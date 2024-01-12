french onion baked lentils and farro

This is clearly not a pasta bake, but it was supposed to be one. From November to December, I was pursued with a vision of an oozy, decadent french onion pasta bake — that is, the flavors of french onion soup applied to baked pasta with a bronzed and broiled gruyere topping. What was not to love? How could it not be delicious? But it was never right. I made it a few times and I never wanted to eat it. It was too rich and didn’t have enough to bite into, even by the intended standard of holiday indulgence. In the last round, I added cauliflower to it so it felt like more of a pasta-and-vegetable bake and I liked it even less (damp? somehow).
Then, as if a better idea fairy had been summoned from thin air, or perhaps a direct message on Instagram, an Elizabeth from Oakland, CA reached out and told me she’d made a farro and lentil bake with tons of caramelized onions for dinner the night before, told her kids it was french onion soup rice, and they devoured it. “Literally just oil (or butter), good stock, wine, onions, farro, lentils and thyme, and gruyere broiled on top,” she explained. Suddenly it was as if the sun had appeared from behind the clouds after a week of rain, or removing an entire block of lines in Tetris with a satisfying bloop sound, it was clearly, and retroactively obviously what I’d have preferred the whole time. I immediately made it too.
The melodrama ends here, phew, because I think this is perfect; it’s loose enough to suggest risotto, hearty enough to be utterly filling, and tastes so precisely like french onion soup that I’ll never get tired of it. Even cold, days later, I couldn’t stop eating the leftovers. I thought I’d run it for a final recipe of the year here, a luxurious late holiday season dinner, but I believe I took a nap instead. That brings us to today: It’s cold, rain and wind are heading in our direction, the sun is still setting before 5pm and it’s still dark when we wake, and thus I still be requiring bubbling, cozy dishes with cheese on top until things improve. Come join me.
Previously
6 months ago: Flaky Chocolate Cake
1 year ago: Cauliflower Salad with Dates and Pistachios
2 years ago: My Favorite Lentil Salad
3 years ago: Lemon and Lime Mintade
4 years ago: Roasted Squash and Tofu with Ginger
5 years ago: Plush Coconut Cake
6 years ago: Sheet Pan Meatballs with Crispy Turmeric Chickpeas
7 years ago: Chocolate Dutch Baby
8 years ago: Blood Orange, Almond, and Ricotta Cake and Cabbage and Sausage Casserole
9 years ago: Key Lime Pie and Make Your Own Vanilla Extract
10 years ago: Pear and Hazelnut Muffins and Warm Lentil and Potato Salad
11 years ago: Lentil Soup with Sausage, Chard, and Garlic
12 years ago: Buttermilk Roast Chicken
13 years ago: Baked Potato Soup
14 years ago: Black Bean Soup + Toasted Cumin Seed Crema and Cranberry Syrup and an Intensely Almond Cake
15 years ago: Clementine Cake and Mushroom Bourguignon
16 years ago: Chicken Caesar Salad and Fried Chicken
17 years ago: Grapefruit Yogurt Cake
French Onion Baked Lentils and Farro
- 2 pounds yellow onions (4 large or 5 medium), sliced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry, vermouth, or white wine (optional)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups dried farro
- 3/4 cup dried lentils, any variety, but green (le puy) or brown (italian) are my favorites here
- A few sprigs of fresh thyme
- 6 cups vegetable broth + splashes more, if needed
- 2 cups (8 ounces) coarsely grated gruyere cheese
Heat your oven: To 375°F.
Assemble casserole: Add garlic to the onions and cook, stirring, one minute. Add sherry, if using, and cook until it disappears. Add the farro and cook for 2 minutes. Add lentils and 6 cups broth and thyme and bring the mixture to a simmer. Season well with salt and pepper as needed. If your pan isn’t ovenproof, transfer it at this point to a casserole dish.
Bake the casserole: Cover the pan and bake, stirring about halfway through, until the lentils and farro are tender, 40 to 50 minutes. If all of the liquid has absorbed, either at the midway through point or at the end, add another 1/4 to 1/2 cup splash of broth. We’re looking for a risotto-like looseness or light “slosh” in the pan. Fish out thyme stems.
To finish: Sprinkle the dish with gruyere and broil until browned on top.
Do ahead: The dish keeps fantastically in the fridge for 4 to 5 days; rewarm in a 350-degree oven. You can also prepare the lentil and farro base a few days early, rewarm it (it will likely need more broth at this point), and broil the cheese on top right before serving.
92 comments on french onion baked lentils and farro
If I wanted to make this gluten free, is there an alternate grain besides farro that you’d suggest?
I’d suggest using a shortgrain brown rice.
Do you need to soak the beans ahead of time? Just want to make sure I’m not missing anything. Thanks!
You never have to pre-soak lentils as they cook rapidly and evenly without it.
Thanks!
What about pearled barley?
What a brilliant concept! It sounds absolutely delicious. We’ve been avoiding lentils here due to digestive issues— any thoughts on a substitute? Most other legumes are ok. I’m wondering whether cooked white beans (navy or cannellini) would work.
Cooked beans will work but you’ll need less broth because some is there to cook the lentils, some is there to cook the farro.
I, too, am looking for a farro substitute. Would brown rice work?
I’m GF and was thinking of trying oat groats–but thinking they might need more liquid and a longer cooking time.
I made this tonight and used 1/2 c oat groats, 1/2 c short grain brown rice and 1/2 cup white rice (pantry cleanout!) and it was great. Cooked in 45 min plus the broiling time.
I’d use a shortgrain brown rice.
What type of farro? Pearled? Semi-pearled?
Most farro comes semipearled, which cooks in about 45 minutes. If you buy farro that has a longer cooking time than 40 to 50 minutes, you’ll want to add it sooner than the lentils for whatever time it needs longer than 40 to 50, so it evens up in the end.
Just a questions of clarification. I do not need to presoak or soak the dried lentils or far prior to adding to the pot?
Lentils don’t need to be soaked.
I am gluten-free. Can I make this recipe with rice or quinoa?
See above
I’d recommend a shortgrain brown rice.
This looks delicious! I have all the ingredients needed except dried lentils, I have a can of cooked lentils. Do you think I could use those and just reduce the broth?
I’d reduce the broth and only add them once the farro is cooked, near the end.
How would this be without cheese on top? Looks delicious but husband is dairy-free and I find dairy-free cheese to be especially bad in a cheesy lid
Try a pan grattato/crispy crumbs/poor man’s parmesan. Stir fry bread crumbs or panko in olive oil with or without a minced garlic clove. Sprinkle generously at the table. If you leave it on the casserole it will get soggy.
Just put cheese on your portion.
What if I made this but changed it so much it only tangentially resembles the original recipe? Would that be okay? Just asking for an entire community, apparently! >:(
LOL!
OMG. Right?!? I think I’ve seen a request re: subbing almost every. single. ingredient.
Deb, I’m looking forward to making this “just as it is” (in the manner of Mark Darcy appreciating Bridget Jones).
Funny, last week Rukmini Iyer shared a chickpea recipe that’s got the same vibes as this and I added it to my to-make list. Now I’m torn on which to try first! Looks like I need to start caramelizing dinner onions asap.
https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/jan/01/quick-easy-recipe-spicy-chickpea-gratin-melted-onions-kale-rukmini-iyer
OMG, LOL.
When I got to the one about subbing the onions, I died a little inside.
My farro is 10 minute farro, which I assume means it’s par cooked? Do i adjust anything?
Can you use Trader Joe’s 10 minute farro?
Hi! Not sure if it helps, but I’m guessing this is a pearled farro (please correct me if I’m wrong, Deb or anyone!). I use Bob’s Red Mill, and the recipe on the bag says that boiling it for 30 minutes cooks it, so I’d bet that the gentler method in this recipe adds up to the 40-50 minute oven time described in the recipe. I find that figuring out the labeling of farro is maddening; when I try this, I’ll use a variety that calls for a 30 minute boil, which depending on the brand you buy might not be specific in terms of the type of farro listed in the ingredients on the bag. I’d avoid a quick (10 minute) farro– I’m guessing it’ll turn to mush and, in my experience, isn’t very tasty (though I imagine with all of the aromatics in this recipe, even 10 minute farro could be improved!).
Thank you so much for this information– I almost used the TJ’s farro!
Possibly my new favorite food. It tastes exactly like I hoped it would, based on the description. The onions took longer to caramelize than written, and the broiling took a while, but these were a small price to pay for the end result. Banger start to the year, Deb—not sure how you’re gonna top it!
It will cook faster. I’d put the lentils in and cook them for maybe 30 to 40 minutes before adding the farro, if it only needs 10 minutes to cook.
You’ll want to cook the lentils for 30 to 40 first before adding it, to line up the cooking time with 10-minute farro.
Hi Deb! This looks fantastic! Did you rinse and soak the lentils before cooking with them or just rinse? Thank you so much!
No need to soak lentils!
No need to. Well, rinsing is nice but I don’t always remember.
The SPEED at which I added all of these ingredients to my grocery list…
Thoughts on what to serve with this delicious looking recipe?
We had it with salad.
Love onions but they don’t love me . Any sub for all those onions? I could use one onion but not 4 or 5 .
Not to be rude, but this a French ONION soup inspired recipe. If onions aren’t your thing, probably just pass (I say this as someone that can’t tolerate garlic!)
If you use one onion, some finely diced carrots and celeriac or pastinake (english?), which you brown with the onion, you will get a wonderful lentil stew that is less oniony, but still very flavourful. Can also be done on the stovetop. It’s how I do it, and I never added a cheese covering, but sometimes a swirl of balsamico. Try it :)
Make the NYT linked recipe. It’s got a tomato base instead.
Congratulations on nailing it !
can’t wait to make this on this frigid day in Washington’s Olympic Peninsula (farther N than Maine!)
I recently made something so awful (and it had 5,000 like in NYTimes), I used the wrong lentils, it was a challenge to dispose of it
how’d you know i was on the hunt for farro recipes that could make a dinner? can’t wait!
Hi Deb.Looking forward to making this but before I attempt it was hoping for clarification on 2 issues raised in previous posts. What kind of farro and specifics on how to add to recipe? Should lentils be soaked first? Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Most farro at grocery stores is semi-pearled, which takes the cooking time down to about 45 minutes. I use Bob’s Red Mill brand here; others will work. If you find one where the package cooking time is much longer, you’ll just want to adjust accordingly. Since it would then cook faster than the lentils, you can add the farro first and let it cook a little before adding the lentils.
I literally drove to the store to get the ingredients, it’s in the oven now. So far, so good. Will report back!
This looks great! If I already have caramelized onions, how many cups could I use?
Hm… maybe 2 cups?
We’re doing the Three Rivers Challenge and what would you know . . . I have lentils on my docket to use! No farro, but I’m pretty sure a portion of the 75 pounds of wheat berries I just purchased will suffice! So excited!
So…when I pulled this out of the oven after 35 mins to stir it, it was very liquidy and the lentils (I used red) were fairly hard. It didn’t seem like the lentils were cooking. (I’m guessing my oven wasn’t quite hot enough?) I was in a rush to get dinner on the table. So at that point, I cooked it on the stove for ~15 mins, then finished it in the broiler for 5 mins with the Gruyère on top.
It was delicious and our teenagers had seconds! Also there is a lot left over — it probably made 8-10 servings. Yum!
Oh this looks divine! Already planning on making it tomorrow night. Do you think a cast-iron skillet would work okay for it?
Yes. You probably need one that’s 10- to 11-inch.
That’s the exact size I have! Thanks Deb!
You don’t mention slicing the onions. I can’t imagine them NOT being sliced but stranger things have happened…. I’m going to slice them anyway but please tell me I’m wrong :D This ticks a LOT of my family’s boxes so am very excited to try it!
Ha, right! Will fix. Yes, they are sliced.
Hello! This sounds delicious, but I can’t eat lentils. What can I sub for them?
You can use another bean or legume. But if it’s already cooked (canned), it will need less liquid and probably only needs to be added at the end.
Could I use red lentils? I’m on the FODMAP diet for health reasons and red lentils are the only approved kind.
Probably! They usually cook faster and will break down in shape once they’re done.
Hi – wondering if a 14” cast iron skillet is too large for the recipe? I like the idea of stove to oven but am not sure what size would be best. Thanks for any info!
Would this work the same if I subbed in pearled barley? I don’t have a local source for farro (hello from Alnwick, Northumberland!) and haven’t yet got desperate enough for a grain I haven’t ever actually eaten before to turn to the evils of Bezos…the time may yet come ; )
Many thanks!
Weights for lentils and farro please?
This looks delicious Deb, my favourite flavours. Could I sub home made beef stock for the vegetable stock; or would that be too strong?
Accidentally posted this as a reply; reposting to get it into the “I Made This” column. TLDR: make this dish!
Possibly my new favorite food. We used French lentils and semi-pearled farro and made the recipe as written. It tastes exactly like I hoped it would, based on the description. The onions took longer to caramelize than written, and the broiling took a while, but these were a small price to pay for the end result. Banger start to the year, Deb—not sure how you’re gonna top it!
Just made this and it is delicious! Perfect on this cold, snowy January day. So good!
Thank you for not calling this “cheesy”! I love things covered with cheese, but the word has gotten so overused. I remember when “cheesy” meant cheap or inferior. I know language changes, but I wish that every other recipe wouldn’t vaunt its cheesiness.
Hi, Deb,
I don’t have any questions- I made the recipe exactly as written except I halved it for my family of two. OMG- this is the best thing I’ve had in ages! Now I may be regretting that decision to halve! Fantastic recipe! Thank you.
Just made this, and…well, I thought the flavors (especially the onions) would be more pronounced. I’m trying to figure out what I may have done wrong:
I used sweet onions (didn’t say Vidalia, but “sweet onions”) instead of yellow—they were just so large and beautiful (2 equaled 2.5 lbs!)
I’d forgotten fresh thyme, and added a pinch of dried.
I added 6 cups of veg broth, cooked covered in oven at 385 for the full 50 minutes. The grains and beans had a light, unoffensive bite to them, but I was VERY surprised how much liquid was still in the pan. Should I have stirred more before adding the cheese? And if I’d seen that much liquid before adding cheese, should I have put it back in oven UNCOVERED for some minutes more?
Lastly, I’ve been a fan for years, and have cookbooks, so feel “qualified” to say: in this recipe, in neither place—the ingredient list NOR the first step (“caramelize your onions”) do you tell readers to slice onions thinly, chop or mince them. Not knowing, I simply sliced mine.
I’m sure you receive tons of correspondence, but I’d love to hear your critique of what I may have done/not done.
She said in the comments earlier that she had edited to say “sliced.” Also the photo shows sliced onions.
Your dish was likely bland because you used sweet onions. They are much molder than yellow onions, unfortunately, and not great for caramelizing.
I also used sweet onions and it was fabulous!
Ohhhh!!! This looks delish!!! I don’t want to make an extra trip to the grocery store. Do you think pearl couscous or quinoa will work? (Trying to stay away from rice).
Delicious! Made as instructed (except dried thyme in place of fresh) and it’s great. Wonderful comfort food on a cold January night.
Made this on a super cold night and it was perfect and comforting. Halved the Gruyère but otherwise made as written and didn’t miss the extra cheese. We will definitely make again, I think this would welcome some greens thrown in during the bake time for a more complete one pot dinner.
Is there a reason not to cook this on the stove until tender and then put it under the broiler?
Absolutely delicious! I used a combo of paremsam and Tillamook cheddar. Also used Trsder Joes 10 minute farro and added halfway thru. Thanks for the yummy recipe. .
This was so good! But, there was SO much liquid left! I too only had 10-minute farro so I added it the last 10 minutes so I think that’s part of the reason why – I only added 1 cup of lentils and then an additional cup of farro. I will have to probably play with the liquid a bit or find longer-cooking farro so there’s not so much liquid left. Definitely a cozy winter meal!
Absolutely delicious! Thanks for the great recipe. Added a bulb of fennel to the onions and some lemon juice before layering the cheese on top. Also, used marsala instead of sherry.
I made this for dinner last night, and wow, what a meal! I used black beluga lentils, and subbed in kamut as I couldn’t find farro, but otherwise made the recipe as written. The flavor was incredible! The lentils and kamut had a pleasant chew, and the liquid was mostly absorbed. I am so excited for leftovers this week!
Deb, as a diabetic, I’m trying to cut back on higher glycemic grains in my diet. Lentils are pretty great, so I’m wondering if the dish would suffer -in your opinion- from strictly using lentils vs lentils and farro.
Made as directed, expect used brown rice. It took a little longer than 50 min in the oven for the rice to be cooked through. Overall flavor of the dish was a little lacking and underwhelming for the nearly 2 hour cooking time. Make sure you season very well and add in extra time for grains to be cooked through.
I made this, replacing the farro (which I couldn’t find) with 1.5 cups of brown rice. It cooked for about 65 minutes. I made the base in preparation for a meal later this week, so far even without the cheese it’s delicious!