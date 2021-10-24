old-school dinner rolls

I have a serious soft spot for dinner rolls: small, buttery, plush rounds that I have, to this day, never actually eaten with dinner, you know, warmed in a basket. (But I hear it’s great!) At the bakery where I worked in high school, they’d come out of the oven in a big pan, fully kissingcrusted and that part where you pull two rolls apart and a few feathery filaments of bread that couldn’t decide which roll they’d like to adhere to when separated are absolutely my favorite part. A warm roll, split and spread with salted butter or jam or both was my breakfast so many mornings. When I make them at home these days, I’m equally likely to use them for small egg sandwiches for breakfast, slider rolls for pulled pork, or even alongside a bowl of soup on a chilly day like this.
We all need an airtight recipe for these and I found mine in Vallery Lomas’s first cookbook, Life Is What You Bake It (Amazon, Bookshop, More Indies). I first heard of Lomas a few years ago from this article which explains that while she was the first winner of the The Great American Baking Show (a spinoff of the wonderful Great British Bake-Off), the series was never aired after sexual harassment allegations emerged against one of the season’s celebrity judges. I cannot even imagine how frustrating that must be, to be at the precipice of a well-earned new career and spotlight only to have the whole show essentially scrubbed from TV listings. But Lomas decided it was still then or never and left her job as a lawyer to pour her energy into this book and it pays off. It’s a mix of baked goods she grew up with and newer ones she developed for the show. But, despite being Bakeoff-associated, the recipes are delightfully unfussy with wonderful names like Almost-Ate-The-Plate Carrot Cake and Thicky-Thick Peanut Butter Brownies. I’ve had my eye on these rolls since I previewed and blurbed the book last spring and they did not disappoint — stretchy, rich, and basically adorable. I hope they make your Sunday smell delicious.
Old-School Dinner Rolls
- 1 cup (235 grams) warm water
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter, cold is fine, diced small, plus 3 tablespoons (45 grams) salted or unsalted, melted
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt (I used Diamond brand; use half of another)
- 1 1/4-ounce (2 1/4 teaspoons or 7 grams) packet instant yeast
- 3 1/2 cups (455 grams) all-purpose flour
- Oil, for the bowl
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)
Lightly oil a large bowl and transfer the dough to it. The dough will be very sticky. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a clean dish towel and let rise until the dough doubles in size, about 1 to 2 hours. [It took 1 1/2 hours in my kitchen each time.]
[Do ahead: These first two steps can be done up to 24 hours in advance. Transfer the bowl of dough, covered, to the refrigerator at this point. The cold air slows the rising process, leading to a richer flavor. When ready to bake, remove the dough from the fridge and continue the recipe from here.]
Melt the remaining 3 tablespoons butter [salted butter is great here] and set aside. Scoop the dough onto a well-floured counter, and use floured hands to pat the dough into a 12×9-inch rectangle. Cut the dough into 24 (6×4 rows), 20 (5×4 rows, as shown here) or even 12 rolls (4×3 rows), depending on your final use for them. Shape each square into a round.
Dip both sides of each round lightly in melted butter. “You want a thin coat, not a total dunk,” Lomas explains. (To do this, Lomas’s mother melts the butter in a small saucepan, then tilts it so the butter puddles on one side, then dips the circle of dough in the other side, where there was just a coating of buttery residue.) You should have a little butter leftover; save it.
After dipping, transfer rounds to a 9×13-inch (quarter-sheet) baking sheet, lining the rolls up with room to expend. Use a light hand; the dough doesn’t like to be touched.
Let the dough rise again until the rolls are puffed up and springy, about 50 minutes to 1 hour. Heat oven to 400°F. Bake until the tops are golden brown, 10 to 14 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush immediately with remaining melted butter. If you used unsalted butter, sprinkle the tops with a few pinches of flaky salt. (Skip if you used salted butter.)
Eat right away or rewarm before serving. These rolls keep best in the freezer, if you’re saving them for future.
19 comments on old-school dinner rolls
I can’t wait to make these this week! What brand is the pan you use? I love the sides.
It’s from the UK brand Alan Silverwood which I sleuthed up after seeing these gorgeous straight-sided pans pans on GBBO. [Here’s the link but it looks out of stock.]
These look like they could be an epic contribution to a Thanksgiving potluck! Is hand-kneading ok if I don’t have a mixer or dough hook?
It will be sticky to knead by hand and it’s good to resist adding more flour, which would toughen the rolls. You can do it with a bench scraper on your counter, lifting and folding and turning.
I now see the answer to my pan question in “all” comments…only looked in “questions” section😉. Thanks!
Do you just gently mold the square of dough into a ball or do you roll it around using your palm and thumb to shape it?
Would you suggest making these on Thanksgiving morning or would you bake and freeze and then reheat from frozen the day of? Thanks!
I think I would shape the dough into a roll (log) and then divide, … until I have 12 rolls. Easier than making a x by x inch rectangle.
Works for my Dampfnudeln (which are steamed in cream+sugar and then eaten with vanilla sauce, mmmm)
Weigh the dough then divide the weight by 12 — then make each roll the appropriate weight. No rectangle or log needed.
My method is quicker ;-) it’s not that important that all Dampfnudeln are exactly the same size. But everyone has their favourite method…
Wow, I literally was coming on your website to look up my usual dinner roll recipe, which is your Parker house rolls (without the pretzeling), to be eaten with soup (your cauliflower soup) on a chilly, rainy day in Chicago. Almost didn’t believe my eyes when I saw this on the front page! Excited to have a new roll recipe to try, and thank you for knowing exactly what this day needs!
Is the sheet pan used in the photos a favorite? If so, what brand? I like the height of the sides. Thanks.
I have been searching for a basic dinner roll recipe, and of course you post one just in time!
Any thoughts on make ahead (like more than a few days)? Bake all the way through, freeze then rewarm? Or do you think there’s a good place to pause and do the final bake the day of?
Is the second rise at room temp or also in the fridge?
I can not believe it!!!!! Finally. After years of horrible fails with yeasted baking. Despite reasonable proficiency in other forms of baking and cooking. After the sighs and witticisms from my family. I have made a proper roll!!!! I followed the recipe meticulously. I paced and I hovered. I pretended not to hear my 13 year old when he saw them waiting to go into the oven and whispered “oh no” to himself.
And they are PERFECT!!
Thank you!!!!
Do you recommend freezing before or after baking?
I don’t see the print, email or other share options.
If doing 24h ahead, do you refrigerate dough immediately or after the 1.5h room temperature rise?
Either could work. I just looked this up last week. King Arthur has some helpful info at https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/blog/2021/09/28/how-to-refrigerate-bread-dough-to-bake-later
Hi, they look good. I was at school in the 50’s we didn’t get rolls in my school in the UK. This recipe will be useful for Christmas and Easter when you have a houseful for dinner.
Thanks