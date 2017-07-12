confetti party cake

There comes a time in every parent’s life when love must be expressed through buttercream, food dye, and sprinkles; I just didn’t know it would be so soon this time. For my daughter’s second birthday, I planned, as I had as had on her first and her brother’s 7 birthdays to date,* to do my best to heed the siren call of sugar and red dye 40 and then, you know, translate that into something that’s both tasty but not fully plastic. (This is all of parenting, by the way.) My plan had been to make a party-sized Swedish Princess Cake because have you had this buttery cake with custard, jam, whipped cream and a marzipan dome with a single pink rose in the middle? Nothing could be more fitting for our curly-haired wildling. But then Elmo happened.
A little sidebar: If you’ve thus spent most of your time free of toddlers, can I tell you something? It doesn’t matter whether you allow screen time, it doesn’t matter whether your precious clean slate of a human being has ever seen Sesame Street, whether you’ve bought the books or sung the songs, when children turn 18 months old, they all wake up one day obsessed with Elmo. It seems to come out of thin air. My daughter spotted this game of her brother’s out of the corner of her eye and cried EHLMA! EHMLA! until we let her walk around hugging and kissing the box. She sees a red splat of paint on the sidewalk and says “Ehlma?” My mother, witnessing this behavior in the wild, told me my daughter didn’t know or care the first thing about Swedish Princesses, but if I really wanted to put my efforts somewhere heroic, I’d make her an Elmo cake.
The problem is that I do not know how to draw Elmo. The problem is that Muppets are not splats of paint with eyes, and a line even a degree or two off goes instantly from the sweetest most heartwarming thing to Holy Creepsville. We’re talking Times Square Elmos, so close but also so unsettlingly off. In the end, though, I think things went much better than I’d expected.
You might ask, by the way, why I didn’t just draw Elmo on top of a Swedish Princess Cake since I claim to be committed to happy mediums. But I just think once you’re piping Muppets on top of a cake, you might as well grind some extra up inside it. (Shh, don’t tell the children.) You might as well go full funfetti.
So let’s talk confetti cakes. The best ones are white cakes — white cakes have no egg yolks to keep them as stark of a blank canvas as possible to show of their technicolor speckles of splendor within. They’re traditional for wedding cakes too. The problem with them is that they can be a little firm and dry. If I wanted a dry cake with a poorly drawn Elmo on top, well, I could outsource that to any grocery store bakery, right? So I began tweaking the white cake recipe I’d used previously and found that reducing the flour, the baking powder (I know!) and increasing the butter, I got a white cake as plush and perfect as the best yellow cake. I couldn’t believe it so I made it again, and then again, yielding what has to be the happiest cake I know how to make. It’s one-bowl, lit from within (with the help of some edible confetti) and basically pure joy — butter, sugar, buttermilk, vanilla.
From here, today’s cake program bifurcates. If you’re looking for a one-bowl, easy frosting, buttery, joyous birthday cake you can put together in very little time, you should make the 8×8 or 9-inch round party cake. It’s one thin layer with frosting on top. It is never unwelcome; it makes everyone happy. [Oh and please forgive the shameless self-promotion but I’d be remiss to not mention that if you’re into these kind of dead-simple, never-fail party cakes, that little cookbook I wrote that comes out this fall? Party Cake Heaven.]
But if you plan to celebrate with 2 to 3 dozen of your nearest and dearest, as we did this weekend, you will need a sheet cake. Mine was two thin layers with additional buttercream between them. It will make your dentist — and also everyone who is a kid on the inside or outside — very happy.
* Kid birthdays, previously: There have been monkey cakes (banana layers, fudge filling and frosting), bunny cakes (peaches, cream, vanilla), s’more cakes (in the first smitten kitchen cookbook, a graham cracker cake with fudge filling and marshmallow frosting), subway cakes (roasted apple chunks in a spice cake, cream cheese frosting and filling), airplane cakes (chocolate, chocolate), a rocket ship oreo cake I’ve been keeping from you because it is still too much of a pain to make as written and I don’t want you to yell at me), and a Baked Alaska.
Confetti Party Cake
For the sheet cake version of this, see notes at the end.
If you are fanatical about keeping this cake as white as possible, to best show off the sprinkles within, you might use clear imitation vanilla extract, but I couldn’t bring myself to because I love this stuff too much. Another option, and I did this in one version I tested, is to use the seeds scraped from an inch or two of a fresh vanilla bean, rubbed right into the sugar. Sure, you’ll have tiny black specks, but they’re barely noticeable and of course the vanilla flavor is exceptional. Or you can do as I did below, just use a little of the pure stuff, not enough that it will beige the cake in any significant way.
Finally, thanks to Molly Yeh’s tireless funfetti research — which helped set this cake off in the right direction, yay, even if I ultimately used my own recipe — we know that cakes like this work best with artificially colored sprinkles. I used a mix of 1/3 nonpariels-style (this bottle has great color range) and 2/3 long ones (the colors here look good but, um, do note the size of the jar) that two very nice readers given me. But, the nonpariels are actually not ideal here — they run very quickly, as soon as you mix them in — but I loved the dots of color throughout and used them anyway. Long rainbow sprinkles are best.
- 1/2 cup (115 grams or 4 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2/3 cups (130 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 large egg whites
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) buttermilk
- 1 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 tablespoons (16 grams) cornstarch
- 1 cups (130 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles
- 1/2 cup (115 grams or 4 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/4 cups (150 grams) powdered sugar, sifted if lumpy
- Pinch of fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, plus more to taste
- 1 tablespoon milk or cream
- Rainbow sprinkles for decoration
Cake
Frosting
Make cake: Beat butter, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add egg whites, one at a time, beating until combined and slightly fluffy. Add vanilla and buttermilk and beat to combine. The mixture will instantly look like cottage cheese and you will be sure it’s ruined but I promise it is not. Add baking powder and cornstarch and beat very well to combine. Scrape down sides of bowl and beat one second more. Add flour and mix just until it disappears. Use a rubber scraper to gently fold in sprinkles.
Bake cake: Spread batter in prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out batter-free. Let cool in pan on cooling rack for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the side to loosen the cake, flip it out onto the cooling rack, and slide the cooling rack into the freezer until cake is cool, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Frost and serve: While the cake cools, beat butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until fluffy, then add milk or cream and beat until smooth. Once cake is fully cool, transfer it to a serving plate. Spread frosting on top — you’ll have more than enough, so if you need to set some aside for small decorations or tinting and writing on the cake, this won’t be a problem. Finish with sprinkles. Share with friends.
How to Make a Confetti Sheet Cake: For the sheet cake version of this, triple the cake recipe and divide the batter between two 9×13-inch cake pans (mine were 935 grams of batter each). They bake for 18 to 20 minutes and yield two skinny cake layers that once frosted and filled make a 2-inch tall cake. I don’t know how to tell you this, I almost want to warn you to cover your ears, but if you want to fill and frost them the way I did, you’ll need to make five times the amount of frosting written. I actually made a 6x batch (1-pound boxes of powdered sugar hold 3 3/4 cups, so I used two in full), but it was too much (thank goodness). If your design is more elaborate, however, and you want more room for frosting error, just do the 6x. It feels a little late in this recipe for butter/sugar austerity, don’t you think?
How to “Elmo” Your Sheet Cake: My method was to copy some Muppet pictures from the web (I found looking for coloring pages yielded more linear pics), resize them, print them, and cut them out into stencils. Once the cake’s white frosting was set (in the fridge so it gets cold and firm), I briefly laid them over the cake and used a toothpick to make a light outline. I then cut the stencils further into eyes, noses, etc. and traced these on too. From there, it was just tinting tiny amounts of frosting the right colors and piping them on, like you were coloring in with a crayon. I used a Wilton #5 round tip for every part of the Muppets and the dots around the edges of the cake, and then a Wilton #2 for the corners of the mouths and eyeballs, but if you only had the #5, or even a #4, you’ll be just fine.
Adorable! And my son, at about 18 months, also became SO INTO ELMO. And this was without even seeing Sesame Street ever! I’m sure he’d love this cake as well! :)
Happy birthday, little Anna! Although Bea is squarely into princesses, and as of last week, Trolls, she brushes her teeth with Elmo every night. That youtube clip is a godsend, although it does haunt me in my sleep at this point. Still, clean teeth are clutch.
I’ve been anxiously awaiting this post! I’ve developed a fascination with funfetti cakes – they’re a total crowd pleaser, and my girls (5.5 and 11) love them. These are the two best that I’ve made –
http://bakedsundaymornings.com/2016/12/21/oven-baked-ultimate-birthday-cake/
(a lot of effort, but WORTH IT)
and
http://www.marthastewart.com/1514922/confetti-cake-vanilla-frosting
(minimal effort, except for the homemade sprinkles, which were SO fun to make, and I thought that it was beyond delicious – much better than the famed Momofoku Milk Bar birthday cake, which I made the next week…)
Now onto make yours! Super impressed with your decorations, by the way…
and HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Anna – and you!
My birthday is Monday and I always bake myself a special, just-for-me cake and funfetti is my ALL TIME FAVORITE. You have such perfect timing!
It’s adorable! I made a princessa torte for my daughter’s Frozen-themed party two years ago. It was the prefect amalgamation of her — let’s be honest, our– obsession with the Great British Bake Off and Frozen. It took forever to make, but it was totally worth it. Last year I did your s’mores cake for her Ghostbusters party. We let her use the culinary torch to toast the frosting and pretend she was fighting off the Stay Puft marshmallow man. I think we’ll be firing up the oven today to try making this sprinkle cake. That’s what A/C is for, right? :)
Will this cupcake?
Absolutely. My estimate is 10 to 11, but I’m not sure any toddlers will care if you stretch it into 12 more squat cupcakes.
Anna is SUCH a doll, and the cake turned out fantastic. I love following a like-minded mom who thinks birthday cakes deserve to be nothing short of amazing. :)
That cake looks amazing! Perfect for a children’s party! xxx
Where were you (and this recipe) a year and a half ago for my kid’s first birthday, when I was dead-set on funfetti?? I ended up making one that was… fine, if a bit dry. Now I kind of want to run home and try again tonight.
I baked a funfetti cake last spring but my cake was yellow. I’m feeling a bit ashamed – but my cake was tasty and a huge hit! Next time I’m using this recipe.
I am confused. You state that not using egg yolks make a cake dry. Your recipe uses only whites. Is this correct? Does the buttermilk help?
It can usually be a problem. So, I tweaked and tweaked a white cake recipe I’ve used before until I got one that’s as plush and awesome as a yellow cake. What worked was a lot more butter (white cakes usually use half this amount), strangely enough, less baking powder than would be the norm for a cake like this, buttermilk, and “making” your own cake flour with a little cornstarch.
This looks amazing! Have you tried arrowroot instead of cornstarch to “make” your own cake flour? It’s what I have on hand and this cake NEEDS to be made now ;)
I haven’t but it should work here. That’s basically what I was going for — homemade cake flour, or the effect of.
This is what you posted on Instagram!! I am so glad that you have a funfetti cake recipe now. In May for my twin sisters and my birthday, I made your Twinkie cake and mixed sprinkles into the marshmallow filling for extra birthday fun, but I will definitely have to make this cake in the bundt shape to do it again next year. Yay!! (Also, well done on piping the Muppets!)
This is in my oven as we speak. I used nonpareils since that’s all I had (and yes they did run) but I expect it will still taste delicious! I have some left over Swiss and French meringue buttercream that I am going to mix up and use for the frosting. Can’t wait for it to come out of the oven.
!! I published this 48 minutes ago so this makes me very, very happy.
DEFINITELY a record!
It is SO GOOD. My leftover frosting was almond flavored and it goes so well with this cake. Definitely going in my recipe box.
I saw it posted and immediately needed to have this in my life. It was just what I needed today. Thank you for all of the wonderful recipes! You are my go-to site when I have an ingredient I don’t know what to do with or just need inspiration! Your Swiss Meringue buttercream, tomato/butter/onion sauce, and salted chocolate chip cookies are my most used recipes hands down – but there are so many others that I use regularly too. Thanks for all you do to make the world a tastier place :)
Hooray! And thank you so much.
If I wanted to make this a few days in advance, would it be best to store the cake in the freezer, fridge, or on the counter?
I kept mine in the freezer. It gives you the best chance of it staying fresh. However, he cake that I made on Saturday (only Cookie Monster is left!) is actually still really moist in the fridge. But I wouldn’t wing it.
Will this cake be as yummy if we ‘make’ buttermilk from milk and lemon?
Shouldn’t be a problem. I actually had this cake down as milk or buttermilk but realized I haven’t made it with just milk since a few tweaks ago and didn’t want any compromised cakes if it’s a problem.
re: 18 months + Elmo… this is real life. “Who do you love more, mama or Elmo? “ELMAH! ELMAH!” I never stood a chance.
Is there a secret I’m missing to get such vibrant icing colors? Last time I tried to tint an icing red, the more food coloring I added, it just became a more intense version of neon pink but never went darker into red.
I have a set that’s kind of like this but I bought it at Williams-Sonoma years ago and it just has red, yellow, green, blue, and black. using these. I know real bakers swear by gel colors but I find it stressful that a toothpick tip of something can sometimes overtint. I like the control of droplets, but these are much more intense than the grocery aisle ones I grew up with. Still, I did have to use a bunch of drops just to get the red right. I kind of cringed and then had this talk with myself “Deb, you’re not going to go this far just to make a pink Elmo so do what needs to be done.” Yes, I really talk to myself this way.
This was my exact thought process as I cringed my way through coloring icing for my little one’s farm cake last year “you know you can’t have a pink barn!” Glad other people talk to themselves like that….
I know it’s not a birthday cake, but your raspberry buttermilk cake has been our favorite everyday treat for years now!
Plus if it’s for a birthday cake they (and you!) are only eating an ungodly amount of food coloring once or twice a year. Just don’t think about it! Think about her happy little face ;-)
Oh my goodness, bookmarking right away! This cake brings out the child in me and I have no regrets.
Wait, so you’re still going to make the princess cake, right? Eventually? :) The confetti cake turned out beautifully.
Yes. Although my husband jokes about wanting a Russian Prince Cake that’s like chocolate and hazelnut and raspberry and coffee. I might have to make that first. And perhaps rename it. ;)
Ooh that sounds so good as well — would love to see more coffee desserts in general too!
And I forgot to mention the first time, but happy birthday to Anna! (also literally every time you post a photo of her I think about how jealous I am of those red curls <3)
A second YES PLEASE to a Princess (and sure, Prince!) cake recipes… I would love to have your well thought out guidance on such an undertaking. Marzipan for the win :D
Third for the Princess cake recipe! My Grandma always had one for us when we visited her in Chicago. I’ve been wanting to make one but did not know what they were called or where to start. It’s been over 30 years since I last had one and I can still remember the flavor and texture.
Molly Yeh’s website has a (or maybe several? can’t remember) princess cake recipe that looks awesome, give it a try!
Nthing the requests for a princess cake, because they looked scarily advanced to make on GBBO and if they are…not as scary, I’d love to take a crack at it.
So cute! If you are ever feeling so motivated, I’m sure there are people who would love to see your interpretation of a princess cake for the blog. People who may have made trips to IKEA specifically to buy a frozen one for themselves … *cough*
You are speaking the truth about the Elmo-addiction! We tried to keep screen time limited, but somehow, our then-18-month old learned about Elmo, whom he referred to as “Elbow”. He was smitten for a few years! We outsourced his 2nd birthday Elmo cupcakes because I know my limits. Cheers!
Hello. If I make this cake one day in advance, should I frost it and keep it in the fridge overnight? Or on the counter? Or should I frost it day of? Thank you! It is beautiful!
Frosting it right away is fine. Keep it in the fridge and take it out an hour or so before or the butter frosting is hard. Btw, it doesn’t have to be refrigerated but it’s hot and sticky here, it feels safer.
Thank you so much! I really enjoy your cookbook, blog, and instagram account! I make things all the time. Enjoy the summer days!
I think this was absolutely best. I made a Swedish Princess Cake for my youngest’s 1st birthday and it was a disaster. Thanks Great British Bake Off. It tasted wonderful but I couldn’t even take a picture of it.
Ground-up Muppets – I LOLed.
My boys had a Sesame Street party for their third birthday and the cake pops turned out pretty dang terrifying.
Spit my coffee out on my keyboard!
Deb, our little girls are 2 months apart and seem to have the same interests. I made your apple bunny cake last year and now know what to make my Elmo-obsessed 2-year old next month. I sense a tradition emerging.
Our kiddos are in the same birthday range and this will be perfect. Thanks by the way for your website. You are my go-to for elevated, doable recipes of all kinds! Brown butter breakfast puffs are a mainstay.
Oops, not an adept commenter. my question is: Wondering your thoughts on subbing sour cream for the buttermilk, only because I have sour cream already in the fridge?
Should be fine, or you can thin it with a tiny bit of milk or water.
Hi Deb! You seriously outdo any normal at home baking mom! I’m guessing there’s no way to know what will happen with this cake if it’s made with dairy free substitutes, right?
I think it will be fine. I’d go with a neutral oil. I made one version with 25% coconut oil (i.e. 2T) and every person who tried it said, “Ooo! Coconut cake!” It really amplifies here.
Dear Deb, it looks just perfect. Do you think it will still taste good will when using whole eggs? I don’t mind a bit yellow and I don’t want to waste the yolks.
Should be just fine but I’d just use 1 large egg for 2 yolks.
Thank you!
Will this cake base recipe also work for 2 9 ” circular cake pans or should I make more? Thanks!!
It will make one thin-to-standard 9-inch cake layer. Can double in two pans for a classic height 9-inch layer cake.
I broke down and bought my son an Ernie doll after hearing that he was carrying around one of those diapers with Sesame Street characters on them, calling it Ernie. Sigh.
My two year old has never seen a second of Sesame Street or Elmo, but has an “Elmo Takes a Bath” book and totally loves him. No idea how just the appearance of the Muppet can be so enticing.
Please still make the princess cake at some point. I’ve been obsessed with it ever since I saw it on the great British baking show and have wanted to make one ever since.
But it seems like so much work… However, I would trust your recipe over any other, and I’m sure you could make it seem not so unreachable or impossible… So please, please, I hope you still make one someday soon!
The Elmo cake is great! But I hope you do make the princess cake some time – I saw it on the Great British Baking Show, and would love to see your take on it.
This is the selfless love of a mother. Elmo cakes, Star Wars quilts, Tinkerbell-green bedrooms that will have to be repainted before she outgrows two pairs of shoes …
I am going to make this over the weekend for my soon to be 2 year old. Can I just double the recipe and put it in a 9×13?
Yes, but it’s going to be a little on the thin side for a sheet cake.
This is awesome for something I have coming up in a few weeks. I’ll have to make it two 6-inch layers. The conversion charts I’ve seen suggest the smaller recipe should work. Has anyone had any luck doing that with similarly sized cakes?
Absolutely it will work. A 6-inch round holds exactly half of what a 9-inch round would.
omg at the seven pounds of sprinkles… I wonder if they taste any good…
I hope you do get to make a Swedish Princess Cake! I keep saying I will attempt one, since having them both at IKEA and in real-Sweden, but I haven’t yet. One day *sigh*
These pictures just make me happy. Maybe this is the kind of art I need on my wall. Then again, I’d just be hungry for cake all the time. Thanks for being you and sharing it with us! Way to go being an amazing mom too!
Oh my goodness! I vividly remember my Elmo phase. Thanks to my father who sat me in front of Sesame Street daily while he watched me, I became obsessed. We even went to Sesame Street Live.
I love the confetti cake. (So much so that I pinned this to make for my husband’s birthday this year because you’re never too old for sprinkles!)
Would love to see that Rocket Ship Oreo cake!
Same!
I uploaded some images for you guys (they’ve been sitting on my computer for years!); I made it two or three years in a row, matching the cake layers to his age. The issue is that I like to bake all of the layers separately. They bake in 10 minutes, but they all have to be removed, quick-cooled in the freezer, etc. It’s a process. It’s also insanely delicious.
I would really like to see you make a Princess since my Swedish in laws would love one and I could try to do it. We ate them in Stockholm whenever we could!
Please, please do a Princess cake at some point. It is my very favorite cake (my wedding cake was a nod to it, and I had a huge one for a milestone birthday party). The Ikea ones just don’t hit the spot. I have visions of it as a 9×13 with a “domed-rectangle” top, if you know what I mean, rather than a round. Seems like it would be simpler that way and feed more of a crowd. Love your blog so much – a big happy birthday to Anna and happy birth-day to you!
I started reading this thinking, “This will be fun, but I’m really not into sprinkle cakes….” and it’s now in the oven. Turns out I have leftover sprinkles and my kids will be thrilled, but mostly your writing persuaded me into the kitchen. Scaling this down is genius!!!
We have that Hanna dress too. It’s so cute!
Would this recipe work for cupcakes? I don’t bake much so I am not sure if they is a difference in cake and cup cake recipes.
They’re basically the same. I’d estimate this to make 10 to 11 but wouldn’t expect any toddler to complain if you wanted to stretch the batter to 12 scantly filled cakes.
Happy Birthday Anna! Little girls are all about bling. I would say get ready but really there’s nothing to prepare you for all the sparkles coming your way.
But but, I want to read about the rocket ship oreo cake! Am slightly ashamed to say I’ve never attempted to make even one of your celebration cakes, (I mostly stick to the everyday cakes).. but I love reading about them.. the process, the details etc. So for the small percentage of readers like me who are here for your writing than for the recipes, please write about your oreo cake :)
This could not come at a better time. I’m always on the lookout for a good white cake recipe that doesn’t come from a box. My vanilla loving 2nd is turning 17 on Monday and I need a vanilla layer for his cake.
Also, I must add that my 19 year old had an Elmo and a Big Bird cake for his first. Sesame Street is impossible to avoid.
done!
It is delicious!
I’m trying not to sound nitpicky-when you say “sheet cake” you are referring to a shape, and more specifically a height, right? Because a traditional sheet cake is 18″ x 24″, and two 9″ x 13″ cakes don’t yield that if my math is correct.
We are having a large party for my daughter’s 17th (how did we get there?!) birthday, and I’m just trying to get quantities right, so forgive the nitpicky question.
A big happy birthday to your sweet girl. Ah, 2..what an incredibly sweet time. Enjoy every second!
And it’s a rainy cool night here in the Rockies, so I think that sounds like a good time for a trial run of the 8″ version :)
A baking sheet is 18×24, but cakes are rarely that big. What we generally call sheet cakes 9x13s (quarter-sheets) or 13×18 (half-sheets). A recipe like this can be scaled up as needed. They’re not always layered but I wanted mine to be. I cut cakes wedding-style for big parties, i.e. 1-inch by 2-ish-inch slices, quite slim but nobody seems to notice. So, cut like that, you can get 36 slices from a 9×13. The taller it is, the less skimpy the slice will seem.
Well done!! Your Muppets are anything but Times Square-ish. (Those guys are SO creepy!) May all your parenting endeavors work out as nicely as the Elmo cake.
Your daughter is pretty much the most precious and adorable creature in the world. I have two red-headed nieces, and I thought they were the most precious and adorable creatures in the world, but red hair and curls is even more amazing.
A big happy birthday to Anna! You did a fabulous job with this cake – every way you look at it. I just love it and I love how you said the confetti cake is “lit from within”…so true, so festive, and so fitting for a child’s birthday. : )
I adore this. I have no children, am not interested in anything precious, lack a sweet tooth and am an overall food curmudgeon. But I may actually have to bake this for myself. Your one-bowl promise is a siren song. And the story and images have me tickled pink. Congratulations on a beautiful family.
Well, this does beat all! I have read many of your comments in the past say that the person had been looking for a recipe and then amazingly it came up next. That is just what happened with me and this cake. I just got Martha Stewart Living May 2017 and it has a Confetti Cake with Cooked Milk Frosting and homemade sprinkles (as mentioned in your comments here earlier on). I thought I had seen a confetti cake (funfetti) in your recipes and wanted to see how you did it but could find nothing. Then here it is like magic! The thing that really intrigues me about Martha’s recipe is the homemade sprinkles which she says “taste like sugar and vanilla and not wax”. I am anxious to try them. I realize getting lots of colors might be a bit tedious, but in the recipe, there are three colors- peach, pink and fuschia and her cake looks yellow and does use 4 large eggs. Still, don’t homemade sprinkles sound grand? They are just made of confectioner’s sugar, corn syrup, and vanilla, plus gel coloring. She calls them “shards” because they are long and thin. You use the shorter ones in the cake and save the longer ones for the topping. Now I have no reason to hold back and funfetti here we come! Thank you, Deb!