chocolate ice cream sandwiches

In 2006, mere weeks into launching this internet food blog presence, I shared a recipe for ice cream sandwich cookies that I’d made for a friend’s rooftop birthday party. Oversized, utterly delicious cookies plus a scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day, what could go wrong? Alas, several things. First, regular cookies in the freezer become tooth-breakingly hard. Second, assembled ice cream sandwiches that are not returned to the freezer for several after filling melt way too fast, mostly down your arm, delighting the bugs around you but perhaps nobody else. Do know that none went to waste, but I think we all agreed it was all just too much, both massive cookies and massive messes of ice cream. Not learning my lesson, I tried again several years later with a slightly softer, but still not soft enough, cookie, yet it was still enough work that I’ve not made them since. I’ve also tried them with brownies (better) and salted caramel crackers (wildly delicious) but I still wanted to get the classic American ice cream sandwich right at home.
Fifteen years later I’m taller (whoops, no), have more time on my hands (yikes, no), smarter (not always), and a much better cook (ding ding ding!), and over the last few months of making friends and family suffer through rounds and rounds of ice cream sandwiches, I have finally created the last classic ice cream sandwich recipe I hope we will ever want or need.
Several things make this perfect: We’re making a hand-whisked, one-bowl cookie that’s (secretly) halfway to a cake, which is why when it comes from the freezer, it doesn’t feel like you’re biting into poured concrete. We’re making it in a single 9×13 pan, then cutting this slab in half and using the very same pan to fill it with ice cream, pressing the halves together for a moderately-sized slab that, once firm again, can be cut into exactly 8 perfectly-sized or 12 petitely-sized (i.e. the size I prefer for kids) ice cream sandwiches. Did you read the one-bowl, one-pan part? The active work of making these is barely 20 minutes; I’ve timed it. What that means is that our summers are about to have a lot more ice cream sandwiches in it, lucky us.
Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons, 2 ounces, or 55 grams) unsalted butter, cold is fine
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) milk, any kind
- 1 large egg white
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 cups (100 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder, any kind (see Note)
- 2 1/2 cups vanilla ice cream, or anything else you prefer
Melt butter in a large bowl halfway, then whisk it until fully melted. (This keeps the temperature down.) Whisk in sugar, salt, and milk. Whisk in egg white and vanilla; make sure the egg white is fully mixed; it can be stubborn. Add cocoa powder and baking powder and thoroughly mix. Add flour and stir just until it disappears.
Spoon into the prepared pan in small dollops and spread — an offset spatula is great here — into a thin, even layer.
Bake for 15 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Purely for classic sandwich aesthetics, dock all over with a skewer. Let cool completely. I transfer mine immediately to the freezer to do this quickly; it takes about 15 minutes. If your ice cream is rock-hard in the freezer, transfer it to the fridge for these 15 minutes so it will be easier to scoop.
Assemble the sandwiches: Once cold to the touch, run a knife around the cookie to loosen it from the pan and use the parchment to slide it out of the pan. Cut in half widthwise. Return the used parchment to the pan; we can use it to help shape the sandwiches. Place the first cookie half back in the pan upside-down over the parchment, and press it against the short edge. Scoop the ice cream in small spoonfuls all over and spread it evenly over. Press second cookie half, right-side-up, onto the ice cream. Use the sides of the pan and the parchment paper to help the ice cream keep its shape in the cookie and place the pan in the freezer.
Freeze for 4 to 6 hours, minimum, and ideally overnight.
To finish: Once ice cream is fully solid again, transfer your ice cream sandwich slab to a cutting board and cut it into 8 or 12 rectangles. Eat or return to the freezer right away.
Do ahead: Ice cream sandwiches keep in a freezer bag or airtight container for 3 months, although some freezers will impart a “freezery” taste sooner.
These look fabulous and I want them now. To that end, do you mean cut the cookie in half as in down the middle, making two 4.5×6.5 pieces, or into two 9×13 layers?
I think you have it right, down the middle so it’s two 9×6.5” pieces.
Halved widthwise will make 2 6.25″ x 8.6-inch rectangles. [The top of my 9×13 is indeed 9×13, the bottom is more like 8.5x12ish.]
Oh God, me and maths. Maths and me. Yes, got it. Thanks!
Coincidentally, I just borrowed Bravetart from the library and that also has a recipe for ice cream sandwiches in it. I’ll have to compare your two recipes and make them both for, like, science. Woe is me! ;)
Oooo… I have Bravetart too, good idea!
I was just bemoaning the fact that it is impossible to find gluten-free ice cream sandwiches that taste at all like the real deal. I cannot wait to make this recipe with gf flour! Thank you so much – I think you’ve made my summer!
Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery (which does gluten free ice cream cakes) is coming out with gluten free cookie ice cream sandwiches soon! I’m not sure exactly when, but I think within the next few months!
Me too! I have had 100% success with all of Deb’s recipes on here by simply substituting Bob’s 1 to 1 GF flour mix… and will try these this weekend! Cheers!
Which of her recipes have you made this way? (And do you make any other regular substitutions?)
I would love to hear how the GF experiment goes! Please update us — my celiac family thanks you!
Me too! I’m also making this with gluten-free flour this weekend for our celiac kiddo and would love to hear about other SK recipes that convert well!
Gorgeous ice cream sandwich. How did you shoot this with melting the ice cream?
Ha! In stages, I definitely had a moment this morning, grabbing the top picture while getting kids ready for school, where I wondered why I am still shooting and styling my own photos like a crazy person. I had tried to shoot them last week with just a 4-hour chill and they cut too messy (fine for eating, not photos), so I made them a nth (I don’t want to talk about the number) time yesterday and let them fully chill overnight. But my freezer isn’t great.
omg I want to make this right this minute. Question, though: I hate having an extra egg yolk. (Extra whites I freeze, but the yolks never work right). If I used the whole egg instead of just the white, I assume that would be a texture change? Probably make the cookie part a little tougher, especially when frozen?
I found it too cakey with a full egg, if I remember correctly. I also tested it with just a yolk but the texture was best from just a white. You probably also beat an egg, divide the liquid in half, and save the second half for an egg wash on another baked good if needed, or to throw in with scrambled eggs.
This is the recipe I’ve been waiting for! Thank you. Can’t wait to make it.
I make the saltine sandwiches every June to celebrate the start of summer – even tho our local pool is closed to due to rationed chorine, just when you think all the shortages are easing – and was just about to initiate toffee proceedings so this is awesome timing. I mean I’ll probably still have to make the others just for tradition and all…
Oh no! I hadn’t heard about rationed chlorine; what a huge bummer.
I’d love to make this for a family July 4th but my SIL is allergic to eggs. Is there a substitute you’d recommend?
You can probably substitute about 2-3 tbsp of aquafaba for the egg white. It works in every other egg white baking recipe I’ve tried. Aquafaba is the liquid out of a can of chickpeas. If you whisk it, it holds air like egg whites and if you whisk it long enough, it will even make meringue.
Do you have a good way of keeping aquafaba around to use for baking, or you just so happen to use a can of chickpeas before you bake something calling for eggs?
You can freeze aquafaba in ice cubes. Just tell your family to pay attention which cubes they take ;)
Thank you! I’ll mark the bag carefully.
I am so excited to make these. As a celiac I can finally have a hand crafted ice cream sandwich again. Yahoo. Thank you
I haven’t tested this with gluten-free flours, but I feel pretty confident that a gluten-free flour blend would swap well here, especially one intended for baking.
It’s winter here, but my constant refrain all summer was the complete lack of ice cream sandwiches. No classic ice cream sandwich, no chipwiches, no It’s-It’s, no cool-a-coos…nothing. I’d tried making them, but I kept making inedible dense cookies or brownies or it was so much work (Bon Appetit) and not exactly right. I’m so excited to make these and keep a stash in the freezer even though it is currently winter.
I think an ice cream sandwich in front of a roaring fire might actually be amazing.
Agreed!
It would be! I might just have to eat one with the heater on instead
These look delicious! If I wanted to use homemade ice cream (like the peanut butter ice cream from David Lebovitz, YUM), would it be too soft straight from the churn? Should I let it firm up a bit in the freezer before filling the sandwiches?
I plan on putting mine in the cookie straight from the churner. I’m thinking coffee!
These look amazing! Do you have any suggestions for what will work best to replace the egg white? Kiddo’s egg allergy means a lot of trial an error.
Can your child have aquafaba? If so 2 Tablespoons would probably work as a replacement for the egg white.
i did — had a bunch left over from a bean dish earlier this week. worked just fine!
Oh, I can definitely try this! Thank you!
OH YUM!!! Having a Father’s Day BBQ this Sunday and was planning to make an Icebox Cake but may have to do these instead – having 14 people so that’s an excuse to do 2 flavors of ice cream:)
First time I made a recipe as soon as I saw it on Instagram!
I misread the instructions and used the parchment sling to take it out of the pan hot and put it in on a cooling rack in the freezer. Still worked great.
These are amazing (even though they’re officially still firming up!)
Oh, boy, is anything better than an ice cream sandwich? Even a bad ice cream sandwich is a good ice cream sandwich, and the best part may be licking the cookie off your fingers at the very end. I will definitely be making these. Today is the hottest day of the year, so far, in the Bay Area. These will really come in handy. I love all your frozen treats!! Thanks!
Can your child have aquafaba? If so 2 to 3 Tablespoons would probably work as a replacement for the egg white.
i opened up SK tonight to snag a brownie recipe, when this one smacked me in the face. i asked my spouse and could barely finish the question “should i make these instead?” before he replied YESSSS. So, they are in the freezer firming up and the bit i pinched off was perfect — can’t wait for tomorrow!
These look amazing! Stella Parks of Bravetart puts just a teeny bit of coconut extract in her Oreo-style cookies; they don’t taste coconutty, but it makes them taste a little more like oreos. Could be worth trying here too.
What are you all using to wrap these once cut? Advice please!
You can put them in a container or freezer bag. You can use squares of parchment paper to separate or wrap them. Waxed paper might work too, and stay folded better.
Is there a reason you don’t give the grams on the cocoa powder? Just curious more than needing them. Thanks
I put it off then I forget — it’s so hard to get a consistent weight. I generally go find it to be 80-85 grams per cup, so 20 to 22 grams for 1/4 cup, and will update that here.
Thank you! Now that I’ve started baking with weights I find it so much easier and less messy. I’m really enjoying your you tube channel!!!!
These look absolutely delightful! And I certainly did not miss the “one bowl, one pan” part! *cue the Hallelujah Chorus here*
I do want to put in a good word for the 2006 ice cream sandwich cookies – the chocolate sugar one is still in my regular rotation for homemade cookies!
I just made these for fathers day. I divided the cookie batter into 2 8×8 pans (the area is only 9% bigger, so it should be fine). Although I had an extra pan to wash, assembly was easy in the square pan.
Now the only remaining challenge is to cut that into 12 (or 16?) pieces. How do you wrap them to keep in the freezer?
How about just doubling the recipe and making a 9″x13″ cookie twice? Then there is no using half the pan, etc. Except, then, 16 ice cream sandwiches….too many, right? Ha-ha-ha!
I cut off the rough edges and made only two giant cookies…so yes, I will do what you suggest next time :)
This looks delicious! One question – do you think this same cookie recipe could be used as a base for your baked Alaska recipe? We made that for my daughter’s birthday last year and it was epically delicious but its one challenge was the difficult to cut brownie base layer. I’m thinking this could be a great alternative??
This looks sooo amazing. Question, my dad doesn’t like chocolate, what can I do to make a sandwich that has a soft caramel or vanilla or something like that wafer, so the classic ice cream sandwich but with a different flavor wafer
thanks!
Who knows if this would work but kinako powder might be an awesome replacement. It’s Japanese and is toasted soy powder. Kinda a nutty peanut buttery flavor but more mild.
hi deb! these look amazing. i’m wondering, can i make a vanilla cookie instead of chocolate? i really hate being That Person who asks about changing a crucial part of a very simple recipe but hear me out haha! we love the classic chocolate ones but my sister doesn’t care for chocolate and i would like to make a batch for us and a batch for her, too.
I made these today for the last day of school. The kids loved them!
Long time fan, first time commenting. Deb, thank you for curating this community that is so encouraging, enlightening, and cooperative about my favorite subject (food). I gain so much from your blog and from others sharing their recipe experiences, so it’s time I did my part.
Solely out of curiosity piqued by previous comments, I made a vanilla version. I only made a half batch of the batter as a test run. I used a 50/50 mix of AP flour and spelt flour in place of the total weight of the flour+cocoa (30g AP and 30g spelt). I used 15 grams of egg white, but used the full amount of vanilla, and reduced the sugar to 40g (again, this was only a half batch). I had to bake it in a glass 8×8, and I was worried the pan wouldn’t heat up enough in the short 15 minute bake, so I preheated the pan in the oven while I made the batter. It was difficult to spread the small amount of batter evenly over parchment, but it baked up fine in 15 minutes. Since I haven’t made the original recipe, I can’t say how the texture compares, but once frozen, my vanilla version was still easy to bite into, and had a plesantly dense cake-like feel. It was a little brittle in the areas where I had spread it thinner on accident, but definitely edible and delicious. Might need a few tweaks to make it more tender (my sugar reduction probably didn’t do me any favors), maybe less flour overall, but the spelt imparts a nice honey flavor. It went well with a mango froyo (David Lebovitz recipe), although if you’re using homemade ice cream, I suggest making sure it’s one that doesn’t freeze really hard… I imagine replacing the cocoa powder with something like almond flour or another low/no gluten flour would also work. I’m thinking a graham cracker flavor could be easily achieved with a little molasses, whole wheat flour and cinnamon etc, or an almond flavor, or cardamom. Between the cookie and the ice cream choices, the sky’s the limit!
Apologies for the essay, but I really love your recipes, even though I have an incredible aversion for following any recipe as written. Thank you for all your work!