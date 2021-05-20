soy-glazed chicken

It’s a gorgeous spring week in New York City, the windows are wide open, and before I find it impossible to resist the siren call of a full shift to picnic–summer-beach-fresh-everything mode (with some ice cream/pie/cookie breaks, naturally) I wanted to tell you about one last easy weeknight pandemic-era favorite: a soy sauce-basted chicken that my family would be happy if I made once a week forever.
I first made this in the early months, when all the restaurants were closed and we missed takeout*. I’ve made it almost monthly since then because it’s the fastest, easiest non-grilling way for me to turn a package of boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts into a meal that everyone actually finishes. Browning the chicken well gives it a slightly crisp edge, and reducing a mixture of garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and brown sugar around it while the chicken finishes cooking gives it a lacquered effect.
I turn it into dinner by making plain white or brown rice in the rice cooker**. If we have any broccoli, I’ll steam or roast it. And then I make a quick salad with a thinly sliced or julienned fresh vegetable, whatever we’ve got that’s crunchy, such as cucumbers, carrots, cabbage, asparagus, or in this week’s case, snow peas and sugar snaps. A soak in ice water really perks up snow peas, sugar snaps, and carrots if yours have also gotten neglected in the produce drawer. Toss with thinly-sliced scallion, salt, pepper, white rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil to taste and that’s it, a triumphant weeknight meal that I hope makes it into your rotation too.
*Origin note: Although I started making this in a pandemic pinch with leftover dipping sauce I use for dumplings, this style of chicken is a distant relative to the Cantonese dish called see yao gai or soy sauce chicken. Usually it’s a whole chicken braised in soy sauce with star anise, bay leaves, and Shaoxing rice wine in addition to the ingredients below, then chopped and served with vegetables and rice or noodles. It’s amazing, and a quintessential Chinatown favorite/staple worth seeking out.
** I’ve had this one for eight years and it was worth every penny, and not only because it plays twinkle-twinkle when it starts
Previously
6 months ago: Bialy Babka and Potato and Leek Gratin
1 year ago: Simple, Essential Bolognese
2 years ago: Austrian Torn, Fluffy Pancake
3 years ago: Chilaquiles Brunch Casserole
4 years ago: Rhubarb Upside-Down Spice Cake
5 years ago: Perfect Garlic Bread, Shaved Asparagus Frittata and Palm Springs Date Shake
6 years ago: Potato Scallion and Kale Cakes, Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and Crispy Broccoli with Lemon and Garlic
7 years ago: Blue Sky Bran Muffins and Fresh Spinach Pasta
8 years ago: Spring Vegetable Potstickers and Essential Raised Waffles
9 years ago: Bacon, Egg and Leek Risotto
10 years ago: Sour Cream Cornbread with Aleppo and Ribboned Asparagus Salad with Lemon
11 years ago: Radicchio, Apple, and Pear Salad, New York Cheesecake and Shakshuka
12 years ago: Black Bread and Ranch Rugelach
13 years ago: Chocolate Walnut Cookies + More Flourless Dessert, Almond Cake with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote
14 years ago: Corniest Corn Muffins and Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Soy-Glazed Chicken
- Vegetable oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs or breast cutlets
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 3 tablespoons tamari, or light or low-sodium soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar or 2 tablespoons black vinegar and 2 tablespoons rice (see Note)
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar (I use dark)
- Toasted sesame seeds and/or a thinly-sliced scallion to finish
32 comments on soy-glazed chicken
This looks amazing Deb, it’s all my favourite savoury stuff in one dish. I’ve just bookmarked this, and I’ll let you know how it turns out.
Hope you’re all well?
Jack
This chicken looks delicious. I assume it would ruin the glaze, but do you think there’s any way it could be made without any sugar?
I think it would taste imbalanced. You could use honey or maple, but if the issue is sugar itself, it will probably be too salty.
I use Sukrin Gold as a replacement for brown sugar in Asian dressings and such all the time and it works beautifully. It is expensive, though.
I’m going to try this looks good 😀
Any reason this could not be made with bone in chicken pieces—drumsticks perhaps?
Absolutely, but they might benefit from baking in the oven (maybe 90% of the way) and then maybe finishing in the sauce on the stove.
This is so similar to a dish my mom regularly made when I was growing up. It was out of one of those community cookbooks that churches sometimes put together, and went by the name of Red Chicken. The main differences were that it called for chicken wings/drumettes, and had you thinly slice an entire bunch of green onions, adding the whites to the sauce as it cooked and stirring the greens in towards the end. They would become so soft and silky and the chicken would be sweet and salty and perfect. Gonna make this right away!
This looks appealingly reminiscent of mall food court bourbon chicken – the sweet savory salty stuff of nostalgic dreams – can’t wait to try it. Bet it would be delicious on boneless thighs as well.
Do you have any recommendations for vegetarian substitutes for the chicken? This looks delicious :) Thanks!
I think it would delicious with seitan, or firm tofu, or any combination of veggies.
I just tried it with cubed extra firm tofu. It was very good. I sauteed some thinly sliced onion with it to give it a bit of texture contrast.
If I don’t have fresh ginger, how much dried would I add in its place and when in the recipe would I add it?
It’s kind of chicken adobo! I demand (okay, request) a Filipino dish deep dive!
Suggestions for adjusting cook time for pounded chicken breast cutlets? That’s what I’ve got on hand.
oh yum, I will make this. Meat cooked in soy sauce is just amazing. I was also reminded of chicken adobo!
Soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, black pepper – this is definitely adobo! Apart from the garnish, every other flavor is part of the Filipino flavor profile too and can be added for an acceptable variant of adobo.
This flavor profile is very similar to Japanese teriyaki as well. Growing up my family would often include a sliced onion into the sauce, and the “crunchy salad” is cucumbers only (with the rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and sesame seeds). As you mentioned, it’s a “once a week forever” kind of dish, one that I make sure we have the ingredients to make on hand at all times.
Do you think I could substitute the soy sauce for Amino Acids? My son is soy free.
I find coconut aminos sweeter than soy sauce so I would reduce or eliminate the sugar, tasting the glaze to determine.
I bought the chili crisp! You’ve mentioned it before, it looked intriguing, but I didn’t know what I would use it for. Now I still don’t know, but I am about to find out! Suggestions are welcome!
Use chili crisp for anything! At breakfast, on toast with Greek yogurt and cucumbers. For dessert, on not too sweet ice cream — fresh corn if you can find it. On a spoon. On tofu, with whatever the tofu is going with.
I get mine from a local restaurant that closed for three months over the winter. It was one of the products that they sold to make some money over the winter. When I learned that they would not be selling it again once they reopened, I bought 4 jars and have eaten two. I am going to ask the owner how much I have to pay her for the recipe.
What are the greens soaking in the bowl?
They look like snow peas.
This is really similar to a dish I make already except that I basically double the ingredient, marinade the chicken for at least 45 mins, and then put the thighs under the broiler for 5-7 minutes per side. Always chicken thighs.
This is a new take and I’ll try it out this coming week!
Surprisingly enough, balsamic vinegar makes a good substitute for black vinegar. (I learned this from my Chinese mother-in-law, who uses it routinely.)
A version of this shows up on my dinner calendar every week or two. I usually do chicken, rice, a veg, and some Trader Joe’s dumplings. It’s one of the few meals that satisfies everyone, even if that means my 6-year old making a dinner out of just rice and broccoli.
Hi Deb, I made this for dinner and was amazing! However, I had a problem when I added the soy sauce to the oil. The soy sauce evaporated immediately and the oil spattered everywhere. Is the oil suppossed to be warm at this point? I dont normally cook with soy sauce, it is an ingredient new to my kitchen and when I later checked the ingredient list in the bottle I saw it is mainly water, so I guess that was the issue when it got combined with the warm oil. I was wondering whether I misread the recipe or other soy sauces react differently. As you can see I have a lot to learn soy suacewise. Thanks!
I made this tonight. Amazing. Delicious. Simple. I think I need to double sauce next time…either because A. I had more chicken than recipe called for (probably). Or B. It was so yummy I wanted to drink it!! 😂 Probably A & B.
I’ve had my cheapo rice cooker for at least 40 years, I use it at least once a week and it still makes perfect rice
Thank you so much for sharing, Deb! It worked like a charm! So good!!!
Came out delicious even when my toddler was hanging on my pants during prep!