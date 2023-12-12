Fifteen Decembers ago, I shared a recipe for one of the delicious cookies I’d ever made or eaten: brown butter brown sugar shorties. I told you that because they were impossibly flavorful (nutty brown butter, brown sugar, vanilla, you’re welcome) but not terribly cute (beige, sprinkle-free) you should feel free to keep them home from parties where their feelings could be hurt as they were ignored in favor of the frosted, baubled, and brightly colored popular kids. They’re too good to share, anyway.
But the recipe turned out to fail one crucial test: It doesn’t work for everyone. The problem is the brown butter. All butter has some water content; when we brown it, the water content evaporates off and the amount of butterfat and milk solids left behind is variable. When you’re making salted brown butter crispy treats or a wedding cake with brown butter vanilla cake layers, it doesn’t matter: these recipes are forgiving. When you make a shaped cookie, like a slice-and-bake or cookie cutter shape that has to be consistent for everyone, it does. There were so many comments about the cookies turning into a crumbly mess that I had to add a note of caution, warning you to proceed only with modest expectations.
Not a single year has passed in which I haven’t been distressed by the knowledge that one of the most delicious cookies on the website is one of the least reliable, but I come bearing a breakthrough: Keep the cookie, lose the pre-oven structure. By baking these in a pan, just like the best classic shortbread cookies on earth, the sides hold the shape so the cookies don’t have to. We cut them after their shape is set. And while the squiggle of icing on top isn’t necessary for taste, after so long stuck in the shadows of other, more glamorous cookies, I felt this shortbread deserved a little glow-up for the holiday season, a rightful place in the limelight. 15 years is long enough! I hope you make these immediately.
Brown Butter Brown Sugar Shortbread
- 1 cup (225 grams or 8 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into chunks
- 1 1/2 tablespoons water
- 2 cups plus 3 tablespoons (290 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup (145 grams) packed dark brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup (60 grams) powdered sugar
- 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Shortbread
Icing (optional)
- Brown your butter: In a medium saucepan or frying pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. It will melt, then foam, then turn clear golden and some toasted speckles will appear. As soon as they do, remove the pan from the burner; the residual heat will be sufficient to toast the rest of the butter to a deep golden brown. Pour butter and all the toasty flecks into a medium bowl, add water and stir to combine, then transfer to the freezer.
- In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment: Beat browned butter chunks, brown sugar, and salt together, scraping frequently, until evenly mixed. Add vanilla and flour, and mix just until combined, scraping down the bowl again. This is the same order as for a hand mixer, but with a hand mixer, you’ll need the butter warmed to semi-soft first.
- In a food processor: Combine brown sugar, salt, and flour in the work bowl, pulsing a few times. Add cold browned butter chunks and vanilla and pulse several times to chop the butter down into even smaller pieces. Then, run the machine until it is fully incorporated and comes together in a smooth mass, 1 to 2 minutes more, scraping down as needed for even mixing.
Chill the browned butter: We want to freeze the butter until it’s solid throughout but trust me, this speeds it up: Freeze the butter in the bowl for 30 minutes then give it a full stir, scraping down the sides, mixing the still melted parts in the center over the solidified chunks. Return to the freezer for another 30 minutes — it should now be totally solid throughout. Cut it into chunks, right in the bowl. No need to make them even.
Heat your oven: To 300°F. Line an 8-inch square cake pan with parchment paper that extends up two sides. There is no need to grease it.
Make the shortbread dough one of two ways:
Both methods: Transfer shortbread dough to prepared baking pan and your fingers to press it into an even, flat layer, then use an offset spatula to smooth the top.
Bake the shortbread: For 30 minutes — it will not be fully baked yet — and remove from the oven just long enough to shape the shortbread.
To create the diamond shape shown, use the back of a paring knife (yes, the dull side) or a bench scraper to make light line indentations barely 1/4-inch into the shortbread, about 1-inch apart. Then, at about a 45-degree angle from the first lines, make remaining indentations 1.5 inches apart. [Note: I absolutely never measure and it’s more intuitive than it sounds when you read the above.] Use a very thin, sharp paring knife (this is my go-to) to cut along these lines to the bottom of the pan. Use the back of a wooden skewer (the dull end) to dock the shortbread wherever it suits you (it’s for aesthetics) about 1/3 of the way into the cookie.
Finish baking: Return the shortbread to the oven for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until more deeply golden at the edges. Let cool in the pan, or, if you’re impatient, let them cool for 10 minutes, and then remove them, using one of the extended sides of the parchment paper lining the pan to make it easier. Let shortbread cool completely, then separate the shortbread where they were cut. If needed, use your paring knife again to make clean separations.
Squiggle with icing (optional): Space shortbread evenly out on a rack and place over a tray to catch drips. Place powdered sugar in a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, mixing to combine. We’re looking for a thick but drizzle-able consistency. Add all or part of remaining 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice if needed to achieve it. Transfer icing to a sandwich bag and snip a tiny bit of the corner off and drizzle the icing over the shortbread. Let set for one hour at room temperature.
Do ahead: Shortbread keeps for 1 week, if not longer, at room temperature. It freezes well too, just wrap it tight, and don’t squiggle with icing until defrosted.
63 comments on brown butter brown sugar shortbread
Still my favourite cookies ever even if they are really sensitive to the right butter and/or season in which the butter is made (but hey, they work 8/10 times and the 2 failures are used as the best ever dessert toppings!).
I will try this new form definitely! I just need to add some of the sugar crunch from the former version because that added nicely to the cookie.
Baking these tomorrow! I would bake them today but i’m out of butter. I think they’d benefit from my go-to brown butter icing/glaze (2 tbsp salted butter, browned—use while still warm, ½ cup sifted powdered sugar, generous pinch of salt , 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste , 2-3 tbsp milk to make glaze) so i’ll do that instead.
How do you think they might be with some tonka bean? As I’m in a country where it is available
Thoughts from you or others on using a decorative shortbread pan for these. Will they hold a shape?
I think they will!
I can’t wait to make this! Would a 9 cup food processor be large enough for this?
I’m unfamiliar with tonka bean but from Googling, it sounds delicious!
What if you don’t freeze the browned butter, and just mix in the other ingredients while it’s melted? Would you expect that to change the texture of the cookies?
Yes, you’ll want the butter cold and semi-whippable to get the best cookie texture.
This sound DELICIOUS. Can I use Kerrygold butter without modifying anything?
Yes
Can I use salted butter for this?
Yes, you can then either skip or significantly reduce the added salt.
I am thinking about including these in my Christmas cookie tin this year! Do you think I could get away with adding sprinkles to the top of them to make them look a bit more festive?
Sure!
Those are some of my absolute favourite cookies and go to shortbread for the holidays. I’m almost nervous to see if these stack up, but I’ll have to try! Yes the other ones have been crumbly sometimes more than others but they’re so so worth it.
These cookies sound delicious! I love brown butter and brown sugar. Plus, a drizzle of icing is always fine by me. I can’t wait to bake them.
I just have one favor to ask… Could you please make the picture print with the recipe? For years, I have printed your recipes as Word documents, so I can add the pictures. I’d love to be able to simply print your lovely recipes with a photo direct from your page.
I will have this feature for you if/when I ever get the redesign out the door!
So grateful you figured this out and posted it.
Making the brown butter ahead and keeping it in the freezer until I make the cookies to save time. This sound OK to you?
Your brown butter hack is the same thing I do for my chocolate chip recipe and works really well. Only difference instead of 1 1/2 tablbepoons of water I stir in an ice cube then pop it in the freezer.
For the dark brown sugar I have light brown and will add a little molasses to make the dark brown.
Oh the ice cube idea is inspired!
Yes, the brown butter will keep. If you’re not in a rush, the fridge is fine. I just find that it takes at least a few hours to chill until solid in the fridge, and when I want to make cookies, I don’t want to wait that long. You can add a little molasses for a darker brown, but just a smidge.
Is 300°F a typo, by any chance? I’ve had these in the oven for 55 mins now and they’re still looking pretty soft/gooey and not at all golden brown. 300°F seems unusual and I’m wondering if I should have baked them at 350…
No, that’s the standard temp for shortbread and also what I use in my classic shortbread recipe. However, there I have this warning and here I do not and should perhaps add it: I find that home ovens can be unreliable at 300 degrees. If yours looks like it needs longer, add more time. You’re looking for edges that have taken on a little color and the cookies should feel dry on top.
Thanks! I bet oven temp variation was the culprit, I didn’t have a thermometer in there so who knows what temperature it really was. I eventually took them out around 65 mins and they still hadn’t gotten golden at all, but they were dry enough to cut apart and keep their shape, and tasty! Made a great holiday gift for my beloved house cleaners :)
Delicious after a couple disasters! When I stirred the water in to the hot butter, it bubbled up all over the counter and the floor. For the second round, I used a bigger bowl. For the mixing portion, I recommend the food processor instead of the mixer. The amount of scraping needed to get the frozen butter mixed with the sugar is insane and it took forever for the flour to mix in. I’ll remember for next time to use the cuisinart!!
I’m so glad you mentioned that this might take a lot of scraping – I’ve been wondering if something is wrong with my stand mixer, but I think it’s just that I use it for fairly small-batch cooking. I feel like I spend more time scraping than mixing! Maybe I’ll be more of a food processor person after all.
These look gorgeous! What do you reckon to making these with vegan block ‘butter’ (I’m in the U.K. and thinking of Flora blocks)? I have some vegans at my Christmas party this week
It will not brown so there’s no need to make this version vs. my classic shortbread, which you can add other flavors to if you wish.
these will be awfully dull as vegan cookies, as all the flavor in shortbread comes from the butter, and vegan butter is wonderful at supporting other, punchier flavors. Try a vegan ginger molasses cookie, or a tahini chocolate chunk cookie, or a peanut butter cookie!
Woke up very early this morning dreaming of this recipe. As I stood at my stove browning my butter, I couldn’t help but imagine how many others around the globe (in the safe places, at least) were standing in their own kitchens doing the same thing – the sisterhood/brotherhood of bakers. Can’t wait to taste, and share, these ones.
What a beautiful thought!
Thank you to Deb for creating this awesome community, and to all of you for warmly participating. Bakers are the best people!
Peace and safety to us all
So excited for these! Look delicious AND egg-free for my toddler w/ allergy! Would these be able to travel/stack after icing or would you recommend icing once at destination? Thanks & happy holidays!
Would gluten free flour work in these? Has anyone tried it?
Scroll down — looks like someone already tried it with success!
Thanks so much for this gorgeous recipe that i will be making forthwith.
Deb, I’m just curious-if given the choice of mixing methods, which machine do you prefer? I do appreciate all the options being put out there, though.
I prefer the food processor if you have one.
Deb, I really appreciate you for providing both stand mixer and food processor instructions. A plea – it would be great to know when it’s OK to use a hand mixer vice a stand mixer. I have a much-loved food processor, never had room for a stand mixer but do have a hand mixer. If there are cases in which you think a hand mixer will not do the job, it would be great if you could specify – not just for this recipe, but generally. (Most recipes these days specify a stand mixer without reference to alternatives.) Thank you!
For this and almost all cookies (except chocolate chip or oat, drop-style cookies) I vastly prefer the food processor.
These sound incredible! I would like to add them to my Christmas cookie baking list and am wondering how you think they would do if I added some chopped hazelnuts. I only ask because I would like to also do a hazelnut cookie and kinda think marrying these with that as-yet-unfound recipe could be realy tasty.
I love this idea. I might try to marry them with this recipe — perhaps 50% sandy, 50% this shortbread in one pan but brown 100% of the butter.
Wow, it’s wild how similar the ingredient amounts are. Great call, thank you!
Molly Stevens has an AMAZING browned butter hazelnut cookie in her book All About Dinner! Not to take away from the attention here – but I think Deb would like this recipe too!
Thanks, Lisa! :)
Read this and went straight into my kitchen to make them. I used gluten-free all-purpose flour and they’re my first shortbread that have ever come out well GF. Super easy and the brown butter is amazing. Thank you!
These look great and I’d like to try them, but I don’t have a mixer or food processor – I generally use a whisk or a wooden spoon. Using cold butter, I’d be inclined to use a pastry cutter or my fingertips. Or I could bring the butter to room temperature and use a spoon. Do you have a recommendation for making these without a machine?
Would love to know what works best for you. I was thinking of just using my electric hand mixer and a big bowl…
Made these today- good but my dough was pitifully dry and wouldn’t meld- I’m in Europe so wondering if the lower water content in the butter here was the culprit. If this happens to anyone else I was able to salvage at the end with the addition of leftover cream I thankfully had in the fridge (about a 1/4 cup).
Also, I greatly preferred the shortbread date and oatmeal cookies from Keepers… much more of a complex flavor.
I have a smaller food processor, not the 11 cup size. Would this work in something smaller than 11 cups? These look delicious!
How small?
9 cups.
Thank you so much for posting!! I was in the camp of “this recipe didn’t work for me” re: the brown butter shorties, and it kinda also haunted me for years if I’m being honest. I love brown butter and wanted them to work so badly.
I made this shortbread today and I’m SO SO SO pleased with it. Taste is perfect, but the texture also shines. It’s so nice and moist- I cannot cope with dry shortbread and therefore don’t usually eat it unless I make it myself. So excited for my partner to come home and try them!
So I made these trying to use a hand held mixer. I let the butter come to room temp (which is still pretty firm) and used a pastry cutter to mash the sugar and butter together and then used the my mixer to go further with the creaming. But when I added the flour it just wouldn’t come together, it was just like fine crumbs. So I just started pressing it altogether with my hands, kind of like you would press pastry dough together before chilling when there’s still flour to incorporate. I knew all the butter would warm and stick it together eventually. So after squeezing it altogether by hand it came together in a big clump and then I just pressed it into the pan and it baked up just fine! It’s delicious, even without the icing.
Just wanted to share that in case anyone else gets to that point with a hand mixer and despairs. Don’t give up!
Oh, also, I didn’t have dark brown sugar so I just used light brown. So that could have affected it somehow as well.
I’m planning on trying these this weekend to bring to a cookie party. Do you think any other flavors of icing would work aside from lemon? Wondering an almond flavor perhaps? Thanks in advance!!
Deb, What about adding milk powder to the butter to amp up the flavor more brown bits.
I’ve done this for a chocolate chip brown butter recipe?
Baked these for after-school treats and one of my kids said, “Mom, you’re making everything cozy!” Perfect instructions. I added glaze when the shortbread hadn’t cooled completely, so it sort of melted and became translucent and wasn’t as opaque as Deb’s, but it was all delicious. Thank you for another winner!
Deb, a website question: would you ever consider adding a feature that would let readers bookmark recipes and add their own notes?
I do this in the comments! I put my notes/any modifications that might help future me or someone else. Then when I am making the recipe next time, I use ctrl F to find my name in the hundreds of comments.
Is it taking it to the next level to suggest freezing the butter IN the mixer bowl?? Seems like that would save a dish. (at least for those using the mixer version)
This looks super yummy and baking it in a pan is a stroke of genius. I’m going home to brown and freeze some butter (yes, in the mixer bowl).
I had to make these immediately! Unfortunately, the recipe that was posted the day this was published had an error – originally, it said 325 g of dark brown sugar, more than double what is called for, according to the since revised recipe! My dough never really came together the way i would have expected it to, but I forged ahead, anyway. They didn’t come out, but I’ll try again with the correct measurements. Sighhhhhh.
I had to make these immediately! Unfortunately, though, the recipe had an error – it called for 325 g of brown sugar, which has since been revised to 145 g. My dough was rather crumbly, but I forged ahead anyways. They didn’t come out, but I’ll try again using the revised measurement for the brown sugar. Sighhhh.
Just used my food processor and came together well. Baking as I type.
Deb, what is your preferred brand of food processor? Looks like it may be a Cuisinart?
TY
if you’re replacing the water from browning the butter…could you potentially use milk instead for maximum toasty flavor?
What’s with the water? Thanks!