foolproof cacio e pepe

Soon, extremely soon, I’m going to tell you more about our 12 days in Andalucía but before that, before summer is truly over, before I start thinking about cooking more complex meals again, before I even consider turning on the oven again, I wanted to tell you that this summer was the year I finally figured out how to make cacio e pepe, one of my favorite pastas, as good at you’d have in Rome, and we cannot let the summer end until you do too.
Huh? Deb, you wrote about it years ago, in 2011. But the recipe always bothered me, and the reason is written out right in it: authentic cacio e pepe contains only three sauce ingredients: pecorino romano (this is the cacio, the cheese), black pepper (this is the pepe, ground to your desired texture, often toasted first if you’re going for extra flavor), and pasta, plus splashes of the pasta’s hot starchy cooking water to form a sauce. It doesn’t contain oil, butter, cream, flour, cornstarch or any other binders. The trouble begins when you try to merge/coalesce/magic together water and cheese into an emulsified, creamy sauce. Ever tried to mix oil and water? In my kitchen, it goes about as well as you might imagine.
Frustrated in 2011, I added a little cream and butter* to make it work. But I never “finished” the recipe in my mind. Since then, I have tried — this is barely an understatement — every single 3-ingredient technique on the internet and in cookbooks I could track down, I have watched videos completely in Italian to try to glom how they do it, walked into the kitchen, repeated their exact steps, and failed every time. I try about 6 times a year. It’s been 7 years. I never, ever succeed in magic-ing pasta water and cheese into a smooth sauce. The cheese melts before it glues itself to the noodles, cementing itself instead to the pot, the bowl, the tongs, the stuff of dishwashing dread. I imagine this sounds familiar to others.
When someone emailed me (hi, Annie!) earlier this summer and told me about Flavio de Maio’s (of the restaurant Flavio Velavevodetto in Rome) method as shared by tour guide and Roman cooking expert Elizabeth Minchilli on her site, I was fresh off my latest cacio flop and thanked her, but expressed my doubt that this would be This One. That was 2:12pm. At 6:12pm, I sent her a photo of our dinner and told her she’d changed my life, and I hope yours, possibly in the next 20 minutes.
Foolproof Cacio e Pepe
Check out Elizabeth Minchilli’s site for a video of Flavio making it himself with an immersion blender.
The traditional pasta used for cacio e pepe is tonnarelli, sometimes sold as spaghetti alla chittara, a squared-off, slightly thicker spaghetti, but you use what you can get. I’m using standard thickness spaghetti here. The traditional cheese used for cacio e pepe is pecorino romano, a sharp, salty aged sheep’s milk cheese. If you can only get parmesan, it works too, but you’ll probably need to add salt to the sauce. While the recipe below works as written, you’ll probably want to make adjustments to taste, and to the intensity, age, and saltiness of your cheese.
- 8 ounces dried spaghetti or tonnarelli (see note at end)
- 4 ounces aged pecorino romano, finely grated (see note at end
- A lot of freshly ground black pepper
While it’s cooking, combine all the pecorino (except a spoonful for garnish) and lots of freshly ground black pepper in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon cold water and use an immersion blender to work it into a paste, adding additional cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, only as needed. You want to form the mixture into a paste about the thickness of cream cheese or frosting. I use about 4 to 5 tablespoons total for this amount. Blend more than you think is needed; you want this paste as smooth as you can get it. You can do this same process in a food processor, even grinding the cheese in it instead of grating it first but it will require longer processing to get the rubble-like cheese smooth.
Before the pasta is done, scoop out a cup of hot cooking water and set it aside. Drain the pasta very quickly in a colander (no need to shake every drop of water off) and immediately drop it, piping hot, into a large bowl. Add 3/4 of cheese-pepper paste in dollops and toss to combine. It’s going to be too thick to form a sauce but once it has begun to coat the noodles, pour in one small ladleful of pasta water and toss, toss, toss (a lot of movement helps here) to loosen the paste into a lightly creamy consistency that evenly coats the spaghetti strands. Taste and add more of the cheese-pepper paste to taste, or use it all. Add more pasta water as needed only to loosen.
Finish with reserved pecorino and a few grinds of black pepper. Eat immediately.
51 comments on foolproof cacio e pepe
I know it is silly to comment on this particular recipe when I can not eat black pepper, but it looks SO good. Maybe I will try it without the pepper but with some minced garlic? It looks so easy and yummy! Thanks for the technique!
Are you able to eat white pepper?
I do not think so but I have not tried. So strangely whenever I eat black pepper, I choke up and tears stream down my face. It is most embarrassing. But thank you for the suggestion.
Welcome home! Can’t wait to hear more about your trip. FYI, I believe that you are so averse to the oven right now that you even left it out of the first sentence of this post!
This looks wonderful! But I can also share the Italian method. The secret is a big bowl and two large forks. Put the pepper-oil mixture in a tempered bowl, add the pasta and half the reserved water. Then quickly move the forks back and forth, like you’re mixing a salad but more like quickly scraping along the bottom of the bowl, and occasionally mixing. Quick! Then, add the cheese in parts and continue the same motion, adding more water as needed. Silky smooth pasta with no need for a blender.
So it’s not just me that always ends up with a giant clump of cheese. I love a good life changing recipe. My favorite tip is to toast the peppercorns before you grind them. They’re a starring ingredient, might as well give them the star treatment.
Awesome! Going to try this when we return from vacation! The usually awesome Carla Lali Music’s version was a total bust the last time I tried it.
Deb!!! This is in fact, LIFE CHANGING!! I was bored and hungry so I tried it. I had basic ingredients (parm, reg spaghetti and pepper.) I did add some salt…and I am completely sold! I will never life through the cleaning nightmare of clumped cheese. So delicious, so worth it!!!
Glad to hear it worked out! But rather than add salt to the cheese mixture or to the pasta afterwards, you can add a bit more to the cooking water. And you might need to if you’re using parmigiano. If you’re using true pecorino Romano it’s so salty that Roman restaurants keep a pot of water that has less salt boiling just for that
Genius! I usually add the cheese to the pot that the drained pasta has been returned to, and I do a marvelous job of coating the sides of the pot with the cheese. This is a MUCH more effective way to make one of my favorite comfort foods!
OMG. I was just trying to figure out what to make for lunch in the midst of canning 30 pounds of tomatoes and my kitchen is chaos. Saw this on IG and 15 minutes later, had the best, most perfect lunch (especially since I had some fresh pasta in the fridge that needed a use). You are my hero.
I’ve been waiting for this since the teaser on IG a few weeks back. Can someone ballpark what “lots of ground pepper” means? A tablespoon?
Totally, IMHO, unmeasurable in spoonfuls (the grind and intensity of peppercorns will vary too much) or weights (weights of a gram or three don’t register well on most digital kitchen scales). Try a pinch of the cheese-pepper mixture. You want it to have a sparkly kick that’s to your liking, and it should be on the strong side since it will next stretch over your pasta. I think I counted 46 grinds of pepper in one batch? But again, this measurement means very little. I keep my pepper grinder fairly fine.
I went to Rome last year and fell in LOVE with this dish. I’m fairly handy with pasta, but could NOT come close to the Cacio e Pepe I’d fallen in love with. The bowl was pasta would be gloppy mess. This just made it onto our menu for the week! YES!
Hi. Can’t wait to try it. I, too, have attempted and flopped this several times. I’d be interested to know what ratio black pepper to cheese in more specific terms than “a lot.”
and thanks in advance!
I have tried this several times and just can’t get it right. Hope this technique works. Can’t wait to try it.
My other question is why can’t I put this on my Pinterest board. ☹️
Nice recipe! First paragraph is missing a word though… “before I even consider turning on the again” Turning on the what?
Also, a couple more… “which will I bet will a lot more often after today” and “but expressed my doubt that this would be This One.”
The oven
I wonder if one could make up the cheese/pepper/water paste and storenit in the fridge or freezer to have it ready for small servings?
That’s a great idea! I’ll try that. Thanks!
My sentiments, exactly.
I bet it would work great. Freezer, probably. I suspect it would mold faster in the fridge with water blended in, but what do I know, really.
Yes, you can definitely keep it in the fridge. And in fact, Flavio actually prepares it a minimum of 24 hours beforehand. This way the pepper really gets a chance to infuse into the oils of the cheese. If you put it in a tightly sealed container, like a jar, it should keep for a week. I’ve never tried freezing this, but I do freeze hunks of parmigiano (shrink wrapped) so I’m sure that would work. Just remember, air is the enemy.
Thank you so much for taking us to Spain with you. I enjoyed every Instagram post and story. You have exotic vacations with little kids down to a science. And this pasta looks awesome. I will be trying it after my September Whole30 is done. My mindless summer eating and boozing orgy has to end sometime so I’m taking drastic measures.
I snorted when I read this, Charlotte! You’ve perfectly described my summer… here’s to a more moderate Fall! That means we have a couple of weeks left to indulge…
I’m so going to make this, asap! Question, immersion blender OR food processor (as that is what you have in images)?
Either will work!
This looks so good! How ironic that I’ve recently been wanting to make this sometime-in-the-very-near-future-as-soon-as-I-have-a-free-evening-but-not-this-week-maybe-next. And now I have no more excuses.
As an aside, I’ve recently been watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on AmazonPrime. I frequently think that if Midge Masel had been born a generation or two later, she would be a successful food blogger very much like Deb Perelman.
!! I do love that show. And want her brisket recipe — and her wardrobe — because of course I do.
I love the article, and it’s the same for me too. I don’t have time, there are already loads of leftovers in the fridge, there are a half-dozen excellent and cheap restaurants within a 1-block walk, and many recipes just suck (thanks to you and Americas Test Kitchen for providing so many of the exceptions!). But it is one of the rare things that I do with nearly 100% focus, and I’m so happy when it turns out well. I’m excited to make that happen again with this recipe, too. Thanks, Deb!
Where do you fall on the grate your own cheese vs buy it already grated for this recipe?
I generally prefer grating my own because the prepackaged stuff can often container other things to keep the cheese strands separated. This is less often the case if your grocery store does it for you. But I also like knowing what cheese I’m getting by seeing the wedge/block.
Been waiting all summer for this one. Can’t wait to try it. Thanks
Saw this, hopped in the car for spaghetti and pecorino, came home and made it. STUNNING. Thank you so much! I used an immersion blender and only 3 tablespoons of cold water to make the paste. Other than that, I did everything as instructed and it turned out amazing!
I have made this dish many many times and would suffer from a broken sauce about half the time. I have since switched to Locatelli pecorino romano, which is aged longer than the norm. My sauce has not broken since. It’s a bit more expensive, but as Ferris Bueller says, “if you have the means, I highly recommend picking it up.”
For those interested, I sauté the pepper in 2 tbls evoo, then add the cooked pasta, pasta water, and finally the cheese (off-heat). Good luck! :)
The article at NYTimes was really great Deb. I love to cook, but sometimes I f*cking hate weeknight cooking. Cooking as an immersive pastime is soooo different to the drudgery of putting food in front of (often uncooperative) family members three times a day.
I hate having to be the president of meals, keeping a tally of what vegetables my picky toddler has eaten during the week, ensuring we have a kitchen full of staples, keeping track of how many times we’ve had takeaways and ensuring we aren’t spending too much.
I love the escape of a cooking project. The creativity of a recipe tweak. The science of baking, of browning meat, the ability to change a few ingredients into something amazing. I love the escapism and concentration.
Cooking is the best. Cooking is the worst. Weeknight dinners suck. Thank god for pizza.
“I hate having to be the President of meals” <—-This is exactly how I feel. Loved Deb's article, too.
Brilliance!
Yes! This!
Exactly!
And on top of it all the complaints of the spouse/partner about my complaining about cooking dinner… Wah! ;-)
I loved the NYT piece, Deb!
And I’ll have cacio e pepe for lunch today – Thanks to you!
Sina
Just made this! Worked a dream until I very slightly over-did it with adding the pasta water at the end though. So don’t be like me and just trust that any cheese clumps will melt without water! Even if you do, don’t worry, it will still be scrumptious :)
I am SO EXCITED to try this. We have failed in every way imaginable—right down to the Italian-language YouTube videos.
My boyfriend grew up in Rome and we’ve visited together many times. Cacio e Pepe is one our favorite dishes, but we’ve had problems making it at home. His dad (a restaurant owner in Rome) even gave us a lesson and we still couldn’t get it. That’s until tonight. This method for the pecorino is ingenious and it came out so so delicious. Thank you.
Your Feb 2010 between of this has been a house favorite for years. I was excited to try the update – and maybe not spend so much time on cleanup after. But this made just as much of a mess. Stringy vs clumpy doesn’t seem worth bringing it the immersion blender to clean. I’ll stick with the old one. (Still wicked delicious either way).
This is one of my favorite pasta dishes EVER! Can’t wait to make it at home.
Only had penne. Used the same ounce-weight and it was perfect. Ended up using three tbsp of cold water for the sauce and 1/4
Cup pasta water to loosen. Thank you!
Deb, you’re the best! Loved the article!
Loved your NYT piece… I shared it on FB and saved it with all my cookbooks :) Brava!
Thanks so much for sharing the recipe Deb! I hope your world remains forever full of cacio e pepe. But if for some reason you need a refresher course, you always have Rome. Maybe it’s time for a visit? (Personally? I went to Flavio last night, and am going again tomorrow. This is NOT what I had in mind for my September back-to-work diet!!)