the perfect margarita

This week many of us are coming up on the anniversary of all sorts of things we had little idea would define the year ahead. I remember saying things like “these masks are really expensive but they’re all that’s available, should I buy them?” (yes, Deb, and also some flour) and “they can’t cancel school, can they?” and “we can still plan a summer vacation because things should normalize by then, right?” and I’m sure I’m not alone in these one year-ago reminders throwing me for a big emo loop. It’s also been delightfully almost spring-like in NYC after a consistently wintery winter and I haven’t been able to stay inside, inventing as many reasons as I can come up with for taking walks, which is bad for productivity but doing wonders to counteract all of those heavy moods. At the end of one yesterday, I swung by the grocery store to get ingredients for crisp black bean tacos and because I cannot make this up, you must believe me: a bird pooped on me in the store. Is it still luck if it happens while you’re inspecting cabbages, hoping to find an apartment-sized one?
Pretty much the only thing I craved for the first six months of “quar” was tacos, usually vegetable because everything felt so heavy, I wanted food that felt light — black bean, cauliflower, sweet potato, heaped with avocado and crunchy slaws. In the background of this, this provided many, many excuses to finetune our house margarita. We’ve adjusted formulas a few times over the years [the 2007 Tart Marg tracks more closely with the International Bartenders Association (IBA) formula] but it was all in service of this, our forever margarita: tart but balanced, just barely sweet. If you can make it happen, fresh lime juice is my favorite part. A mixture of kosher salt and Tajín on the rim makes me feel like I’m on one of those vacations we missed. Tequila and your choice of triple sec or Cointreau round it out, but if you want a more clear lime flavor, you should know about Tommy’s margarita, which nixes the liqueur in favor of a couple spoonfuls of agave nectar. I hope the sun stays out where you are too, and this sets your weekend off cheerfully.
The Perfect Margarita
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt (I’m using Diamond)
- 1 teaspoon Tajín or 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 lime wedges
- Ice
- 4 1/2 ounces (9 tablespoons) tequila
- 3 ounces (6 tablespoons) Cointreau, Triple Sec, or Grand Marnier
- 3 ounces (6 tablespoons) freshly squeezed lime juice
19 comments on the perfect margarita
Perfect timing for these as we head into the weekend. It’s sunny in Chicago – I’ll sit by the window as I drink this and pretend there’s a sunny beach right outside.
We are invited to a friend’s house tonight for a Mexican themed evening and I am in charge of bringing the “craft cocktail”. I am a great mixologist (can I say that? LOL) and this is my go-to ingredient list for a classic margarita! The Trader Joe’s Chili Lime seasoning is wonderful in the salt mixture for the rim. I mix things up sometimes with throwing in some sliced jalapenos in the shaker for a lil kick, grapefruit juice, meyer lemon/lime juice combo (trust me, it rocks!), cilantro leaves in the shaker …. these all add a spin to the cocktail. Always making sure that only FRESH INGREDIENTS are used – that is the key! Salud!
Just feeling the blues today, and wanted to say thank you; looking through these webpages, it feels like hanging with an old friend, and I feel some sense of inspiration and even excitement peaking back through! Thank you for showing up enthusiastically in this space all these years, for your charming/thoughtful recipe takes, for your hilarious and honest writing. You have helped me turn around more than one bad day. You’re the d#&n best and I am so grateful!
How do you ALWAYS KNOW what I’m most interested in consuming?? It’s uncanny, and you are a treasure. Thank you, and cheers from Victoria, B.C.!
I second Tyler’s comment! Deb- I can’t tell you how often I’ve turned to your recipes for inspiration, including from your cookbooks, during this pandemic. It’s been tough, but we know it’s been tough for you too of course. So, thanks for always being there for us & coming up with just the antidote at just the right time, to help us chase away the blues and feed hungry bellies too. We ❤️ you. And now I will be making a couple of your margaritas. 🙃
I have made many many batches of your former recipe (2:1:1 ratio) and I always mention your comment “If you like your memories few and far between….” 😆😆
What juicer is that?
Yum! I too am interested in what juicer you are using. I am in the market for one. Thank you.
Deb, agreeing with other folks here. You’ve gotten us through this year in so many ways. You’re creative, compassionate, funny, and righteous. And every recipe I’ve made from this site has become part of my family life. Thank you for everything.
Deb, I can’t stand tequila so don’t think I will be making this. But! I have been using your pickled onion recipe to make slaw. I always keep a big mason jar of your pickled onions in the fridge (a triple recipe fills it right up), and then take out a good amount along with some of the pickling liquid and mix it with finely sliced cabbage. It’s even better if it can sit a bit, but so delicious!
Thank you for all the amazing recipes and I hope you have a great Purim.
What tequila do you recommend?
OMG! I had no idea Tommy’s was so famous outside of SF. I have been going there for ever and it changed my idea of what a margarita could be. We are lucky enough to have Eureka, Meyer lemons and Ranjpur limes in abundance at my dad’s house and the combo makes the best margarita. I have been known to use honey, if out of agave. I often make lime or lemon simple syrup and use that. I have also used Torani lime syrup, but it is hard to find. Also need to use our abundant citrus. Thanks for the marg update, looking forward to trying your tips
Can’t stop laughing!! A bird pooped on you in the store?!
This is a great, easy Margarita recipe. Sometimes I float a little Mezcal on top for a hit of smoky flavor!
Love the Idea of a mezcsl float. Thanks.
Wow–this is so weird because margaritas (and paper planes!) also got us through the first six months of the pandemic. In Toronto this week we finally had some sunny, “warmer” weather, and I was just thinking it’s time to make margaritas again.
My Dad taught me to make margaritas when I was about 12. His proportions were the same as yours but his citrus of choice was lemon and frozen in ice cube trays. Everything was blended, then served in chilled coupes. I was glad to drink 7Up rather than the puckery cocktail.
Fifty years later, I’m with you right to the Tajin on the rim. So delicious.
Thanks for the laugh about the bird poop!
Glad you folks a thawing out!
We grow lime and lemon trees… and often have margarita Thursdays. I agree with your recipe 100%! Would love to know the type of electric juicer you are using!
Not only has Taco Tuesday become such an established part of the “quar” for us, but margaritas have been my jam as of late. I personally had fantasies about sitting on a warm beach somewhere and drinking icy margaritas and have followed my bliss. I’ve been using the frozen berries meant for smoothies for something extra – like a red raspberry margarita on Valentine’s Day. Had it with a big bowl of guacamole. Hit the spot. Rich picked me up Tesaro tequila which has been tasty. Cheers! L’chaim! Salut!