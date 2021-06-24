zucchini butter spaghetti

I am a little bit obsessed with this spaghetti. If we’ve spoken recently, I didn’t let you not asking me about it keep me from going on about its simple summer dinner bliss. I have been fixating on the idea of this spaghetti for two delicious summers and I am almost sad that the recipe is done, as it now transfers into the category of Things I Already Know How To Make, which always gets bumped when there are so many Recipes That Aren’t Done Yet for a little manuscript due at the end of this summer.
It started with a zucchini butter recipe I once spied on Food52, but was traced back to Julia Child’s Grated Zucchini Sautéed in Butter and Shallots. Over rounds of tweaking, I eliminated several things, not because they weren’t good, but because they didn’t suit my needs here: the shallots (added too much sweetness), the partial addition of olive oil (I was promised butter, after all), salting, draining, and wringing the zucchini (so much work, all for a shriveled pile of zucchini that dragged in the pan), adding a little more butter (it helps when stretching it across a big bowl spaghetti), and a not insignificant amount of garlic, pepper flakes, basil, and parmesan and I realize that this now relates to Julia Child’s zucchini butter about as much as I relate to being a morning person, but this paragraph is about about what set the idea off, and this next one is about where I hope it goes:
Everywhere. The result is the kind of pasta I hope you make every summer, forever (and me, too, when I get to make old things again). I’ve kept the ingredient list as short and impactful as possible, so you could even scrounge it together in an unfamiliar kitchen this summer. I live for the moment when the garlic hits the butter in the pan and every person in the vicinity looks up from their devices in unison and says, “That smells nice. What are you making?” — don’t you?
Video
New: Have you checked out the new SK YouTube channel? There will be new recipe video every Wednesday morning through the end of July. If you subscribe to the channel, you won’t miss even one. Here are the first three episodes; I hope you enjoy them:
Zucchini Butter Spaghetti
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for pasta water, and to taste
- 8 ounces (225 grams) spaghetti, cooked al dente
- 1 cup (235 ml) pasta water, reserved
- 1 1/4 pounds (570 grams) zucchini, trimmed, coarsely grated
- 6 tablespoons (85 grams) unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more to taste
- 1/2 cup (45 grams) grated parmesan
- Handful fresh basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons
Melt butter in your empty pan over medium-high heat and add the garlic, stirring it into the butter for one minute before adding the zucchini, salt, and red pepper. Cook the zucchini, stirring from time to time, for 13 to 15 minutes. It will first let off a puddle liquid, the liquid will cook off, and the zucchini will become soft and concentrated. If the zucchini begins to brown, reduce the heat slightly. Stir frequently for 2 more minutes, chopping it down into smaller bits with the edge of your spoon or spatula, until it reaches an almost spreadable consistency.
Pour in 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and stir up anything stuck, then add drained pasta, and cook together for 2 minutes. Use tongs or two forks to pull up the zucchini butter sauce into the pasta strands, tossing frequently, and adding some or all of the remaining pasta water as needed to loosen. Toss in half of the parmesan and basil and mix, then transfer to a serving bowl. Finish with remaining parmesan and basil.
67 comments on zucchini butter spaghetti
ha! A brilliant sentence. “I live for the moment when the garlic hits the butter in the pan and every person in the vicinity looks up from their devices in unison and says, “That smells nice. What are you making?” — don’t you?”
I had the same thought, because YES yes I do!
Every. Dang. Time!
ha ha! for me, it’s onions. every single time, my husband comes in, “wow! what are you making?!?”
this looks DELICIOUS. I have a bumper crop of zucchini and summer squash in my garden, and assume that summer squash would work similarly.
Very excited for your *third* cookbook! Hope you’re proud of yourself – it is a major accomplishment/legacy.
I make a very similar summer pasta sauce where the garlic is sauteed with ham in olive oil, then the shredded zucchini & pepper flakes are added and cooked down, and it’s finished with a splash of cream. Excited to try this version!
This is how I’ve made it in the past (based on a recipe from Domenica Marchetti). I love how the method uses the potential mushiness of summer squash to an advantage by turning it into a sauce. I’m sure it’s fantastic with butter instead of olive oil and cream too.
Perfect timing for tonight’s dinner, the courgettes I was trying to figure out how to use, and the basil I’ve been lockdown-growing on my windowsill!
Any suggestions for the leftover portion (my partner loathes zucchini, so all the more for me)? On a salad, maybe?
Oops, that was supposed to be on the main thread…
I bet you could freeze it. Or put it on toast and put a fried egg on top. Or stir it into risotto.
Hi. Any cheese alternative to parmesan you would recommend with this (can’t have parm due to migraines). Thanks!
I bet feta would work well. Ooh, or even burrata on top!
Not sure which cheeses are and are not okay but I also think pecorino would be great here.
I’m wondering how well this would double for bigger portions or to reheat?
Absolutely. I’d use the zucchini butter as needed.
Risking decadence: would sprinkling freshly toasted crackly-garlicky breadcrumbs be over the top? Also– thank you, this looks like perfection and bless you for eliminating the zucchini-wringing!
It would be delicious!
I literally had the same thought about the garlicky bread crumbs! Can’t wait to make this recipe!
Roughly how many zucchini are we talking about here? (big /medium/small, how many in each case)
if you look at the first photo, it appears to be 2 med/large zukes.
I think these were from a two-pack from (gasp) Trader Joe’s that was labelled as 1 pound but was actually exactly the 1.25 pounds I needed. I tested this recipe with 2 pounds of zucchini and 1.5 pounds of zucchini and both were too much; 1 pound was too little,
Do you think this sauce would work with the homemade gnocchi hanging out in my freezer?
I think you should try it and report back! :P
I had it with gnocci, because I had some I wanted to eat up, and it was delicious!
Absolutely!
Love it! I received 2 medium zucchinis in my CSA box this week, and they measured exactly 1.25 pounds. Score!
I am SO making this very soon. It sounds perfect. Thanks for sharing!
I have been looking for a recipe like this zucchini butter! The last time I was in Rome, I had this amazing pizza topped with grated zucchini. I have been trying to replicate this pizza for 5 years and I know this will do the trick! I know what I am making tonight and I know it will be amazing! Thank you, Deb!!
Joe Lahey’s Zucchini pizza is a regular in our house, modified to use my own sourdough crust and with variations on cheese and fresh herbs. Check it out.
I would love to know more about your variation! Sourdough crust sounds like heaven!!
As someone with a zucchini plant that is currently producing one a day, I really appreciate your commitment to providing us with innovative and delicious zucchini recipes. I love the chickpea and garlic yogurt one, I’m making your ultimate zucchini bread today, and will try this new pasta this weekend.
My husband keeping bringing yellow squash home from work, and I keep trying to figure out how to prepare it. Would that swap work here? Probably?
Zucchini and summer squash are basically identical. It’ll work.
This was delicious! It was a bit rich, and we’ll probably swap some of the butter for olive oil next time, but it wasn’t overly heavy. It was really enjoyable and came together quickly.
Absolutely. Zucchini is a kind of summer squash, so they’re all in the family.
Yum! This made an excellent lunch, once I figured out how to use the shredder on my food processor, which was not at all intuitive. I’ve only had the processor for about 10 years. I can’t be expected to master it in that short a time. I’m thinking about all the coleslaw I have NOT made because I couldn’t figure it out and hate shredding by hand. I used 4 Tbsp butter and 2 Tbsp olive oil to decrease the saturated fat, and I’ll probably try it with even less oil the next time I make it, even though butter and pasta are my favorite comfort foods. Thanks for the recipe – a new way to use zucchini!
Thank GOODNESS you posted this today! We were down to a random number of almost not great summer squash/zucchini but definitely had basil and pasta and not much else in the house. This recipe was fantastic. Two small changes: I don’t love butter as much, so we went 1/2 butter, 1/2 olive oil. Also, we love zucchini pasta recipes with a touch of lemon, so we squeezed a small lemon into the pasta when it was cooking with the pasta water and zucchini. It was really great.
So good! All we had was gnocchi. Added some chickpeas. Everyone loved it!
I start quite a few recipes by cooking down a couple of grated zucchini (hiding the veg from the sceptics) and I find that few simple things smell better or taste more delicious, even before any seasoning other than salt is added. With the garlic and basil there too I reckon I could get just about anyone to enjoy this.
Looks great for a meal for one twice! Gonna try!
Could you do this with zuke noodles, or would something be lost in the translation? I count carbs.
I wouldn’t cook it together with the reserved pasta water because the zucchini noodles, but you might need a splash or two of salted water to loosen it into a sauce. Let us know how it goes!
Good grief, this was amazing! Other than using gluten free pasta, followed the recipe exactly and we unanimously agreed it was restaurant worthy. Absolutely delicious. This will be on repeat all summer. Thanks Deb!
What’s your favorite gluten-free pasta? There are so many to try and so many potential disappointments.
With apologies for horning in ahead of Becky – for taste and texture, I’ve had good experiences with Bionaturae (rice, potato, soy), Le Veneziane (corn), Ancient Harvest (corn and quinoa), and Jovial (brown rice, with the caution that the copious foam can make a mess if you don’t keep an eye on the pot).
I doubt Becky will mind. Thanks for your recommendations! Are certain brands better for long thin pastas and others better for chunky thick ones? What is good for pasta salad? I tend to use Trader Joe’s red lentil penne for most things, but it’s not good cold for pasta salad and it tends to tend to be stiff (like cardboard) when used with a light sauce or leftover and reheated. I like the brown rice pasta in the purple wrapper for things like rice pilaf, but it tends to be rather soft and tasteless. I tried the Trader Joe’s black bean fusilli and was left with a pile of soft goo. Have you tried ever DeLallo GF corn and rice orzo?
Jovial is my favorite :) I made this tonight with Jovial capellini. Jovial does not get crumbly or break down like other GF pastas (Jovial is brown rice only. It’s my observation that GF pastas that include corn are crumbly and don’t hold up)
This is perfectly timed, as I’m realizing I will be overrun with squash thanks to my pessimistic assumption that only one or two of my seedlings would achieve production. Lo, I have 4 zucchinis plants and three patty-pans. This is the second week of harvest and Im picking 2-3 medium squashes a day. That’s a squash a person in our household
We made this tonight and loved it. Added 5 oz cremini mushrooms and 2 oz country ham – because my husband needs meat occasionally – before the zucchini. Used a curly pasta and corn/burrata ravioli instead of spaghetti. It’s my favorite kind of recipe: flavorful, simple, quick, and versatile for substitutions or additions.
Yummers! Such an easy, straightforward preparation with a smashing conclusion. A perfect foil for anything off the grill. Or keep it veggie and add some tofu chunks.
PS I used vegan butter (Miyoko’s), vegan parm, and gf shell noodles. Because that’s how we need to eat around here. Still DELISH.
I don’t have a food processor – would a box grater work for the zucchini here?
I think so. That’s what I plan on using!
Absolutely.
Wait. What? Another sk book? I can’t wait. I also can’t wait to try this!
So excited for this. I made the Food52 zucchini butter a while back and it was delicious, but omg all that squeezing and draining. This is so much more appealing!
We are having HEAT here ( over 100 for two days) so this is going to be made and served cold!
Yes – A third cookbook! That definitely means you’re the real deal, although anyone here already knows that! Also, thanks so much for all the easy summer recipes that don’t involve an oven – it’s keeping me afloat in this northwest heat wave and still delicious enough to keep the campers happy.
Made this last night following the recipe exactly. Loved it. The flavor was wonderful. It will definitely go into the rotation.
This is a spin on my Italian in-laws garlic spaghetti that shows up at every important family celebration. They use copious amounts of garlic and a glug of olive oil….it’s the most heavenly simple dish. I will try with the addition of zucchini and see if I can impress our traditionalist family members tastebuds. They grow the zucchini after all!
Looks divine. Zucchini…peeled or unpeeled ?
Unpeeled
Made this today because I had all the ingredients! WOW! This is a must make recipe for sure! I was a little skeptical about zucchini, but always trust Deb’s recipes. This will be on repeat for sure!
Made this for lunch today and loved it! Had all the ingredients on hand and it was easy to put together. Will definitely make it again!
Made for dinner tonight! It was delicious!
Do you have a carb count on this recipe??
I made this tonight exactly as written, except only had a few sad basil leaves. Wow, this recipe is a winner. I had to laugh because my boyfriend yelled from the living room “smells great!” as I was cooking the garlic. We both loved it and my only regret is that I didn’t double the recipe!
Just made this for dinner tonight! So delicious!! Can’t wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow. Thanks for another amazing recipe!