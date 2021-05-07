twisty cinnamon buns

Cinnamon buns are perfect — they don’t need disruption, nobody needs a fresh new take on them, and they don’t need refining. I suspect that for most of us, our only grievance is that nobody makes them often enough. Have you ever woken up to the smell of fresh cinnamon buns baking in the oven? Yeah, me neither, but boy does my family have good things to say about it.
So what is this? Well, these are cinnamon rolls with a little update, exactly what I said nobody needs, but it turns out… I do. This is the exact recipe, down to the last teaspoon, I use to make cinnamon buns at home, which I’ve tweaked and tweaked over the last few years until it was exactly the way I wanted it: no separated eggs, easy-to-remember measurements, a plush, rich dough wound with the perfect cinnamon bite. But — maybe this has been written about somewhere else, not sure — but we’ve been home a lot over the last year and when I’m home a lot, I start tinkering. I applied the kind of twisting we use for a krantz cake-style babka and stuffed four of these twists in a pan and let them expand and bronze in semi-chaotic ribbons in the oven and I found three things that these do even better than cinnamon buns.
This is also a frost-your-own-adventure bun. I absolutely believe in frosting icing rolls, especially with cream cheese, but these are too pretty and textured to cover. Instead, I make a big bowl on the side and you can slather exactly the amount you want on your own piece. I’d start with this:
I think you know exactly what needs to be done this weekend. I can smell the deliciousness from here.
Previously
6 months ago: Bialy Babka
1 year ago: Rhubarb Cordial
2 year ago: Braised Ginger Meatballs In Coconut Broth
3 years ago: Triple Coconut Cream Pie
4 years ago: Pistachio Cake and A Reall Great Pot of Chickpeas
5 years ago: Potato Pizza, Even Better, Carrot Tahini Muffins and Sheet Pan Chicken Tikka
6 years ago: Strawberry Rhubarb Soda Syrup, Artichoke Gratin Toasts and Maple Pudding Cake
7 years ago: Lamb Meatballs with Feta and Lemon
8 years ago: Ramp Pizza and Yogurt Panna Cotta with Walnuts and Honey
9 years ago: Pasta with Garlicky Broccoli Rabe, Classic Ice Cream Sandwiches and Cinnamon Toast French Toast
10 years ago: Heavenly Chocolate Cake Roll and Crispy Potato Roast
11 years ago: Tangy Spiced Brisket
12 years ago: Pickled Grapes with Cinnamon and Black Pepper and Buttermilk Ice Cream
13 years ago: Fork-Crushed Purple Potatoes, Whole Wheat Apple Muffins, and Caramelized Shallots
14 years ago: Black Bean Confetti Salad and Margarita Cookies and Tequila Lime Chicken
Twisty Cinnamon Bun Bake
- 1 cup (235 ml) milk, any kind, lightly warmed
- 2 1/2 teaspoons (1 packet or 7 grams) instant yeast
- 1/4 cup (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt (I’m using Diamond; use 1.5t of other brands)
- 2 large eggs
- 8 tablespoons (4 ounces or 115 grams) unsalted butter, diced
- 3 1/2 cups (455 grams) cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons (45 grams) butter, salted or unsalted, melted
- Pinch or two of salt (if butter is unsalted)
- 1 cup (190 grams) dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 8-ounce (225-grams) block cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup (80 grams) powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/4 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 1 to 2 (15 to 30 ml) tablespoons milk or cream
Dough
Filling
Icing
Method 1: Let the dough rise at room temperature until it just shy of doubles, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours (I find that it looks like it’s not rising at all for the first hour and then boom, it takes off, doubling around 1 1/2 hours. Transfer dough to the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. It is impossible to work with this dough when still at room temperature; don’t even try.
Method 2: Let the dough rise in the fridge a minimum of 8 hours, and up to 2 days. It will be just about doubled when it comes out.
Fill and shape dough: Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Melt butter and add a pinch or two of salt if the butter is unsalted. Set aside. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Coat a 9×13-inch baking pan with butter or nonstick spray. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll chilled dough out a very, very well-floured counter, covered with more flour, until it’s a very wide slab — about 30 inches wide and as deep as you can comfortably roll it, about 10 to 12 inches. You’ll want to lift the dough and re-flour underneath as you roll. Brush evenly with melted butter. Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar-cinnamon mixture and pat it down. Begin rolling, using a scraper as needed where the dough is stuck, from the long end, rolling the dough into a as-tight-as-possible coil. Once in a coil, I stretch it gently until it’s 34 to 36 inches. Transfer it to the parchment-lined baking sheet, bending it into a horseshoe, and freeze it for 15 minutes. This will firm the log and make it much, much easier to work with.
Remove from the freezer and cut the horseshoe-shaped log crosswise into two equal lengths. Using a serrated knife in a gentle sawing motion, carefully cut the first log in half lengthwise, exposing the layered center. Place halves next to each other, cut side up. Lift one side over the next, forming as many twists as you can down the log (stretching it a little as you twist is fine), and try to keep the cut sides up. Cut this long twist into two equal lengths and arrange across the short side of the baking dish in two rows. Repeat with the second log, splitting, twisting, and dividing, forming two more rows in the baking dish. If you discover, like I often do, that you didn’t use all of the melted butter in the filling, brush the rest over the twists now. Let dough rest for 15 minutes at room temperature before baking.
Bake: For 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden all over and have an internal temperature of 190 degrees F.
Make icing: In a medium bowl, beat or whisk cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon milk or cream and beat to combine. If you’d like a thinner frosting, add the second tablespoon. Place in bowl with spoon for serving.
Serve: When buns come out of oven, Let them cool 5 minutes, if you can bear it, before cutting in. Serve in squares of any size (although if you cut the pan into 12, it will be closest to a standard cinnamon bun size) with the frosting on the side.
Do ahead: The buns ostensibly keep at room temperature for a few days, just not around here; cover tightly with foil or plastic. Leftover icing goes in the fridge and will last a week.
56 comments on twisty cinnamon buns
The kind of host who volunteers to go without… hahaha here here!! After all that work!
These look delicious – I love how they’re slightly babka-esque!
Would this dough be impossible to make by hand rather than with a stand mixer?
You could, but you’ll want to start with softened butter and I think it will be significantly easier with one of these Danish dough whisk things. It’s perfect for mixing stretchy, loose doughs (or cookie doughs, or no-knead breads) in a bowl. Then, use a flexible scraper to “knead” it a bit with turns on the counter. Promise you’ll resist adding extra flour? It doesn’t need it, but it will seem like it does. Stay strong!
I’m going to ask a question I ask of many people, often entirely out of the blue: can I no-knead this sucker? Or get as close to no-knead as possible with an enriched dough, i.e. softer butter, mixed just to incorporate, and then a reduced yeast volume coupled with the refrigerator-assisted timetable? I just hate kneading, especially these soft monstrosities. I am fine with a blander flavor to the bread and a slightly less than perfect chew.
I made these this morning, after several months cooking through the “5 min” no-knead series. I think it would work great as a no- knead dough, because it is already so wet. Just drop the yeast.
I made these this morning after a couple of months cooking through the “5 min” no-knead series. I think it would do great as a no-knead since the dough is already so wet. Just drop the yeast amount.
Excellent, thank you for this.
I tried it by hand and had no problems, came out great! I just did a sort-of knead in the bowl with a wooden spoon haha for about 7 minutes (a little elbow grease required)
What the WHAT? Ok, I’m mixing up this dough today as a Mother’s day gift to me, and I will bake it up on Sunday. Thank you from my future self!
Could I do everything up to placing the twisted pieces in the pan and then leave in the fridge overnight taking it out and allowing it to rise for 15 before baking the next morning?
My daughter and I do that with cinnamon buns regularly. Go for it.
Yes, and you can probably even skip the 15 on the way out.
Hooray! Happy Mother’s Day to us all. :)
Could you prepare these right up til they are ready to bake, but then put them in fridge overnight and bake in the morning?
Yes, but while you can prepare the recipe straight through, you have to fully chill the dough (as I explain in the recipe) once risen before rolling it.
These look amazing! Can’t wait to try them.
Oof. I kinda hate you right now, Deb. I wasn’t planning on baking anything too involved this weekend, and now I may have to! Cinnamon roll babka? Um, yes.
Could you halve this recipe? If so, what size pan would you use?
I always use 8×8 for half of a 9×13. It’s not exact, but I’ve never had a flop because of it.
I’d probably use an 8×8 or a 6×9-ish sized pan.
Do you think the coiled dough could hang out in the fridge overnight? Trying to find a way to eat these on Sunday morning without having to do all the work on Sunday morning.
Yes. I do that regularly with cinnamon buns.
Yes, absolutely.
These look amazing! Do you have to let the dough rise before filling/shaping? Or just chill dough to shape it and then the assembled buns rise overnight in the fridge?
We were just talking last night about how my husband and boys crave cinnamon and sugar deserts like madmen. I guess it’s a sign I should make this for them today! Thankfully for me I can’t have gluten otherwise I would be happily sabotaging my diet and inhaling this deliciousness with them because it looks just so dang good.
Um. Wow. Talk about your potluck-brunch stunner! I have a half-size baking pan so will see how it works to bake up two twists and freeze the others.
I really appreciate that you listed the internal temperature – I go a little crazy with my Thermapen but it’s the kind of knowledge that gets results!
Yum! Also, agree 100% on the B&B cinnamon. All others are supremely inferior. Even my 2-year-old, who has it on her oatmeal for breakfast every day noticed one day when I used the last bits of another jar.
Wow! Beautiful and looks delicious. Nothing says lovin’ like cinnamon rolls in the oven- to misquote the jingle. But cinnamon rolls! Happy Mother’s Day and wishing you lots of icing!
This feels life changing. Thank you.
Is there any chance of a video being posted of the whole rolling, filling, horseshoe, twisting part? Somehow I’m struggling to visualize it based on the written words. Being able to watch the magic happen would be great!
Me too. I’d love a video or photo demo.
Yes! I love to be able to see this process!
These look wonderful. Question – I do not have a stand mixer and use a food processor for bread dough. How would I adapt this recipe to mix in a food processor? Thanks!
I tried this this morning and can tell you what did NOT work… I put the dry ingredients in and pulsed, then added the wet and ran it. It was immediately too sticky for my heavy duty 14cup cuisinart. I ended up moving the dough to a bowl amd beating with a spoon.
We have an egg allergy over here and while I often make quick breads with egg replacer (Just Egg or Bob’s Red Mill egg replacer), I haven’t tried it with an enriched yeasted dough. Any reason to think it wouldn’t also work there?
I’ve used ground white chia as an egg replacer with great results in our cinnamon rolls
Some people use flax “eggs” and swear by them. For the equivalent of one large egg: mix 3 Tbsp water and 1 Tbsp ground flax seed. Let it plump up for awhile before mixing in to the recipe.
Egg allergy here also. In my experience, the egg in this recipes seems to be there to make the bread even richer. I have made many other bread recipes that call for egg (cinnamon rolls, kolaches, english muffins come to mind) and just skip the egg completely. All is very well with those recipes and nobody misses the egg. I would just leave it out entirely.
Excellent, thank you!
Would this make four standard size loaves if I put them in say 9″ x 5″ pans?
These cinnamon buns look like a next level that I have used to do. I have got too comfortable with these regular cinnamons, well now I have your recipe to level up myself as well. Thanks!
We live and die by your cranberry orange breakfast buns. I buy enough cranberries to freeze in the fall to have them all year long. That being said we will definently be trying these and may well use the cranberries at some point!
Can’t wait for your next book!
I have a Proof setting on my new oven. Can i use it for the proofing part of this recipe? Thanks for the info. They look delicious and am looking forward to making them!
PS tried to ask this in the question area but no space:(
Judy
Oh My Goodness!!!
Love the look of these and I know the taste will be great with the extra crispy from the twisting!!!!
And the bowl of frosting on the side!! Pure magic I think!
Ok
I can cut and paste with the best of them but is there a print button someplace I am missing on this site?
Yes, at the end of the recipe, after the pictures of other stuff, there is a line that says DO MORE: There is a print icon there.
Hi Deb – can these be formed the night before and kept in the fridge to bake in the morning? Thanks!
My minimal amount of pandemic tinkering in the kitchen has involved substituting maybe 1/3 of the white flour with semolina flour. It makes the dough just a bit richer and heavier (have done this with a cinnamon swirl bread and others, but not your cinnamon bun recipe here).
Deb, I don’t see a rise after the dough has been shaped, other than this ‘Let dough rest for 15 minutes at room temperature before baking.’ Other recipes for cinnamon rolls call for rising again after the rolls have been cut and placed in the pan – why not here? Won’t the dough be too dense without another rise? Thanks.
I have lost a lot of my sweet tooth as I’ve aged, but these look amazing. The real reason I want to comment, though, is this:
Your recipes are stunners; I turn to your blog a lot, and many of your recipes have become staples in my little kitchen. Your Parmesan broth is a staple in my freezer, I just had your avocado toast yesterday (again!), I tweaked your broccoli melts into a frittata that is a breakfast staple, etc., etc., etc.
But the best thing about your blog is your integrity. Living almost literally in the back yard of Amazon, I could kiss your feet for not having the ubiquitous Amazon links. I LOVE that you are not beholden to them or anyone else for your opinions. Because of this, I trust you, and take your opinions seriously. I mean, not like my life is at state seriously, but still pretty darn seriously.
Tip of the hat to you, my dear lady!
For the very first time a Smitten kitchen recipe that failed me. The dough was too wet for me to roll and it ended up as a huge mess. I have no idea what went wrong.
Worked as expected and had a neat look. The cinnamon roll was incredibly dry and not as flavorful as a traditional roll. I will stick the more traditional recipe.
Deb, do you order from Farm to Table?? I just saw your new favorite cinnamon as I was perusing this weeks order and it got me to wondering.
Looking forward to making these!
Ok I somehow made a rectangle and baked it. Tastes phenomenal…! I was wondering what to do with the near liquid dough. Glad I baked it.
very nice thank you