fall bliss salad

We had friends over on Saturday for a Please Help Me Clean Out The Fridge dinner. Between a cookbook shoot (coming next fall!) and filming new YouTube episodes (coming next week!), my already-overtaxed kitchen spaces have been groaning at the seams. As someone who weirdly delights in an empty fridge — my version of a clean desk, clear mind — I needed to clean the slate before starting on anything new. Fortunately, some friends selflessly stepped up to the plate and we now have two fewer lasagnas, one less mega-pie, and one fewer neglected winter squash holding up progress.



With the latter, I made this salad and immediately wondered why I don’t do it more often. It feels like the epitome of late fall to me, the kind of thing I can never resist on a lunch menu because isn’t it wonderful when someone else has already gone through the trouble of roasting squash? But here’s the benefit of making it at home: It’s exactly right. No wilted lettuce has snuck in with the mix. No sleepy, flavorless pepitas fall to the bottom of the bowl. And the dressing is special. If we’re going to have the oven on anyway, we might as well wrap a couple shallots in foil, add them to the tray, roast them until tender, then blend them with sherry vinegar and olive oil into something exceptional. I first shared this dressing in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook and still find it perfect with roasted vegetables. You get the aroma and gentle sweetness of caramelized onions but the brightness of a vinaigrette and it complements everything else here — squash, pepitas, goat cheese, and pomegranate — perfectly. I like this salad most of all with kale, but in the spirit of using what I’ve got, there’s a mix here. This would be lovely as part of a holiday spread but have absolutely no trouble finishing half of it for a solo lunch.

A few events/bits of news:

Cookbook gifts: If you’d like to order either of my first two cookbooks for a holiday gift, I’ll be signing custom orders with The Strand bookstore, i.e. tell me what you’d like me to write and for whom, and we’ll make it happen. I’ll have ordering links up here very soon (they’re building them on The Strand site right now) with separate Hanukah and Christmas deadlines this year, so watch this space.

Do you watch Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi on Hulu? Tomorrow night, 11/4, the second season, a holiday focused one, premieres and you might spy a little family Hanukah feast at my apartment. The episode is focused on my neighborhood, the Lower East Side, with many other local favorites and I can’t wait to see it. [Details]

Next Tuesday, 11/9, I’ll be chatting with Mayukh Sen about his book, Taste Makers, at Books are Magic in Brooklyn. There will be limited in-person tickets and the event will also be broadcast for remote viewing. [Details]

