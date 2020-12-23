small-batch eggnog

Despite it not coming naturally to me, a person with a framed ketubah on her bedroom wall, I love Christmas with abandon — the lights, the windows, the big tree, baking all formats of gingerbread, making snowflakes, singing Santa Baby off-key while my kids cover their ears and beg me to stop. My family is used to going along with my December whims and often even enjoying them too, but my husband draws the line at eggnog; he doesn’t like it, even though he is wrong. For many years I went without — not caring for the carton stuff, too nervous to order it at a bar, and not feeling committed enough to make a whole carafe, just for me.

And then I started making small-batch ‘nog and all was right with the holidays again. A few years ago I whittled a standard eggnog recipe down to a single egg — as bakers know, about as far as any of us wish to divide anything — and then adjusted everything to taste. You whisk it up in two jars, right in the moment, because it requires no planning ahead, and it makes the perfect amount for two tumblers. Or, the perfect amount to put in a small jar and stick in a gift bag, because people who love eggnog who know people who love eggnog understand that we should not be deprived.





I’ve been meaning to write this up for a few years and the holiday week always gets away from me, but if ever there was a year when a holiday tradition, whittled down to pint size, would be needed, it’s this one. It’s wild to think that there will be a point next December when we have too much to do, too much going on, and will long, briefly, for this quieter one and I cannot wait to get there. I don’t know a single person who hasn’t struggled this year, but I feel heartened by what’s ahead for 2021 — longer days, and a bit more hope, as so wonderfully articulated by the writer Aminatou Sow in her newsletter. Merry Christmas, to those of you who celebrate, and cheers to you, for making my 2020 much brighter.

Previously

6 months ago: Pasta with Pesto Genovese

1 year ago: Unstuffed Mushroom Casserole

2 year ago: Baklava Babka

3 years ago: Dutch Apple Pie

4 years ago: Homemade Irish Cream

5 years ago: Eggnog Waffles

6 years ago: Jelly Doughnuts and Endives with Orange and Almonds

7 years ago: Linzer Torte and Breakfast Slab Pie

8 years ago: Cashew Butter Balls

9 years ago: Peppermint Hot Fudge Sauce

10 years ago: Iced Oatmeal Cookies and Broiled Mussels

11 years ago: Vanilla Roasted Pears and Creamed Mushrooms on Chive-Butter Toast

12 years ago: Cranberry-Vanilla Coffee Cake and Seven-Layer Cookies

13 years ago: Espresso-Chocolate Shortbread Cookies and Peanut Butter Cookies

14 years ago: Boozy Baked French Toast and Parmesan Black Pepper Biscotti