It’s not entirely healthy or sane, but I can fiddle with a recipe for years before finally getting it out the door. What is done? What is ready? Aren’t we all works in progress, forging paths to even more greatness? Sometimes it’s obvious when a recipe is ready to laminate and tuck in our forever files; I love those days. Sometimes, the longer I leave it, the more it metamorphosizes. What I’m trying to say is that in 2020, this was a tater tot recipe. In 2021, it became a giant tot, i.e. a thick hash brown patty, and also gluten-free. In 2022, because I’m so attached to the Trader Joe’s version stashed in my freezer and wanted these more like that, it became thinner.
The year is now 2023. Books have been published. Regimes have changed. Children have entered and nearly completed middle school, gray hairs have sprung, betraying, and I believe — I mean, I’m absolutely utterly certain — that this is the final iteration of what I consider to be the perfect homemade hash brown patty: crisp, as fuss-free as possible, and my absolutely favorite raft for an egg, or the base of a salad-y lunchtime avocado toast. The only thing I forgot to do is test it in an air-fryer but I’m going to send this off regardless, before we blink and it’s 2024, and trust that someone will report back in the comments below about how it went. Deal?
Hash Brown Patties
- 1 pound russet potato(es), peeled, and cut into 1-inch chunks
- Salt
- 1 tablespoon potato starch
- Neutral, high-heat oil for frying
Form the hash brown mixture: Chop the potatoes into small bits, about the size of peas. In a bowl, combine with starch and season to taste — I call for salt but you can add pepper or any other seasonings you like in your hash browns at this point.
Shape the patties: Transfer back to the counter and knead in on the cutting board a few times until you can shape it into a big, thick round. Divide it into 4 wedges for the generously-sized patties you see here, or 6 for smaller ones. Use your hands to form each wedge into a round, and then flatten it about 1/2-inch-thick and form shape you want against the board — either a round patty or you can nudge it into more of a rounded rectangle, as I do here. Repeat with remaining wedges.
Fry the patties: Heat a medium-sized, heavy frying pan over high heat with enough oil to go most of the way up the sides of the patties. [In my photo, I’ve fully submerged them in oil, i.e. deep-frying them, but shallow-frying will work too.] When the oil reaches 350°F to 360°F, or a crumble of potato immediately sizzles and begins to darkens in the pan, use a thin spatula to transfer the first patty from the board, lowering it slowly in the oil. Fry until medium brown underneath, 1 to 2 minutes, spooning oil over the top of the patty for even color. Carefully turn it over and fry until the second side of the patty is also nicely browned, another 1 to 2 minutes. Lift out of the oil, shaking excess droplets back into the pan, and transfer to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle immediately with salt.
Repeat with remaining patties. If your pan is big enough, go ahead and fry two at a time. [I use a smaller one so I need less oil.]
To finish: Eat right away, as is, or topped with a fried egg or salad-y avocado toast and a soft-cooked egg, as shown above. Leftover patties can be frozen. From the freezer, reheat on a tray in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes, flipping once. From the fridge, 10 to 15 minutes should be sufficient.
A few questions, pre-answered:
45 comments on hash brown patties
They look beautiful, brown and in one piece. (Mine would undoubtedly break in the middle!).Can you please tell me what brand of tongs or kitchen tweezers you are using?
Here you go! Nice quality and length; I’m using them a lot!
For some reason, I don’t get the full recipe when you send it as an email. No pictures, and some parts of the recipe are missing. (like the part where you boil the potatoes!)
I can always click thru to the website, but thought you’d like to know that there may be many of us out here who get it like that. :-(
p.s. this recipe is great!
The email does not send the full recipe. It sends what is called the RSS feed, which is partial — just a preview.
These look delicious! Your story made me wonder how you keep track of recipes and their alterations/iterations. Do you have a giant excel spreadsheet?
No, I have a Google doc for most of the (gazillion) recipes I consider in progress. If I’m trying a few approaches, they’ll all be there. Lots of notes. Plus you can see document history if you’re losing your mind trying to remember what you’ve changed.
Wow – that’s a fascinating look at the SK process! Would you ever consider a post where you shared the Google doc and some of the iterations? I would LOVE to see that!
Oh that could be fun.
I would love to see that, too!
I’d love to see that behind the scenes
Do you have instructions for freezing if I wanted to make these ahead and freeze them for single-serving use?
I reuse oil too until it’s icky. And then I sprinkle in some of this stuff and scoop it into my compost bin! https://fryaway.co/
I can’t believe I’ve never heard of Fryaway, I need this in my life, thank you for the tip!
Thanks Deb! I love potatoes in any form, and especially hash brown patties with an egg on top. Will this recipe work with rice flour? That has been my gluten free go-to lately.
I haven’t tried it but I’m concerned it might be too binding — the starch barely does, which is what we want. And this is, of course, gluten-free regardless.
Do you suppose corn starch would work in place of the potato starch?
I think so!
When you say leftover patties can be frozen or refrigerated, do you mean leftover ALREADY FRIED patties or uncooked ones? TIA.
Fried
Hi Deb,
Do you think these could be baked in the oven instead of frying in oil?
Lovely seeing you at Indigo in Toronto a few months ago. Come back soon!
Thank you, I’d love to. I think they could be baked, but I don’t think they’ll get the cracky crisp brown edges at all. They’ll just taste like mixed texture baked potato patties.
Have you tested freezing these and reheating?
I am super excited to try this recipe!
Yes! Instructions in the recipe.
How could you fix it up night before and fry the next morning?
I think you could, just wrapped in the fridge.
Can you tell us more about this salad-y avocado toast? What makes it salad-y? Thanks!
Hey Deb … can these be frozen prior to cooking than fried from a frozen state?
I think frying first is probably better — I’ve never frozen and defrosted what is essentially a disc of mashed potatoes before, but once it’s fried, it will hold together. Plus, they reheat well. And you’d be front-loading the work.
I saw the comment about air fryers but I am not a gadget girl. I don’t really fry, hate the mess and smell. Thoughts on coating with oil and baking?
I commented above that while I think they could be baked, I don’t think they’ll get the cracky crisp brown edges at all. They’ll just taste like mixed texture baked potato patties. An air-fryer is a little better at getting things crisp because it’s a fan/convection oven, but my gut feeling here is that if you want a hash brown that tastes like hash browns you’ve liked, they need to be fried.
+1 on the Google doc post idea! And can’t wait to try this.
I would love to see the google doc, that sounds really cool!!
This looks amazing! I am always looking for new recipes for Sunday brunch & SK is a lifesaver. 😊
Love this! I live somewhere with no Russet potatoes (it’s very sad). Could I use Yukon gold or red potatoes?
Do you have another variety of a floury potato you can use?
Now I know what to do with all the potato starch left over from Passover.
Have you tried freezing and reheating? Does anyone know if it would be better to freeze fried or raw(ish)?
Hey PLONIALMONI, freeze them fried and then reheat!
There are freezing and reheating instructions in the recipe. I think it’s best to fry first.
Would leaving the skins on still work? I have to admit that if a recipe says to peel I either skip the recipe or the step :-) Just wondering . . .
Thanks –
I have done it but you have skin bits everywhere — it’s not enjoyable, the way it can be on fries.
Wait they aren’t breaded? My mind is blown!!!!
I had these today with a fried egg and it was the perfect rainy day WFH breakfast. I had one 10 oz red potato so I scaled down the flour (used AP) to 2 tsp and got three patties out of it. The red potato needed maybe an extra 3 minutes of boiling. And I don’t know if it was because of the potato substitution, the flour substitution, the avocado oil I used, or my ineptitude at frying, but I couldn’t get mine anywhere near as evenly cooked or golden as yours. The edges got dark brown immediately and the inner area stubbornly stayed white. I’m planning to reheat the leftovers in the toaster oven which I’m hoping will help them crisp up and get some color.
First, mine are definitely white inside. But I do think it’s probably the potato. A waxier potato such as a red potato might not have that roughed-up edge that russets get, which catches color well. Was the avocado oil labeled for high heat?
“In 2020, this was a tater tot recipe.” For this did you form the cooked potato bits into a rope and cut into smaller segments, similar to gnocchi?
i CANNOT wait to try what appears to be a dream come true recipe. Opinion on frying in lard? Thanks for this!
I’m sure lard would be amazing here.