Recipes

classic shortbread

by deb Jump to recipe, comments

At some point in the swamp of time that has been this past winter, my husband convinced me that we should watch Ted Lasso and, despite my skepticism about a dad-joking American football coach who gets a job coaching professional soccer in England’s ability to hold my interest, I begrudgingly agreed. It turned out to be… kind of delightful? Objectively enjoyable, really. Don’t worry, I will not be discussing sports today and there won’t be any spoilers, but do know that homemade shortbread cookies have a recurring role and that is where our story begins.

The moment the season ended, my hunt for the actually-most-delicious* shortbread recipe began. My platonic ideal of shortbread has always been Walkers brand shortbread fingers and I know this is going to upset some people because of course there’s so much better out there, especially homemade, but I live quite far from the shortbread motherland of Scotland in their defense, these packaged cookies have have the exact same ingredient list as homemade (butter, flour, sugar), and when does that ever happen?

all you'll needquick, simple dough


[Just a casual reminder that SK is not sponsored by Ted Lasso or Walkers, I am recommending them on my own free will/questionable taste because I am… bad at business.]

I set out to recreate them as best as I could and considering that there are, once again, three ingredients, I thought it would be a cinch and yet I went through an unconscionable number of pounds of butter over the last few months trying to get them the way I thought they should be.

  • Formula: The standard Scottish shortbread formula is 1 part sugar, 2 parts butter, and 3 parts flour, but this isn’t exactly 1 cup sugar, 2 cups butter, and 3 cups flour because it’s by weight, and yes I learned this the hard way. Weight-wise, it works out to 100 grams (1/2 cup) sugar, 200 grams (less than 1 cup) butter, and 300 grams (2 1/3 cups) flour, which is a solid formula for roll-out or shaped shortbread, but as my goal was pan-baked, I could get away with less flour for a more tender shortbread. I used less sugar due to preference, and fond memories of barely-sweet Walkers.
  • Flour: I tried partial flour swaps with cornstarch (but found it chalky) and semolina (excellent and then suddenly it was sold out everywhere, which was the nudge I needed to get these right with no “special” ingredients), before settling on all all-purpose flour.
  • Sugars: I tested with granulated sugar, superfine or caster sugar, powdered sugar, before settling on powdered, which gives a boost of tenderness to the cookies.
  • Butter: I am deeply, stubbornly devoted to the use of “everyday” butter — that is, the store brand or equivalent stuff — in my recipe development, not because I do not love the taste of higher-fat European and Irish butters, but because I want my recipes to work no matter what your butter budget is. Since there are only three ingredients here, however, each ingredient is more prominent and should you splurge on the lush stuff, your investment will pay off, although I promise it’s delicious with all kinds.
  • Baking: I loved a low-and-slow bake on these for even color and a crisp texture. Key here for best flavor is getting a nice golden edge on the cookie without letting it fully brown. Baking time will vary because I find ovens often inconsistent at 300°F (150°C) but will guide you.

    • ready to bakemake little groovesthen cut and dockfrom the oven

    But what truly unraveled me was the shaping.

  • Shaping method: I tried what felt like every possible method for cutting the pan of shortbread into fingers: Warm from the oven (looked okay but I wanted cleaner edges), warm from the oven after scoring the tops before baking (didn’t improve anything), fully cut in the pan before baking (it fully reattaches in the oven), and 10 minutes into the baking time (ditto with the reattaching), halfway into the baking time (didn’t reattach but the top was too dry to get a clean cut) before settling on 20 minutes in. When they come out of the oven, they should naturally separate at their lines, and are easily detached with a thin knife where they do not.
  • Two-step cutting: When I shape the cookies, I like to do it in two parts. First, I use the back of a wooden skewer to gently drag across/indent the surface before making final, deep cuts with a knife because I like the more cushion-y final shape this makes, more reminiscent of my storebought favorites. You can absolutely skip this wider indent before cutting with a knife for a flatter top.

    • And they’re perfect — excellent once cool, but absolutely amazing over the next week. You’re in for a treat.

    classic shortbread

    * Hannah Waddingham, whose character is the recipient of shortbread gifts, said in an interview that the cookies were actually terrible. “That’s the greatest acting job of my life, that anyone thought they tasted nice… Literally like sticking a piece of sponge in your face.” [Hire me, guys. I can make this right.]

    Previously

    6 months ago: Simple Cauliflower Tacos and Skillet Turkey Chili
    1 year ago: How I Stock The Smitten Kitchen
    2 year ago: Braised Ginger Meatballs in Coconut Broth
    3 years ago: Fig Newtons and Cripsy Tofu Pad Thai
    4 years ago: Granola Bark
    5 years ago: Caramelized Brown Sugar Oranges with Yogurt and Potato Pizza, Even Better
    6 years ago: Why You Should Always Toast Your Nuts (Please!) and Obsessively Good Avocado-Cucumber Salad
    7 years ago: Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaroons and Baked Eggs with Spinach and Mushrooms
    8 years ago: Spinach and Smashed Egg Toast and Bee Sting Cake
    9 years ago: Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche and Banana Bread Crepe Cake with Butterscotch
    10 years ago: Blackberry and Coconut Macaroon Tart
    11 years ago: Baked Kale Chips and Almond Macaroon Torte with Chocolate Frosting
    12 years ago: Artichoke-Olive Crostini and Chocolate Caramel Crackers
    13 years ago: Spring Panzanella and Lemon Yogurt Anything Cake
    14 years ago: Arborio Rice Pudding and Gnocchi with a Grater

    classic shortbread

    Classic Shortbread

    • Servings: 24
    • Source: Smitten Kitchen
    • Print

    You can flavor these any way you crave — I use 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste, extract would work too, as would lemon, orange or another citrus zest, almond extract, and more. I can’t wait to see what you come up with. To use granulated, superfine, or caster sugar instead of powdered sugar, use half as much. If you’d like to use the semolina flour swap I liked, you’ll want to swap by weight, not volume: Add ¼ cup (45 grams) semolina flour and remove ⅓ cup (45 grams) all-purpose flour.

    • 1 cup (230 grams or 8 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into chunks
    • ⅔ cup (80 grams) powdered sugar
    • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
    • Flavoring of choice (see Note)
    • 2 ¼ cups (295 grams) all-purpose flour

    To start: Heat your oven to 300°F. Line an 8-inch square or 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper. No need to grease.

    In a stand mixer: Beat butter, sugar, and salt together, scraping frequently, until butter is soft. Add flavoring of choice and flour, and mix just until combined, scraping down the bowl again. This is the same order as for a hand mixer, but with a hand mixer, you’ll want the butter semi-softened first.

    In a food processor: Combine powdered sugar, salt, and flour in the work bowl, pulsing a few times. Add flavoring of choice and butter and pulse several times to chop the butter down into smaller pieces. Then, run the machine until it is fully incorporated, coming together in a smooth mass, 1 to 2 minutes more. Scrape down the bowl a few times for even mixing.

    All methods: Add to baking pan in chunks. Use hands to press evenly into the pan, then an offset spatula to smooth the top.

    Bake: For 20 minutes, then remove from the oven to cut into shapes. Leave oven on.

    Shape the cookies: For the 8-inch square pan, cut into 3 columns (about 2.5 inches wide) in one direction and 8 thin bars (just shy of 1 inch) in the other. Use the back of a wooden skewer (cut method explained explained in the post) to drag across the surface, making slightly indented lines first, then use a very thin, sharp paring knife to cut along these lines to the bottom of the pan. Dock the cookies all over, about 1/3 deep, with the back of the skewer (for bigger dots) or the pointy end (for smaller holes).

    For a 9-inch round pan, use a 2 to 3-inch round cookie cutter or glass to cut the center. Then, use the back of a wooden skewer (cut method explained in the post) to gently indent lines like sun rays or the hands of a clock from the inner circle to the outer edge of the cookie so that they’re your desired size wedges. Then use a very thin, sharp paring knife to cut along these lines to the bottom of the pan. Dock the cookies all over, about 1/3 deep, with the back of the skewer (for bigger dots) or the pointy end (for smaller holes).

    Finish baking: Return to the oven for another 25 to 35 minutes, until cookies have a deep golden edge but are mostly pale across the top. I find most ovens unreliable (either running hot or cold) at 300 degrees so keep an eye on these in the last 10 to 15 minutes so they don’t overbake.

    Let cool in pan, or, if you’re impatient, let them cool for 10 minutes, and then remove them.

    Do ahead: Shortbread keeps for 1 week, if not longer, at room temperature. It freezes well too, just wrap it tight.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    New here? You might want to check out the comment guidelines before chiming in.

    77 comments on classic shortbread

    2. Scargosun

      Love me some Lasso. I have been trying to find time to make these b/c I thought they needed longer than your average cook time for cookies. I am happy to see I can give them a go this weekend!

    3. Karen

      Bless you! I’ve been wanting to make a really good shortbread for a while, but I’ve been dragging my feet because I can’t stand the thought of making a batch that’s not as good as I want it to be!

      Quick question – does the docking do anything, or is it purely for attractiveness. I’m a lazy baker. ;)

        1. KarenNM

          Long-time reader, first-time commenter, because “Also, stabbing things can be therapeutic.” is the best baking direction ever. 😍

    5. Jade

      This is the recipe I didn’t know I was waiting for!!!
      My husband fell in love with Ma’amoul biscuits, and bought semolina flour ages ago intending to make them. He lost interest and I have a kg of semolina in the cupboard. :-)

    6. Brenda

      Deb,
      Bad at business, perhaps. But you are probably one of the only food blogs I can go to these days without bring slapped in the face with pop ups and videos and screaming ads, and for this, you are a food blog heroine.
      So I salute your bad-at-business-ness and say thank you for being you.
      Love,
      Brenda, fan since way before pop up ads were born.

      1. Cecily S

        Here, here! As Brenda stated above, l so appreciate the calm that I feel when visiting SK. I can focus on reading your story and being inspired on the ingredient or theme or … whatever comes to mind. The increasing level of pop-ups and ads on others has been a major distractor for me… and I’ve stopped following several. I know the creators deserve (and in some case rely on) some compensation, but the aggressive function of some pop-ups needs to be tempered. I’d fully support an add free subscription option if offered – most especially from SK. Deb, you are a joy to read!

    8. Zainab

      Thank you for this, Deb! I’ve been regularly making your twice-baked shortbread to fulfill my cravings ever since I watched Ted Lasso, but Walker’s is my Platonic Shortbread Ideal, too. Very excited to try this out!

    9. Fahreen

      I have been waiting and waiting for you to bless us with a classic shortbread! I love your espresso one and have been making it for years! Question here – how easy is it to add in flavors here if I wanted to diversify a bit? Citrus zest, lavender flowers, etc. Thank you Deb!

        2. Ellen

          My recipe is very similar, and a favorite variation is to add Chai spices, as follows. So lovely with tea.
          1 ½ t ground cardamom
          ½ t ground ginger
          ½ t ground cinnamon
          1 pinch ground cloves

    10. Ellen

      Ooh, interested to try this! I’ve been using a recipe by a popular author that, while delicious, is always under-baked, even when I bake it for much longer than stated in the recipe.

    11. Amanda

      Between Ted Lasso and the Great British Baking Show, I have been dying to try my hand at shortbread. Thanks for doing the work for us. Can’t wait to try it this weekend!

    12. Stephanie Berry

      THANK YOU. Ted Lasso is just a delight, and those biscuits look so good. Shame that they’re not, but I will be promptly making yours. :)

    13. Sharon

      Loved Ted Lasso! I actually made the shortbread from your archive for the finale. How do these compare? Because those? We’re delicious!!!!

    14. Paul Topping

      When I was a teenager, I used to love experimenting in the kitchen. I wasn’t that adventurous. I simply tried to make foods that I had enjoyed outside the home. One of those was shortbread. Although this was over 50 years ago, I still remember that the magic ingredient was rice flour. It gave it that sort of smooth but gritty texture that I really liked. Although Walker’s Shortbread is pretty good, the stuff I made was better. I’m sure I got it from some recipe from a book but I have no idea where.

      1. deb

        I definitely saw rice flour recommended in several recipes for silky/sturdy texture. I didn’t end up seeking it out, but should you want to use it here, swap by weight, as I suggest you do with the semolina. I’d remove 1/3 cup (45 grams) flour and add about 4 1/2 tablespoons (45 grams) white rice flour.

        2. Chamila

          I agree that rice flour gives it an extra crisp. I tried it once in another shortbread recipe and it was lovely.

          Ive also used semolina for the crisp and its slightly granular compared to smooth rice flour. Logic kz their sizes differ.

          Both are good.

      2. Mary

        Yes! After I had some excellent Scottish shortbread (in Scotland), I went hunting for rice flour to try to replicate the texture. Bob’s Red Mill Rice Flour is currently in my freezer for “impromptu shortbread cravings.” I’d highly recommend the extra effort.

        1. Paul Topping

          That rings a bell. Perhaps I saw that rice flour was on the ingredients list for store-bought shortbread that I particularly liked so sought out a recipe containing it. On the other hand, Google was still decades in the future so I’m not sure how I would have pulled that off.

          I’m guessing that the granularity of the rice flour makes a big difference. It doesn’t get much chance to take up water while baking so it’s all about texture.

    15. Chamila

      If i wish to make these into espresso cookies, do i just add 1tsp of espresso powder or instant coffee granules (powdered)?

    16. RS

      This looks lovely!

      Question: Should this sentence “The standard Scottish shortbread formula is 1 part sugar, 2 parts butter, and 3 parts flour”, say 4 parts flour instead? Based on the rest of your explanation and the recipe itself, believe it should be 4 parts flour.

      Bit of a math nerd here, and I read that sentence a few times to make sure my mind wasn’t tricking me.

      Happy weekend!

        1. Ron

          I’ve tried brown butter shortbread with a similar shortbread recipe, and it is delicious! But I did need to add the water that was lost during browning. Without the water, the cookies felt greasy and the texture was off. They were still good, but I like them better with the water. Just DO NOT add the water to the hot butter (I learned this by mistake!!!). I let the brown butter cool to room temperature (refrigerated brown butter is pretty hard), but cooled the dough in the fridge before baking.

    18. MandyS

      I am so excited to try this recipe!!! I love shortbread and while I consider myself a good baker, I haven’t been brave enough to try making shortbread because I worry it won’t turn out. Thank you for sharing your process! This is what we love you for, Deb.

    19. Sharilyn Unthank

      Love Shortbread. so excited to try these. Also, can I just say, I miss searching for the links to see pictures of your cute kids!! I’m sure Jacob tired of that as he got old enough to have an opinion and school friends to “acknowledge” those pictures.

    20. Heidi H

      Deb!?!? I am so chuffed that you did this. I went nuts while we were watching Ted Lasso, obsessing about finding a recipe that replicated these cookies – I am so excited you took on this project because there is NO ONE BETTER to make them a reality. Thank you thank you thank you! Can’t wait to make them.

    21. Marcy

      This has very little to do with this recipe, but I have to tell you that I read the word “reattaches” about three times before actually recognizing it as a word that is in my vocabulary. I said it with a French accent, then tried to decipher its meaning as a cooking/baking verb, before I finally realized what the word actually was and that, yes, it is a word I have previously and correctly used. It has been that kind of day.

      1. Marianne P

        Omg Marcy that is hysterical! I’ve had stuff like that happen to me, and aside from terrifying myself into thinking I’m getting early dementia, it’s always a laugh at the end. Even when I choose not to tell anybody else about it, lol!

    22. Emily M.

      Ha! There is something in the (internet) air. Just yesterday Jason Kottke posted a link to a guy who did some sleuthing on Ted Lasso’s shortbread and decided the recipe was from Melissa Clark: https://www.david-smith.org/blog/2021/04/21/breadcrumbs/
      It’s so funny when two different people are thinking about the same thing at the same time except now that I’m writing it out it seems rather obvious that this would be a not uncommon occurrence. Like this week Luisa Weiss writing about Korean rice cakes, which I’d never heard of, and Spilled Milk Podcast releasing a Korean rice cakes episode. Anyway, now I need Korean rice cakes AND shortbread.

      1. deb

        Oh that’s really funny but it can’t be Melissa Clark’s, can it? Because the actress said they tasted horrible and I refuse to believe Melissa Clark could have an un-delicious recipe.

        1. Emily M.

          Agreed. My guess is that there was no actual recipe, the shortbread in the show was store bought, and that somebody at Apple just chose a random shortbread recipe off the internet to tease people with.

    25. Lyrical Soul

      Your “for any budget” reason for using everyday butter resonated with my soul. That you didn’t say use yak butter made in an ancient urn is why I fully support you!

      I know it’s a small thing, but thank you for this.

    26. ElizF

      We’re huge TL fans so I’ve been searching for a great shortbread recipe. My daughter and I made these this morning. EXTREMELY YUMMY! We don’t have vanilla paste so I used a tsp of vanilla extract.

    27. mks

      Now, please, instructions for making the perfectly sized pink boxes Ted Lasso uses to package these treats! I’m so happy to picture you watching that fun show and can’t wait to try these. I may make a Ted Lasso tribute meal of extra spicy Indian food and ale and shortbread while we re-watch the series for the third time during this pandemic. Thank you!

    28. Lauri

      I stumbled upon the article in People where Ana Calderone recreated Ted Lasso Biscuits, and they have become a weekly staple in our house. And I now make them and give them away in all kind of circumstances (new neighbor, hostess gift, thank you present). We are big shortbread fans in this house and we all like these better. Somehow they are better than typical shortbread. Less sweet, a little cakey if you bake them until just golden (one time I baked longer and did not love them as crisp). Her ratio is similar to yours, slightly less sugar and flour. And the technique is super easy. https://people.com/food/ted-lasso-biscuits-with-the-boss-shortbread-recipe/

    29. Theresa

      Yes, I got up and started making these as soon as I saw the Instagram story. Luckily the 3 ingredients were all on hand.

      I used ground star anise, cinnamon, and cardamom with a little grated ginger and vanilla extract for flavoring. It yielded a lovely spiced cookie.

      These were as easy as promised and delicious.

    30. Susan

      Can’t wait to try these, I’ve been looking for a good shortbread recipe! I love Walker’s, they are good for a store-bought cookie and wonderful with a cup of tea. But I’d like to try making them at home. I love that you cut them just like Walker’s and included the dots! I had to Google Ted Lasso, didn’t know what that was. I have Apple TV, so will have to watch.

      1. Paul Topping

        Ted Lasso is an excellent show. I put off watching it for a long time because the premise sounded silly but it really, really works. I’m English but mostly raised in California so I could appreciate the clash of cultures but it’s just good comedy writing and acting. The baking is good too though it plays a minor role.

    32. stuart gray

      My very Scottish grandmother always included some rice flour along with all purpose flour. She also said you had to listen for the “snap” if you knead it slightly before shaping.

    34. Jan Morrison

      I’ve been making your twice-baked shortbread for years and I guess I feel torn, which is admittedly very strange because they’re both yours, but there it is. And also my shortbread making time is December so there’s that. Oh Heck- is nothing dependable? Wait – don’t answer. No and that I can depend on.

    35. Ron Miller

      I haven’t had a chance to try your recipe yet, but some of my favorite shortbread variations include:

      – Brown butter (delicious) … weigh the butter, brown it, then add enough water to bring back to original weight (AFTER the butter has cooled!!!)
      – Green tea (add matcha powder)
      – Raspberry chocolate … add chocolate chips & ground up freeze dried raspberries
      – Double chocolate … cocoa + chocolate chips
      – Coconut … add toasted coconut
      – Almond … almond extract and optionally toasted almonds

      Sometimes I press demerara sugar into the top of the cookies for a little extra crunchy sweetness.

      I also like to mix up my shortbread by sometimes making them a bit thicker and bringing them out early (about 20 minutes). They feel almost raw coming out of the oven, but after cooling they are soft and doughy (not exactly traditional shortbread, but good in a different way – almost like eating cookie dough).

      1. Ron

        Just remembered that I also tried a few other variations:

        – Coffee … melt the butter and add coffee beans. Let cook without boiling for a bit to extract the coffee flavor into the butter (sous vide works well for this).
        – Lemon … I cooked the butter with lemon rind (I’ve tried meyer and yuzu). I sometimes add citric acid to make the cookies sweet and sour (which are very good). I use this as a base for a really yummy key-lime like pie (using meyer lemon juice instead of lime juice).

        1. Ron

          And one last version that I just remembered:

          Lavender … I picked lavender blossoms from my garden, and as above, I cooked them in the butter to infuse the butter with flavor. Not everyone likes “floral” desserts, but I thought they were really good!

    36. TinaD

      Interested in trying this—I like that it’s a shortbread finger, rather than the big honking squares & triangles they make the shortbread pans for. (Do not knock Walkers; their Scottie dogs were a treasured indulgence of kiddiehood, like chocolate oranges & Cadbury bars.)

    37. Michelle

      How much extract would you use for the equivalent of the vanilla paste?

      I have a recipe from a genuine Scotsman that used rice flour for part of the flour. He was an elderly man my mom would visit in the retirement home when I was a kid. I went with her one time and that was my first introduction to shortbread. Wow was it amazing. I could eat butter, sugar, and flour all day, everyday.

      I’ll have to dig it out and compare to your recipe and maybe try yours with some rice flour.

    38. Bex

      What a relief! Walker’s shortbread is my very favorite as well. I’ve Googled “Walkers shortbread copycat recipe” a few times over the years, and the results have never been convincing (they all seemed to have been posted by people who believe that shortbread is shortbread is shortbread). I may have tried a few, and I never DISLIKE shortbread, but. Anyway. Deb, I always trust your testing and perfectionism and I’m so glad you’re a Walker’s fan, too! I’m sure these will be just right.

    39. LD

      Could this also be tagged under the “5 Ingredients or Fewer” category? I may or may not obsessively stalk that section of SK when I’m craving something like delicious (like this) when I’m feeling lazy (which is a lot more than I’d like to admit). Can’t wait to do a Rosemary/orange shortbread!

    40. Jen M

      I’ve been making shortbread for years with a recipe I got from a Canadian friend. It has rice flour in place of some of the AP and I love the texture. I couldn’t find it one year at the holidays and used corn starch and didn’t love it. That shortbread is in my top 5 all time favorite things. And now I want some…😄

    41. S

      I’m so relived to see I wasn’t the only Walker fan! I second what you say about Walkers. I don’t have much to compare it with and plus it has no additives. I even gifted them to friends and family to spread my shortbread love without much success. Maybe I should try your recipe and see if that does the trick!

    42. Natalie

      This was exactly what my Friday night needed! I added a teaspoon of lavender salt and it is heavenly. I may have mangled the top a bit by using a bit too thick of a skewer to score them, but the results taste just as good as they would have otherwise. I think I have a new go-to shortbread recipe.

    43. Taryn

      If I were to use almond extract, would you recommend scaling it back a bit compared to the vanilla? I typically feel like a little goes a long way when it comes to almond extract, but I do like the flavor. If so, how much would you use?

    44. Mary

      My mother was from Scotland an she has made short bread for he whole life. She used salted butter 1/2 a pound. She only used 5 tablespoons of berry sugar.. Her flour was 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour and 1/2 cup rice flour. She also a pinch of baking powder it then gets needed and formed into 3 large cakes. Dock the top and bake at 300 defers until golden brown. This is the best shorbread I have ever had

    46. Lucy

      Sounds great, Deb, but how about adapting this recipe to be rolled out and shaped by cookie cutters? I love making all shapes for kids’ parties, and the kids like to choose their favorites