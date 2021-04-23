classic shortbread

At some point in the swamp of time that has been this past winter, my husband convinced me that we should watch Ted Lasso and, despite my skepticism about a dad-joking American football coach who gets a job coaching professional soccer in England’s ability to hold my interest, I begrudgingly agreed. It turned out to be… kind of delightful? Objectively enjoyable, really. Don’t worry, I will not be discussing sports today and there won’t be any spoilers, but do know that homemade shortbread cookies have a recurring role and that is where our story begins.
The moment the season ended, my hunt for the actually-most-delicious* shortbread recipe began. My platonic ideal of shortbread has always been Walkers brand shortbread fingers and I know this is going to upset some people because of course there’s so much better out there, especially homemade, but I live quite far from the shortbread motherland of Scotland in their defense, these packaged cookies have have the exact same ingredient list as homemade (butter, flour, sugar), and when does that ever happen?
[Just a casual reminder that SK is not sponsored by Ted Lasso or Walkers, I am recommending them on my own free will/questionable taste because I am… bad at business.]
I set out to recreate them as best as I could and considering that there are, once again, three ingredients, I thought it would be a cinch and yet I went through an unconscionable number of pounds of butter over the last few months trying to get them the way I thought they should be.
But what truly unraveled me was the shaping.
And they’re perfect — excellent once cool, but absolutely amazing over the next week. You’re in for a treat.
* Hannah Waddingham, whose character is the recipient of shortbread gifts, said in an interview that the cookies were actually terrible. “That’s the greatest acting job of my life, that anyone thought they tasted nice… Literally like sticking a piece of sponge in your face.” [Hire me, guys. I can make this right.]
Classic Shortbread
- 1 cup (230 grams or 8 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into chunks
- ⅔ cup (80 grams) powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- Flavoring of choice (see Note)
- 2 ¼ cups (295 grams) all-purpose flour
In a stand mixer: Beat butter, sugar, and salt together, scraping frequently, until butter is soft. Add flavoring of choice and flour, and mix just until combined, scraping down the bowl again. This is the same order as for a hand mixer, but with a hand mixer, you’ll want the butter semi-softened first.
In a food processor: Combine powdered sugar, salt, and flour in the work bowl, pulsing a few times. Add flavoring of choice and butter and pulse several times to chop the butter down into smaller pieces. Then, run the machine until it is fully incorporated, coming together in a smooth mass, 1 to 2 minutes more. Scrape down the bowl a few times for even mixing.
All methods: Add to baking pan in chunks. Use hands to press evenly into the pan, then an offset spatula to smooth the top.
Bake: For 20 minutes, then remove from the oven to cut into shapes. Leave oven on.
Shape the cookies: For the 8-inch square pan, cut into 3 columns (about 2.5 inches wide) in one direction and 8 thin bars (just shy of 1 inch) in the other. Use the back of a wooden skewer (cut method explained explained in the post) to drag across the surface, making slightly indented lines first, then use a very thin, sharp paring knife to cut along these lines to the bottom of the pan. Dock the cookies all over, about 1/3 deep, with the back of the skewer (for bigger dots) or the pointy end (for smaller holes).
For a 9-inch round pan, use a 2 to 3-inch round cookie cutter or glass to cut the center. Then, use the back of a wooden skewer (cut method explained in the post) to gently indent lines like sun rays or the hands of a clock from the inner circle to the outer edge of the cookie so that they’re your desired size wedges. Then use a very thin, sharp paring knife to cut along these lines to the bottom of the pan. Dock the cookies all over, about 1/3 deep, with the back of the skewer (for bigger dots) or the pointy end (for smaller holes).
Finish baking: Return to the oven for another 25 to 35 minutes, until cookies have a deep golden edge but are mostly pale across the top. I find most ovens unreliable (either running hot or cold) at 300 degrees so keep an eye on these in the last 10 to 15 minutes so they don’t overbake.
Let cool in pan, or, if you’re impatient, let them cool for 10 minutes, and then remove them.
Do ahead: Shortbread keeps for 1 week, if not longer, at room temperature. It freezes well too, just wrap it tight.
77 comments on classic shortbread
Have been waiting for someone with patience and skill to conquer this “simple” recipe…thank you Deb!
Love me some Lasso. I have been trying to find time to make these b/c I thought they needed longer than your average cook time for cookies. I am happy to see I can give them a go this weekend!
Bless you! I’ve been wanting to make a really good shortbread for a while, but I’ve been dragging my feet because I can’t stand the thought of making a batch that’s not as good as I want it to be!
Quick question – does the docking do anything, or is it purely for attractiveness. I’m a lazy baker. ;)
It’s supposed to make them bake more evenly. Also, stabbing things can be therapeutic.
Long-time reader, first-time commenter, because “Also, stabbing things can be therapeutic.” is the best baking direction ever. 😍
How did you know I’ve been craving shortbread with my evening tea?! Perfect timing, Deb. Can’t wait to try them…
This is the recipe I didn’t know I was waiting for!!!
My husband fell in love with Ma’amoul biscuits, and bought semolina flour ages ago intending to make them. He lost interest and I have a kg of semolina in the cupboard. :-)
Deb,
Bad at business, perhaps. But you are probably one of the only food blogs I can go to these days without bring slapped in the face with pop ups and videos and screaming ads, and for this, you are a food blog heroine.
So I salute your bad-at-business-ness and say thank you for being you.
Love,
Brenda, fan since way before pop up ads were born.
Here, here! As Brenda stated above, l so appreciate the calm that I feel when visiting SK. I can focus on reading your story and being inspired on the ingredient or theme or … whatever comes to mind. The increasing level of pop-ups and ads on others has been a major distractor for me… and I’ve stopped following several. I know the creators deserve (and in some case rely on) some compensation, but the aggressive function of some pop-ups needs to be tempered. I’d fully support an add free subscription option if offered – most especially from SK. Deb, you are a joy to read!
No browned butter? Deb, are you feeling ok?
Ha! For once, I did not. But do know that you can.
Thank you for this, Deb! I’ve been regularly making your twice-baked shortbread to fulfill my cravings ever since I watched Ted Lasso, but Walker’s is my Platonic Shortbread Ideal, too. Very excited to try this out!
I have been waiting and waiting for you to bless us with a classic shortbread! I love your espresso one and have been making it for years! Question here – how easy is it to add in flavors here if I wanted to diversify a bit? Citrus zest, lavender flowers, etc. Thank you Deb!
It should be very easy, especially because they’re pan-baked so even an extra teaspoon of liquid won’t mess up their structure.
Not surprised you read our minds to create the Ted Lasso shortbread. The season season will be out so soon!!!!
My recipe is very similar, and a favorite variation is to add Chai spices, as follows. So lovely with tea.
1 ½ t ground cardamom
½ t ground ginger
½ t ground cinnamon
1 pinch ground cloves
Ooh, interested to try this! I’ve been using a recipe by a popular author that, while delicious, is always under-baked, even when I bake it for much longer than stated in the recipe.
Between Ted Lasso and the Great British Baking Show, I have been dying to try my hand at shortbread. Thanks for doing the work for us. Can’t wait to try it this weekend!
THANK YOU. Ted Lasso is just a delight, and those biscuits look so good. Shame that they’re not, but I will be promptly making yours. :)
Loved Ted Lasso! I actually made the shortbread from your archive for the finale. How do these compare? Because those? We’re delicious!!!!
Those are more crisp with a slightly deeper flavor, at times. These are thicker and more tender and classic.
When I was a teenager, I used to love experimenting in the kitchen. I wasn’t that adventurous. I simply tried to make foods that I had enjoyed outside the home. One of those was shortbread. Although this was over 50 years ago, I still remember that the magic ingredient was rice flour. It gave it that sort of smooth but gritty texture that I really liked. Although Walker’s Shortbread is pretty good, the stuff I made was better. I’m sure I got it from some recipe from a book but I have no idea where.
I definitely saw rice flour recommended in several recipes for silky/sturdy texture. I didn’t end up seeking it out, but should you want to use it here, swap by weight, as I suggest you do with the semolina. I’d remove 1/3 cup (45 grams) flour and add about 4 1/2 tablespoons (45 grams) white rice flour.
Thanks!
I agree that rice flour gives it an extra crisp. I tried it once in another shortbread recipe and it was lovely.
Ive also used semolina for the crisp and its slightly granular compared to smooth rice flour. Logic kz their sizes differ.
Both are good.
Yes! After I had some excellent Scottish shortbread (in Scotland), I went hunting for rice flour to try to replicate the texture. Bob’s Red Mill Rice Flour is currently in my freezer for “impromptu shortbread cravings.” I’d highly recommend the extra effort.
That rings a bell. Perhaps I saw that rice flour was on the ingredients list for store-bought shortbread that I particularly liked so sought out a recipe containing it. On the other hand, Google was still decades in the future so I’m not sure how I would have pulled that off.
I’m guessing that the granularity of the rice flour makes a big difference. It doesn’t get much chance to take up water while baking so it’s all about texture.
If i wish to make these into espresso cookies, do i just add 1tsp of espresso powder or instant coffee granules (powdered)?
This looks lovely!
Question: Should this sentence “The standard Scottish shortbread formula is 1 part sugar, 2 parts butter, and 3 parts flour”, say 4 parts flour instead? Based on the rest of your explanation and the recipe itself, believe it should be 4 parts flour.
Bit of a math nerd here, and I read that sentence a few times to make sure my mind wasn’t tricking me.
Happy weekend!
Yes! Well, it is 1:2:3 but my measurement examples were incorrect. Now fixed!
This sounds great.
Do you think it would work with browned butter?
Yes. I don’t expect it to need any adjustments for moisture because it’s pan-baked but it’s good to keep an eye on it.
I’ve tried brown butter shortbread with a similar shortbread recipe, and it is delicious! But I did need to add the water that was lost during browning. Without the water, the cookies felt greasy and the texture was off. They were still good, but I like them better with the water. Just DO NOT add the water to the hot butter (I learned this by mistake!!!). I let the brown butter cool to room temperature (refrigerated brown butter is pretty hard), but cooled the dough in the fridge before baking.
I am so excited to try this recipe!!! I love shortbread and while I consider myself a good baker, I haven’t been brave enough to try making shortbread because I worry it won’t turn out. Thank you for sharing your process! This is what we love you for, Deb.
Love Shortbread. so excited to try these. Also, can I just say, I miss searching for the links to see pictures of your cute kids!! I’m sure Jacob tired of that as he got old enough to have an opinion and school friends to “acknowledge” those pictures.
Deb!?!? I am so chuffed that you did this. I went nuts while we were watching Ted Lasso, obsessing about finding a recipe that replicated these cookies – I am so excited you took on this project because there is NO ONE BETTER to make them a reality. Thank you thank you thank you! Can’t wait to make them.
This has very little to do with this recipe, but I have to tell you that I read the word “reattaches” about three times before actually recognizing it as a word that is in my vocabulary. I said it with a French accent, then tried to decipher its meaning as a cooking/baking verb, before I finally realized what the word actually was and that, yes, it is a word I have previously and correctly used. It has been that kind of day.
Omg Marcy that is hysterical! I’ve had stuff like that happen to me, and aside from terrifying myself into thinking I’m getting early dementia, it’s always a laugh at the end. Even when I choose not to tell anybody else about it, lol!
Ha! There is something in the (internet) air. Just yesterday Jason Kottke posted a link to a guy who did some sleuthing on Ted Lasso’s shortbread and decided the recipe was from Melissa Clark: https://www.david-smith.org/blog/2021/04/21/breadcrumbs/
It’s so funny when two different people are thinking about the same thing at the same time except now that I’m writing it out it seems rather obvious that this would be a not uncommon occurrence. Like this week Luisa Weiss writing about Korean rice cakes, which I’d never heard of, and Spilled Milk Podcast releasing a Korean rice cakes episode. Anyway, now I need Korean rice cakes AND shortbread.
Oh that’s really funny but it can’t be Melissa Clark’s, can it? Because the actress said they tasted horrible and I refuse to believe Melissa Clark could have an un-delicious recipe.
Agreed. My guess is that there was no actual recipe, the shortbread in the show was store bought, and that somebody at Apple just chose a random shortbread recipe off the internet to tease people with.
I fear we will have to wait for the Ted Lasso cookbook. :)
This is the Ted Lasso cookbook! Likely even better than the one portrayed in the show.
I love Ted Lasso- I can’t wait to bake these this weekend!
I toss in one tablespoon or a bit more of finely chopped fresh rosemary. People go bonkers over my shortbread.
Your “for any budget” reason for using everyday butter resonated with my soul. That you didn’t say use yak butter made in an ancient urn is why I fully support you!
I know it’s a small thing, but thank you for this.
We’re huge TL fans so I’ve been searching for a great shortbread recipe. My daughter and I made these this morning. EXTREMELY YUMMY! We don’t have vanilla paste so I used a tsp of vanilla extract.
Now, please, instructions for making the perfectly sized pink boxes Ted Lasso uses to package these treats! I’m so happy to picture you watching that fun show and can’t wait to try these. I may make a Ted Lasso tribute meal of extra spicy Indian food and ale and shortbread while we re-watch the series for the third time during this pandemic. Thank you!
I stumbled upon the article in People where Ana Calderone recreated Ted Lasso Biscuits, and they have become a weekly staple in our house. And I now make them and give them away in all kind of circumstances (new neighbor, hostess gift, thank you present). We are big shortbread fans in this house and we all like these better. Somehow they are better than typical shortbread. Less sweet, a little cakey if you bake them until just golden (one time I baked longer and did not love them as crisp). Her ratio is similar to yours, slightly less sugar and flour. And the technique is super easy. https://people.com/food/ted-lasso-biscuits-with-the-boss-shortbread-recipe/
Yes, I got up and started making these as soon as I saw the Instagram story. Luckily the 3 ingredients were all on hand.
I used ground star anise, cinnamon, and cardamom with a little grated ginger and vanilla extract for flavoring. It yielded a lovely spiced cookie.
These were as easy as promised and delicious.
Can’t wait to try these, I’ve been looking for a good shortbread recipe! I love Walker’s, they are good for a store-bought cookie and wonderful with a cup of tea. But I’d like to try making them at home. I love that you cut them just like Walker’s and included the dots! I had to Google Ted Lasso, didn’t know what that was. I have Apple TV, so will have to watch.
Ted Lasso is an excellent show. I put off watching it for a long time because the premise sounded silly but it really, really works. I’m English but mostly raised in California so I could appreciate the clash of cultures but it’s just good comedy writing and acting. The baking is good too though it plays a minor role.
This is probably a silly question…but do you cut them while they’re still in the pan? Any tricks/tips on that?
My very Scottish grandmother always included some rice flour along with all purpose flour. She also said you had to listen for the “snap” if you knead it slightly before shaping.
Is the butter cold or softened? Thanks!
I’ve been making your twice-baked shortbread for years and I guess I feel torn, which is admittedly very strange because they’re both yours, but there it is. And also my shortbread making time is December so there’s that. Oh Heck- is nothing dependable? Wait – don’t answer. No and that I can depend on.
I haven’t had a chance to try your recipe yet, but some of my favorite shortbread variations include:
– Brown butter (delicious) … weigh the butter, brown it, then add enough water to bring back to original weight (AFTER the butter has cooled!!!)
– Green tea (add matcha powder)
– Raspberry chocolate … add chocolate chips & ground up freeze dried raspberries
– Double chocolate … cocoa + chocolate chips
– Coconut … add toasted coconut
– Almond … almond extract and optionally toasted almonds
Sometimes I press demerara sugar into the top of the cookies for a little extra crunchy sweetness.
I also like to mix up my shortbread by sometimes making them a bit thicker and bringing them out early (about 20 minutes). They feel almost raw coming out of the oven, but after cooling they are soft and doughy (not exactly traditional shortbread, but good in a different way – almost like eating cookie dough).
Just remembered that I also tried a few other variations:
– Coffee … melt the butter and add coffee beans. Let cook without boiling for a bit to extract the coffee flavor into the butter (sous vide works well for this).
– Lemon … I cooked the butter with lemon rind (I’ve tried meyer and yuzu). I sometimes add citric acid to make the cookies sweet and sour (which are very good). I use this as a base for a really yummy key-lime like pie (using meyer lemon juice instead of lime juice).
And one last version that I just remembered:
Lavender … I picked lavender blossoms from my garden, and as above, I cooked them in the butter to infuse the butter with flavor. Not everyone likes “floral” desserts, but I thought they were really good!
Interested in trying this—I like that it’s a shortbread finger, rather than the big honking squares & triangles they make the shortbread pans for. (Do not knock Walkers; their Scottie dogs were a treasured indulgence of kiddiehood, like chocolate oranges & Cadbury bars.)
How much extract would you use for the equivalent of the vanilla paste?
I have a recipe from a genuine Scotsman that used rice flour for part of the flour. He was an elderly man my mom would visit in the retirement home when I was a kid. I went with her one time and that was my first introduction to shortbread. Wow was it amazing. I could eat butter, sugar, and flour all day, everyday.
I’ll have to dig it out and compare to your recipe and maybe try yours with some rice flour.
What a relief! Walker’s shortbread is my very favorite as well. I’ve Googled “Walkers shortbread copycat recipe” a few times over the years, and the results have never been convincing (they all seemed to have been posted by people who believe that shortbread is shortbread is shortbread). I may have tried a few, and I never DISLIKE shortbread, but. Anyway. Deb, I always trust your testing and perfectionism and I’m so glad you’re a Walker’s fan, too! I’m sure these will be just right.
Could this also be tagged under the “5 Ingredients or Fewer” category? I may or may not obsessively stalk that section of SK when I’m craving something like delicious (like this) when I’m feeling lazy (which is a lot more than I’d like to admit). Can’t wait to do a Rosemary/orange shortbread!
I’ve been making shortbread for years with a recipe I got from a Canadian friend. It has rice flour in place of some of the AP and I love the texture. I couldn’t find it one year at the holidays and used corn starch and didn’t love it. That shortbread is in my top 5 all time favorite things. And now I want some…😄
I’m so relived to see I wasn’t the only Walker fan! I second what you say about Walkers. I don’t have much to compare it with and plus it has no additives. I even gifted them to friends and family to spread my shortbread love without much success. Maybe I should try your recipe and see if that does the trick!
This was exactly what my Friday night needed! I added a teaspoon of lavender salt and it is heavenly. I may have mangled the top a bit by using a bit too thick of a skewer to score them, but the results taste just as good as they would have otherwise. I think I have a new go-to shortbread recipe.
If I were to use almond extract, would you recommend scaling it back a bit compared to the vanilla? I typically feel like a little goes a long way when it comes to almond extract, but I do like the flavor. If so, how much would you use?
My mother was from Scotland an she has made short bread for he whole life. She used salted butter 1/2 a pound. She only used 5 tablespoons of berry sugar.. Her flour was 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour and 1/2 cup rice flour. She also a pinch of baking powder it then gets needed and formed into 3 large cakes. Dock the top and bake at 300 defers until golden brown. This is the best shorbread I have ever had
Can you use wholemeal flour?
Sounds great, Deb, but how about adapting this recipe to be rolled out and shaped by cookie cutters? I love making all shapes for kids’ parties, and the kids like to choose their favorites