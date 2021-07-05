frozen strawberry daiquiris

Of course, violins are not made small enough to express the woe that is ordering a sub-par drink at the kind of resort with palm trees, beaches, and a daily agenda of luxuriating as lazily as possible. But, have you ever ordered a good strawberry daiquiri at a bar? I have not. As neither the holiday weekend nor strawberry season are over yet, this seems as good a time as any to make it right.



Let’s freeze off the remaining strawberries on a tray, shake them into a blender, add some ice, lime juice, a spoonful of sugar, and rum and blend it up into all the deliciousness you’d like to see in the world, or at least your glass. Starting with frozen strawberries keeps the drink colder longer without adding a ton of ice, so the result is less sweet and more strawberry-forward than anything made from a juice or mix. It’s also entirely refreshing, like a fruit smoothie for grownups. Depending on the intensity and tartness of your berries, you might add a little more ice, lime, or sugar to taste, but if this is the toughest task on a long weekend, I think we’re still winning.

Video

Have you checked out the new Smitten Kitchen YouTube channel? There will be new recipe video every Wednesday morning through the end of July.

