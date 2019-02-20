cauliflower and tomato masala with peas

Good afternoon from vacation. We don’t need to talk about it. If you told me you were on a sunny beach with fine white silky sand between your toes, fluffy aqua waves lapping at the edges, palm trees swishing back and forth, scooping aquachiles onto tortilla chips and marveling at the range of available papaya hues while I was shoveling out snow for the nth time this year, I would smile politely and comment “How amazing!” on your Instagram but I would silently pout, as I probably will be a week from now. Let’s… not.
A week or so before I left, because the treadmill seems as good a place as any to think about what you want to eat next, I was overwhelmed with a craving for cauliflower cooked in a spicy tomato sauce. Gobi matar masala (cauliflower, peas, spices) is a a classic vegan North Indian recipe that fit the bill; the dotting of sweet peas adds is wonderfully complementary. When I came home and started looking through books and websites for recipes I realized that it’s more often a dry curry, made with a few tomatoes but most of the liquid evaporates, leaving a more concentrated mixture. The first time, I made it this way and it was fantastic, but my craving for a saucier version — more of a sabzi, if I understand correctly — remained. A friend confirmed that, like most traditional dishes, there’s no one agreed-upon way to make it and some days you may want it to be more of a stew than others. Feeling liberated, the next time I made it, I added a few cups of canned tomato puree and it was exactly what I’d hoped for. We ate it with rice but it would also be delicious with chapati, roti, or another flatbread.
There’s a lot of flexibility here. You can keep the cauliflower more crisp or let it relax more in the masala, depending on your preference. You can use more or less tomatoes, depending on how saucy you want the dish. You can crank up the heat with more chiles or chile powder; my kids aren’t quite there (yet!). And if you’re missing a single spice, I wouldn’t sweat it. I took note of some of the most common spices used but then went recipe-free, just cooking and adjusting to taste (and jotting everything down, dutiful food blogger that I am). It was cozy and unheavy and perfect; I froze the leftovers and can’t wait to have at least one meal all squared away when we get home.
Cauliflower and Tomato Masala with Peas (Gobi Matar)
- 1 large head cauliflower (3 pounds)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon finely grated garlic (about 2 cloves)
- 1 jalapeño or another green chile, finely chopped (use more or less to taste)
- 1 big handful fresh cilantro, stems finely chopped, leaves roughly torn
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/4 to 1 teaspoon mild red chili powder (I used kashmiri), adjusted to taste
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 to 3 cups tomato puree from a 28-ounce can
- 1 to 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup water
- 1 1/2 cup green peas, frozen is fine
- 1/2 teaspoon amchur (dried mango) powder or juice of half a lemon
- Rice or flatbreads, to serve
Then, in a large, deep sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Once hot, add cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, and jalapeño and cook together for 3 minutes, until tender but the garlic and ginger are not browned. Add diced cauliflower core and finely chopped cilantro stems (save leaves for the end) and cook for another 1 minute together. Add turmeric, chili powder, coriander, and garam masala and cook for 2 minutes. Add 2 to 3 cups tomato puree — use the smaller amount if your cauliflower clocks in in the 2 to 2.5-pound range, or if you’re not sure you want dish as saucy as mine is, plus salt (1 1/2 teaspoons was just right for my 3 cups puree), and water and bring to a simmer, cook for 5 minutes. Add cauliflower and stir to coat with sauce. Cover with a lid and cook for about 20 minutes, until cauliflower is tender but not mushy, stirring occasionally. Add peas (still frozen are fine) and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, until heated through. Add amchur powder or lemon juice and stir to warm through. Taste dish for seasoning and adjust to taste. Finish with cilantro leaves. Serve with rice or flatbread.
21 comments on cauliflower and tomato masala with peas
Mmmm! Thanks for this. This dish, in one guise or another, is one of my winter staples. Sometimes I add canned chickpeas, sometimes a potato, and sometimes, when my ultra-carnivorous husband looks at me skeptically when he sees what I’m up to, I even add chicken.
Looks lovely. Question on tomato puree – do you mean a simple tomato sauce that’s usually sold canned or boxed? Here in the UK, ‘tomato puree’ generally describes the heavily concentrated stuff you get in a tube and 2-3 cups of that would be interesting!
Ps if you don’t already have them I think you’ll love Meera Sodha’s books, Deb.
No, she means tomatoes that have been puréed. If you can’t locate I would go with crushed tomatoes. The ones you’re describing as puréed tomatoes is called tomato paste in the US.
I think the Brits call this product tomato passata – that’s what I’ve seen it called in recipes. It’s often sold in those box-like containers (one of which you can see in the second recipe in this post, Pomi brand in this case). It’s sieved tomato sauce.
And I second the recommendation of Meera Sodha’s books! Fresh India, her first one I think, is my favorite.
Sabzi just means vegetables, cooked, but any style – it doesn’t denote saucier. Regardless, this looks delicious and super in line with my lazy-second-generation-Indian-home-cooking style! I even think my mom would approve ;) Side tip: do basically the same treatment with tomatoes, peas, and mushrooms for a mushroom matar – it will be unspeakably delicious!
caveat to my own comment – i am not suggesting your recipe is “lazy” or inauthentic! that was supposed to be a compliment about your work to make indian food accessible to home cooks!
This is my first visit to your site–I love it. I’ll be back to explore your other vegan recipes.
I’m smitten (sorry, I couldn’t resist) with the pot you used to make this dish. Does it have a name? Or can you share a link?
Thank you!
I think its a staub dutch oven
I think you’re right, June–I see the name now on the handles.
Thanks very much!
Instead of serving with rice, could I add (waxy) potato to the stew? Diced small and added to the fry-pan before the cauliflower? Probably increase the liquid slightly to allow for cooking?
What would you suggest to replace peas? We hates them, precious.
As an Indian who has grown up eating this dish every season, you can skip peas and add potatoes. During summers when green peas were out of season we would do potatoes or even totally skip it. Oh and this sabzi pairs beautifully with poori and cucumber raita.
Nope, can’t include the cauliflower stems/core, the dogs demand them as tribute! :) (2 beagles and a husky)
Very excited to make this! Just thought it’s worth a mention this could also be tagged as Gluten Free!
Hi Deb, this looks like an easy, delicious and authentic version of gobi matar. Just FYI, sabzi means ‘vegetables’ in Hindi. I haven’t heard it used to mean vegetable-based sauce, but I guess it could be. I make a lot of cauliflower-based dishes because my country (New Zealand) does great cold-weather vegetables. One of my favourites is to cut a cauliflower into florets and roast them with some baking spray, whole cumin seeds, and smoked paprika.
Does anyone know how this could be done in a slow cooker?
Do you think frozen cauliflower would work, or would the texture be wrong? It comes frozen in florets, which would make it easier and my 2 year old could help pour the ingredients in (when it’s not hot of course). Thanks! :)
I am one of those who cannot abide cilantro in any form whatsoever. Is there a good substitute for cilantro, or should I just leave it out? I also have some physical problems with food that is too spicy. Is this very spicy/hot, and will it completely spoil the dish to reduce the amount of peppers and chile powder?
I admit to being a wimp, but I do love the taste of Indian food—just not so hot and spicy! LOL Thanks!
any suggestions for substituting cilantro, I just can’t eat it but this looks great and I’d love to make it. Any suggestions are appreciated
I also do not care for cilantro.
When a recipe calls for it I will substitute it with parsley.
I too dislike cilantro.
When ever a recipe calls for cilantro I will subside it with fresh parsley.