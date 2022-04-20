snacky asparagus

You are fully invited to roll your eyes at the simplicity of this recipe. It’s not even a recipe. It’s more like a plating, a way of getting asparagus from market to table that I’ve been hooked on for over a year.

Here’s what makes it perfect: I love sauteed, roasted, and grilled asparagus, especially when the spears are sizzling hot and have crackly, charred spots, a mix of textures. But each of these methods has a tiny flaw, and that is timing. Roasted and grilled asparagus are amazing piping hot off the flame, but shortly after are a bit soggy. Still good, sure, but it goes further downhill the longer you wait to eat it. Poaching asparagus and popping it in an ice water bath preserves this perfectly-cooked, crisp-tender, bright green moment in time… for days.



This poached, cooled asparagus waits patiently until you’re ready for it and when you are… you just dump it on a plate. [“Nobody writes recipes quite like the Smitten Kitchen!” said nobody, today at least.] Drizzle it with olive oil, lemon juice, crunchy sea salt, and red pepper flakes (I’m using these) to taste and, if you’re us, you have a small puddle of (gasp!) mayo on the side for dipping, but if you hate mayo, and you’re about to tell me you do, you could also use a lemony or garlicky sour cream or yogurt sauce too, or a lemony tahini dressing, or really any dressing that makes your asparagus sing. What I cannot explain is why this is so inhalable — I often make it and leave it in the late afternoon partly with an eye towards dinner prep, partly so anyone home can have something to graze on, and it just vanishes. Cold, boiled asparagus! Gone in 30 minutes! It’s either wizardry or just objectively good and I’d be fine with either.

