If you created a mood board that accumulated all of my cocktail interests — whiskey, lemon juice, succinctness, and some kind of niche New York spin [see: Fairytale of New York, Perfect Manhattan] — you might also wonder why it’s taken 15 years for us to talk about the wonder that is the New York Sour. Let’s waste no more time without it. The New York Sour is, in fact, a classic whiskey sour — whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and an egg white, if you wish, for a more dramatic texture — with dash of red wine that, ideally, should float atop creating distinct layers that integrate as you sip. I had thought that rye is more common than bourbon, because rye can come from New York, but have yet to find that corroborated. Regardless, you can use what you have, as I did.
Alas, I’m absolutely terrible at “floating” drinks; no amount of solid advice about bar spoons, surface trickles, or vigorous shaking to create more body to float another liquid in suspension on top of has improved my skillset. Consider these images a placeholder until a more skilled drinks stylist comes over and teaches me how to make them as pretty as the internet insists they can look.
For a Hanukkah party spin, I can never resist making what I call a Manischewitz Sour, using the sweet red kosher table wine classically used for kiddush (a blessing over wine) and Passover that’s much-derided and yet, I’m sorry, perfect here. There are three more nights of Hanukkah; I hope these bring them good cheer.
New York Sour
- Ice
- 1/2 cup (4 ounces) rye whiskey or bourbon
- 1/4 cup (2 ounces) freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) simple syrup, plus more to taste
- 1 large egg white (optional)
- 2 to 3 tablespoons red wine
Gently place a thin spoon upside-down at the surface of the drink and slowly, in the barest trickle, pour 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine over the back of it, moving it across the drink’s surface as you pour. If all goes well, the wine will stay at the surface of the drink. If it sinks, well, it’s still going to be pretty and delicious. Repeat with the second drink.
Note: To make simple syrup, combine 4 tablespoons granulated sugar with 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, add 2 tablespoons of cold water (to speed up the cooling process) and pour into a jar or bowl to finish cooling. You’ll have a little more than you need here, but it keeps forever in the fridge.
14 comments on new york sour
Not a drinker of alcohol here, but this looks very festive. Wishing you happy holidays and best wishes.
This sounds so tasty! I’ve never heard of a New York Sour, but I will make this soon. Now a technical question: have you ever made this with a red wine OTHER than Manischewitz? I’m wondering if the higher sugar content in Manischewitz makes it more dense, and therefore harder to get a good float.
Deb I actually think it’s *because* you’re using manischewitz, which is “heavier” because of the high sugar content! A low-sugar red would probably float on the denser sugary base!
Perfect timing! I have a bit of merlot – from WA state of course, WA wine forever! – left in my fridge from making clarified punch last week, and since I wasn’t a fan of the punch as much as I really wanted to be, I can give this a go tonight without feeling guilty for opening a whole bottle for a few ounces!
Merlot in the fridge??
I know I know but I was planning on making stew with it but I didn’t have a timeline and it keeps longer chilled in my experience. Plus now its ready for Deb’s latest!
You can freeze red wine for stews!!! I do this all the time in a ziplock bag when I’m not going to finish a bottle but stew is too long on the horizon.
I think Corinne is right about the Manischewitz being heavier, but it might also help to do what’s called a “dry shake” of the ingredients before adding the ice and shaking it to chill and dilute. This emulsifies the egg better so the base might be strong enough to hold the wine.
As others have said, use a standard red wine, and it’ll float. Also, no egg in an NY Sour, ever.
So glad to finally have a recipe that will use up our bottle of Manischewitz leftover from Passover and lingering in the back of our refrigerator for sangria. The New York Sour looks to to be the perfect holiday cocktail providing some extra warmth and cheer. Happy Hanukkah!
Did you cut down the simple syrup if using Manischweitz?
This article popped up on my google feed today, and I feel like I have to say something.
1. For a creamier texture, use 1 egg white per cocktail.
2. Dry shake for a thicker, creamier head.
3. The point of the red wine is that the tannins add dynamic bitterness that cuts the acidity of the lemon, so use a dry red.
4. Pour into chilled glasses but not over ice.
My preferred spec for this is:
1.5oz Bourbon (which can be made anywhere in the United States, including New York) or Rye of choice.
.75oz Lemon juice
.5oz Simple syrup
1 Eggwhite
Bar spoon of dry red wine
I saw this fun recipe just a few hours before hosting a holiday dinner party. Had all the ingredients on hand and had just enough time to made a batch of simple syrup. This drink was a big hit!! I opted to not include the egg white and used a fruity Pinot noir for the float. It worked perfectly to make beautiful layers even with my clumsy pouring skills. Thank you for the festive and delicious recipe!
I am going to make this next weekend for friends who are coming over and will add my comments to “I made this”! I am also going to be serving the Winter Squash & Spinach pasta bake which I’ve made before and is delicious.
DEB – curious about the citrus juicer you show in the photos for this drink recipe? Could you share what it is? Looking at upping my game for an easier way to juice my citrus.