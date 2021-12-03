If you created a mood board that accumulated all of my cocktail interests — whiskey, lemon juice, succinctness, and some kind of niche New York spin [see: Fairytale of New York, Perfect Manhattan] — you might also wonder why it’s taken 15 years for us to talk about the wonder that is the New York Sour. Let’s waste no more time without it. The New York Sour is, in fact, a classic whiskey sour — whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and an egg white, if you wish, for a more dramatic texture — with dash of red wine that, ideally, should float atop creating distinct layers that integrate as you sip. I had thought that rye is more common than bourbon, because rye can come from New York, but have yet to find that corroborated. Regardless, you can use what you have, as I did.



Alas, I’m absolutely terrible at “floating” drinks; no amount of solid advice about bar spoons, surface trickles, or vigorous shaking to create more body to float another liquid in suspension on top of has improved my skillset. Consider these images a placeholder until a more skilled drinks stylist comes over and teaches me how to make them as pretty as the internet insists they can look.

For a Hanukkah party spin, I can never resist making what I call a Manischewitz Sour, using the sweet red kosher table wine classically used for kiddush (a blessing over wine) and Passover that’s much-derided and yet, I’m sorry, perfect here. There are three more nights of Hanukkah; I hope these bring them good cheer.