shaved fennel and crushed olive salad

Last week I childishly pouted that nobody really loves fennel salads and so many of you commented that you wanted one, I am delighted I’ve been given the external validation I require to share a new one here. This fennel salad is from Café Altro Paradiso, which shares a chef — Ignacio Mattos — with two other New York restaurants, estela and Flora Bar. What I love about the cooking at these restaurants is that there’s a quiet minimalism to each dish that belies the actual complexity of flavors. It’s particularly evident in salads. At estela, my favorite is this endive salad, which seems like the most plain pile of lettuce until you find the heap of loudly flavored texture and crunch below, for scooping onto the leaves. This fennel salad looks equally unassuming when it comes out: a mountain of shaved bulb. But it sits on a piquant medley of crushed olives, thinly sliced stems, minced fronds, sharp cheese, citrus zest, juice, wine vinegar, olive oil, and seasoning that I’m not sure I ever want to stop eating.
Fennel is divisive. Olives are divisive. I know this salad isn’t for everyone — I mean, what is, truly, except puppies, kittens, and thriving postal service — and if you’re about to tell me that you’d like this except for the fennel and/or the olives, shh, you don’t need to because I already know. I’ll have something you like more next week. Everyone gets a turn. I’ve gone full Mom Voice, haven’t I?
But if you’re even ever-so-slightly on the fence, you should know that this one has converted many people. I tend to make it whenever suits us and keep it in two containers — the dressed, shaved fennel bulb in one and the olive mixture in the other — because the complexity is more noticeable when it hasn’t been mixed as long. Salads like this — that keep well in the fridge because they don’t enlist quick-wilting lettuces — are a key part of our summer cooking. These bean salads, broccoli salads, carrot salads and more are the kind of thing you can pull out at the end of the day and serve solo or with something else: focaccia, a simple aglio e olio spaghetti, a grilled steak or chicken thighs, if that’s what you crave. I hope this makes its way into your low-fuss summer rotation, too.
Fennel, here and elsewhere: There are two more fennel salads here, one with blood oranges and one with proscuitto and pomegranate, so they both feel very wintery. There’s also this green salad with a fennel seed vinaigrette. Oh, and also a fennel seed ice cream that I love, even if few others do. Finally, in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, there’s a Fennel, Pear, Celery, and Hazelnut Salad, which I jokingly call the Haters’ Salad because there are so many maligned ingredients in it.
Shaved Fennel and Crushed Olive Salad
- 1 cup castelvetrano (large, green) olives
- 2 large fennel bulbs, tough outer leaves discarded, bulbs, stems, and fronds separated
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine or champagne vinegar
- Finely grated orange zest from most of 1 orange (1 teaspoon, but I never measure)
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lemon
- 3 ounces thinly shaved aged provolone cheese, or another sharp cheese, such as pecorino (about 1 cup)
- Flaky sea salt, to finish
Halve fennel bulbs lengthwise. Using a mandoline or your exceptional knife skills, very thinly shave fennel crosswise. Transfer fennel to a second, larger bowl. Zest one-quarter of lemon over. Juice the lemon over it — it will seem like too much but it’s just right. Season with salt and toss to coat; add more salt if needed.
To serve: Spread olive olive mixture on a big plate. Top with cheese. Arrange shaved fennel over, hiding the olives, then season with flaky sea salt. Or you can just toss all of it in a big bowl, but where is the drama in that.
11 comments on shaved fennel and crushed olive salad
As someone who loves fennel, anchovies, olives, capers, stinky cheese, zuurkool/sauerkraut, kimchi, fish sauce and most other strong-tasting, briny, stinky, divisive foods– thanks for this. I’ll definitely be trying this.
Thank you for posting! We got both fennel and tomatoes in our CSA this week, so I am very excited to try this salad with the tomato tart, as you recommend. I am not a huge fennel fan, but love everything else in this salad. We have also been eating the endive salad you mention in the head-notes on repeat this summer… So maybe this salad will convert me (:
This is a I’ll be making just for me. I think it seems like a perfect side to some grilled Italian sausage. (And the peanut butter chocolate cake is probably more universal that kittens)
This is perfect timing. I just bought 2 fennel with the hope for a salad but no recipe in mind. And castelvetrano olives are our current obsession. I also live by “refrigerator salads” as well so triple whammy. Can’t wait to try
This sounds delicious! Will definitive trying this. I imagine that Manchego cheese would also work well here. I made a salad earlier this summer with fennel and cucumber dressed with lemon EVOO s&p that my fennel unconvinced teenagers said was “not bad” and went back for seconds!
Omg, I cannot wait to try this!!! Yum!!!!
And this might be the recipe that finally gets me to purchase the mandoline that’s been in my Amazon cart for the last year or so. I *need* it now, right?
I usually prefer my fennel roasted, but with olives in the mix I think I can be converted. Thank you for the inspiration.
Deb, thank you SO MUCH for hacking this salad. Altro was our last planned date pre-pandemic (and pre-baby!) and I was particularly looking forward to eating this dish again. We never got to go on that date, but I look forward to making this next week after our now four month old hits the hay. Truly one of my favorite salads of all time- you made my month!
I’ve had this salad in person and I am so happy to see the recipe here because it deserves more attention! It’s so surprising how perfectly the flavors go together. I love all of these things separately but somehow together they are magical. Thanks Deb! Can’t wait to make this, or go back to Altro Paradiso to have it.
As someone who doesn’t like fennel or olives (or dogs – #sorrynotsorry), I’m so glad you got both out in one go and can resume the usual sharing of recipes with flavors we’re completely aligned on :-D
Healing food for hot days! Thanks for sharing!
