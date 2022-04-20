You are fully invited to roll your eyes at the simplicity of this recipe. It’s not even a recipe. It’s more like a plating, a way of getting asparagus from market to table that I’ve been hooked on for over a year.
Here’s what makes it perfect: I love sauteed, roasted, and grilled asparagus, especially when the spears are sizzling hot and have crackly, charred spots, a mix of textures. But each of these methods has a tiny flaw, and that is timing. Roasted and grilled asparagus are amazing piping hot off the flame, but shortly after are a bit soggy. Still good, sure, but it goes further downhill the longer you wait to eat it. Poaching asparagus and popping it in an ice water bath preserves this perfectly-cooked, crisp-tender, bright green moment in time… for days.
This poached, cooled asparagus waits patiently until you’re ready for it and when you are… you just dump it on a plate. [“Nobody writes recipes quite like the Smitten Kitchen!” said nobody, today at least.] Drizzle it with olive oil, lemon juice, crunchy sea salt, and red pepper flakes (I’m using these) to taste and, if you’re us, you have a small puddle of (gasp!) mayo on the side for dipping, but if you hate mayo, and you’re about to tell me you do, you could also use a lemony or garlicky sour cream or yogurt sauce too, or a lemony tahini dressing, or really any dressing that makes your asparagus sing. What I cannot explain is why this is so inhalable — I often make it and leave it in the late afternoon partly with an eye towards dinner prep, partly so anyone home can have something to graze on, and it just vanishes. Cold, boiled asparagus! Gone in 30 minutes! It’s either wizardry or just objectively good and I’d be fine with either.
Snacky Asparagus
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, woody ends trimmed or snapped
- Olive oil
- 1 lemon, halved
- Flaky sea salt
- Red pepper flakes
- 1 to 2 tablespoons mayo or another dressing
Drain the asparagus and arrange the spears on a large, absorbent kitchen towel. Roll them up in the towel (like a cinnamon roll), grab the sides of the towel cigar to hold it closed while you shake it vigorously a bunch of times, allowing all of the excess water to wick off. Free the dried asparagus from the towel and you can now chill it in the fridge for 2 days, until you’re ready to eat it, or get it ready for snacking right now.
Arrange the asparagus on a large plate and drizzle generously with olive oil, the juice of the first half of the lemon, flaky sea salt, and pepper flakes. Put the dressing in a tiny bowl off to the side and have the second half of the lemon on the plate if the spears need more. Grab and dip spears to your belly’s content, or until the spears disappear, whichever happens first.
Just bought asparagus yesterday so is perfect! Especially since I have 2 children currently in 4 pm snack mode. Going to the kitchen right now.
Asparagus means Spring has arrived. I love your thoughts on it and can’t wait to try it.
Do you use store-bought mayo or make your own?
I’ve made this twice now, following the simple video instructions Deb posted to Instagram (no chili flakes to make it more kid-friendly).
I don’t typically like asparagus, but I am glad I tried again with this method! There is something so much more palatable to me about cold cooked asparagus. My selective six-year-old also devoured this and asked for the leftovers to go in his school lunch.
We paired ours with a lemony tartar sauce instead of the mayo and it was a wonderful match.
I would recommend this recipe to anyone at any cooking level, including those don’t like asparagus – yet!
So it seems to me snacky asparagus is basically the starting point for the ultimate spring le grand aioli. I’m thinking steamed artichokes, maybe some cute baby purple potatoes, and cold poached shrimp because the ice bath is already out. And no one can complain it’s crudités for dinner because it’s not… it’s le grand aioli! Branding really matters sometimes
Love!
This is how we eat asparagus in my house, with store-bought balsamic glaze. It just disappears.