chicken liver pâté

I started hosting Passover seder four years ago. My dad had just passed away and my mother, who usually hosts, appreciated the relief. I don’t usually host holidays — well, they let me have Hanukkah — because our space is so small and the traffic, so terrible, but I must have done too good of a job because I haven’t stopped since. This means I have a secret archive of Passover recipes I’ve been keeping from you, and it’s rather rude. Here is one.
Wait, I forgot to tell you that the second year we hosted, we had 27 people. Our table, fully extended, holds 8 officially but 10 if you like each other, and it takes up a large chunk of our living room. I have no idea how we added enough card tables and chairs to do this, but I do know that my mother in-law and sister in-law spent an hour and a half just setting the table(s). You’re supposed to drink four glasses of wine at the Seder. I think we went through the better part of three cases. I should have taken pictures but I was too busy cooking for three dozen (drowning in leftovers is part of the holiday) in a kitchen not equipped for the job. I regret nothing. I remember much less.
Most of my friends are self-titled Jewish Food Enthusiasts and never has gefilte fish (my mother in-law makes it) been eaten with such fervor. But it was this chicken liver pate that stole the show — every last schmear was scraped clean of the dish. The secret? Are you ready? I’ve got five:
1. Onions. So many onions that it will seem wrong. They’re cooked until mostly caramelized then intentionally browned and deglazed with madeira and some sherry vinegar so that they’re sweet and tangy, dark mahogany ribbons of abundant flavor.
2. The second secret is (mom, don’t read this part) (my mother is a retired microbiologist) is that you really want your livers cooked on the rare side of medium. If they’re not a little pink inside, it’s going to be dry.
3. The third thing I feel insistent about is that we do not put hard-boiled eggs in our chopped liver; I don’t like the texture it imparts. I like it sieved or grated on top, as garnish, and (3b) I like a lot of garnishes — extra madeira onions, pickled shallots, bits of crispy salted chicken skin or crispy shallots, chives, pickles.
4. My next strong preference is that I like to blend it absolutely smooth and a little whipped, the way you might get it at a restaurant or wine bar.
5. Finally, you’re going to need more salt and fat than you want to think too hard about. Just do it. A long line of bubbes and zaydes are nodding in approval.
See also: Not into chicken livers? You will probably enjoy this Wild Mushroom Pâté
A shoutout to my two other favorite chicken livers: 1. Sammy Roumanian Steakhouse-Style. This recipe is in Smitten Kitchen Every Day and I know it’s very niche, but it’s so good — craggy, busy, chaotic. Sammy’s closed over the pandemic, a shonda as we’d always planned to host at least one child’s Bar Mitzvah there, and I’m not over it. 2. The chicken liver toasts [cibreo toscana] at Via Carota. With a big green salad and a glass of wine, you’re in for bliss.
Chicken Liver Pâté
- A lot of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 to 5 medium-large yellow onions [see Note], halved and thinly sliced
- 1 pound fresh chicken livers, drained
- 1/4 cup dry madeira, marsala, or sherry
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1/2 cup rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil
- Matzo crackers, to serve
- Fixings of you choice: Pickled and/or fried shallots, chopped chives, hard-boiled eggs, chopped cornichon or other pickles
Uncover the pan, raise the heat to medium and stir in salt — I start with 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook onions, stirring occasionally, for another 15 minutes. They will not be fully caramelized at this point; it is not what we are going for. Increase heat to medium-high and cook onions until browned at the edges and utterly delicious. Add madeira and vinegar and scrape up any onion bits stuck to the pan. Cook, stirring, until both liquids disappear and the onions are dark. Transfer onions to a large bowl. If you’d like to save a little for garnish, you can set aside a couple tablespoons of them now.
Cook the livers: Add 3 more tablespoons schmaltz to the empty pan and heat over medium-high. Add the livers in one layer and season very well with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes, until lightly browned underneath and flip the livers, seasoning again with salt and pepper, and browning them on the second side, about 2 minutes.
Add the livers to the bowl with the onions, pour the last 1 to 2 tablespoons of schmaltz over, and let everything cool completely. If you’re getting an advance on the liver, I vote for fully chilling them in the fridge overnight. I find that pate blends much more smoothly and light when everything is cold.
To finish and serve: In a food processor, blend the liver and onions until absolutely smooth and as whipped as you can get it. Taste for seasoning; I almost always need more salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl. If you’ve reserved cook onions, you can scatter them on top. If not, a drizzle of oil and some herbs works too. Serve with crackers and garnishes of your choice.
Do ahead: Leftover prepared liver keeps in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. I often make it up to a week before I need it and freeze it. Defrost in the fridge for 24. If you’ve got time, I sometimes re-blend it for a lighter texture once defrosted.
A few onion tips: Use the yellow onions with brown skins if you can get them. If you’re in doubt whether it’s big enough, add another. I used a sweeter Spanish-ish variety for one batch and I’m always bummed the onion flavor isn’t as present and that they’re sometimes so wet, it feels like they turn to mush instead of caramelizing. I always start with an onion or two more than I need, because due to the vagaries of buying onions from grocery stores in the middle of winter, I never know when I’ll get one kind of banged up inside, except reliably any time I don’t buy extras.
Deb- what’s your best source for schmaltz? I have a hell of a time finding it anywhere these days. Do you render your own?
You could. I didn’t. I didn’t find it at a local store (but could have called around if I was less rushed) and ended up… ordering it online.
I just asked the same thing! I haven’t been able to easily find it in NYC.
I wonder if duck fat would work as well? Even Kroger carries that now.
Duck fat is 1000% better than chicken fat. But goose fat is better still.
I am in San Francisco Bay Area, not a big Jewish food mecca, but hey we have some of the best Mexican and Chinese food. I find schmaltz in the freezer case at a local small chain supermarket. You might check the freezer section. Tried making my own, but hard to find chickens with enough fat… I think I ended up with a couple of tablespoons and had used the fat from like 5 chickens!
Deb, ideas on where to find schmaltz in NYC? I’m striking out everywhere I look, and I don’t have the time for homemade….
Ditto what I just mentioned to Sara; I ended up ordering it online when I photographed this last week. I do think that vegetable oil works fine. [I also once used ghee, so good, but that wasn’t for a Jewish holiday.] I wonder if you added, like, a 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of chicken bouillon concentrate if it would have a more authentic flavor.
Any kosher supermarket (and frankly many non-kosher supermarkets) should have Empire in the tubs. It’s often kept in frozen, rather than by the meat; that may be why you had trouble.
I do prefer home rendered, which is actually very easy, and for Passover kosher meat markets often sell packs of unrendered fat.
We love chicken liver pâté; my husband has made a smoked chicken liver pate for several years and it always gets gobbled up, even by the kids (we are deliberately vague about the ingredients- once they taste it, they don’t care ;). I look forward to trying your recipe, possibly for Easter!
How about using duck fat if we can’t source schmaltz?
It would be delicious. If mixing dairy and meat isn’t an issue, FWIW, butter and/or ghee are wonderful here too.
This liver-loving shiksa wants to kiss you for this. My favorite pate is no longer available, and nothing I’ve found in the years since has enough pepper in it. I can scale this back to make a smaller portion, to boot, as I’ve a liver-loathing husband.
When it isn’t Passover, pate from the night before is lovely on toast next morning.
Chag Pesach Sameach!
As soon as I saw that you cook the gribnes in schmaltz and banned the inclusion of hard boiled eggs, I knew this was a keeper. I just wish I could convince my family to love and crave it as I do.
I love pate so much. The onions really are the secret, but and if it doesn’t look like too much before you cook them, it’s not enough. If you have leftover pate, I highly recommend this recipe which is very rich, but pairs very well with a glass of champagne. https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/chicken-liver-ragu-rigatoni
(Anyone in London after a great liver dish, the pomegranate molasses livers at Yalla Yalla are (were?) amazing)
This is absolutely my favorite line of this whole post:
“You’re supposed to drink four glasses of wine at the Seder. I think we went through the better part of three cases.”
Sounds like the perfect gathering to me!
Could you deconstruct the pate-on-crackers picture? Trying to identify all you’ve chosen to grace the pate with.
I’m sorry, i can’t get over the part where you were going to host a child’s Bar Mitzvah at a place with terrible rugelach? :) Have a wonderful Passover.
I grew up with it chopped coarsely and the reminder that it is *not* pate! But it’s true: plenty of onions and schmaltz is what makes it good. Dry, unappetizing liver comes from being stingy with the schmaltz. I render my own so I can serve the gribenes with it. (I could eat those like popcorn if it didn’t make me nauseous.)
My mother’s family is mostly Polish but part Romanian, so we always serve ikra also. (Romanian carp roe dip; a little like taramasalata, but not cured, and with vegetable oil and lots of lemon and a splash of seltzer so it’s much lighter and fluffier.)
Do you take out the membrane/connective tissue on the livers? If so, before or after cooking? Thanks JR
I always have a supply of schmaltz and schmaltz fried onions in the freezer. I buy the containers of Empire Kosher Rendered Chicken Fat. I put 5 into a pot and add 3-4 coarsely chopped onions and boil/fry the onions for 45 minutes until they are pale brown then strain them out and freeze them and put the flavored schmaltz in pint Ball or Kerr Jars in the freezer for when I need it for seasoning potatoes for knishes or for chopped liver or to sauté sliced potatoes or for grimzel (fried mashed potato patty).