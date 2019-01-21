If you told me a year and a half ago that I wouldn’t have just one, but two vegan cakes on the site, and that I liked them so that I honestly question from time to time why any cakes have any eggs in them, ever, I’d have thought you lost your mind. Let me explain: I know there are amazing and delicious vegan cakes in the world, but I believed I’d need flax eggs or the liquid from a can of chickpeas or some other magic to pull them off; I figured I’d leave it to the experts. Plus, I suspect my devotion to butter and buttermilk is well-established by now.
But that was before I learned about Wacky Cakes, a.k.a. Depression Cakes or Cockeyed Cakes, if you’re a Peg Bracken fan, which of course, everyone should be. They typically have about 7 completely basic, everyday ingredients and they’re usually chocolate-flavored, but never enough for me. So in my version, I used a higher proportion of cocoa powder and olive oil, whose fruitiness is exceptionally cozy with chocolate. The cake is so good, we recently found in the fridge a chunk of the one I made in late November (five weeks later) and my husband refused to let me throw it away, taking his life in his hands to eat it right then and there. If you’ve made it, maybe you understand.
Not a chocolate fan? Today is your day. This long overdue version (with only 6 ingredients, what a showoff) might be — don’t tell the chocolate fiends in your life — even better. I made it with coconut oil and coconut milk, which together provide a subtle coconut flavor and rich, plushness to the cake I thought heretofore impossible in any cake, vegan or other. Forget a month; this cake isn’t going to survive this long weekend.
Plush Coconut Cake
Note: A 13.5-ounce can of coconut milk will have about 3 tablespoons more than you need for this recipe. Reserve it make the glaze.
- 2 cups plus 3 tablespoons (285 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (110 grams) coconut oil, warmed just enough to liquefy
- 1 1/2 cups full- or low-fat coconut milk (see Note)
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) plain vinegar
Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and granulated sugar in the bottom of a large mixing bowl. Add coconut oil, coconut milk, and vinegar and whisk until batter is smooth.
Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes [updated to note: it’s sounding in the comments like it’s taking some people a bit longer — it’s not done until the center is set, even if it’s longer than it took me], or until the top is springy and a tester inserted in the center comes out batter-free. Cool the cake in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then cut around it with a knife to ensure it is loosened and flip it out onto a cooling rack to cool the rest of the way.
If you wish to make a glaze: Whisk together 3/4 cup powdered sugar with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the leftover coconut milk, adding a little at a time, until it is smooth but not too runny. Add a pinch of salt, if you wish. Once cake is fully cool, spread over the top of the cake and smooth to the edges with a knife or small offset spatula, where it will find its way down the sides decoratively on its own. I added some white confetti sprinkles, but toasted coconut chips would be nice here too.
Ooh! Perfect snack cake!
Did you put some type of zest in the glaze? I think I spy something orange? Asking for a friend.
I actually used a splash of grapefruit juice and immediately regretted it. Coconut milk version tasted better.
Thanks! I’m tempted to lemon zest the cake up but I’ll try it as-is first! PS your tall coconut bread is a favorite and made here often.
So… Do you have an awesome trick to mixing up canned coconut milk? I feel like I can never get it homogenized enough!
I was wondering this too, and then I remembered that when they’re warm those cans are all melty and combined, so that would be my solution, I think. Maybe warming it up in a barely-warm oven or hot water on the stove? [I am obviously not Deb though, she probably knows a better way]
This is brilliant Chelsea! Simple and works great, no idea why I never thought of it. I put the can on top of my hot air vent about 30 minutes before baking, then just gave it a good shake before opening it. Perfectly mixed. Thanks!
It shouldn’t matter here; just do your best.
I pour/scoop everything into a mason jar, screw the lid on tight, and shake it as hard as I can. It works pretty well!
HI Liz,
I put it in my ninja smoothie jar blender. If you blend it, it then emulsifies and becomes smooth.
Plain vinegar? Does that mean white?
Yes. When I write white, many times people ask if I mean white wine vinegar, so I thought this was more clear.
Lol, you can’t win. I made the cake and it was delicious but I definitely did something wrong. It didn’t rise at all and turned out more like a very flat, very sweet custard. 🤣
did you maybe use baking powder instead of baking soda?
That, or maybe old baking soda. I’m figuring it’s the soda + vinegar that provides the leavening here. If the baking soda is old, the reaction won’t be as strong.
Everyone should know the great Peg Bracken – My mom had me “help” at age 6 by reading aloud the recipes as she’d cook from her books back in the ‘60s – probably explains my early love for both reading and cooking! And her recipes stand the test of time!!
Peg Bracken was wonderful! I loved reading all my mother’s copies of her books when I was a young girl. I’m thrilled that her reputation endures, and that you and Deb know about her!
Wow… I may make this tonight. Thank you!
Typo alert: “Reserve it make the glaze.”
[Jacob looks very adept on the violin — bravo!]
Can this be made with butter instead of coconut oil?
Yes
Ack! On the one hand I already made two cakes this weekend, but on the other hand only one came out like I wanted, and I do have an extra can of coconut, and this *does* look delightful…
Any way to sub maple syrup or honey for the sugar? Or would that mess with the texture?
It will probably be forgiving here, but more beige.
Can I sub Bob’s Red Mill gluten free baking flour?
I didn’t test it with gluten-free flour but I suspect this cake is pretty forgiving.
I’ve made similar cakes with GF flour and they’ve turned out great!
Hi Ali – did you happen to use almond flour?
Hi Deb, this seems similar to the vegan lemon tender cake in Nigella’s new book At My Table. It is awesome too and so easy to make. She tops hers with lightly sweetened coconut yogurt and a blueberry compote. A stunner and delicious
Do you think this could be made in a loaf tin?
It might work.
Yes, it works well in muffin tins too.
Hi! Can I use cow milk for this (will the consistency be right) or does it need to be plant based?
Not at all, milk or even buttermilk will work here.
Thank you! Will definitely try this, looks amazing! ❤
Someone needs to add mini chocolate chips to this cake because coconut and chocolate! Who me?!
Do you think this could be made in a bundt cake pan? Wasn’t sure if it would rise enough to work.
I’d probably double it.
I was wondering the same thing. Perhaps double the recipe to fill the bundt pan?
This looks amazing! I don’t have a round cake pan… would a loaf pan work instead? Thanks!
Is this my daughter Becca? Make it for me! And sub in butter for the coconut oil please. Thanks!
This interaction made me smile. :-)
I haven’t tested it in one but … probably.
So excited to make this, maybe tonight. I will try it as written first, but then I was thinking of lime-ing it up? Maybe some zest in the cake and juice in the glaze? Something about this miserable NYC winter has me craving tropical drinks!!
It would be delicious! Also some dark rum please.
I love simple cakes like this. I added coconut extract to give it a boost and some vanilla extract too – ’cause that’s how I roll.
So, how did it turn out? The others who made it said it didn’t rise….
mine rose perfectly
It’s in the oven! I measured the coconut oil directly into the half cup measuring cup on the tared scale. 110 grams was way over the top, but I went with the gram measure. We’ll see what happens! I really want a good vegan cake recipe to fall back on!
Interesting! I measured the grams into a Pyrex and it was right at 1/2 cup!
So it came out just fine with the gram measurement! The cake was moist and perfect.
Does plain vinegar mean white vinegar? Thanks!
Yes.
Poor Deb. Seems you can’t win, right? Maybe next time try “Distilled White Vinegar”? That’s the label on my bottle.
I’m going to try this but with coconut flour, to keep it grain free. Or perhaps combo almond + coconut flour. Wondering if you’ve tried it thus, and if so, any notes to observe?
Was wondering about the same thing and what the ratio between almond and coconut flour would be.
I’d be worried that with no binder at all (egg usually does this job in cakes; wacky cakes usually depend on gluten or, if using a Gluten Free Flour Mix, the gums in that), it’d fall apart into crumbs and/or not rise. But however it comes out, it’d probably still be tasty! Just possibly not exactly a cake.
Coconut flour tends to absorb liquid. Most baked good recipes using coconut flour tend to have a lower ratio of flour to liquid (and a large part of that liquid includes multiple eggs). You could try substituting coconut flour for the flour in this recipe but it may or may not work . . . I have made variations of wacky cake recipes using a mix of GF flours and that has worked great.
Looks so good! Adding it to my list of things to try. ;) Plus so helpful when friends who are vegan come over for a treat! I used to make a cake like this long ago using vinegar, but haven’t for years — I love the simplicity of it!
Okay, I got excited and made this immediately, but it didn’t rise nearly as well as yours, and then when it cooled, and we sliced it up for tea time, we realized it was very dough-y. I’m guessing it probably just didn’t bake long enough (I went the full 30 minutes and a little more and a cake tester came out clean), but I’m not sure if that’s the only problem. Reluctant to try again and not sure I can rescue this one…should I just eat it, half-baked?
I’ve made more than a hundred of your recipes with only a couple of fails, so I’m guessing it’s me and not you, but I’d love any thoughts.
I had the same problem. Tastes more flour-y than coconut-y, but I used a 9-inch square pan than a round one. Maybe that matters? I love Deb’s recipes and I’m new to baking, so it’s very likely user error on my part.
I had the same issue, and I definitely baked it fully as well! I used full-fat coconut milk — I wonder if using light coconut milk would make it less gummy and dense at the bottom? The cake also felt extremely oily in general — I wonder if it would work to replace half the oil with water or coconut milk, in addition to using light coconut milk. I really want to try it again, because I love the idea of a quick and easy vegan cake!
I had the same problem! When the cake cooled the center sank in and looked like it hadn’t cooked at all, yet the edges were dark golden. I measured a half cup of coconut oil rather than weighing it. I wonder if it’s too much oil? It was incredible easy to make, and delicious once I cut out the center. I’d be willing to give it another go.
I wish I knew why the results were so variable. (I remember comments like this on the other wacky cake recipe on the site, the chocolate olive oil one.) Are you at an altitude at all?
I made this cake. It came out of the oven looking exactly like Deb’s. Tester clean. Let it cool. Top sunk in the middle, beautiful finish cracked. It does not feel totally cool around sunken in crack so I’ll wait but it looks liquidy. I think it’s my sugar bi used Whole Foods organic sugar which is coarser than normal. I usually run it through my Bullet to make it finer. I forgot this time. It tastes great though. I will make it again.
Did you use extra virgin coconut oil or no? Does it matter here?
I think that’s the only kind we use for cooking, right?
Both virgin and refined coconut oil can be used for food — virgin tastes like coconut and refined is very mild. https://www.nutiva.com/kitchen/virgin-vs-refined-coconut-oil-5-things-you-need-to-know/
I have a bag of unsweetened coconut flakes sitting in my kitchen cabinet. Is there a way that these can be incorporated into the batter without spoiling the texture of the cake?
Thanks, Deb.
Lynda
I used a nine inch square and mine worked out fine. I did need to cook it a little longer – 35 minutes.
This looks great, I’m definitely trying it soon
The texture of this cake is plush indeed! Mine required 40 minutes at 350 for a tester to come out clean. I added 1 tsp Fiori di Sicilia (citrusty-vanilla extract from King Arthur Flour) which gave the cake a nice flavor. It would be a bit bland without it, as some other commenters have noted. I expected a much bigger coconut flavor. For that reason, don’t skip the glaze! The finished product is tasty, plush and light. A perfect afternoon snacking cake.
The cake is nice and moist but is only slightly sweet and doesn’t have a very strong coconut flavor. I toasted 2 cups of coconut and put it on top of the cake and then drizzled on the glaze. That made it much better. Next time I make it, I might even add some sweetened coconut to the batter as well.
Is it normal for baking times with alternative fats to be a little longer? My oven runs pretty “normal” but I’m on minute 38 with a 9” pan right now… wondering if that’s likely because of the full-fat coconut milk.
Can I use Apple cider vinegar instead of white?
It’s worth trying but it is less acidic than white, I believe, so if it’s all you’ve got, use it. Otherwise, I’d use white.
I just made it with apple cider vinegar and it came out great.
I was wondering the same thing since I usually only have white wine vinegar at hand, so thanks for asking.
I was happy to see this recipe since one if my children is dairy free right now. I made it exactly as written, except that I didn’t have enough virgin coconut oil so I had to also use some refined. And my one complaint, that the cake had very little coconut flavor, may be due to that substitution. (I did make the coconut milk/sugar glaze.) Otherwise, it’s a great cake. Good rise, nice crumb, pleasant flavor without being overly sweet. Thanks, Deb! Now I need to try the cocoa powder/olive oil cake.
Just tested this one! Delicious flavor–not too sweet and certainly not overly coconut-y (not that I’d mind that!). I had an 8-inch pan, not 9, and I think that was my only trouble. Baked for 45 solid minutes, maybe a few more, and still there is a spot in the middle that is undercooked. Deb, do you think that 1 inch makes all that much difference? And agree with previous comment–don’t skip the glaze. It really promotes the coconut!
9 inch pans are 25 percent more volume than 8 inch pans, which does make a difference in baking times. Same volume of batter plus less space equals longer baking time.
8-inch round or square? Square is same thickness as 9-inch round, 8-inch round is definitely taller.
This has zero flavor whatsoever. Might benefit from banana or any number of things. It took about an hour to cook and was still raw in the Middle. You can do so much better than this smitten!
Could there have been a way to leave this comment with constructive criticism of the recipe itself rather than shaming and guilting the person behind the recipe?
Deb, thank you for all the beautiful recipes that you post! Some bloggers have really dropped off blogging over the last few years and I am SO happy you have not! I cook more of your recipes than anyone else, TRUTH!!! and I love reading your blog (confession, also have cookbook as well) All your recipes work! That is no small feat, as you well know!
So, thank you for hanging in there – love your blog!
I second this! I’m often fearful that you will stop blogging, as so many of the food bloggers have, when I rely on you to keep me cooking and baking! Cheers to Deb!
Thanks! I am not planning on going anywhere! I rather like it here.
But of course, do consider buying my books! I mean, if you’d like them. (I’m terrible at marketing, obviously. But I don’t do any sponsored content, have no plans to, ever, so I’m supported by book sales and site ads.)
Got ’em!
Me, too! (Mine was even signed by you, in person — at Sur la Table in Berkeley. :-)
I love your books, but I’m very attached to this blog.
See? This is why I never tell you all to buy my books! I feel silly. (And thank you!)
Jumped in with both feet and made this today. It. Is. Amazing. Next time I will bake for 5 or so mins longer then recommended, the center fell. Though that may be partly because I was in such a rush to take it out of the oven! I found it to be very sweet and the texture is sooo supple though it does not tase strongly of coconut to me.
Still, I say it’s a keeper for sure!
I just updated the headnotes and recipe to clarify two things that are coming up in the comments:
1. The coconut flavor here is mild, subtle. It’s not an intense coconut cake by any means. I’m sorry if that was unclear; it was never my goal with this cake! If you’d like a more intense coconut cake, you can add coconut to the topping, you can try coconut extract, you might even try some coconut sugar instead of white (although I find its coconut flavor fairly distant, plus, it’s brown so the cake will look beige). I don’t want to give a blanket green light to adding shredded coconut to the batter because it can throw off other things, but a little might make this cake more coconut-y. A lot (if dried) can make it dry and heavier. A lot (if sweetened) might/could sink.
2. Mine was fully and completely baked at 25 minutes (my original estimate had been 30 to 35 minutes, and I reduced it to 25-30 because of this) and my oven runs cool, not hot, crazy enough. On both this and the other vegan cake on the site, the chocolate olive oil cake, the single biggest complaint in the comments is about baking times. Here’s what I suspect: these eggless cakes are far more variable than standard layer cakes, but I cannot tell you why, I’m not definitely not the Food Lab/Bravetart/BakeWise. All that matters is that your cake is set in the center; don’t take it out if it’s not.
Hope that helps going forward!
That texture looks amazing! Something I’ve learned from Stella Parks is that different coconut oils taste more and less coconut-y. Refined coconut oil is more neutral tasting if people don’t want that coconut flavor. :)
Yet another great recipe! I just whipped this up and a) forgot the salt, whoops, and b) used butter instead of coco oil because it’s all I had on hand (sorry vegans). Next time, I think I will decrease the baking soda. I had a very slight metallic taste. So so good, nevertheless!
Thank you, Deb!
One of the few cakes I have made at 7,000’ elevation that have been successful AND delicious. We can’t quit eating it! Thanks for a great recipe. (The oohs and ahhs are music to my ears!)
definitely took longer than the 30 minutes for me–it also did not rise very well (almost perfectly flat on top) and seems pretty dense. will see how it tastes
Beautiful recipe, thank you. This will become a standard in my kitchen. Made as directed, with the addition of a cup of blueberries folded into the batter as a final step before baking. It did take almost an hour in the oven, but rose perfectly. Cake is moist, has a delicate flavor, and is not overly sweet. Perfect for brunch or tea. Thanks, Deb!
WOW this cake looks and sounds so delicious! I love this beautiful texture ♥
I made this exactly as written (using gram measurements) with the glaze and I was underwhelmed with the result.
Despite baking for 35mins it was still quite undercooked. It was also too bland for my taste, although it did still all get eaten up by my friends.
I generally love your recipes Deb but this one is not for me.
Hi Deb,
Just saw this and I’m really eager to make it. Since eggless cakes can be quite fussy, was just wondering what brand of all purpose flour do you use?
Thanks:)
Omg!!! This is so gooooood. I’m an amateur baker and every time I make your recipes it turns out perfectly. I put lime juice and zest in the icing and topped it with raspberries and blueberries. The family loved it too! Thank you ;)
Love the recipe, wondering if I can replace the sugar with a slightly healthier option, any thoughts?
I followed the recipe to a T and it rose beautifully. I took it out of the oven and cut into it – still raw in the middle.
Still tastes great, but not a very strong coconut flavor. I’ll toast coconut and put it on top next time I make it, and keep it in the oven longer
This cake looks delicious, I am going to make it tonight. Thanks for the great post.
Hi Deb!
Someone asked about adding zest and you said ‘please add some rum too ‘… sounds great – where would you add the rum please , and how much ?
Thanks !!!!
Hi Deb!
Someone asked about adding zest and you said ‘please add some rum too ‘… sounds great – where would you add the rum please , and how much ?
Thanks !!!!
I’ve got a 14yo (not aged, just old) bottle of Brinley coffee rum. Like a cup. And I’ve been saving it. Why? For this. Been wanting to make a run cake, but this is gonna be just 👌. If you follow a recipe for rum cake, you reduce butter sugar and rum then poke holes in cake and drench that wench. Doing it here and now.
Cant wait to make this but I need to add actual shredded coconut! I was all excited until I read that it wasn’t that coconutty. I love coconut.
Have you had cake success with any gluten free flours? I’m madly hunting for the perfect gf cake to serve my loved ones with gluten sensitivity. Any ideas??????
I’m not Deb (obviously), but sponge cakes are usually really good candidates for making gluten-free, since they depend for their rise and structure on egg instead of gluten.
There is also an absolutely *delectable* flourless chocolate sponge cake on this site: https://smittenkitchen.com/2007/03/the-best-chocolate-cake-expletive-free/ – its edges crinkle, which is adorable but not the most normal cake presentation. I’ve made it into a gluten-free wedding cake before; you just have to be really careful with it and do a crumb-coat before the final frosting (also: pick something to frost with that is tasty in quantity, like whipped ganache or a stabilized whipped cream).
That said:
1. there are gluten-free specific sites which can provide reliable gluten-free recipes using specific ingredients, or
2. there are cup-for-cup gluten-free flour blends that you can use in most cake recipes (but do a practice round before a special occasion in case your favorite recipe and the flour brand you buy don’t get along as well as expected).
Good luck! And happy baking!
I’ve made a very similar version of this cake and here’s an added grown up bonus: if you have coconut rum (like Malibu), brush the warm cake with a few tablespoons of the rum before hitting it with the glaze. Same with the chocolate version-brush it liberally with your favorite chocolate adjacent liqueur–Godiva, Khalua, Tia Maria, Frangelico….
as a longtime reader & vegan, i just wanna say, thank you deb for giving plant-based recipes a try!
I have a vegan friend and have been looking for a yummy dessert to make for her. This looks delicious! Have you tried adding packaged shredded coconut to it? Do you think that’s a good idea? Thanks, Deb!
I was so pumped to see another vegan cake recipe on SK that I made it the same day it was posted. And it did not disappoint! As with the Chocolate Olive Oil cake, this was very easy to throw together and the texture was wonderfully moist. I forgot to buy powdered sugar, so as I could not make icing, I made the ganache from the Olive Oil cake instead. It masked the coconut flavor, so I probably wouldn’t do it again, but it was certainly delicious.
The only thing I’d note here is that I had to bake this for closer to 35-ish minutes, but at that point the toothpick really did come out all the way dry and the sides weren’t overbaked or anything.
Thank you, Deb, for sharing vegan-friendly desserts that don’t come out tasting like cardboard!!
I’m going to recipe-smash this with the chocolate glaze from your chocolate olive oil cake and call it heaven.
This reminds me that I never made the coconut bread posted here a few years ago.
Also my mother had the “I Hate to Cook Book”, and I remember the cockeyed cake. (Peg Bracken’s writing is very vivid.). This makes my heart melt.
MAKE THE COCONUT BREAD ALREADY! Sorry for the all caps, but her coconut bread can be changed up in many ways (as per the comments to that recipe) and either changed up or as-written, it is a favorite I’ve made again and again. :)
Hi Deb! Sending so much love for the food you make and share with us! I’m totally going to be thaat person right now and ask if there is a way to healthify this for a snack cake for my kids for after school? Love the idea that it is simple and quick. Looking for white whole wheat flour and maybe honey? Is it worth me trying or should I just go face the corner now?
Plush is the exact word i’d use to describe this cake! It is so moist and delicious. I didn’t have coconut oil so replaced it 1:1 with unsalted butter. Flavor wasn’t super coconutty but that was ok with me. Baked closer to 35 min before the tester came out clean. I used the glaze and then topped with toasted coconut flakes. It was delicious! I defintely put too much glaze on as the center became a little soggy but I will just adjust next time. My cake rose beautifully but as others said, the bottom became a little dense as it sat on the counter. None of these things stopped me from eating two pieces and packing a third for my lunch the next day :). Thanks, Deb!
This is not about the recipe! But it looks great….I’m still a buttermilk Gal. My comment was about the two excellent bits you posted on the weekly email – one about ‘food’ and our obsession with it; the other about carbs/bread. Both articles were well worth checking out, and re: bread, I am going to shower, get dressed, and head to Terra Breads (I’m in Vancouver) which does really good bread. Also just started a ‘no knead’ which will not get baked for a few days turning it sourdough. So thanks for the inspiration. A warning though – immediately after the excellent NYT ‘carbs/bread’ video, there is a super alarming video about the apocalypse which might make your readers anxious. ;-)
Thank you! For everyone reading along, you can sign up for the Smitten Kitchen Weekly Digest/Newsletter right here: https://smittenkitchen.com/subscribe/
It usually goes out first thing Monday mornings, and on Tuesdays if it’s a three-day weekend. And yes, that first article, whoa. I feel like I’ve wanted to read it for a long time.
Thank you so much Deb for this very timely recipe.
My daughter and her chef boyfriend are coming for Burns Night on Saturday. I’ve bought a vegan haggis plus tatties and neeps, decided on Jane Grigson’s curried parsnip soup for the first course but I was wondering what to do for pudding. I think that this cake, with some tropical fruit, will do admirably. So thank you, once again.
I was so excited for this 6 (7 or 8) ingredient cake. I just moved and my kitchen is in a state of duress and unpacking has halted for now. I had all the ingredients for this beautiful cake. I used the gram weights for measurements. I added about half a teaspoon each of vanilla extract and coconut extract. I used part coconut sugar and part toasted sugar (Stella Parks from serious eats). The cake was much darker because of those changes. I also couldn’t find my cake pans, so I baked it in a 9.5 in glass pie pan. Baked well enough, although it took more than the 30 minutes as others have noted. It did taste fairly metallic to me though, so next time, I’d cut the baking soda down.
If you want to substitute vegan butter for coconut oil, what would the amount be?
Same — 1/2 cup.
Yikes. Your narrative sounded like you actually tested this recipe, but this is not the first time I’ve tried one of your recipes and had a catastrophic fail. With this cake, I used exactly the ingredients, measured exactly, in exactly the dictated size cake pan, at exactly the temperature indicated, and about 3/4ths of the way through the bake time it started erupting “lava” all over my oven (which I had just cleaned last week, ugh). It kept erupting until about TWENTY MINUTES past the indicated bake time (the center remained steadfastly liquidy until then). The crusty stuff on the oven floor was dee-LISH, but holy crap what a mess. I’m serving what’s left of the cake tonight, I’m sure it’ll taste good, but it’s only half the volume intended and not exactly pretty to look at. So glad I tried it first. My best guess: delete the vinegar, maybe replace a little of the coconut milk with just a titch of yogurt instead. But not a recipe I’ll ever make for company if I need to use the oven afterwards.
That’s crazy. I’ve never heard of anything like this. Any ingredient changes? What’s your altitude?
And yes, of course I tested it, and more than once. Of course my goal is for the recipes to work for everyone.
I made it as written, baked maybe 3 minutes extra, and added a cup of shredded dried coconut. Then topped with a delicious rum butter sugar caramel. Mine came out great.
I hear from your tone that you are frustrated, but snafus happen. Big deal. Scrub and cook on.
The timing on this could not be better! I’ve been searching for a good coconut cake to use as the base for my dream birthday cake. Do you think this cake would stand up well to being stacked up to three layers and laced with lime mousse and passionfruit curd?
Yes, but I might just double it and divide it between three pans so it’s not too thick.
Made this in an 8-in square pan, measuring everything to the gram on a digital scale. After 30 minutes, knife came out clean but I left it in the oven with the heat off for 10 min for good measure.
Cake was fully cooked with a dense, plush crumb. The coconut flavor is very mild, even with the glaze and toasted coconut flakes sprinkled on top. Will consider using coconut sugar, coconut extract or lime zest in the future for more flavor.
Half of the people who tried it noted it was overly sweet, so I’d got for 1/2 to 3/4 cup of sugar the next go around.
That said, a very solid cake with a short ingredient list and minimal fuss!
made this…taste more like a corn bread (dense) then a cake and strangely smelled like corn.
I added vanilla and coconut extract and shredded coconut since ppl said didn’t have a strong coconut flavor. other then that I followed recipe exact (full fat coconut milk from can).
turned out good but I wouldn’t make if you are looking for a cake texture… and of course this is just my experience.
Any chance one could sub gluten free flour? Grazi
Can this be made into cupcakes? What bake time would you recommend?
I thank you on behalf of my vegan daughter! I’m always looking for vegan treats I can make for her on her visits home, ones that don’t contain a lot of fake vegan versions of real stuff. This looks so good, like I’d even like it!