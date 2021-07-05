frozen strawberry daiquiris

Of course, violins are not made small enough to express the woe that is ordering a sub-par drink at the kind of resort with palm trees, beaches, and a daily agenda of luxuriating as lazily as possible. But, have you ever ordered a good strawberry daiquiri at a bar? I have not. As neither the holiday weekend nor strawberry season are over yet, this seems as good a time as any to make it right.
Let’s freeze off the remaining strawberries on a tray, shake them into a blender, add some ice, lime juice, a spoonful of sugar, and rum and blend it up into all the deliciousness you’d like to see in the world, or at least your glass. Starting with frozen strawberries keeps the drink colder longer without adding a ton of ice, so the result is less sweet and more strawberry-forward than anything made from a juice or mix. It’s also entirely refreshing, like a fruit smoothie for grownups. Depending on the intensity and tartness of your berries, you might add a little more ice, lime, or sugar to taste, but if this is the toughest task on a long weekend, I think we’re still winning.
Video
Have you checked out the new Smitten Kitchen YouTube channel? There will be new recipe video every Wednesday morning through the end of July. If you subscribe to the channel, you won’t miss even one. Here are the first four episodes; I hope you enjoy them:
Previously
6 months ago: Baked Brie with Balsamic Red Onions and Lemon and Lime Mintade
1 year ago: Collard Greens with Cornmeal Dumplings
2 years ago: Corn Salad with Chile and Lime
3 years ago: Grilled Zucchini Ribbons with Pesto and White Beans
4 years ago: Grilled Pizza and Confetti Party Cake
5 years ago: Peaches and Cream Bunny Cake
6 years ago: Green Beans and Almond Pesto and Very Blueberry Scones
7 years ago: Sticky Sesame Chicken Wings and Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
8 years ago: Slow-and-Low Dry Rub Oven Chicken and Grilled Bacon Salad with Arugula and Balsamic
9 years ago: Blackberry Gin Fizz and Bacon Corn Hash
10 years ago: Skirt Steak with Bloody Mary Tomato Salad and Flatbreads with Honey, Thyme, and Sea Salt
11 years ago: Bread and Butter Pickles, Blue Cheese and Red Potato Tart, Zucchini and Ricotta Galette and Porch Swing
12 years ago: Mediterranean Pepper Salad, Cherry Brown Butter Bars and Watermelon Lemonade
13 years ago: Chopped Vegetables, Watermelon, and Feta Salad
14 years ago: Rosanne Cash’s All-American Potato Salad and Ratatouille’s Ratatouille
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiris
- 1 heaped cup frozen strawberries
- 2/3 cup ice cubes
- 5 tablespoons light rum
- 1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice, to taste
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
15 comments on frozen strawberry daiquiris
Can confirm that the zucchini butter (everything but the pasta and pasta water) is *delicious* piled onto Ryvita crackers! It’s also delicious as written, with pasta. I’ve made this twice in five days!
Oops! I don’t know what I did, but this comment ended up in the wrong recipe. Though I’m sure this is delicious too!!
Oh I am so here for this. I may have bought a 2000w blender purely to improve my watermelon mojito making abilities and now all I want is frozen drinks.
I’m assuming this would still be delicious without the rum, but is there anything you’d recommend subbing in its place for a non-alcoholic version or just leave it out?
When I make non alcoholic versions of frozen drinks, I just leave the liquor out. If it’s a bit thick, you can try adding more lime juice or a splash of cold water.
I sub with either sparkling water or some sort of fancy Pellegrino soda. I bet the blood orange one would be divine here.
Other times I use tonic water. Though I’m not sure that would pair well here.
I use Rum Extract!
I’d just leave it out, and then adjust if needed with the other ingredients.
They make non alcoholic liquor now. My friend was pregnant and her husband bought a “non” gin. It was pretty good. She said the tequila was even better. It’s a big thing with bartenders right now too. How nice to offer people something equivalent if they can’t drink or don’t. :)
Using local strawberries, pure summer perfection in a glass!
Ooh, bookmarked! I dream of Outback Steakhouse’s daiquiris which I’ve only had virgin – time to try to replicate!
Ooh! Love those glasses! And the straws! Where where both procured?
And while I’m at it… my old blender just doesn’t cut the mustard, icy drink-wise. Are you happy with yours? If so, what is it?
Then – strawberry daiquiris!
The straws are from a party store probably eons ago but these are similar. The glasses (Stella from Iittala) were from our wedding registry even more eons ago but now discontinued. I have a Vitamix, which is definitely an investment (although less so if you get a factory refurbished one) but I like the quality and also the warranty: 7-year vs. the usual 1-year so I bet far fewer end up in landfills.
Any thoughts on how this would work pre-blended and put in a jar in the cooler for enjoyment while camping?
I can’t do hard liquor so I make this every summer with frozé, sometimes adding lychees to the mix – I think I’ll try it with ice cold Saké next. Thanks for the reminder!