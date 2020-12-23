Despite it not coming naturally to me, a person with a framed ketubah on her bedroom wall, I love Christmas with abandon — the lights, the windows, the big tree, baking all formats of gingerbread, making snowflakes, singing Santa Baby off-key while my kids cover their ears and beg me to stop. My family is used to going along with my December whims and often even enjoying them too, but my husband draws the line at eggnog; he doesn’t like it, even though he is wrong. For many years I went without — not caring for the carton stuff, too nervous to order it at a bar, and not feeling committed enough to make a whole carafe, just for me.
And then I started making small-batch ‘nog and all was right with the holidays again. A few years ago I whittled a standard eggnog recipe down to a single egg — as bakers know, about as far as any of us wish to divide anything — and then adjusted everything to taste. You whisk it up in two jars, right in the moment, because it requires no planning ahead, and it makes the perfect amount for two tumblers. Or, the perfect amount to put in a small jar and stick in a gift bag, because people who love eggnog who know people who love eggnog understand that we should not be deprived.
I’ve been meaning to write this up for a few years and the holiday week always gets away from me, but if ever there was a year when a holiday tradition, whittled down to pint size, would be needed, it’s this one. It’s wild to think that there will be a point next December when we have too much to do, too much going on, and will long, briefly, for this quieter one and I cannot wait to get there. I don’t know a single person who hasn’t struggled this year, but I feel heartened by what’s ahead for 2021 — longer days, and a bit more hope, as so wonderfully articulated by the writer Aminatou Sow in her newsletter. Merry Christmas, to those of you who celebrate, and cheers to you, for making my 2020 much brighter.
Small-Batch Eggnog
- 1 large egg, ideally pasteurized [see Note]
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons rum, brandy, whiskey, or a combination thereof
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla (optional)
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
- 4 to 6 tablespoons milk
- 4 to 6 tablespoons heavy cream
- Freshly grated nutmeg
Add 1 tablespoon of the sugar to the yolk and use the same whisk to beat for a full minute, until slightly thickened and more pale in color. Whisk in the first tablespoon of rum, brandy, or whiskey, making sure it’s fully combined before adding the rest. Add vanilla and cinnamon if using, then the lower amount (4 tablespoons or 1/4 cup each) of milk and cream. Taste and add some or all of the remaining cream and milk if you wish, or more sugar.
Pour the yolk mixture into the whites and stir a few times, not fully combining the two mixtures.
Place a couple ice cubes in 8-ounce glasses and pour eggnog over. Grate fresh nutmeg on top. Any extra eggnog, unlikely as it will be, keeps in the fridge for a few days.
Cooked eggnog: In a small saucepan, whisk egg yolk with 1 tablespoon sugar until very smooth. Gradually, slowly, whisk in milk. Place saucepan on stove over medium heat and cook, stirring the whole time, until the the mixture reaches 160°F on a thermometer. Remove from heat, whisk in cream, vanilla, and cinnamon (if using) and let mixture chill completely. Once cold, whisk in brandy, rum, or whisky. Cooked eggnog will be thicker than uncooked eggnog.
[I’m using the smaller of these whisks and these glasses. And yes, I got a little carried away making snowflakes this week. ‘Tis the season!]
How does this work with non-dairy milks?
Should be just fine with coconut milk, definitely use a full-fat one.
This is exactly what I needed today, though I didn’t know it until I read it. Thank you!
Raw egg? A little worried about that…
Alcohol kills any potential pathogens from the egg!
If you’re still worried, you can also get pasteurized eggs (but it genuinely should be just fine).
Alcohol does not kill salmonella in eggs. Also, people with compromised immune systems will not be fine if they ingest raw egg with salmonella.
https://extension.umn.edu/preserving-and-preparing/making-homemade-egg-nog
There was a good study recently regarding raw eggs and salmonella. Alcohol killed the salmonella after 3 weeks. So, probably be fine if you let it sit, but to each their own. I intend to try the recipe as written. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/nadiaarumugam/2013/12/20/why-aged-eggnog-made-with-raw-eggs-is-safer-than-drinking-it-fresh/amp/
Thank you for this! It’s a perfect amount for just my husband and me. I tasted it (the cooked version) before putting it in the fridge. Divine!
She added the cooked egg version.
is ok to have raw egg?? cause this looks delish.
growing up my mom would make a alcohol free nog for breakfast for me,
she would whip the egg whites to peaks and fold it in.. l
it was a way to get me to have egg and milk…. in the era before smoothies
(yes and no cel phones too, )
My mom used to do the same thing; she called it a “milkshake” and it was my favorite breakfast as a kid.
My mom used to make blender “milkshakes” like that for my incredibly picky little brother, every morning— milk, Nestle Quik, and when my brother wasn’t looking, she’d slip in a raw egg. She had no idea that he actually knew about the raw egg until she forgot it one morning and he told her she’d forgotten the egg. He wound up 6’1”, so I guess being picky didn’t stunt his growth. :)
My mother did the same thing, mainly because neither of us was an egg eater. I remember being pretty grossed out, but I don’t remember if, as a 7 year old, I put my foot down and told her no way! My brother is 4 1/2 years younger than me so I’m pretty sure he was oblivious. I’ll have to ask him. Deb, I’ve never liked eggnog, probably left over from my egg hating days and my Jewish household thinking it was Christmas personified. But this actually sounds good to me, and I may actually try it! Who knew?
Ok, talk me throught the raw egg. Do you buy pasturized eggs? Do you subscribe to the idea that the alcohol kills any bacteria? Whenever I try to get brave – like at my local BBQ restaurant where there is egg in the margarita – I can’t get past thinking “EGG EGG EGG” as I lift the glass to my lips.
Alcohol does not kill salmonella. If you plan to serve eggnog (or any dish with raw eggs) to anybody with a compromised immune system you should use pasteurized eggs.
https://extension.umn.edu/preserving-and-preparing/making-homemade-egg-nog
I buy pasteurized eggs. Better safe than sorry. My dad had salmonella once and was hospitalized. Very serious illness.
You can absolutely buy pasteurized eggs. I will add cooking instructions for those that prefer their nog less risky.
Thanks Deb! No judgement here, I was just curious what your personal approach was. I agree with your assumptions about your audience. We’ve all stared down that mixing bowl of raw cookie dough before and made our own decisions 😊.
This was delicious and perfect for Christmas Eve Eve for two. Thank you!
So, with the cooked egg you eliminate the egg whites?
I was wondering about this, too. I’ve seen other recipes which suggest you fold the whipped egg whites into the cooked yokes after they’ve cooled off.
Hi! How can we replace the alcohol in this recipe if we are non-drinkers?
My husband is a teetotaler and he loves eggnog. He just drinks it straight.
Yes please. Do you just up the milk and cream to replace the alcohol volume amount?
My dad used to use a bit of ginger ale to mimic the bite of alcohol when my great grandmother couldn’t have it anymore. We kid could have it then, too. Not the same, but not bad. Get one with a good kick to it. Being from MI, I recommend Vernors.
Vernors forever!
You can absolutely make eggnog without alcohol, the same way. You might bump up the spices and vanilla. I’m going to add some cooking instructions, since you won’t have the booze fighting off bacteria.
We love to mix it in with freshly brewed coffee! a nice sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon sugar on top is delightful on Christmas morning.
We love to mix it in with freshly brewed coffee! a nice sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon sugar on top is delightful on Christmas morning.
Me too. Merry Christmas to all of you. Special thanks Deb.
Hi Deb,
I think eggnog is delicious and this recipe looks wonderful. However, will you PLEASE post a warning that people with compromised immune systems shouldn’t eat raw eggs that aren’t pasteurized.
I have already seen a comment that includes the misinformation that alcohol will kill pathogens.
https://extension.umn.edu/preserving-and-preparing/making-homemade-egg-nog
Ellen & N: how many times are you going to say the same thing?
As many times as necessary. In normal times, it’s dangerous to post recipes where eggs are consumed raw without a warning about salmonella.
Currently where I live, Southern California, there are zero ICU beds available. This makes it even more dangerous to disregard food safety protocol.
We got your point the second, third and fourth time – it’s off-putting to beat a dead horse the way you do. There are plenty of egg nog recipes with tempered eggs. Go find one if it will make you feel better Stop being a bully and move along.
It is disheartening to see rude and nasty remarks such as these posted here. I applaud and appreciate Ellen’s very appropriate concern and warnings concerning the dangers of raw eggs, and do not like seeing her remarks denigrated so unnecessarily. Please, can we all try to be a bit more civil? She is just trying to help! We all need to be respectful and kind, especially these days…
You are right. It can be very serious. To each their own.. but after being in the hospital fir 2 straight weeks in November for a appendix gone really bad (ruptured and gangrenous) I cannot have raw eggs either.. and I normally would not anyway. As a Nurse why ask for bug trouble.? There is a lot of it out there already? I love Debs recipes. Just a big caveat here. Happy ( as we can be in a pandemic) and safe holidays .
I appreciate Ellen+N countering the false “alcohol kills all pathogens” comments. Goodness knows we’ve had enough people this year spouting off unscientific claims.
Yes, I can. But I do assume a certain level of innate sense among readers. I don’t put a “don’t drink alcohol if you’re pregnant” warning on alcoholic drinks, an allergy warning on a peanut recipe, and I don’t know anyone who cannot consume raw eggs that will learn it first here.
Thank you, Deb!
Yea, thanks! Can’t wait to try this recipe! All your recipes are wonderful!
Deb, you’re the best. This recipe is kick-ass and exactly what we need this December 2020.
And guarantees! a happy hubby with all the extra trimmings! I have the proof right here. ‘Have enjoyed you and many of your shared recipes all year. You inspire. I upped the vanilla a tad and lessened the whisky mix with mine (for brunch); perfect! Stay safe, healthy and happy. Here’s to a grounding and wonderful 2021! for you and your lovely family. Thanks Deb! xx
I made this using the cooked egg version but some of the egg yolk got cooked. Maybe it heated up too fast? In the end, after following the recipe, I got about one cup’s worth of liquid, so I quickly pivoted and poured the eggnog into fancy shot glasses with a light dusting of nutmeg. The small amount per glass was actually the perfect amount! But I don’t understand why the yield was so much less than the recipe shows. Any ideas?
Much of the yield comes from the egg whites — it brings you to 1.5-ish cups you see in the final jar picture (it’s a 2-cup jar).
Thank you Deb ! Here’s to a very happy, healthy 2021
I just made this and enjoyed a glass! Absolutely delicious!!
Deb, you are the BEST for this. I never want to commit to a carton but love a glass during the holidays!
My boyfriend doesn’t drink but I love some whiskey in mine. Can I add it at the end or will it curdle/separate/otherwise be less good that way?
Thanks so much!
You can add it before drinking.
In the cooked eggnog instruction, only egg yolk is mentioned. What about the white?
I made a cooked eggnog for the first time ever last week because my son loves eggnog and I could bring myself to buy store bought with corn syrup and all the other additives. I didn’t whip the egg yolks however like truly old fashioned egg nog recipes because both my son and I can’t stand airy textures..it was lovely, though I think I cooked the custard mixture slightly too long as it was just very slightly lumpy. This recipe looks so lovely and easy, but I hate the smell of eggnog with booze for some reason..I need to look for pasteurized eggs. Also, the recipe I used called for cinnamon sticks which you then keep in any leftover, which I found to add a lovely flavor with having too much floating spices.
Also, I’m so glad you posted this, as when I went to look for an eggnog recipe I came here first and was a tad sad to not find one!
I was just here yesterday looking for an eggnog recipe and surprised I couldn’t find one. You read my mind. Thank you!
I just got back from the grocery store where I ignored my inner voice’s request to get heavy cream. Would using half and half be too off the mark? I also have a small can of coconut cream (the unsweetened kind) kicking around in the pantry. Would that work better? This low sugar eggnog recipe looks like just what this diabetic needs to make her coffee feel festive on Christmas morning!
Half-and-half is perfect — you can use it, if you wish, for both the milk and the cream.
Oh my goodness. I was just thinking about how I needed something like this in my life. I have a beloved recipe that whips up an entire punch bowl of nog, but I really really wanted just a little bit of the good stuff to sip on my own by the light of the Christmas tree. Thank you!!
Am I reading right that you don’t use the egg white in the cooked version?
Just to clarify, if you’re doing the cooked version you omit the egg whites step?
You would if your egg is not pasteurized, or if you’re not comfortable eating an uncooked pasteurized white. However, I just had an a-ha moment. When I want to make a meringue for toasted frosting, i.e. it won’t be fully cooked, I warm it over a double-boiler until it’s warm to the touch and the sugar dissolves, 160°F. You then remove it from the heat and whip it the rest of the way. I don’t see why we couldn’t do that here too. It’s a bit of work but it goes quickly. The stovetop part only takes about 2 or 3 minutes once the water underneath is simmering.
Hey! Would you change anything if you were to make a carafe? I want to make some for home and for a neighbor, but I know my teenage son will tear through it like
no tomorrow, so I need to make way more than 2 tumblers! That said, I always want to make your recipes and no one else’s 🥺 so that’s why I’m not just finding another recipe!
I too hate the cartoon stuff but can’t handle a large batch on my own – this was perfect! But are we really not supposed to fully incorporate the egg white? Wouldn’t it get all gloopy into the final drink? I couldn’t push myself past that mentally so whisked it in and then strained just to make sure there were no gloops!
I meant more that if it was fully mixed, it would deflate. I’m glad it was a hit!
Eggnog is in my top 3 favorite things about Christmas. I make a huge batch and just end up making myself sick from pints and pints of rich dairy. Don’t care. WORTH IT. I am however very grateful for this small batch recipe. If I may exchange notes with a fellow devotee: Benedictine is amazing in eggnog and I also enjoy lofty egg whites folded in. Can’t wait to try this.
Try nocino for the booze. It’s perfect.
So excited to see this post. Eggnog is easily in my top-3-favorite-things-about-Christmas. I make a big batch every year and try not to think about the pints of rich dairy involved. I am grateful for this small batch edition. As a fellow eggnog devotee, I can also recommend adding Benedictine (carmel-y and yum) or even good quality spiced rum. I am also a sucker for lofty egg whites folded in. Thank you Deb! I will try this on the 25th.
You’re like Buddy in “Elf” with the snowflakes! Great recipe!
Is it possible that the rum and whiskey kill any harmful bacteria in raw eggs? So if we made uncooked eggnog and let it sit a while, maybe the alcohol kills any germs?
See Ellen N.’s comments above. Not safe.
oh man, so i’ve only tried eggnog once, from a carton, and HATED IT. It reminded me of the consistency of pepto. But for whatever reason I’ve been wanting to try again this year. This is good! I’m not sure I’ll ever be an “eggnog person” but this makes me see what others see in it!
I made this without the alcohol for my daughter and I. Absolutely perfect not too sweet and lovely texture. This will be a keeper for years.
Just made this and love the texture, how easy it is to make, and the ability to customize to our tastes. This has been such a hard year, and being able to surprise my husband with homemade eggnog after another crazy and challenging day was a welcome luxury. Thanks for continuing to share comfort and joy with so many of us!
What do you do with egg whites in cooked version?
Same question ☝️:)
So does the cooked ‘nog not use the egg white?
You can use the white, but it won’t be cooked. It can be pasteurized, however, which is safe to eat (with the caveat that I’m a food blogger, not your medical doctor, heh).
Deb, I am so happy to see you’re a six-sided snowflake household.
This looks delicious. But if you don’t want to, or don’t have the time, to make your own, I highly recommend Evan Williams, found at the liquor store. It is perfectly blended, boozy, ,and oh so festive. Happy Holidays and New Year.
I was just thinking that 2020 might just be the year I try eggnog for the first time ever in my 46 years on this earth. Because..well, it’s 2020 & why the heck not at this point? I had all the ingredients (used a non-dairy barista blend almond milk) & this small-batch version is very low commitment. I think I might be an eggnog convert now.
Thanks for all the great recipes you’ve shared over the years. Happy Holidays!
Thanks Deb for scaling down the recipe for us.
Also, thank you for always putting into words so eloquently the way I feel about the way 2020 has played out, and for providing many bright spots of hilarity ( “ he doesn’t like it, even though he is wrong”)!
Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to you and yours and hope, peace and happiness in the NewYear.
Is there a difference between taste and texture between the cooked and uncooked versions?
I might try this. The store version has put me off of eggnog. But it might be like comparing Kleebers cookies to homemade.
The cooked will be a little thicker.
Your opening line has me hopelessly giggling! I am Jewish (observant), and I can not possibly underscore how much I LOVE eggnog — especially in coffee.
When we lived in the US, I was in heaven between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, which my husband and I have affectionately dubbed “Eggnog Season.”
When we moved to Israel nearly 18 years ago, we missed it so much that my husband found a recipe, which he whips up every week of “Eggnog Season.” But it makes huge quantities, and now that we are about to go into our 3rd lockdown, I am deeply grateful to you for this wonderfully compact/individual serving version!
Gonna whip up a few servings of this, along with your recent oatmeal chocolate chip cookies (I am OBSESSED with them!) for a Shabbat morning treat! THANK YOU for sharing this!!!
(BTW, a small piece of peppermint stick added to nog and coffee…. DIVINE!)
Oh my goodness THANK YOU- I haven’t been able to get eggnog this year (Covid shortage?!) and it’s just not Christmas without it. This is actually the best egg nog I’ve ever had- I made the cooked version without any alcohol. Thank you again!!!
Deb, do you feel like banging your head against the wall??
SK is my favourite food blog, and I appreciate all you do to perfect your recipes.
I know I can trust them to work for me time & again.
I hope you & your family have a Merry Christmas & a much better New Year 2021!!
Deb, just can’t let the year slip past without thanking you for so many things: gorgeous recipes that make people think I’m a genius in the kitchen (even though like you I always name my sources), a front seat to your bravery along with other New Yorkers this dreadful year, your cheerful resilience and efforts to make life meaningful and delightful for your children, and your velvet gloved advocacy—which gives me hope. On my Christmas wish list is engaging work for your guy, and your continued joy in the accretive growth of those two little people, and happiness! Thank you.
Cheers to YOU, Deb, for making 2020 brighter. Your recipes and your thoughts about Important Things are at the top of my list for “what made 2020 bearable.” Reflecting this morning on my to-do list, I realized that the joy in today is coming from a forthcoming “tiny but intense chocolate cake” – which will require no tweaking, thank God, for our gluten-free diet. Thank you for blogging, for working so very hard, and for saving eggnog for this year. :)
Love this little recipe, and just made the cooked version, although it doesn’t say when to add the white. Sorry if it’s something I missed!
Oh, Deb, you’ve saved me! I have no willpower when it comes to eggnog; your small batch will save me money–and the added calories of buying more than I need (but feel I must consume, since I did after all spend money on it!).
Enjoy December and Happy New Year!
I can’t drink eggnog but my husband absolutely adores it so I printed out your recipe and gave it to him so he can make personal batches at will. He now is a happy camper. I am more interested in your snowflakes. They look 3D in the photos. We have a home that has tons of Mid Century glass windows They would look so gorgeous. How did you make those?