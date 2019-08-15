black pepper tofu and eggplant

I spotted black pepper tofu on Ottolenghi’s* Instagram last week, a fine place to gush over food. The recipe is from Plenty, an excellent cookbook that I happen to have, which means I could make it right away. However, rather than making it and then still feeling a loose obligation to make a vegetable side dish or salad, I decided to add eggplant. From there, everything went south. I don’t have three types of soy sauce. I can get them, theoretically, but I was feeling lazy about it. I was pretty sure five tablespoons of crushed peppercorns and eight thinly sliced red chiles would make my children run screaming from the room; 11 tablespoons of butter was a bit rich for my tastes. But here’s the thing with this and, I think, all recipes. Much ado is made about “internet recipe commenters” and their “I changed eight ingredients and it didn’t work, zero stars”-type presence on websites. I’m often asked how I don’t “lose patience” with these types of comments and here comes an opinion, you just know I had one brewing:
For the love of absolutely nothing holy, because this an internet recipe blog and not the 11th commandment, you are allowed to make every single recipe you come across any way you wish. Modify for the ingredients you have. Modify for the schedule you have or the free time you want. Modify for the nutrients you need. Recipes aren’t bibles; I am no goddess. I don’t find it annoying. I mean, we’re going to have to manage our expectations about the outcomes. Some changes work, some don’t, and we can talk about it, I’ll answer whatever I can as best as I can. But honestly the best thing you can do is to report back in the comments, that is, tell us what you changed and how it went, and help the next person with the question out.
Which is all to say [“Ugh, why are recipe headnotes so long?” lol] that I used one kind of soy sauce, a third of the butter, a tablespoon of black pepper, no chiles, I halved the tofu, added eggplant, and then I ultimately sheet pan-ed it. I didn’t only roast it because I’m nursing a hot pink two-inch burn on my forearm from dropping tofu in hot oil on the stove — if only 13 years of cooking experience here could have warned me about the ol’ water-oil issue — but because to make this entirely on the stove, you’ll need to fry tofu, and then the eggplant, and then make the sauce for 15 minutes and that adds up to a lot of time. By roasting the vegetables while you make the sauce, it comes together faster. Eggplant and tofu are fantastic together; the tofu holds its shape, the eggplant collapses and partly joins the sauce and the result was too dark and pretty to even bother garnishing with chiles or scallions, but you could. You’re in charge.
P.S. Remember when I got to interview him? That was fun.
Previously
Six Months Ago: Perfect Meatballs and Spaghetti
One year ago: Foccacia Sandwiches for a Crowd
Two years ago: Blackberry-Blueberry Crumb Pie
Three years ago: Summer Squash Pizza, Peach Melba Popsicles, and Chile-Lime Melon Salad
Four years ago: Raspberry Crushed Ice
Five years ago: Cold Noodles with Miso, Lime, and Ginger and Apricot Pistachio Squares
Six years ago: Charred Corn Crepes, Burst Tomato Galette with Corn and Zucchini and Strawberry, Lime, and Black Pepper Popsicles
Seven years ago: Pink Lemonade Bars and Charred Pepper Steak Sauce
Eight years ago: Sugar Plum Crepes with Ricotta and Honey
Nine years ago: Everyday Chocolate Cake and Zucchini and Almond Pasta Salad
Ten years ago: Asparagus with Chorizo and Croutons and Sour Cherry Slab Pie
Eleven years ago: Cantaloupe Salsa and Plum Kuchen and Roasted Carrot and Avocado Salad
Twelve years ago: Summer Pea and Roasted Red Pepper Pasta Salad
Thirteen years ago: Huevos Racheros, Blueberry Crumb Bars, Napa Cabbage Salad with Buttermilk Dressing, and Quick Zucchini Sauté
Black Pepper Tofu and Eggplant
- 14-ounce package extra-firm tofu
- Neutral oil for roasting (I use safflower)
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3/4 to 1 pound eggplant
- Kosher salt
- 3 to 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (the higher amount is slightly more rich)
- 1 heaped cup thinly sliced shallots or 1 medium white or red onion, thinly sliced
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled, crushed
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped ginger
- 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon granulated or brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon crushed or very coarsely ground black pepper, and more to taste
- Rice, for serving
- Chile-garlic sauce, crispy chili oil, or sriracha for serving
Roast tofu and eggplant in oven for 20 minutes to start. After 20 minutes, use your thinnest spatula to gently separate the tofu from the pan and flip to crisp and brown on the other side, about another 10 minutes. Do the same with the eggplant. At 30 minutes, the tofu should be crisp and browned and the eggplant should be roasted and tender. If needed, cook it for 5 more minutes.
While tofu and eggplant roasts, prepare the sauce. Heat a large, heavy skillet over medium heat and add butter. Once butter melts, add shallots, garlic, and ginger. Reduce heat slightly and cook, stirring here and there, until everything is tender, about 11 to 14 minutes. Add the soy sauce, sugar, and black pepper and cook, simmering, for 3 minutes more. Add roasted tofu and eggplant to pan and stir to coat with sauce; cook for one to two minutes minute together. Serve over or with rice; add extra heat as needed.
81 comments on black pepper tofu and eggplant
Wow this looks good! Except I don’t like tofu, and my husband doesn’t like eggplant, and we’re both allergic to soy. Any suggestions for substitutions?
just kidding! I adore you and your infinite patience. I literally gasped when I saw this post because I’ve been meaning to make the Ottolenghi black pepper tofu for so long and adding eggplant makes it sound even better.
Two things. First, a bit off topic, but I have a rule that I only make baked goods for the first time where there are comments on the site – that way you get the benefit of all those real life test kitchens! Secondly, I’ve never made an Ottolenghi recipe without subbing at least two or three ingredients – it must be something to do with the chef-ishly long lists of highly specific items. Anyway, the good news is that his recipes stand up well to all those modifications. In fact, my favourite ever carrot salad is a highly modified version of your modified version of one of his. Everyone’s shopping lists and pantry staples will be different – make recipe suit what you buy and eat and you’ll make it for years to come!
Whoops – didn’t mean to reply to the above, just to make a new comment! Internet-ing fail, sorry!
Sabrina wins all the things!
I substituted dark chocolate for the tofu, chicken livers for the eggplant and moldy hot dog relish for the onions. But that’s all – everything else was exactly the same. I’m sorry Deb, it was terrible. Zero stars.
LOL, thanks for the laughs!
OMG THANK YOU MK HASTINGS! I did exactly what you did EXCEPT I used beef liver instead of chicken and vegan hot dogs. The chocolate was 90% dark, and I recommend using 72% dark chocolate with stevia sweetener next time. TWO STARS!
And I tried it with raw tuna and boiled eggplant, an egg and grapes with a caramel glaze. It was meh. I would say 1 star…..seriously Deb, this head note alone is why we love you so much.
My girlfriend, who I usually try to accommodate, doesn’t eat eggplant, tofu, soy sauce, cornstarch, or butter. That said, I intend to make this recipe exactly as written and she can just have a salad. I’m getting eggplant with my rescued produce box this week, and I’ve been craving tofu, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect. I’ve made Ottelenghi’s recipe a few times but had completely forgotten about it.
I want to leave humorous comment, but truly am allergic to tofu! If I sub chicken, maybe just do it in skillet? Oven seems easier tho!
Try using paneer instead of tofu.
Can I make this vegan, without tofu, and substitute tomatoes for the eggplant? OH, and it won’t work!?!
Seriously – change a recipe all you want people – I do – but *don’t blame* the creator when it doesn’t work! Deb, you’re the best, and have infinite patience.
BUT – this looks fantastic, and may convert me to love eggplant. Since I have an abundance of kale in my garden – anyone’s welcome to some – I’m making this favorite baked tofu with coconut kale sheet pan recipe from Ali Stafford (with some modifications!)
https://food52.com/recipes/56204-baked-tofu-with-coconut-kale
I don’t cook with tofu very often and when I do it’s usually pan fried. Might roasting it in a cast iron skillet mitigate some of the sticking issue? My sheet pans are rather “sheety.”
You totally can, but for me, sticking/tearing wasn’t really an issue, so long as it’s brown and crisp underneath (so basically the same as anything you roast, chicken, potatoes).
Deb,
I like to line my sheet pans with parchment paper for easy clean-up but that probably won’t work here. Any thoughts.
You can and in previous roasted tofu recipe (tofu-broccoli with crunchy sesame-peanut dressing in Smitten Kitchen Every Day), I suggest this. But I wanted the extra crisp and brown here. Both ways work.
Today I learnt you can roast! tofu!
My world is turned upside down until I have the chance to make this recipe.
I roasted tofu just the other day on a sheet pan with a silpat, and it got good and crispy! I used this method, which is pretty similar: https://cookieandkate.com/how-to-make-crispy-baked-tofu/
Absolutely thrilled to see your adaptation of this recipe, which I’ve always dismissed out of hand as too-fussy in its original form. Looking forward to giving this a go!
Bravo! This is the internet-recipe-comment rant I didn’t know I needed.
Please can we have metric measurements too? I can cope with ounces but converting F to C just blows my brain right now and cups are just not a reliable unit IMHO 😉 Thx
Google says that 425 F = about 220 C.
Just FYI. :-)
This looks incredibly delicious, and I can’t wait to start prepping this on Sunday nights before the workweek begins. Any clue as to whether this holds up the next day?
It holds up but the sauce might be a little dry. You can always add a spoonful of water.
I don’t know that I want to know what that nonstick aluminum foil is treated with, but I will use that to line the pan I brown the tofu and eggplant on. Just a thought.
You totally can. I find it gets a little more crisp without it, but it also requires a thin spatula.
My favourite tool in the kitchen is actually a metal paint scraper with a wooden handle. Gets off pretty much everything stuck into a baking sheet.
Love everything I have ever made from your site and if I dont make the gooey pecan cinnamon rolls; it isnt Christmas!
But really, I have a question about this recipe cause it needs to be in my belly! Is the sugar needed or could I substitute grated carrot?
Salt was definitely an issue in testing so I really felt like it needed the tablespoon of sugar. (The original recipe had 2x that plus a sweet soy sauce, just for comparison.)
Although I generally think tofu is weird to cook with I’m drooling over your photo of the finished product. When it’s cool enough to fire up the oven I’ll give it a try. Husband can’t eat eggplant, thinking I’ll substitute zucchini, and heck, why not throw in some roasted green beans, red/yellow bell peppers, mushrooms. Variety is the spice of life, no/yes?
This recipe looks delicious! In case anyone is in need of a great way to cook tofu in the oven, here’s my go-to, easy (and foolproof) method of making crispy oven roasted tofu. I’m going to prep my tofu this way when I make this recipe. It’s very similar in texture to fried tofu but doesn’t involve the standard oily mess from the stove top. And you also use very little oil. Here’s how it happens:
1) Drain extra-firm tofu and slice lengthwise into three or four slabs.
2) Grab two baking sheets and two thick stacks of paper towels. Lay one stack of paper towels on the first baking sheet, lay down your tofu slabs, and cover with the other stack of paper towels. Put the other baking sheet on top, and then grab your heaviest glass bowls (or perhaps cans of beans) and put those on top of the baking sheet. We want to press out as much water as possible.
3) After letting the tofu press for 20 minutes, remove the top sheet tray and grab your tofu. The paper towels should be soaked, and the tofu much more firm. You could also press the tofu w/o first slicing into slabs, but you will need to press for at least an hour. Pressing the tofu first helps it get really crispy in the oven. At this point, I usually like to cube the tofu, but you could also slice into triangles.
4) Put the pressed tofu into a large bowl, top with 1 tbsp oil (peanut works well), 1 tbsp soy sauce, and 1 tbsp cornstarch. Toss the tofu with a spoon until well incorporated and the cornstarch is absorbed.
5) Bake in 425 oven for 20-30 minutes, until the tofu is very brown and crisp. I find that no flipping is needed.
This is a great technique and I’ve done it before — I recommend the long pressing time in the recipe in my second cookbook. However, I was delighted to find when testing this that even 5 minutes wrapped in paper towels with nothing on top resulted in very crispy tofu (with more tender centers) without the extra steps. I didn’t do a side-by-side, but I was happy to save the time.
I’ve perused AllRecipes for years and the scolding that people give for changing a recipe and reporting outcomes has me wanting to reply..You’re not the boss of this recipe or it’s readers! However I have worked around the scolding by replying that I used the recipe as my inspiration for the very reason you said; It’s my choice andin the event someone else has thought to try it the way I did, they have some feedback available before they commit. I appreciate it when I find someone has made the changes I’d like to make so I don’t waste time, or that I can go ahead if I hear that it was successful. Sorry for hijacking the recipe for this rant, but I was ‘Inspired’ to comment on the changing of recipes!
I’ve made the Ottolenghi recipe as written and it’s amazing, but with a spice-averse kindergartener who always needs both dinner and undivided parental attention in the hectic half hour after my spouse and I get home from work, it’s not where my life is at right now. I plan to try this version as soon as possible, and may experiment with bok choy or broccoli for a fall/winter alternative!
Do you think this would work with small fairytale eggplants?
Ooh, can’t wait to try this! The recipe in the book looks amazing and my mouth waters every time I look at the picture but I’ve never brought myself to actually make it for the reasons you note. Thank you so much for this family friendly version!
I made a modified version of the recipe from Plenty last week. I used Deb’s instructions for oven roasting the tofu, cut the black pepper to 2 Tbs., used a mix of regular soy, dark soy and water, and added chopped up bok choy. It turned out really good!
I have made Ottolenghi’s BPT recipe many many times and it never fails to disappoint. I never thought to use eggplant – I typically will toss in broccoli and cashews – so I’ll have to try that next time. I think the sauce would also be excellent on chicken or even scallops. I think your recipes and amendments to recipes are fab by the way, never change Deb!
This looks delicious. Love all the recipes that come out from your kitchen. I had a weird request. Can you please do a post on top 10 -15 cookbooks that every homecook should have? I am slowly building a collection. For now I have a few Ottolenghi, all of yours :), Ken Forkish, Ina Garten and Meera Sodha, but would love to see your recommendations. Also, when are you releasing your 3rd book?
Thank you. I have tried to make this list many times and failed. I could never choose 10 favorites. The second I do, someone will remind me of another one I use so often that I forgot and I’ll need to add it too.
Great timing! I was just wondering what to do with the eggplant and tofu I have in my fridge.
Here here 🙌! Recipes are truly ideas/templates not written in stone; however those who change absolutely every ingredient should not blame the author. (BTW I love the “punch” of salt in your IG stories – the first one I thought may
have been typo or autocorrect, the second one I thought must be on purpose!)
Have you or your editor ever thought that you might do a book of recipes you have changed/modified after reader input? I think it would be hilarious and instructive and maybe pivotal. :)
Hoooollyyy! This recipe looks incredible and is on my next weeks meal plan!
Looks like it would pair great with bok choy!
Made this EXACTLY…Love Love love this!!!! Eating it as I type…you are funny and inspiring! Keep up the goodness!
Hi Deb! I suffer from a long-term affliction, called Fear of Cooking Tofu! Well, you have just about cured me with this recipe! Looks fantastic, and I will head out tomorrow morning for (another) eggplant and extra firm tofu. I am so excited! Thanks for this, and everything else. (After chemo I got back into the kitchen with the farro and tomato recipe, which is still in my rotation!)
I wanted to start out by making a snarky joke about the changing of every ingredient but water in the recipe and then complaining but the two links you provided were perfect.
Deb, when your arm recovers from the burn (owww!!!!), I have a recommendation. a few years ago, a friend bought me an apron as a christmas gift, knowing how much time I spend cooking and baking. This apron is long-sleeved [it’s honestly more-or-less a cute printed smock with two pockets]. she told me that long-sleeved aprons are typical in Chinese cooking where you are often sauteing or frying over hot oil. it does work great for arm protection; I use it for any serious frying. (in the winter, it also helps to keep you warm)
I love your attitude. Thank you for exemplary…and for all the great recipe ideas!
I always love how real-world you are, Deb. But I disagree with you on the comments issue. I don’t think anybody who criticizes the commenters you described is taking aim at their having changed a recipe; they’re taking aim at those who start with a recipe, change almost every single thing about it, usually including The Main Thing, and then *blame the recipe* when that doesn’t get them a good result. I’m always happy to benefit from the adventuresome nature of those who feel comfortable flying on instruments, since I’m not one of them, but credit and blame should only go where they are due.
I’m dying to know if your kids liked this dish?
Haha. My son is at sleepaway camp but would have liked it, I’m fairly confident. My daughter doesn’t eat anything, including this.
The Ottolenghi black pepper tofu has a mythical status in my household as my partner’s Worst Meal Ever. I wasn’t present at the infamous dinner but he is the farthest thing from a fussy eater I’ve ever met and a tofu lover but nearly a decade later he still shudders when it is mentioned. It might be time for me to give your version a crack (plus the original chilli) and not discuss its origins at the dinner table.
My household too! Made it exactly as written years ago and my partner found it inedibly spicy and to this day makes fun of me for making it, and is hesitant to try other recipes from that book as a result (I of course, adored it). Now that we have a toddler, will definitely be trying this version and am hoping the whole family will enjoy!
you guys are both crazy. i’ve made it several times with my meat-eater partner scarfing every single bite. served with rice and traditional stir fried morning glory, it’s soo good!!
Made this tonight exactly as written and it was excellent! Next time I might try it with skinny eggplant instead of aubergines because I don’t really care for the eggplant skin.
Deb, I so appreciate it when you rework an Ottolenghi recipe, (I call it Deb-olenghi-ing) you always make it so much easier to make without sacrificing flavor or quality.
Deb, your recipes are terrific, as are Ottolenghi’s; you both know the exact right combinations of foods, cooking times, and alternatives to preparing. I love eggplant, but not tofu, and would like to make the eggplant with…well, anything. Any suggestions on a good substitute?
I have made this successfully with paneer in place of tofu. It was my only sub to the original Ottolenghi recipe and was a big hit, although I agree with Deb on the pepper overload. Next time I will reduce the pepper. Paneer!
I’d double the eggplant and skip the tofu here. And thank you.
Correction: you *are* a goddess. I love your writing as much as your recipes! Can’t wait to make this, adore eggplant.
and my goodness – there are the times when I was in a hurry and needed to microwave the eggplant first in some water and then added it to the frying/mixing. And really that wouldn’t be the right taste exactly but if you had the chilli and the 3 soy sauces how would you even know the difference?
Angela S
Hi Deb, I am not an American and I’m wondering what “regular soy sauce” means, or means to you. I understand from the “low sodium” comment that you mean very salty soy sauce is regular.
Is that Japanese soy sauce, the kind you’d use for sushi? Or perhaps Chinese? Over here in Holland, I have access to Japanese, Chinese (light and dark) and Indonesian (ketjap manis) and they’re all very different in flavor, viscosity, saltiness, etc.
Here, “regular” (it just says “soy sauce” on the bottle) is fairly salty. Low-sodium is much better here. Japanese soy sauces are, I understand, lower in sodium. If you have many types of soy sauce at home, you might enjoy using the mix Ottolenghi originally recommended, which 3 tablespoons sweet soy sauce (kecap manis), 3 tablespoons light soy sauce, and 4 teaspoons dark soy sauce.
This sounds delicious, especially with the butter. However, the butter excludes the dairy-free classification.
Thank you.
Haha! 👏 I teach cooking classes for a living and inevitably someone asks a question (well, usually it’s a statement) saying she/he/husband/kid doesn’t like garlic/mustard/whatever ingredient so they won’t be able to make the recipe at all. My response is always, the recipe police are not coming to get you! Leave it out! Substitute something she/he/husband/kid likes! You’re the boss! That’s what’s so great about cooking for yourself and your family!
This is a delicious recipe…I’ve made it even though my husband hates tofu and eggplant. He liked this though!!! Trick was to get him to taste it before I told him what it was!!!
We love you Deb.
The comments alone were a good read. Hilarious.
I think most of us agree those who rate zero after going off script are not playing fair. So if this looks like you – stop it. 😀
The comments are so funny I won’t even TRY to add to them, but I laughed especially loud at the commenter who said she was “craving tofu.” That was a joke, right?
One of the (many) things I love about the Smitten Kitchen site is using my browser “search on page” function to check the comments for substitutions I have in mind. Sometimes I just don’t have the ingredient, have a glut of a different veg, or just imagined it another way, and thanks to the excellent readership here somebody usually has tried it already and reported back! Readers seem super helpful with diet/allergy subs too. I think the complaints come back from old school sites with rating functions, when someone panned a recipe without following it at all. I will admit some annoyance when people take an obviously meaty/carby recipe and ask how to make it vegan and/or gluten free. There is a point when you need to search for recipes somewhat close to your eating habits!
sorry if i’m missing, but are the shallots/garlic/ginger blended? I see a pic, but not seeing if they’re chopped or blended in the instructions
No, they’re just sauteed for a while so they get soft and lovely.
I was drooling over this recipe all the way to the bottom when my eyes got wide reading that you posted Huevos Rancheros THIRTEEN YEARS AGO! Holy moly, I’ve been following you for a long long time! I can’t believe that was 13 years ago. 13 delicious years though, I make it at least once a month <3
So much quality content here in the omg loooong headnotes, but I will point to one bit that wasn’t even a focus. Shallots range wildly in size. Can I repeat that 100 times over for effect. Why aren’t more people saying this, like, all the time?! Can you please always tell me the resulting amount once chopped,sliced, diced, or whatever? We use precise quantities for absolutely everything but shallots. K, thanks Deb. Keep it up.
Agreed.
I bake bread now(measuring in grams regularly) and med. onion, large tomato, bell pepper measures drive me batty.
Just give me the grams and make it easier for folks.
PS I love the original Ottolenghi recipe.
Made this as written. It is delicious.
The rule in our kitchen with any new recipe is to make it as written as the author had his/her reasons for doing it that way. We then add our notes on any modifications we would like to make and file it to our recipes file in our computer. This has kept this pair of avid foodies quite happy for many years. Going out to our garden to harvest the eggplant now.
This comment thread made my day. I’m an inveterate recipe-changer–not least because I cooked from the Moosewood cookbooks a lot, but cannot eat any color of bell peppers, and vegetable recipes are FULL of bell peppers. I tend to think of recipes as a starting point; the less familiar I am with a cuisine, the closer to the recipe I am likely to stay, but not always.
That said, I must tell you that your recipes really are go-to guides for me, particularly when I’m looking for a fairly specific thing to make.
Since you asked, I made this last night with broccoli instead of eggplant. The broccoli didn’t need quite as long as the tofu to roast, so I took it out of the oven a bit earlier than the tofu. It was delicious!
I confess that I do modify a lot of recipes to my liking. But I PROMISE I do not go back and comment knowing that this is modified. I like the “I made this” selection on the bottom but if I modified it, would I have still “made this”?
However, THANK YOU for the recipe and the dinner idea. I did make this last night and modified it with what I had. I happened to have a slowly rotting eggplant from my last rescued produce box (that I have not come up with a good way to cook) and the most recent one had shallots. So I did a one-pan thing and made it with just shallots, garlic and eggplant instead of roasting and threw the sauces right in the pan and my husband really liked it!
Not related to this post, but Deb, I just made the yogurt flatbreads from SK Everyday and they were awesome! I feel like such a hero! I flavored mine with chopped fresh rosemary and topped them with smoked goat cheese and accompanied them with a few sliced cherry tomatoes. I feel like I’m baking bread but it’s not hard or messy or slow. Yay, yay, yay. Can’t wait to try it again, maybe with some fresh fennel next time. Thank you!!
Deb, for kitchen burns: Keep the turmeric close to the sink. Into a little bowl or custard cup, put enough turmeric to cover the burn generously. Mix the turmeric with enough water to make a paste. Scoop the paste onto the burn. Cover the paste with some kind of bandage–the idea is to keep the paste in contact with the burn. (Extra points for not letting it leak, since turmeric stains so nicely.) Turmeric will help stop the pain quickly. It will also help to prevent blistering.
Deb.
This is just to say
that you should freeze your tofu
like I’ve emailed you before
and that you seem to have forgotten.
I’ll forgive you,
because frozen tofu is delicious
so hot
so crispy.