I will love, can’t wait to get it in my heads. Meanwhile, off to make these potatoes… we’ve just recently gone to Rome and cacio e pepe anything will be well received in my household!
Oh please come to Print in Portland, ME! Wonderful book store and all kinds of wonderful restaurants and did I mention it’s Vacationland? I love all your recipes and writing and congratulations on your latest gorgeous wriggling grinning result of labor!
Dear Deb
Congratulations re new arrival.
However this suggestion
“Gently tip your skillet over the sink to drain any excess butter or oil.”
Deserves to get you haunted by the fat Golem of the sewers ! Suggest people Google ” fatberg removed from west London sewer” to see the incremental consequences of this technique. Bit like bees only making one teaspoon of honey it will just add up. I’ve even been caught in the countryside with single house drainage and I “don’t use much fat”.
Lol, Golem. That’s my dad’s favorite threat. To be fair, the recipe tester told me to add exactly this (“I would avoid draining over the sink, as fat is bad for drains.” is verbatim from her note) and I’m not sure why I did not but she and I both noted that this isn’t the type of Potatoes Anna (usually with 8T of butter or more) where there was anything worth draining. Almost nothing pours off. Hopefully I can ward off the Golem for another day.
Meanwhile, I have a general, basic cooking equipment question for you, Deb – knives!
I need to get my knives sharpened and feel lost. I’m talking my beloved basics: the chef’s knives and paring knives that I use constantly. I cook a fair amount and have good ones but definitely need to take better care of them. Don’t know if it’s worth the expense of taking them somewhere (where?) or if I should just learn how to do it myself, already – but they’re really, really overdue to be sharpened. (Don’t know if I’m likely to screw up my good knives if I try this myself… any good, not-super-risky methods for that if I can be kinda klutzy/nervous?)
Not sure if you’ve addressed that on here sometime over the years and I’ve missed it… my apologies if you have! Think I’m just worried about parting with my knives if I take them in somewhere, or completely ruining them if I try this myself. No clue how easy it is to do, how often you’re actually “supposed” to do it, etc., and feeling totally lost. Would love your advice!!
Thanks so much!!
(Didn’t mention before, but of course I pre-ordered… now I’m just trying to think of who needs to receive this book as a gift! I’m going to be thinking about cooking all day now – so happy!!!)
Anyway, hope to hear your thoughts on knife sharpening if you get a chance! Thanks again!
Thank you! Re, knife-sharpening: my situation is abysmal. My knives need love. I take them to the knife-sharpening lady at Chelsea Market from time to time but it’s been a looong time. I use a Furi sharperner inbetween but it’s not the best system. Deb is soon, as in, in the next month, going to finally learn to properly use a sharpening stone and then I’ll report back on what I’ve learned. My current system is not ideal.
Congratulations on your new book Deb, it looks brilliant and goes precisely to my love of cooking. Even when I am utterly exhausted, I love to get into the kitchen and cook to unwind, relax and create something wonderful to share with my husband. Can’t wait to see the new book. Is there any way of preordering in Australia?
Congratulations! I’m so excited to get, share, and make wonderful food from your new book! I probably have close to 200 cookbooks but yours, and your blog, are the sources I use the most—-and your lively, engaging writing is the most fun ever. I’m pre-ordering pronto! Alas, summer is so short here, I don’t want to wish it over—-even for your book. But what a treat to look forward to! Mazel Tov from your Vermont fan club. P.S. come to Vermont—we’re the green, food obsessed spot just a few hours up the road.
This recipe reminds me slightly of Saltie’s staggering potato tortilla. Their cookbook mentions serving slices on ciabatta with pimenton aioli. I may try using your recipe in the same way, which feels much less intimidating. As always, thank you for the fantastic recipes!
i will be preordering in no time. beautiful post and i never mind waiting for something from you because i know it will be worth it, that you’re doing it because you want it to be right. (and because you’re a real human being, dammit.)
ps, call it wait, didn’t i just feed you yesterday? and i’m totally in. i may not have kids, but i do have a partner i cook for six days a week – even when i’m not hungry and/or would sooner have cheese and crackers for dinner. ;) and we have enjoyed many a deb recipe, more than a handful several times over.
pps, thanks too for the bonus potato recipe in this post. it’s going to be 90 degrees today and tomorrow, but in the 60s all next week, and it’s definitely going on the table then.
Can I assemble this in the morning and bake later in the day?
Yes. It also reheats well.
Congratulations on the new book! I’m a Canadian/American living in the UK, and was wondering what the differences between the US version and the UK version will be? Other than the lack of US measurements in the UK version. Trying to decide if I should get my mom to get me the US version in October so that I have it before January!
Great question! The UK edition might have additional ingredients listed as they would be sold across the pond, so it’s easier to shop recipes, but otherwise they’ll be largely the same.
This is very, very exciting. I literally lived out of your first book my second year at college (yes, I was one of *those* students!), and I still take it everywhere from flat to flat with me.
Also, not you, but when I added it to my wishlist Amazon suggested ‘other people also saved’ my own book. Which is literally the best thing to happen to me this week!
I squealed with delight! (And then pre-ordered.) I can’t wait. This is actually perfect since #2 will arrive shortly after the cookbook.
I am putting my comment in the “I made this”, but caveats:
I had a russet that was parboiled
I used a mini (5-6 inch) cast iron skillet (Lodge) because I cook for me
My little skillet is well seasoned!
In prep for my first CSA distribution which will include arugula, I made arugula pesto from what I had before seeing this recipe and so topped the potatoes with that pesto and a poached egg.
Otherwise, I followed the recipe and it was wonderful! I decreased time because my russet was partially cooked. It slide out of my little pan.
Major YUM!
Oh… I just thought … I’m thinking same treatment with sweet potato and gruyere.
Oh, oh, (frantically waves arms in the air) please add Vancouver, Canada to the long list of cities that would be honoured to host you, Deb! Congratulations on the new edition. You are a rock-star!!