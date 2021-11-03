We had friends over on Saturday for a Please Help Me Clean Out The Fridge dinner. Between a cookbook shoot (coming next fall!) and filming new YouTube episodes (coming next week!), my already-overtaxed kitchen spaces have been groaning at the seams. As someone who weirdly delights in an empty fridge — my version of a clean desk, clear mind — I needed to clean the slate before starting on anything new. Fortunately, some friends selflessly stepped up to the plate and we now have two fewer lasagnas, one less mega-pie, and one fewer neglected winter squash holding up progress.
With the latter, I made this salad and immediately wondered why I don’t do it more often. It feels like the epitome of late fall to me, the kind of thing I can never resist on a lunch menu because isn’t it wonderful when someone else has already gone through the trouble of roasting squash? But here’s the benefit of making it at home: It’s exactly right. No wilted lettuce has snuck in with the mix. No sleepy, flavorless pepitas fall to the bottom of the bowl. And the dressing is special. If we’re going to have the oven on anyway, we might as well wrap a couple shallots in foil, add them to the tray, roast them until tender, then blend them with sherry vinegar and olive oil into something exceptional. I first shared this dressing in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook and still find it perfect with roasted vegetables. You get the aroma and gentle sweetness of caramelized onions but the brightness of a vinaigrette and it complements everything else here — squash, pepitas, goat cheese, and pomegranate — perfectly. I like this salad most of all with kale, but in the spirit of using what I’ve got, there’s a mix here. This would be lovely as part of a holiday spread but have absolutely no trouble finishing half of it for a solo lunch.
A few events/bits of news:
Fall Bliss Salad
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1-pound (455 grams) honeynut squash, peeled, seeded, and sliced thin (¼-inch)
- 2 medium (4 ounces) shallots, halved lengthwise and peeled
- 8 ounces (225 grams) kale or spinach leaves, torn or chopped into bit-sized pieces
- 3 tablespoons (45 grams) sherry vinegar or balsamic vinegar, plus more to taste
- 3/4 teaspoon smooth dijon mustard
- 1 to 2 tablespoons water, as needed
- 1/4 cup pomegranate arils
- 2 ounces (55 grams) soft goat cheese (chèvre), crumbled
- 1/2 cup (60 grams) toasted, salted pepitas (see Note)
Place shallot halves on a square of foil and drizzle lightly with olive oil and kosher salt. Tightly seal foil around them into a little packet and place on the baking sheet with squash.
Roast squash and shallots for 15 minutes, until the squash is lightly brown underneath. Flip the squash pieces and carefully open the foil packet with the shallots. Return the tray to the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the squash is evenly brown. The shallot will not be brown or look caramelized, but will be tender, which is all we need. If you’d like, you can return the open foil packet to the oven for another 10 minutes for more color and flavor, but I rarely bother.
Make the dressing: In a blender or food processor, whiz warm shallots with 4 tablespoons olive oil until smooth, scraping down the bowl as needed. With the machine running, add dijon mustard and 3 tablespoons vinegar, blending until smooth. Season well with salt and pepper, blending again. Taste and adjust with more vinegar, salt, and pepper as needed. If the dressing is very thick, you can thin it with 1 to 2 tablespoons water.
Do ahead: The recipe can be paused here until needed. The squash and dressing are perfectly delicious at room temperature.
To serve: In a large wide bowl or salad plate, toss greens with half the dressing and season with additional salt and pepper. Arrange roasted squash over the greens, fanning out slices if you wish. Sprinkle salad with pomegranate, goat cheese, and pepitas and drizzle some of the remaining dressing over, to taste. Serve right away, with extra dressing on the side.
Pepitas: Sometimes I buy pepitas that are crackly-crisp and wonderful, sometimes, even when labeled roasted, they seem flat and almost stale. When the latter happens, I warm them in a small skillet with 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon butter, salt and red pepper flakes to taste over medium heat, stirring frequently, until they’re a shade darker and smell nutty. Set aside until you’re ready to use them.
Preparing butternut/honeynut squash: I’ve got a TikTok demo here.
Lettuce: I love kale or spinach here, but used what I had: a 4-ounce package of baby kale, a few ounces of red endive, thinly sliced, and a handful of green oak leaf lettuce. Sturdier lettuces hold up better if the salad needs to rest.
25 comments on fall bliss salad
Deb, this looks stunning! I had to stop what I was listening to to stare at the head shot for a full minute. Any particular reason why you sliced the squash thin instead of cubing or leaving them in big chunks? Wondering how if it will fall apart when speared with a fork? I hate to see tendrils of squash dragged through green salads (shudder)
No, you can cube it if you prefer. It might need a few minutes longer in the oven.
I would give a lot for an invitation like that! If you didn’t have shallots handy, I bet the dressing could be made with gently roasted garic instead. Perfect fall food, thanks for all your inspiration.
The empty fridge thing is not as weird as you think it is. My kids think I’m insane to be thrilled at a fridge bereft of everything but a bottle of soy sauce and a jar of concentrated bouillon. It just means I can see what I still have, and that I’ve been successful in creatively using what I have. I compete with myself to see how many days I can go without shopping. My still-working-from-home spouse, on the other hand, forgets about leftovers until they are tossed. I like the idea of a “please help me clean out the fridge” party.
Yum. Question: I’m not a big fan of goat cheese. Would it work with feta? Or no cheese?
I literally just bought feta to use in this as my husband is not a goat cheese fan, either. Also using pistachios since I have them … can’t wait!
with a fried (crispy) egg on top – epic!!!
also, bacon
Not a fan of goat cheese, either, or feta for that matter. I’d use crumbled blue or gorgonzola cheese on this.
What could be subbed for pomegranate? The arils are just too weird and chewy for me. I wish there was a way to get the pom. taste without those tough seeds.
I would try grapes! They give a pop of sweet/tartness like the pomegranate.
Moist, dried cranberries might work instead of the pomegranate arils.
There is a way, Beth: buy pomegranate molasses, which is, essentially, a reduction of pomegranate juice. It has a lovely, sweet-tart flavor and the texture of syrup. Drizzle some on your salad. Voila.
dried tart cherries might be delicious, or cranberries. you’d lose the freshness but still get the sweetness to balance the squash and salty cheese.
Yes to all of this!
A full fridge, to me, means that something is going to waste — that last bit of soup from the other night, or the extra head of garlic I roasted, or the pancetta I got a deal on and then forgot about. I’ll come across it, covered in mold, next week, and be sad.
A fridge sparse enough that I can see what’s there means I know what needs to be used, and won’t find myself throwing food out.
My *desk* on the the other hand, is a whole ‘nother story . . .
Would a butternut squash be a suitable substitute for a honey nut squash? Thx
This looks amazing! Putting it on the menu for Christmas, yum.
Your friends “stepped up to the plate”
Seriously, this looks fabulous! I will be making it as soon as I get a pomegranate & some greens.
So how literally can I take “ tell me what you’d like me to write and for whom, and we’ll make it happen”? For example, would “To _____, You taught me everything I know about cooking. From your biggest fan, Deb” be possible? :-) I’m asking because I have a friend who is also a big fan of yours, and I was just thinking it would be a hilarious gift. (With that being said, I also understand if the answer is “Um, no.” I’m asking this with genuine respect.) Thanks for everything you do – all of my best recipes are yours!
Hi Katie — I’ve been doing these for a few years, since my first book, and I’d say the best ones are either straightforward “Dead Katie, Merry Christmas from Mom (and Deb Perelman!)” or somewhat jokey “Dead Katie, Rumor has it that your apple pie is even better than mine. — Deb Perelman.” I’ve seen some truly hilarious ones over the years — “Dear George, Time to learn how to cook!” or “I’d like the cake on Page. 232 for my birthday this year, thanks for asking!” — and many that are not reprint-able. :)
Hi Deb. Is there a reason not to carmelize the shallots by roasting without the foil? Will they burn too easily?
I want to soften them first so they’re smooth and unharsh — think roasted garlic. But absolutely tinker with it if you’d like a different flavor profile!
This looks lovely. However it’s spring here in Melbourne.. you used to list recipes from 6 months ago, 1.5 years ago etc for the other side of the world but don’t any more.. I miss this feature as recipes would appear and inspire!
6 months ago is still there but I agree, I’d like to bring the others back. I’m looking for a better solution as the list is so long.
You chatted with Ruth Reichl. 😍 This recipe looks divine and I happen to have a squash to get started.